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Subscription Broker Pattern
Centralized subscription management with a dedicated broker service
This pattern uses a dedicated service (or serverless functions) to manage all subscription logic, completely separating it from subgraphs.
When to use this pattern
Complex PubSub systems: Using systems requiring consumer group coordination
High scale: Thousands of concurrent subscriptions with high event throughput
Event queuing needed: Must buffer events during Router slowdowns or network issues
Resource isolation: Isolate subscription processing from subgraph performance
Multiple subgraphs: Want to avoid duplicating subscription infrastructure across subgraphs
Complex fan-out: One event needs to reach thousands of subscribers
Architecture diagram
Component responsibilities
Subgraph
Receive subscription request from Router
Make HTTP API call to the broker with subscription details
Return success/failure to Router
No further involvement in subscription lifecycle
Subscription broker
Manage all subscription state and lifecycle
Send heartbeats to Router instances
Subscribe to PubSub topics/channels
Receive events from the PubSub system
Queue events per subscription with backpressure handling
Deliver events to Router via callback URLs
Handle subscription resumption using Redis state
Redis
Store subscription metadata
Track last delivered event for resumption
Coordinate broker instances (for distributed deployments)
PubSub system
Event backbone (examples: SNS/SQS, Google Pub/Sub, custom message queue)
Often owned by platform or business teams
Enables business systems to publish events independently of subscription details
Broker architecture options
Serverless subscription brokers (recommended for scale)
Use serverless functions where each function manages one subscription
One function instance per active subscription
Function triggered by subgraph's HTTP API call
Maintains single heartbeat timer
Subscribes to relevant PubSub topics
Terminates when subscription closes
Automatically scales to any number of subscriptions
Simplifies timer coordination
When to use
When you have unpredictable or highly variable subscription volumes
When you want automatic scaling without capacity planning
When you want each subscription can be managed independently
When you prefer operational simplicity over cost optimization
Tradeoffs
Cold start latency on subscription creation (typically 100-500ms)
Higher cost per subscription than shared infrastructure (evaluate based on volume)
Centralized subscription broker
Single service managing all subscriptions:
Simpler to operate initially
Must manage timers for all active subscriptions
Considerations for deployment and scaling
Ensure your broker is able to leverage horizontal scaling
Configure auto-scaling based on CPU exceeding 70%, memory exceeding 80%, or response time exceeding 100ms
When to use
When working in development or testing environments
When you have predictable, moderate subscription volumes
When subscriptions can't be managed separately
Need to batch subscriptions that receive updates from the same events
Need horizontal scaling but want to avoid serverless
Trade-offs
Can become bottleneck at scale
Requires capacity planning—you must estimate subscription volumes and provision resources accordingly
Managing heartbeats
Heartbeat interval
The recommended heartbeat interval to set in Router configuration is
5000 milliseconds (5 seconds). This value balances keeping connections alive while minimizing overhead. Adjust the interval based on your needs:
Higher connection counts: Increase the interval to reduce heartbeat traffic (for example,
10000ms)
Network latency concerns: Decrease the interval to detect failures faster (for example,
3000ms)
Load balancer timeout: Ensure the interval is shorter than your load balancer's idle timeout
Note: This value is set in your Router configuration file and must be enforced by the broker. If the broker takes longer to send a heartbeat Router will terminate the subscription.
Queueing events and managing backpressure
Your broker might receive events faster than it can deliver to Router.
Queue events per subscription (in-memory or Redis-backed)
Set maximum queue depth (for example, 1000 events)
When full, choose a strategy:
Drop oldest (real-time data where freshness matters)
Drop newest (sequential data where order matters)
Pause the PubSub consumption (if system supports backpressure)
Monitor queue depths and alert when approaching limits
Next steps
See the Subscription Broker code example.