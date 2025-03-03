Connect to Datadog via OpenTelemetry Collector

Send router telemetry to Datadog through the OpenTelemetry Collector

This guide walks through configuring the Apollo Router to send telemetry data to Datadog via the OpenTelemetry Collector.

For an overview of all available connection methods, see Connecting to Datadog.

Prerequisites

Basic configuration

Copy these configurations to get started. Before starting the collector, set the DD_API_KEY environment variable to your Datadog API key.

Router configuration

Add telemetry exporters to your router.yaml:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    # Send metrics to the collector
4    metrics:
5      otlp:
6        enabled: true
7        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
8        protocol: grpc
9        temporality: delta  # Required for Datadog
10      common:
11        resource:
12          service.name: "apollo-router"
13          deployment.environment: "dev"
14
15    # Send traces to the collector
16    tracing:
17      otlp:
18        enabled: true
19        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
20        protocol: grpc
21      common:
22        sampler: 1.0  # Send all traces to collector for intelligent sampling
23        resource:
24          service.name: "apollo-router"
25          deployment.environment: "dev"

OpenTelemetry Collector configuration

Create otel-collector.yaml:

YAML
otel-collector.yaml
1receivers:
2  otlp:
3    protocols:
4      grpc:
5        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
6
7processors:
8  batch:
9    # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB.
10    send_batch_max_size: 1000
11    send_batch_size: 100
12    timeout: 10s
13  memory_limiter:
14    check_interval: 1s
15    limit_mib: 1000
16
17connectors:
18  # Required for APM trace metrics
19  datadog/connector:
20
21exporters:
22  datadog/exporter:
23    api:
24      key: ${env:DD_API_KEY}
25      # site: datadoghq.eu # Uncomment for EU site
26
27service:
28  pipelines:
29    traces:
30      receivers: [otlp]
31      processors: [batch]
32      exporters: [datadog/connector, datadog/exporter]
33
34    metrics:
35      receivers: [otlp, datadog/connector]
36      processors: [batch]
37      exporters: [datadog/exporter]

Verify your connection

With both the router and OpenTelemetry collector running, verify that telemetry data is flowing to Datadog:

  1. Send test queries to your router to generate telemetry data.

  2. View your data in Datadog:

    • Service: Go to APM > Services and look for the apollo-router service

    • Metrics: Go to Metrics > Explorer and search for http.server.request.duration filtered by service:apollo-router

If you don't see data in Datadog, see the following Troubleshooting section.

Understanding the configuration

Router configuration

The router sends telemetry to the collector using OTLP (OpenTelemetry Protocol). Key settings:

Metrics configuration:

  • endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317 - Collector's OTLP gRPC endpoint

  • temporality: delta - Required for Datadog (sends the change between measurements rather than cumulative totals)

Tracing configuration:

  • endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317 - Same collector endpoint

  • sampler: 1.0 - Sends 100% of traces to the collector for intelligent sampling

Service identification:

For more details, see Router Metrics Configuration and Router Tracing Configuration.

Collector architecture

The collector uses a pipeline architecture with four key components:

  • Receivers: Collect telemetry from sources (in this case, the router via OTLP)

  • Processors: Transform and modify data (batching, sampling, filtering)

  • Connectors: Generate new telemetry from existing data (the Datadog connector creates trace metrics)

  • Exporters: Send data to backends (Datadog in this configuration)

For detailed configuration options, see configuration basics and Datadog's collector exporter documentation.

Enhanced configuration

After you verify the basic setup, you can enhance your configuration with tail sampling, host metrics collection, and collector health monitoring.

Complete enhanced collector configuration

This configuration is designed for non-containerized environments - see Datadog's OpenTelemetry integrations for Kubernetes and container examples:

YAML
otel-collector.yaml
1receivers:
2  otlp:
3    protocols:
4      grpc:
5        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
6      http:
7        endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4318
8
9  # Collect host metrics
10  hostmetrics:
11    collection_interval: 10s
12    scrapers:
13      cpu:
14        metrics:
15          system.cpu.utilization:
16            enabled: true
17      memory:
18      network:
19      disk:
20      filesystem:
21        metrics:
22          system.filesystem.utilization:
23            enabled: true
24
25  # Collector self-monitoring
26  prometheus/internal:
27    config:
28      scrape_configs:
29        - job_name: 'otelcol'
30          scrape_interval: 10s
31          static_configs:
32            - targets: ['0.0.0.0:8888']
33
34processors:
35  batch:
36    # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB.
37    send_batch_max_size: 1000
38    send_batch_size: 100
39    timeout: 10s
40  memory_limiter:
41    check_interval: 1s
42    limit_mib: 1000
43
44  # Detect resource attributes
45  resourcedetection:
46    detectors: [env, system]
47    system:
48      hostname_sources: [os]
49
50  tail_sampling:
51    decision_wait: 30s
52    num_traces: 50000
53    policies:
54      # Always sample errors
55      - name: errors
56        type: status_code
57        status_code:
58          status_codes: [ERROR]
59
60      # Sample slow requests
61      - name: slow_requests
62        type: latency
63        latency:
64          threshold_ms: 1000
65
66      # Random sampling for everything else
67      - name: random_sampling
68        type: probabilistic
69        probabilistic:
70          sampling_percentage: 10
71
72connectors:
73  datadog/connector:
74
75exporters:
76  datadog/exporter:
77    api:
78      key: ${env:DD_API_KEY}
79
80service:
81  pipelines:
82    traces:
83      receivers: [otlp]
84      processors: [resourcedetection, batch]
85      exporters: [datadog/connector]
86
87    traces/sampling:
88      receivers: [datadog/connector]
89      processors: [tail_sampling, batch]
90      exporters: [datadog/exporter]
91
92    metrics:
93      receivers: [hostmetrics, otlp, prometheus/internal, datadog/connector]
94      processors: [resourcedetection, batch]
95      exporters: [datadog/exporter]

Understanding the enhanced configuration

The enhanced configuration adds three key capabilities:

Intelligent sampling

Tail sampling keeps all errors and slow requests while sampling normal traffic:

Tail sampling configuration
YAML
otel-collector.yaml
1processors:
2  batch:
3    send_batch_max_size: 1000
4    send_batch_size: 100
5    timeout: 10s
6  memory_limiter:
7    check_interval: 1s
8    limit_mib: 1000
9
10  tail_sampling:
11    decision_wait: 30s
12    num_traces: 50000
13    policies:
14      # Always sample errors (HTTP and GraphQL)
15      - name: errors
16        type: status_code
17        status_code:
18          status_codes: [ERROR]
19
20      # Sample slow requests
21      - name: slow_requests
22        type: latency
23        latency:
24          threshold_ms: 1000
25
26      # Random sampling for normal traffic
27      - name: random_sampling
28        type: probabilistic
29        probabilistic:
30          sampling_percentage: 10
31
32service:
33  pipelines:
34    traces:
35      receivers: [otlp]
36      processors: [batch]
37      exporters: [datadog/connector]
38
39    # Use a separate pipeline for sampling to maintain accurate trace metrics
40    traces/sampling:
41      receivers: [datadog/connector]
42      processors: [tail_sampling, batch]
43      exporters: [datadog/exporter]

Host metrics collection

The hostmetrics receiver collects system metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network, filesystem) alongside router telemetry. See Datadog's host metrics guide for detailed configuration.

For additional examples across different environments (Kubernetes, Docker, etc.), see the Datadog exporter example configurations.

Collector health metrics

The prometheus/internal receiver monitors the collector's own health and performance. See Datadog's collector health metrics guide for tracking collector throughput, dropped data, and resource usage. For detailed information, see the OpenTelemetry internal telemetry documentation.

Troubleshooting

No data in Datadog

  • Verify your API key is set correctly: echo $DD_API_KEY

  • Check collector logs for authentication errors

  • Ensure the correct Datadog site is configured (US vs EU)

  • Check router logs for OTLP export errors or connection failures to the collector

For comprehensive troubleshooting guidance, see the OpenTelemetry Collector troubleshooting documentation.

Next steps

Additional resources

Additional collector documentation and resources
