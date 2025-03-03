Connect to Datadog via OpenTelemetry Collector

This guide walks through configuring the Apollo Router to send telemetry data to Datadog via the OpenTelemetry Collector.

For an overview of all available connection methods, see Connecting to Datadog.

Prerequisites

Basic configuration

Copy these configurations to get started. Before starting the collector, set the DD_API_KEY environment variable to your Datadog API key.

Router configuration

Add telemetry exporters to your router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 # Send metrics to the collector 4 metrics : 5 otlp : 6 enabled : true 7 endpoint : 0.0.0.0:4317 8 protocol : grpc 9 temporality : delta # Required for Datadog 10 common : 11 resource : 12 service.name : "apollo-router" 13 deployment.environment : "dev" 14 15 # Send traces to the collector 16 tracing : 17 otlp : 18 enabled : true 19 endpoint : 0.0.0.0:4317 20 protocol : grpc 21 common : 22 sampler : 1.0 # Send all traces to collector for intelligent sampling 23 resource : 24 service.name : "apollo-router" 25 deployment.environment : "dev"

OpenTelemetry Collector configuration

Create otel-collector.yaml :

YAML otel-collector.yaml copy 1 receivers : 2 otlp : 3 protocols : 4 grpc : 5 endpoint : 0.0.0.0:4317 6 7 processors : 8 batch : 9 # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB. 10 send_batch_max_size : 1000 11 send_batch_size : 100 12 timeout : 10s 13 memory_limiter : 14 check_interval : 1s 15 limit_mib : 1000 16 17 connectors : 18 # Required for APM trace metrics 19 datadog/connector : 20 21 exporters : 22 datadog/exporter : 23 api : 24 key : ${env:DD_API_KEY} 25 # site: datadoghq.eu # Uncomment for EU site 26 27 service : 28 pipelines : 29 traces : 30 receivers : [ otlp ] 31 processors : [ batch ] 32 exporters : [ datadog/connector , datadog/exporter ] 33 34 metrics : 35 receivers : [ otlp , datadog/connector ] 36 processors : [ batch ] 37 exporters : [ datadog/exporter ]

Verify your connection

With both the router and OpenTelemetry collector running, verify that telemetry data is flowing to Datadog:

Send test queries to your router to generate telemetry data. View your data in Datadog: Service : Go to APM > Services and look for the apollo-router service

Metrics: Go to Metrics > Explorer and search for http.server.request.duration filtered by service:apollo-router

If you don't see data in Datadog, see the following Troubleshooting section.

Understanding the configuration

Router configuration

The router sends telemetry to the collector using OTLP (OpenTelemetry Protocol). Key settings:

Metrics configuration:

endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317 - Collector's OTLP gRPC endpoint

temporality: delta - Required for Datadog (sends the change between measurements rather than cumulative totals)

Tracing configuration:

endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317 - Same collector endpoint

sampler: 1.0 - Sends 100% of traces to the collector for intelligent sampling

Service identification:

service.name and deployment.environment - Follow Datadog's unified service tagging for consistent identification across your infrastructure

For more details, see Router Metrics Configuration and Router Tracing Configuration.

Collector architecture

The collector uses a pipeline architecture with four key components:

Receivers : Collect telemetry from sources (in this case, the router via OTLP)

Processors : Transform and modify data (batching, sampling, filtering)

Connectors : Generate new telemetry from existing data (the Datadog connector creates trace metrics)

Exporters: Send data to backends (Datadog in this configuration)

For detailed configuration options, see configuration basics and Datadog's collector exporter documentation .

Enhanced configuration

After you verify the basic setup, you can enhance your configuration with tail sampling, host metrics collection, and collector health monitoring.

Complete enhanced collector configuration

This configuration is designed for non-containerized environments - see Datadog's OpenTelemetry integrations for Kubernetes and container examples:

YAML otel-collector.yaml copy 1 receivers : 2 otlp : 3 protocols : 4 grpc : 5 endpoint : 0.0.0.0:4317 6 http : 7 endpoint : 0.0.0.0:4318 8 9 # Collect host metrics 10 hostmetrics : 11 collection_interval : 10s 12 scrapers : 13 cpu : 14 metrics : 15 system.cpu.utilization : 16 enabled : true 17 memory : 18 network : 19 disk : 20 filesystem : 21 metrics : 22 system.filesystem.utilization : 23 enabled : true 24 25 # Collector self-monitoring 26 prometheus/internal : 27 config : 28 scrape_configs : 29 - job_name : 'otelcol' 30 scrape_interval : 10s 31 static_configs : 32 - targets : [ '0.0.0.0:8888' ] 33 34 processors : 35 batch : 36 # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB. 37 send_batch_max_size : 1000 38 send_batch_size : 100 39 timeout : 10s 40 memory_limiter : 41 check_interval : 1s 42 limit_mib : 1000 43 44 # Detect resource attributes 45 resourcedetection : 46 detectors : [ env , system ] 47 system : 48 hostname_sources : [ os ] 49 50 tail_sampling : 51 decision_wait : 30s 52 num_traces : 50000 53 policies : 54 # Always sample errors 55 - name : errors 56 type : status_code 57 status_code : 58 status_codes : [ ERROR ] 59 60 # Sample slow requests 61 - name : slow_requests 62 type : latency 63 latency : 64 threshold_ms : 1000 65 66 # Random sampling for everything else 67 - name : random_sampling 68 type : probabilistic 69 probabilistic : 70 sampling_percentage : 10 71 72 connectors : 73 datadog/connector : 74 75 exporters : 76 datadog/exporter : 77 api : 78 key : ${env:DD_API_KEY} 79 80 service : 81 pipelines : 82 traces : 83 receivers : [ otlp ] 84 processors : [ resourcedetection , batch ] 85 exporters : [ datadog/connector ] 86 87 traces/sampling : 88 receivers : [ datadog/connector ] 89 processors : [ tail_sampling , batch ] 90 exporters : [ datadog/exporter ] 91 92 metrics : 93 receivers : [ hostmetrics , otlp , prometheus/internal , datadog/connector ] 94 processors : [ resourcedetection , batch ] 95 exporters : [ datadog/exporter ]

Understanding the enhanced configuration

The enhanced configuration adds three key capabilities:

Intelligent sampling

Tail sampling keeps all errors and slow requests while sampling normal traffic:

YAML otel-collector.yaml copy 1 processors : 2 batch : 3 send_batch_max_size : 1000 4 send_batch_size : 100 5 timeout : 10s 6 memory_limiter : 7 check_interval : 1s 8 limit_mib : 1000 9 10 tail_sampling : 11 decision_wait : 30s 12 num_traces : 50000 13 policies : 14 # Always sample errors (HTTP and GraphQL) 15 - name : errors 16 type : status_code 17 status_code : 18 status_codes : [ ERROR ] 19 20 # Sample slow requests 21 - name : slow_requests 22 type : latency 23 latency : 24 threshold_ms : 1000 25 26 # Random sampling for normal traffic 27 - name : random_sampling 28 type : probabilistic 29 probabilistic : 30 sampling_percentage : 10 31 32 service : 33 pipelines : 34 traces : 35 receivers : [ otlp ] 36 processors : [ batch ] 37 exporters : [ datadog/connector ] 38 39 # Use a separate pipeline for sampling to maintain accurate trace metrics 40 traces/sampling : 41 receivers : [ datadog/connector ] 42 processors : [ tail_sampling , batch ] 43 exporters : [ datadog/exporter ]

Host metrics collection

The hostmetrics receiver collects system metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network, filesystem) alongside router telemetry. See Datadog's host metrics guide for detailed configuration.

For additional examples across different environments (Kubernetes, Docker, etc.), see the Datadog exporter example configurations .

Collector health metrics

The prometheus/internal receiver monitors the collector's own health and performance. See Datadog's collector health metrics guide for tracking collector throughput, dropped data, and resource usage. For detailed information, see the OpenTelemetry internal telemetry documentation .

Troubleshooting

No data in Datadog

Verify your API key is set correctly: echo $DD_API_KEY

Check collector logs for authentication errors

Ensure the correct Datadog site is configured (US vs EU)

Check router logs for OTLP export errors or connection failures to the collector

For comprehensive troubleshooting guidance, see the OpenTelemetry Collector troubleshooting documentation .

Next steps

Configure router instrumentation to add span attributes, operation names, resource names, and error tracking

Configure Datadog dashboards using templates for router monitoring

Additional resources