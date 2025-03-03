Metrics exporters
Export router metrics
The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry, with exporters for:
In
router.yaml, you configure router metrics with the following settings:
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common. Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus. Configure the Prometheus exporter.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp. Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.
Metrics common configuration
Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:
service_name
Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.
The service name can be set by an environment variable or in
router.yaml, with the following order of precedence (first to last):
OTEL_SERVICE_NAMEenvironment variable
OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTESenvironment variable
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_namein
router.yamlExample service_nameExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name: "router"
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resourcein
router.yamlExample resourceExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 resource: 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name": "router"
If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to
unknown_service:router or
unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.
resource
A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource. Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.
In
router.yaml, resource attributes are set in
telemetry.metrics.common.resource. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 resource:
6 "deployment.environment.name": "production"
7 "k8s.namespace.name": "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"
For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions.
buckets
You can customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in
router.yaml. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 buckets:
6 - 0.05
7 - 0.10
8 - 0.25
9 - 0.50
10 - 1.00
11 - 2.50
12 - 5.00
13 - 10.00
14 - 20.00
views
You can override default attributes and default buckets for specific metrics thanks to this configuration.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 unit: "ms" # (Optional) override the unit
9 description: "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description
10 aggregation: # (Optional)
11 histogram:
12 buckets: # Override default buckets configured for this histogram
13 - 1
14 - 2
15 - 3
16 - 4
17 - 5
18 allowed_attribute_keys: # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric
19 - status
20
You can drop specific metrics if you don't want these metrics to be sent to your APM.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 aggregation: drop
9
Metrics common reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
service_name
unknown_service:router
|The OpenTelemetry service name.
service_namespace
|The OpenTelemetry namespace.
resource
|The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics.
views
|Override default buckets or configuration for metrics (including dropping the metric itself)