Jaeger configuration of OTLP exporter
Configure the OTLP trace exporter for Jaeger
This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Jaeger.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
Jaeger OTLP configuration
Since Jaeger v1.35.0, Jaeger supports native OTLP ingestion, and it's the recommended way to send traces to Jaeger.
When running Jaeger with Docker, make sure that port 4317 is exposed and that
COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED is set to
true. For example:
Bash
1docker run --name jaeger \
2 -e COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED=true \
3 -p 16686:16686 \
4 -p 4317:4317 \
5 -p 4318:4318 \
6 jaegertracing/all-in-one:1.35
To configure the router to send traces via OTLP, set the Jaeger endpoint with port 4317. For example:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 propagation:
5 # Important! You must enable Jaeger propagation to use allow use of Jaeger headers for traceIDs.
6 jaeger: true
7 otlp:
8 enabled: true
9 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
10 endpoint: "http://${env.JAEGER_HOST}:4317"
See OTLP configuration for more details on settings.