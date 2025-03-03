Response Cache Observability

Response caching provides comprehensive observability through metrics, traces, and logs. You can also use the cache debugger in Apollo Sandbox to understand cache behavior during development.

Metrics

Instruments

The router provides the telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.cache instrument to enable cache metrics:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 cache : # Cache instruments configuration 5 apollo.router.operations.response.cache : # A counter which counts the number of cache hit and miss for subgraph requests 6 attributes : 7 graphql.type.name : true # Include the entity type name. default: false 8 subgraph.name : # Custom attributes to include the subgraph name in the metric 9 subgraph_name : true 10 supergraph.operation.name : # Add custom attribute to display the supergraph operation name 11 supergraph_operation_name : string 12 # You can add more custom attributes using subgraph selectors

You can use custom instruments to create metrics for the subgraph service. The following example creates a custom instrument to generate a histogram that measures the subgraph request duration when there's at least one cache hit for the "inventory" subgraph:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 subgraph : 5 only_cache_hit_on_subgraph_inventory : 6 type : histogram 7 value : duration 8 unit : hit 9 description : histogram of subgraph request duration when we have cache hit on subgraph inventory 10 condition : 11 all : 12 - eq : 13 - subgraph_name : true # subgraph selector 14 - inventory 15 - gt : # If the number of cache hit is greater than 0 16 - response_cache : hit 17 # entity_type: Product # Here you could also only check for the entity type Product, it's `all` by default if we don't specify this config. 18 - 0 19

Fetch/insert

Name Description Unit apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch.error Errors when fetching data from cache {error} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch Time to fetch data from cache s apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch.entity Number of entities per subgraph fetch node {entity} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.insert.error Errors when inserting data in cache {error} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.insert Time to insert new data in cache s

Invalidation

Name Description Unit apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.event Response cache received a batch of invalidation requests {request} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.error Errors when invalidating data in cache {error} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.entry Response cache counter for invalidated entries {entry} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.request.entry Number of invalidated entries per invalidation request. {entry} apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.duration Duration of the invalidation event execution, in seconds. s

Internal

Name Description Unit apollo.router.response_cache.reconnection Number of reconnections to the cache storage {retry} apollo.router.response_cache.private_queries.lru.size LRU cache size for private queries fetched {query}

Redis

The latency metrics are marked as experimental because Apollo might change them if there is an upstream change in one of our dependencies.

Connection and performance metrics

apollo.router.cache.redis.connections : Number of active Redis connections

apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length : Commands waiting to be sent to Redis

apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed : Total number of Redis commands executed

apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count : Commands retried due to connection issues

apollo.router.cache.redis.errors : Redis errors by type (auth, timeout, io, etc.)

Experimental Redis performance metrics

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg : Average network latency to Redis

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg : Average Redis command execution time

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg : Average request payload size

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg : Average response payload size

Traces

If you're looking at a trace when you have cache hits it looks like this:

The response_cache.lookup span shows how much time was spent fetching data from the cache.

The response_cache.store span shows how much time was spent inserting data into the cache.

For invalidation, look for the invalidation_endpoint span.

Available attributes on response_cache.lookup :

kind : root or entity . Indicates whether the cache lookup is for a root field or an entity.

subgraph.name : The subgraph name

graphql.type : The type (or parent type for root fields)

debug : Boolean indicating whether debug mode is enabled

private : Boolean indicating whether the data is private

contains_private_id : Boolean indicating whether a private ID was found in the context

cache.key : The primary cache key

cache.status : hit | partial_hit | miss

Available attributes on response_cache.store :

kind : Either root or entity indicating whether data is for root fields or an entity

subgraph.name : The subgraph name

ttl : The TTL of this cache entry

batch.size : The size of the batch when inserting entities ( entities are often batched)

Logs

The router supports a response_cache selector in telemetry for the subgraph service. The selector returns either the number of cache hits or misses by an entity for a subgraph request or the cache status ( hit | partial_hit | miss ) for a subgraph request.

For example, display a log containing all subgraph response data that's not cached:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 subgraph : 5 response : 6 level : info 7 condition : 8 all : 9 - eq : # Only for subgraph posts 10 - subgraph_name : true 11 - static : posts 12 - eq : # If there's no cache hit in this subgraph response 13 - response_cache : hit 14 - 0

Cache debugger

The cache debugger in Apollo Sandbox helps you understand cache behavior during development.

To use it, run the router with the following minimal configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 introspection : true 3 path : / 4 listen : 0.0.0.0:4000 5 homepage : 6 enabled : false 7 sandbox : # Enabled sandbox 8 enabled : true 9 # Enable response caching globally 10 preview_response_cache : 11 enabled : true 12 debug : true # Enable debugging data for the cache debugger. Don't enable this in production. 13 invalidation : 14 listen : 0.0.0.0:4000 15 path : /invalidation 16 subgraph : 17 all : 18 enabled : true 19 # Configure Redis for all subgraphs 20 redis : 21 urls : [ "redis://localhost:6379" ] 22 invalidation : 23 enabled : true 24 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} # Use environment variable INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY

Go to your router instance at its root URL to see Apollo Sandbox:

In Sandbox, enable the cache debugger. Click the settings button in the top left and scroll to the bottom to enable it:

In the right panel, open the dropdown at the top of the response data panel and select Cache debugger:

A list of cached or potentially cached entries appears. This list helps you understand the cache status of your data: If the Created at column contains data, the value has been stored in the cache If the source column is products , the data for this call was fetched from the products subgraph, even if it is now cached If the Created at column is empty, the entry hasn't been cached. This might happen for multiple reasons (see Troubleshoot). In this example, the accounts subgraph entry isn't cached because it contains private, uncacheable data.



Click any entry to see details about it, including: The Cache-Control header value returned by the subgraph Response data from this entry The entity key Corresponding cache tags for invalidation



View the request pane for details about the original request sent to the subgraph to get the data, including the query and variables.

Generate a curl command to invalidate specific data by clicking the Invalidate button, which opens a modal showing what you want to invalidate.

Troubleshoot

Common reasons for cache misses

Your origin doesn't return a Cache-Control header or returns it with the no-store directive.

Your origin returns an Age header with a value greater than the max-age in the Cache-Control header, or the default TTL from your router configuration if max-age isn't set.

Your origin returns a Cache-Control header with the private directive, but you haven't configured a private_id in your response cache configuration. Private data requires a private_id to differentiate cache entries between users.

You disabled response caching in the router configuration for a specific subgraph or all subgraphs.

Redis is unavailable or times out. Use the metrics, traces, and logs described earlier in this page to measure errors.

Slow latencies