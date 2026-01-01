Subscription Broker Pattern

This pattern uses a dedicated service (or serverless functions) to manage all subscription logic, completely separating it from subgraphs.

When to use this pattern

Complex PubSub systems: Using systems requiring consumer group coordination

High scale: Thousands of concurrent subscriptions with high event throughput

Event queuing needed: Must buffer events during Router slowdowns or network issues

Resource isolation: Isolate subscription processing from subgraph performance

Multiple subgraphs: Want to avoid duplicating subscription infrastructure across subgraphs

Complex fan-out: One event needs to reach thousands of subscribers

Architecture diagram

Component responsibilities

Subgraph

Receive subscription request from Router

Make HTTP API call to the broker with subscription details

Return success/failure to Router

No further involvement in subscription lifecycle

Subscription broker

Manage all subscription state and lifecycle

Send heartbeats to Router instances

Subscribe to PubSub topics/channels

Receive events from the PubSub system

Queue events per subscription with backpressure handling

Deliver events to Router via callback URLs

Handle subscription resumption using Redis state

Redis

Store subscription metadata

Track last delivered event for resumption

Coordinate broker instances (for distributed deployments)

PubSub system

Event backbone (examples: SNS/SQS, Google Pub/Sub, custom message queue)

Often owned by platform or business teams

Enables business systems to publish events independently of subscription details

Broker architecture options

Serverless subscription brokers (recommended for scale)

Use serverless functions where each function manages one subscription

One function instance per active subscription

Function triggered by subgraph's HTTP API call

Maintains single heartbeat timer

Subscribes to relevant PubSub topics

Terminates when subscription closes

Automatically scales to any number of subscriptions

Simplifies timer coordination

When to use

When you have unpredictable or highly variable subscription volumes

When you want automatic scaling without capacity planning

When you want each subscription can be managed independently

When you prefer operational simplicity over cost optimization

Tradeoffs

Cold start latency on subscription creation (typically 100-500ms)

Higher cost per subscription than shared infrastructure (evaluate based on volume)

Centralized subscription broker

Single service managing all subscriptions:

Simpler to operate initially

Must manage timers for all active subscriptions

Considerations for deployment and scaling

Ensure your broker is able to leverage horizontal scaling Configure auto-scaling based on CPU exceeding 70%, memory exceeding 80%, or response time exceeding 100ms



When to use

When working in development or testing environments

When you have predictable, moderate subscription volumes

When subscriptions can't be managed separately Need to batch subscriptions that receive updates from the same events

Need horizontal scaling but want to avoid serverless

Trade-offs

Can become bottleneck at scale

Requires capacity planning—you must estimate subscription volumes and provision resources accordingly

Managing heartbeats

Heartbeat interval

The recommended heartbeat interval to set in Router configuration is 5000 milliseconds (5 seconds). This value balances keeping connections alive while minimizing overhead. Adjust the interval based on your needs:

Higher connection counts: Increase the interval to reduce heartbeat traffic (for example, 10000ms )

Network latency concerns: Decrease the interval to detect failures faster (for example, 3000ms )

Load balancer timeout: Ensure the interval is shorter than your load balancer's idle timeout

Note: This value is set in your Router configuration file and must be enforced by the broker. If the broker takes longer to send a heartbeat Router will terminate the subscription.

Queueing events and managing backpressure

Your broker might receive events faster than it can deliver to Router.

Queue events per subscription (in-memory or Redis-backed)

Set maximum queue depth (for example, 1000 events)

When full, choose a strategy: Drop oldest (real-time data where freshness matters) Drop newest (sequential data where order matters)

Pause the PubSub consumption (if system supports backpressure)

Monitor queue depths and alert when approaching limits

Next steps

See the Subscription Broker code example .