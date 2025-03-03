Dynatrace configuration of OTLP exporter

Configure the OTLP trace exporter for Dynatrace

This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Dynatrace.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        # Endpoint for your region.
7        endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
8        protocol: http
9        http:
10          headers:
11            Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
note
You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append :443 to the endpoint. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces.

For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.
