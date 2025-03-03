Response Cache Observability

Monitor with telemetry and debug with the cache debugger

Requires ≥ Router v2.8.0
Preview Feature

Response caching provides comprehensive observability through metrics, traces, and logs. You can also use the cache debugger in Apollo Sandbox to understand cache behavior during development.

Metrics

Instruments

The router provides the telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.cache instrument to enable cache metrics:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      cache: # Cache instruments configuration
5        apollo.router.operations.response.cache: # A counter which counts the number of cache hit and miss for subgraph requests
6          attributes:
7            graphql.type.name: true # Include the entity type name. default: false
8            subgraph.name: # Custom attributes to include the subgraph name in the metric
9              subgraph_name: true
10            supergraph.operation.name: # Add custom attribute to display the supergraph operation name
11              supergraph_operation_name: string
12            # You can add more custom attributes using subgraph selectors

You can use custom instruments to create metrics for the subgraph service. The following example creates a custom instrument to generate a histogram that measures the subgraph request duration when there's at least one cache hit for the "inventory" subgraph:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      subgraph:
5        only_cache_hit_on_subgraph_inventory:
6          type: histogram
7          value: duration
8          unit: hit
9          description: histogram of subgraph request duration when we have cache hit on subgraph inventory
10          condition:
11            all:
12            - eq:
13              - subgraph_name: true # subgraph selector
14              - inventory
15            - gt: # If the number of cache hit is greater than 0
16              - response_cache: hit
17              # entity_type: Product # Here you could also only check for the entity type Product, it's `all` by default if we don't specify this config.
18              - 0
19

Fetch/insert

NameDescriptionUnit
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch.errorErrors when fetching data from cache{error}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetchTime to fetch data from caches
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch.entityNumber of entities per subgraph fetch node{entity}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.insert.errorErrors when inserting data in cache{error}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.insertTime to insert new data in caches

Invalidation

NameDescriptionUnit
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.eventResponse cache received a batch of invalidation requests{request}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.errorErrors when invalidating data in cache{error}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.entryResponse cache counter for invalidated entries{entry}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.request.entryNumber of invalidated entries per invalidation request.{entry}
apollo.router.operations.response_cache.invalidation.durationDuration of the invalidation event execution, in seconds.s

Internal

NameDescriptionUnit
apollo.router.response_cache.reconnectionNumber of reconnections to the cache storage{retry}
apollo.router.response_cache.private_queries.lru.sizeLRU cache size for private queries fetched{query}

Redis

The latency metrics are marked as experimental because Apollo might change them if there is an upstream change in one of our dependencies.

Connection and performance metrics

  • apollo.router.cache.redis.connections: Number of active Redis connections

  • apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length: Commands waiting to be sent to Redis

  • apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed: Total number of Redis commands executed

  • apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count: Commands retried due to connection issues

  • apollo.router.cache.redis.errors: Redis errors by type (auth, timeout, io, etc.)

Experimental Redis performance metrics

  • experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg: Average network latency to Redis

  • experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg: Average Redis command execution time

  • experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg: Average request payload size

  • experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg: Average response payload size

Traces

If you're looking at a trace when you have cache hits it looks like this:

Response cache tracing

The response_cache.lookup span shows how much time was spent fetching data from the cache.

The response_cache.store span shows how much time was spent inserting data into the cache.

For invalidation, look for the invalidation_endpoint span.

Available attributes on response_cache.lookup:

  • kind: root or entity. Indicates whether the cache lookup is for a root field or an entity.

  • subgraph.name: The subgraph name

  • graphql.type: The type (or parent type for root fields)

  • debug: Boolean indicating whether debug mode is enabled

  • private: Boolean indicating whether the data is private

  • contains_private_id: Boolean indicating whether a private ID was found in the context

  • cache.key: The primary cache key

  • cache.status: hit|partial_hit|miss

Available attributes on response_cache.store:

  • kind: Either root or entity indicating whether data is for root fields or an entity

  • subgraph.name: The subgraph name

  • ttl: The TTL of this cache entry

  • batch.size: The size of the batch when inserting entities (entities are often batched)

Logs

The router supports a response_cache selector in telemetry for the subgraph service. The selector returns either the number of cache hits or misses by an entity for a subgraph request or the cache status (hit|partial_hit|miss) for a subgraph request.

For example, display a log containing all subgraph response data that's not cached:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    events:
4      subgraph:
5        response:
6          level: info
7          condition:
8            all:
9              - eq: # Only for subgraph posts
10                  - subgraph_name: true
11                  - static: posts
12              - eq: # If there's no cache hit in this subgraph response
13                  - response_cache: hit
14                  - 0

Cache debugger

The cache debugger in Apollo Sandbox helps you understand cache behavior during development.

To use it, run the router with the following minimal configuration:

YAML
router.yaml
1supergraph:
2  introspection: true
3  path: /
4  listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
5homepage:
6  enabled: false
7sandbox: # Enabled sandbox
8  enabled: true
9# Enable response caching globally
10preview_response_cache:
11  enabled: true
12  debug: true # Enable debugging data for the cache debugger. Don't enable this in production.
13  invalidation:
14    listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
15    path: /invalidation
16  subgraph:
17    all:
18      enabled: true
19      # Configure Redis for all subgraphs
20      redis:
21        urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
22      invalidation:
23        enabled: true
24        shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} # Use environment variable INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY

  • Go to your router instance at its root URL to see Apollo Sandbox:

Sandbox in GraphOS Studio

  • In Sandbox, enable the cache debugger. Click the settings button in the top left and scroll to the bottom to enable it:

Sandbox debugger configuration in GraphOS Studio

  • In the right panel, open the dropdown at the top of the response data panel and select Cache debugger:

Sandbox in GraphOS Studio

  • A list of cached or potentially cached entries appears. This list helps you understand the cache status of your data:

    • If the Created at column contains data, the value has been stored in the cache

    • If the source column is products, the data for this call was fetched from the products subgraph, even if it is now cached

    • If the Created at column is empty, the entry hasn't been cached. This might happen for multiple reasons (see Troubleshoot). In this example, the accounts subgraph entry isn't cached because it contains private, uncacheable data.

Response cache debugger in GraphOS Studio

  • Click any entry to see details about it, including:

    • The Cache-Control header value returned by the subgraph

    • Response data from this entry

    • The entity key

    • Corresponding cache tags for invalidation

Response cache debugger details in GraphOS Studio

  • View the request pane for details about the original request sent to the subgraph to get the data, including the query and variables.

Response cache debugger details in GraphOS Studio

  • Generate a curl command to invalidate specific data by clicking the Invalidate button, which opens a modal showing what you want to invalidate.

Response cache debugger invalidation in GraphOS Studio

Troubleshoot

Common reasons for cache misses

  • Your origin doesn't return a Cache-Control header or returns it with the no-store directive.

  • Your origin returns an Age header with a value greater than the max-age in the Cache-Control header, or the default TTL from your router configuration if max-age isn't set.

  • Your origin returns a Cache-Control header with the private directive, but you haven't configured a private_id in your response cache configuration. Private data requires a private_id to differentiate cache entries between users.

  • You disabled response caching in the router configuration for a specific subgraph or all subgraphs.

  • Redis is unavailable or times out. Use the metrics, traces, and logs described earlier in this page to measure errors.

Slow latencies

  • Redis is slow or times out. Use the metrics, traces, and logs described earlier in this page to measure errors.

  • TTLs are too low, resulting in fewer cache hits and minimal latency improvements.

  • Data is invalidated too frequently, reducing caching benefits.
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community