Deploying GraphOS Router on Render

Deploy router with Render's managed hosting

In this guide, you will deploy the GraphOS Router using the Render template.

Prerequisites

You will need:

Steps

The fastest way to deploy the Apollo Router on Render is using the official template:

  1. Deploy using the template:

    Deploy to Render

  2. Configure your service:

    • Service Name: Enter a name for your router service

    • Branch: Select main or your preferred branch

  3. Set environment variables:

    • APOLLO_KEY: Your Graph API key from GraphOS Studio

    • APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: Your graph reference, e.g. my-graph@production

    • PORT: Set to 4000

  4. Click Create Web Service to start the deployment.

  5. After the deployment finishes, visit your service URL to confirm the router is running.
