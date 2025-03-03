Dynatrace configuration of OTLP exporter

note

You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dyna trace. You must use temporality: delta or some metrics will fail to be delivered to your deployment. Additionally, if your Dyna trace endpoint does not contain a port, you must explicitly include :443 as the port after the host address. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/metrics .