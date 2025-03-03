Dynatrace configuration of OTLP exporter
Configure the OTLP exporter for Dynatrace
This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Dynatrace.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.
Dynatrace configuration
To configure the router:
Enable the OTLP exporter
Set
temporality: delta(Using Delta is required as Cumulative temporality is not supported by Dynatrace)
Set the
protocolas
http(Dynatrace doesn't currently support gRPC)
Set the
endpointto your Dynatrace OpenTelemetry metrics endpoint (e.g., ensuring that it contains
{your-environment-id}in the hostname and ends in
/api/v2/otlp/v1/metrics)
Provide your Dynatrace API token in the
Authorizationheader (the header should start with
Api-Tokenand then your Dynatrace token
For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 temporality: delta
7 # Endpoint for your region.
8 endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
9 protocol: http
10 http:
11 headers:
12 Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. You must use
temporality: delta or some metrics will fail to be delivered to your deployment.
Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must explicitly include
:443 as the port after the host address. For example:
https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/metrics.
For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.