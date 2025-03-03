Connect to Datadog via OpenTelemetry Collector
Send router telemetry to Datadog through the OpenTelemetry Collector
This guide walks through configuring the Apollo Router to send telemetry data to Datadog via the OpenTelemetry Collector.
For an overview of all available connection methods, see Connecting to Datadog.
Prerequisites
Apollo Router deployed
OpenTelemetry collector installed
Datadog account with an API key
Basic configuration
Copy these configurations to get started. Before starting the collector, set the
DD_API_KEY environment variable to your Datadog API key.
Router configuration
Add telemetry exporters to your
router.yaml:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 # Send metrics to the collector
4 metrics:
5 otlp:
6 enabled: true
7 endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
8 protocol: grpc
9 temporality: delta # Required for Datadog
10 common:
11 resource:
12 service.name: "apollo-router"
13 deployment.environment: "dev"
14
15 # Send traces to the collector
16 tracing:
17 otlp:
18 enabled: true
19 endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
20 protocol: grpc
21 common:
22 sampler: 1.0 # Send all traces to collector for intelligent sampling
23 resource:
24 service.name: "apollo-router"
25 deployment.environment: "dev"
OpenTelemetry Collector configuration
Create
otel-collector.yaml:
1receivers:
2 otlp:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
6
7processors:
8 batch:
9 # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB.
10 send_batch_max_size: 1000
11 send_batch_size: 100
12 timeout: 10s
13 memory_limiter:
14 check_interval: 1s
15 limit_mib: 1000
16
17connectors:
18 # Required for APM trace metrics
19 datadog/connector:
20
21exporters:
22 datadog/exporter:
23 api:
24 key: ${env:DD_API_KEY}
25 # site: datadoghq.eu # Uncomment for EU site
26
27service:
28 pipelines:
29 traces:
30 receivers: [otlp]
31 processors: [batch]
32 exporters: [datadog/connector, datadog/exporter]
33
34 metrics:
35 receivers: [otlp, datadog/connector]
36 processors: [batch]
37 exporters: [datadog/exporter]
Verify your connection
With both the router and OpenTelemetry collector running, verify that telemetry data is flowing to Datadog:
Send test queries to your router to generate telemetry data.
View your data in Datadog:
Service: Go to APM > Services and look for the
apollo-routerservice
Metrics: Go to Metrics > Explorer and search for
http.server.request.durationfiltered by
service:apollo-router
If you don't see data in Datadog, see the following Troubleshooting section.
Understanding the configuration
Router configuration
The router sends telemetry to the collector using OTLP (OpenTelemetry Protocol). Key settings:
Metrics configuration:
endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317- Collector's OTLP gRPC endpoint
temporality: delta- Required for Datadog (sends the change between measurements rather than cumulative totals)
Tracing configuration:
endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317- Same collector endpoint
sampler: 1.0- Sends 100% of traces to the collector for intelligent sampling
Service identification:
service.nameand
deployment.environment- Follow Datadog's unified service tagging for consistent identification across your infrastructure
For more details, see Router Metrics Configuration and Router Tracing Configuration.
Collector architecture
The collector uses a pipeline architecture with four key components:
Receivers: Collect telemetry from sources (in this case, the router via OTLP)
Processors: Transform and modify data (batching, sampling, filtering)
Connectors: Generate new telemetry from existing data (the Datadog connector creates trace metrics)
Exporters: Send data to backends (Datadog in this configuration)
For detailed configuration options, see configuration basics and Datadog's collector exporter documentation.
Enhanced configuration
After you verify the basic setup, you can enhance your configuration with tail sampling, host metrics collection, and collector health monitoring.
Complete enhanced collector configuration
This configuration is designed for non-containerized environments - see Datadog's OpenTelemetry integrations for Kubernetes and container examples:
1receivers:
2 otlp:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4317
6 http:
7 endpoint: 0.0.0.0:4318
8
9 # Collect host metrics
10 hostmetrics:
11 collection_interval: 10s
12 scrapers:
13 cpu:
14 metrics:
15 system.cpu.utilization:
16 enabled: true
17 memory:
18 network:
19 disk:
20 filesystem:
21 metrics:
22 system.filesystem.utilization:
23 enabled: true
24
25 # Collector self-monitoring
26 prometheus/internal:
27 config:
28 scrape_configs:
29 - job_name: 'otelcol'
30 scrape_interval: 10s
31 static_configs:
32 - targets: ['0.0.0.0:8888']
33
34processors:
35 batch:
36 # Datadog APM Intake limit is 3.2MB.
37 send_batch_max_size: 1000
38 send_batch_size: 100
39 timeout: 10s
40 memory_limiter:
41 check_interval: 1s
42 limit_mib: 1000
43
44 # Detect resource attributes
45 resourcedetection:
46 detectors: [env, system]
47 system:
48 hostname_sources: [os]
49
50 tail_sampling:
51 decision_wait: 30s
52 num_traces: 50000
53 policies:
54 # Always sample errors
55 - name: errors
56 type: status_code
57 status_code:
58 status_codes: [ERROR]
59
60 # Sample slow requests
61 - name: slow_requests
62 type: latency
63 latency:
64 threshold_ms: 1000
65
66 # Random sampling for everything else
67 - name: random_sampling
68 type: probabilistic
69 probabilistic:
70 sampling_percentage: 10
71
72connectors:
73 datadog/connector:
74
75exporters:
76 datadog/exporter:
77 api:
78 key: ${env:DD_API_KEY}
79
80service:
81 pipelines:
82 traces:
83 receivers: [otlp]
84 processors: [resourcedetection, batch]
85 exporters: [datadog/connector]
86
87 traces/sampling:
88 receivers: [datadog/connector]
89 processors: [tail_sampling, batch]
90 exporters: [datadog/exporter]
91
92 metrics:
93 receivers: [hostmetrics, otlp, prometheus/internal, datadog/connector]
94 processors: [resourcedetection, batch]
95 exporters: [datadog/exporter]
Understanding the enhanced configuration
The enhanced configuration adds three key capabilities:
Intelligent sampling
Tail sampling keeps all errors and slow requests while sampling normal traffic:
Tail sampling configuration
1processors:
2 batch:
3 send_batch_max_size: 1000
4 send_batch_size: 100
5 timeout: 10s
6 memory_limiter:
7 check_interval: 1s
8 limit_mib: 1000
9
10 tail_sampling:
11 decision_wait: 30s
12 num_traces: 50000
13 policies:
14 # Always sample errors (HTTP and GraphQL)
15 - name: errors
16 type: status_code
17 status_code:
18 status_codes: [ERROR]
19
20 # Sample slow requests
21 - name: slow_requests
22 type: latency
23 latency:
24 threshold_ms: 1000
25
26 # Random sampling for normal traffic
27 - name: random_sampling
28 type: probabilistic
29 probabilistic:
30 sampling_percentage: 10
31
32service:
33 pipelines:
34 traces:
35 receivers: [otlp]
36 processors: [batch]
37 exporters: [datadog/connector]
38
39 # Use a separate pipeline for sampling to maintain accurate trace metrics
40 traces/sampling:
41 receivers: [datadog/connector]
42 processors: [tail_sampling, batch]
43 exporters: [datadog/exporter]
Host metrics collection
The
hostmetrics receiver collects system metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network, filesystem) alongside router telemetry. See Datadog's host metrics guide for detailed configuration.
For additional examples across different environments (Kubernetes, Docker, etc.), see the Datadog exporter example configurations.
Collector health metrics
The
prometheus/internal receiver monitors the collector's own health and performance. See Datadog's collector health metrics guide for tracking collector throughput, dropped data, and resource usage. For detailed information, see the OpenTelemetry internal telemetry documentation.
Troubleshooting
No data in Datadog
Verify your API key is set correctly:
echo $DD_API_KEY
Check collector logs for authentication errors
Ensure the correct Datadog site is configured (US vs EU)
Check router logs for OTLP export errors or connection failures to the collector
For comprehensive troubleshooting guidance, see the OpenTelemetry Collector troubleshooting documentation.
Next steps
Configure router instrumentation to add span attributes, operation names, resource names, and error tracking
Configure Datadog dashboards using templates for router monitoring
Additional resources
Additional collector documentation and resources
- Quick start guide - Get started with the collector
- Configuration basics - Deep dive into collector configuration
- Deployment patterns - Agent vs Gateway deployment models
- Transforming telemetry - Processing and enriching data
- advanced sampling strategies - Expand your tail sampling
- Architecture overview - Understanding collector internals
- Component registry - Available receivers, processors, and exporters
- Collector health checks - HTTP health check endpoints
- zPages diagnostic pages - Internal debugging and metrics pages
- Collector internal telemetry - Self-monitoring configuration