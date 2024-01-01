This feature is in preview . Your questions and feedback are highly valued — don't hesitate to get in touch with your Apollo contact .

Learn to run the GraphOS Router with the Rust-native query planner and improve your query plan ning performance and scalability.

Background about query planner implementations

In v1.49.0 the router introduced a query planner implemented natively in Rust. This native query planner improves the overall performance and resource utilization of query plan ning. It exists alongside the legacy JavaScript implementation that uses the V8 JavaScript engine, and it will eventually replace the legacy implementation.

Comparing query planner implementations

As part of the effort to ensure correctness and stability of the new query plan ner, starting in v1.53.0 the router enables both the new and legacy planners and runs them in parallel to compare their results by default. After their comparison, the router discards the native query plan ner's results and uses only the legacy planner to execute requests. The native query planner uses a single thread in the cold path of the router. It has a bounded queue of ten queries. If the queue is full, the router simply does not run the comparison to avoid excessive resource consumption.

Configuring query planning

You can configure the experimental_query_planner_mode option in your router.yaml to set the query planner to run.

The experimental_query_planner_mode option has the following supported modes:

new - enables only the new Rust-native query planner

legacy - enables only the legacy JavaScript query planner

both_best_effort (default) - enables both new and legacy query plan ners for comparison. The legacy query planner is used for execution.

Optimize native query planner Since 1.56.0

To run the native query planner with the best performance and resource utilization, configure your router with the following options:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 experimental_query_planner_mode : new 2 experimental_introspection_mode : new

Setting experimental_query_planner_mode: new and experimental_introspection_mode: new not only enables native query plan ning and schema introspection, it also disables the V8 JavaScript runtime used by the legacy query plan ner. Disabling V8 frees up CPU and memory and improves native query plan ning performance.

Additionally, to enable more optimal native query plan ning and faster throughput by reducing the size of queries sent to subgraphs, you can enable query fragment generation with the following option:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 generate_query_fragments : true

ⓘ note generate_query_fragments option will be the only option for handling fragments. Regarding fragment reuse and generation , in the future theoption will be the only option for handling fragments.

Metrics for native query planner

When running both query plan ners for comparison with experimental_query_planner_mode: both_best_effort , the following metrics track mismatches and errors:

apollo.router.operations.query_planner.both with the following attributes: generation.is_matched (bool) generation.js_error (bool) generation.rust_error (bool)

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration with the following attributes to differentiate between planners: planner (rust | js)



Limitations of native query planner