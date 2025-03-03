Jaeger configuration of OTLP exporter

This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Jaeger .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Jaeger OTLP configuration

Since Jaeger v1.35.0, Jaeger supports native OTLP ingestion , and it's the recommended way to send traces to Jaeger.

When running Jaeger with Docker, make sure that port 4317 is exposed and that COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED is set to true . For example:

Bash copy 1 docker run --name jaeger \ 2 -e COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED= true \ 3 -p 16686:16686 \ 4 -p 4317:4317 \ 5 -p 4318:4318 \ 6 jaegertracing/all-in-one:1.35

To configure the router to send traces via OTLP, set the Jaeger endpoint with port 4317. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 propagation : 5 # Important! You must enable Jaeger propagation to use allow use of Jaeger headers for traceIDs. 6 jaeger : true 7 otlp : 8 enabled : true 9 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317) 10 endpoint : "http://${env.JAEGER_HOST}:4317"

See OTLP configuration for more details on settings.