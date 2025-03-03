The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry , with exporters for:

In router.yaml , you configure router metrics with the following settings:

telemetry.exporters.metrics.common . Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.

telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus . Configure the Prometheus exporter.

telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp . Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.

Metrics common configuration

Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:

service_name

Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.

The service name can be set by an environment variable or in router.yaml , with the following order of precedence (first to last):

OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name : "router" Example setting service name in telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name" : "router" Example setting service name in

If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to unknown_service:router or unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.

resource

A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource . Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.

In router.yaml , resource attributes are set in telemetry.metrics.common.resource . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 "deployment.environment.name" : "production" 7 "k8s.namespace.name" : "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"

For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions .

buckets

You can customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in router.yaml . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 buckets : 6 - 0.05 7 - 0.10 8 - 0.25 9 - 0.50 10 - 1.00 11 - 2.50 12 - 5.00 13 - 10.00 14 - 20.00

views

You can override default attributes and default buckets for specific metrics thanks to this configuration.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 service_name : apollo-router 6 views : 7 - name : apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*' 8 unit : "ms" # (Optional) override the unit 9 description : "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description 10 aggregation : # (Optional) 11 histogram : 12 buckets : # Override default buckets configured for this histogram 13 - 1 14 - 2 15 - 3 16 - 4 17 - 5 18 allowed_attribute_keys : # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric 19 - status 20

You can drop specific metrics if you don't want these metrics to be sent to your APM.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 service_name : apollo-router 6 views : 7 - name : apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*' 8 aggregation : drop 9

Metrics common reference

Attribute Default Description service_name unknown_service:router The OpenTelemetry service name. service_namespace The OpenTelemetry namespace. resource The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics. views Override default buckets or configuration for metrics (including dropping the metric itself)

Related topics