Add Proxy Certificates to Router Containers

If your organization uses a corporate proxy that performs TLS inspection (SSL inspection or HTTPS interception), add the proxy's root certificate to your router container. Without this certificate, Apollo Router can't establish secure connections to GraphOS or your subgraphs.

Understanding proxy certificate requirements

Corporate proxies often intercept HTTPS traffic for security monitoring. They decrypt and re-encrypt traffic using their own certificate. Apollo Router must have the proxy's root certificate authority (CA) certificate installed in its trust store to trust these connections.

A missing proxy certificate causes these common symptoms:

Connection failures to Apollo Uplink

TLS handshake errors when fetching the supergraph schema

Certificate verification failures when connecting to subgraphs

Adding certificates to Docker containers

Apollo Router container images are based on Debian and use the system CA certificate store at /etc/ssl/certs/ .

Mounting the certificate at runtime

Mount your proxy's root certificate and update the CA store when you start the container.

Bash Docker copy 1 docker run -p 4000:4000 \ 2 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \ 3 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \ 4 -v /path/to/proxy-ca.crt:/usr/local/share/ca-certificates/proxy-ca.crt:ro \ 5 --user root \ 6 --entrypoint /bin/bash \ 7 ghcr.io/apollographql/router: < router-image-versio n > \ 8 -c "update-ca-certificates && su -s /bin/bash router -c '/dist/router_wrapper.sh'"

Building a custom image

For production deployments, build a custom image that includes your proxy's root certificate.

dockerfile Dockerfile copy 1 FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version> 2 3 USER root 4 COPY proxy-ca.crt /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/proxy-ca.crt 5 RUN update-ca-certificates 6 USER router

Build and run the custom image.

Bash copy 1 docker build -t router-with-proxy-cert . 2 docker run -p 4000:4000 \ 3 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \ 4 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \ 5 router-with-proxy-cert

Adding certificates in Kubernetes

When deploying with Kubernetes, use a ConfigMap or Secret to provide the certificate and an init container to install it.

Using an init container

Create a ConfigMap with your proxy certificate. Bash copy 1 kubectl create configmap proxy-ca-cert --from-file=proxy-ca.crt=/path/to/proxy-ca.crt Configure your deployment to use an init container that installs the certificate. YAML values.yaml copy 1 extraVolumes : 2 - name : proxy-ca-cert 3 configMap : 4 name : proxy-ca-cert 5 - name : ca-certs 6 emptyDir : {} 7 8 extraVolumeMounts : 9 - name : ca-certs 10 mountPath : /etc/ssl/certs 11 12 initContainers : 13 - name : install-proxy-cert 14 image : ghcr.io/apollographql/router:<router-image-version> 15 command : [ "/bin/bash" , "-c" ] 16 args : 17 - | 18 cp -r /etc/ssl/certs/* /ca-certs/ 19 cp /proxy-cert/proxy-ca.crt /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/ 20 update-ca-certificates 21 cp -r /etc/ssl/certs/* /ca-certs/ 22 securityContext : 23 runAsUser : 0 24 volumeMounts : 25 - name : proxy-ca-cert 26 mountPath : /proxy-cert 27 - name : ca-certs 28 mountPath : /ca-certs

Building a custom image for Kubernetes

Build a custom Docker image with the certificate as described in Building a custom image and reference it in your Helm values.

YAML values.yaml copy 1 image : 2 repository : your-registry/router-with-proxy-cert 3 tag : <your-tag>

Adding certificates for cloud deployments

For cloud deployments (AWS ECS, Azure Container Apps, GCP Cloud Run), build a custom Docker image that includes your proxy's root certificate, then push that image to your cloud provider's container registry.

Follow the custom image instructions, then push the image to your registry before you deploy.

Verifying the certificate installation

Check the container's CA store:

Bash copy 1 docker run --entrypoint /bin/bash -it router-with-proxy-cert -c "ls /etc/ssl/certs | grep proxy"

Test connectivity to a service through the proxy:

Bash copy 1 docker run --entrypoint /bin/bash -it router-with-proxy-cert -c "curl -v https://uplink.api.apollographql.com/"

