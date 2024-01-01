Authenticating Requests with the GraphOS Router
Use authorization and authentication strategies to secure your graph
When using the router as the entry point to your federated supergraph, you have a few options for authenticating incoming client requests:
Use the JWT authentication plugin to your supergraph.
In fact, we recommend you combine all three strategies to create a more robust authentication system!
Use authorization directives
In addition to the approaches outlined below, you can use authorization directives to enforce authorization at the router layer. This allows you to authorize requests prior to them hitting your subgraphs saving on bandwidth and processing time.
Once the request's claims are made available via the JWT validation or a coprocessor, they can be used to match against the required type and field scopes to enforce authorization policies.
1# Request's authorization claims must contain `read:users`
2type Query {
3 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:users"]])
4}
5
6# Request must be authenticated
7type Mutation {
8 updateUser(input: UpdateUserInput!): User! @authenticated
9}
Pros:
Validating authorization before processing requests enables the early termination of unauthorized requests reducing the load on your services
Declarative approach that can be adopted and maintained by each subgraph while enforced centrally
Cons
Schema updates will need to be made to each subgraph to opt into this authorization model
Authenticate in subgraphs
The simplest authentication strategy is to delegate authentication to your individual subgraph services.
To pass
Authentication headers from client requests to your subgraphs, add the following to your router's YAML configuration file:
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - propagate:
5 named: authorization
Pros
Requires minimal changes to your router configuration.
Can take advantage of existing authentication code in subgraphs, which is often tied to authorization logic for data sources.
Cons
Each subgraph that contributes to resolving a request needs to authenticate that request.
If subgraphs are written in different languages, maintaining consistent authentication code for each is complex.
Use the JWT Authentication plugin
As of router v1.13, you can use the JWT Authentication plugin to validate JWT-based authentication tokens in your supergraph.
1authentication:
2 jwt:
3 jwks:
4 - url: https://dev-zzp5enui.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json
Pros:
The router prevents unauthenticated requests from reaching your subgraphs.
The router can extract claims from the JWT and pass them to your subgraphs as headers, reducing logic needed in your subgraphs.
Cons:
It supports only JWT-based authentication with keys from a JWKS endpoint.
Use a coprocessor
If you have a custom authentication strategy, you can use a coprocessor to implement it.
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081
3 router:
4 request:
5 headers: true
This example coprocessor is written in Node.js and uses Express:
1const app = express();
2app.use(bodyParser.json());
3app.post('/', async (req, res) => {
4 const {headers} = req.body;
5 const token = headers.authorization;
6 const isValid = await validateToken(token);
7 if (!isValid) {
8 res.json({
9 ...req.body,
10 control: {break: 401}
11 });
12 } else {
13 res.json({
14 ...req.body,
15 control: 'continue',
16 headers: {'x-claims': extractClaims(token)}
17 });
18 }
19});
Pros:
You can implement any authentication strategy in any language or framework, as long as the coprocessor provides an HTTP endpoint.
You can use the coprocessor to add headers to requests, which can be used by your subgraphs for additional authorization.
Cons:
The initial lift of implementing a coprocessor is non-trivial, but once it's in place you can leverage it for any number of router customizations.
Combining authentication strategies
You can combine the strategies to handle a number of authentication requirements and practice "defense-in-depth":
Use the JWT Authentication plugin to validate JWT-based authentication tokens.
Use auth directives to enforce authentication and authorization and at the supergraph layer
Use a coprocessor to identify traffic using a legacy authentication strategy and convert legacy session tokens to JWTs.
Forward JWTs to subgraphs for additional authorization.