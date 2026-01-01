HTTP Callback Subscriptions Best Practices

This guide covers architecture patterns and operational best practices for running GraphQL subscriptions using the HTTP callback protocol in a federated supergraph.

See code examples in the Subscriptions Best Practices Examples repository for each pattern.

Why HTTP callbacks over WebSockets?

While WebSockets may seem appealing for their lower overhead and built-in ping/pong mechanisms, they have a critical limitation: subscription state can't survive connection failures.

The persistence problem

Connections can drop for many reasons—subgraph deployments, pod evictions, load balancer timeouts, network partitions. The difference is how each protocol handles these failures when they happen.

HTTP callbacks

Subscription state (callback URL, subscription ID, query, variables) can be persisted in Redis

New subgraph instances load subscription state from Redis and resume delivery

Clients never know the subgraph restarted

WebSockets

Connection state exists only as an ephemeral TCP socket

When the subgraph restarts or a load balancer severs the connection, the WebSocket drops

When you must use WebSockets

WebSockets can work when HTTP callbacks aren't an option for your infrastructure. Provision your Router instances with higher resources to handle persistent connection overhead:

Memory: 8-16 GB RAM

CPU: 2-4 cores

Your requirements depend on subscription volume, payload sizes, and connection patterns. Monitor memory usage during load testing to determine what your deployment needs.

See the WebSocket code example .

Choosing an architecture

The HTTP callback protocol requires managing heartbeats to detect whether Router instances still have an open connection to clients. Backend services send subscription events to those Router instances when updates are available.

The key architectural decision is where heartbeat management lives and how events flow from your PubSub system to clients.

Which pattern should you use?

Your requirements Recommended pattern Complex PubSub, high scale, event queuing, and backpressure Subscription Broker Pattern Zero message loss, historical backfill, persistent storage Guaranteed Delivery Pattern

Key decision factors

Choosing a subscription broker

Events come from complex PubSub systems requiring consumer group coordination

You need event queuing, backpressure, or fan-out to thousands of subscribers per event

Message loss is acceptable but high throughput is required

High event volumes would strain subgraph resources

You want to completely isolate subscription infrastructure from GraphQL query processing

Multiple subgraphs handle subscriptions and you want centralized subscription logic

Choosing a guaranteed delivery pattern

Zero message loss is required (messaging, notifications, email, financial transactions)

Clients need historical events, not just live updates

Cursor-based resumption and backfill are necessary

You can operate persistent event storage (event store database)

You need audit trails or event replay capabilities

You can accept to have more complex infrastructure for delivery guarantees

Framework support

The two patterns in this guide work with any GraphQL framework because your subgraph offloads HTTP callback logic to a separate broker service.

If you want a simpler approach without a dedicated broker, check whether your framework natively supports the HTTP callback protocol.

Other frameworks (Python, Ruby, Go, etc.) don't currently support the HTTP callback protocol. If your framework lacks native support and you prefer not to build a broker service, use WebSocket passthrough mode instead.

Shared concerns

These considerations apply to all patterns.

Configure the load balancer

The HTTP callback protocol requires long-lived multipart HTTP connections between your client and Router. Configure your load balancers with these requirements:

The load balancer must support multipart HTTP

Disable response buffering for subscription endpoints

Set idle timeout high enough for subscription duration, ensuring that the connection doesn't time out between heartbeat intervals

Set max connection lifetime appropriately based on how long the connection should remain open

Refer to your load balancer's documentation for specific configuration options.

Session affinity

When you establish a subscription, your client opens a persistent HTTP multipart connection to a specific Router instance. Events must be delivered over this exact connection; a different instance of the Router can't deliver events because it doesn't hold the client's connection.

Use session affinity to route callbacks to the correct instance. Configure your load balancers for sticky sessions using the subscription ID or callback URL. This ensures all callback traffic—heartbeats and event delivery—reaches Router instance holding the client connection.

Alternative: Direct instance URLs

Your broker/ subgraph /sidecar can send callbacks directly to a Router instance-specific URLs (for example, https://router-instance-3.internal:4000/callback ):

Eliminates need for load balancer session affinity

Configure Router to provide instance-specific callback URLs to subgraphs

Increases broker complexity (must track individual instance addresses)

May simplify routing but adds operational overhead

Handle client resilience

HTTP connections can fail, so your clients must handle disconnections gracefully.

Reconnection strategy

A client-side connection can terminate for multiple reasons: a Router restart, a networking issue, or a supergraph schema update (which triggers Router to reload). When this happens, your client should:

Detect connection loss (when the HTTP response stream closes or errors) Reconnect using the same subscription parameters and subscription ID Resume from the last received event

Resume subscriptions

Client-side

Generate a unique subscription ID (UUID) when first creating a subscription

Include the ID in all subscription requests

Track the sequence number or timestamp of the last received event

On reconnection, send subscription ID and last event marker

Broker/subgraph-side

Store subscription metadata in Redis keyed by subscription ID

Include last delivered event sequence/timestamp, query, and variables

On reconnection request with existing ID, look up the subscription in Redis: Resume from the stored checkpoint if found Start a new subscription if not found or expired

Set Redis TTL (for example, 1 hour) to clean up abandoned subscriptions

Event tracking

Events should include sequence numbers or timestamps

Store last delivered event marker after successful delivery

On reconnection, query PubSub for events after stored marker

Handling duplicate subscriptions and events

Duplicate subscriptions

Client-generated IDs: Use the same subscription ID on reconnection to resume

Broker/ subgraph deduplication: Recognize existing subscription IDs and resume instead of creating new subscriptions

Duplicate events

Application-level handling: Design application logic to handle duplicate events gracefully

Deduplication window: Client stores recently delivered event IDs to ignore duplicates

Router lifecycle and failover

During normal operation

Router maintains open HTTP multipart connections to clients

Broker/sidecar sends heartbeat checks at configured intervals

Router responds with 204 status to confirm connection is alive

Events flow through callbacks to the Router instance holding the client connection

When your Router instance shuts down

Broker/sidecar detects heartbeat failures Mark affected subscriptions as closed in Redis Clients detect connection loss Clients reconnect with subscription ID New connection might route to a different Router instance Broker/sidecar resumes from last delivered event (if Redis entry hasn't expired)

After the new Router instance starts up

New subscription requests route to healthy instances

Existing subscriptions not automatically migrated; clients must resubscribe

With subscription resumption, clients don't miss events during transition

Implement health checks for broker/sidecar to detect Router availability

Redis state management

What to store

Subscription ID (key)

Callback URL

Query and variables

Last delivered event (sequence number or timestamp)

Subscription creation timestamp

Heartbeat metadata (last success, failure count)

Configuration

Enable persistence so subscription state survives Redis restarts

Use Redis clustering for high availability

Configure appropriate memory limits and eviction policies

Set TTL on subscription keys (for example, 1 hour for cleanup)

Monitor memory usage, eviction rate, command latency

Monitoring and observability

Track these metrics to ensure your subscription operations remain healthy:

Subscription metrics

Active subscription count per Router instance

Subscription creation rate and failure rate

Subscription duration distribution

Heartbeat metrics

Heartbeat success/failure rate

Heartbeat latency (time to receive acknowledgment)

Failed heartbeat count per Router instance

Event delivery metrics

Event delivery latency (published → callback sent)

Callback success/failure rate

Queue depth (if using queuing)

Events dropped due to full queues

Resource metrics

Broker/sidecar CPU and memory usage

Router instance connection count

Redis memory usage and command latency

PubSub consumer lag

Recommended alerts

Set up alerts for these conditions: