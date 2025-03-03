Dynatrace configuration of OTLP exporter

Configure the OTLP exporter for Dynatrace

This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Dynatrace.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        temporality: delta
7        # Endpoint for your region.
8        endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
9        protocol: http
10        http:
11          headers:
12            Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
note
You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. You must use temporality: delta or some metrics will fail to be delivered to your deployment. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must explicitly include :443 as the port after the host address. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/metrics.

For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.
