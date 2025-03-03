Deploying GraphOS Router on Render
Deploy router with Render's managed hosting
In this guide, you will deploy the GraphOS Router using the Render template.
Prerequisites
You will need:
A GraphQL API set up in GraphOS. You will need your graph credentials:
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF.
Steps
The fastest way to deploy the Apollo Router on Render is using the official template:
Deploy using the template:
Configure your service:
Service Name: Enter a name for your router service
Branch: Select
mainor your preferred branch
Set environment variables:
APOLLO_KEY: Your Graph API key from GraphOS Studio
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: Your graph reference, e.g.
my-graph@production
PORT: Set to
4000
Click Create Web Service to start the deployment.
After the deployment finishes, visit your service URL to confirm the router is running.