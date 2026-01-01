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HTTP Callback Subscriptions Best Practices
Architecture patterns and operational guidance for running subscriptions with the HTTP callback protocol
This guide covers architecture patterns and operational best practices for running GraphQL subscriptions using the HTTP callback protocol in a federated supergraph.
See code examples in the Subscriptions Best Practices Examples repository for each pattern.
Why HTTP callbacks over WebSockets?
While WebSockets may seem appealing for their lower overhead and built-in ping/pong mechanisms, they have a critical limitation: subscription state can't survive connection failures.
The persistence problem
Connections can drop for many reasons—subgraph deployments, pod evictions, load balancer timeouts, network partitions. The difference is how each protocol handles these failures when they happen.
HTTP callbacks
Subscription state (callback URL, subscription ID, query, variables) can be persisted in Redis
New subgraph instances load subscription state from Redis and resume delivery
Clients never know the subgraph restarted
WebSockets
Connection state exists only as an ephemeral TCP socket
When the subgraph restarts or a load balancer severs the connection, the WebSocket drops
When you must use WebSockets
WebSockets can work when HTTP callbacks aren't an option for your infrastructure. Provision your Router instances with higher resources to handle persistent connection overhead:
Memory: 8-16 GB RAM
CPU: 2-4 cores
Your requirements depend on subscription volume, payload sizes, and connection patterns. Monitor memory usage during load testing to determine what your deployment needs.
See the WebSocket code example.
Choosing an architecture
The HTTP callback protocol requires managing heartbeats to detect whether Router instances still have an open connection to clients. Backend services send subscription events to those Router instances when updates are available.
The key architectural decision is where heartbeat management lives and how events flow from your PubSub system to clients.
Which pattern should you use?
|Your requirements
|Recommended pattern
|Complex PubSub, high scale, event queuing, and backpressure
|Subscription Broker Pattern
|Zero message loss, historical backfill, persistent storage
|Guaranteed Delivery Pattern
Key decision factors
Choosing a subscription broker
Events come from complex PubSub systems requiring consumer group coordination
You need event queuing, backpressure, or fan-out to thousands of subscribers per event
Message loss is acceptable but high throughput is required
High event volumes would strain subgraph resources
You want to completely isolate subscription infrastructure from GraphQL query processing
Multiple subgraphs handle subscriptions and you want centralized subscription logic
Choosing a guaranteed delivery pattern
Zero message loss is required (messaging, notifications, email, financial transactions)
Clients need historical events, not just live updates
Cursor-based resumption and backfill are necessary
You can operate persistent event storage (event store database)
You need audit trails or event replay capabilities
You can accept to have more complex infrastructure for delivery guarantees
Framework support
The two patterns in this guide work with any GraphQL framework because your subgraph offloads HTTP callback logic to a separate broker service.
If you want a simpler approach without a dedicated broker, check whether your framework natively supports the HTTP callback protocol.
Java: federation-jvm adds HTTP callback support to Spring GraphQL. Support is also provided to Netflix DGS since it implicitly integrates Spring GraphQL.
JavaScript/TypeScript: Apollo Server >= 4.10.0 supports HTTP callbacks via the subscription callback plugin.
Other frameworks (Python, Ruby, Go, etc.) don't currently support the HTTP callback protocol. If your framework lacks native support and you prefer not to build a broker service, use WebSocket passthrough mode instead.
Shared concerns
These considerations apply to all patterns.
Configure the load balancer
The HTTP callback protocol requires long-lived multipart HTTP connections between your client and Router. Configure your load balancers with these requirements:
The load balancer must support multipart HTTP
Disable response buffering for subscription endpoints
Set idle timeout high enough for subscription duration, ensuring that the connection doesn't time out between heartbeat intervals
Set max connection lifetime appropriately based on how long the connection should remain open
Refer to your load balancer's documentation for specific configuration options.
Session affinity
When you establish a subscription, your client opens a persistent HTTP multipart connection to a specific Router instance. Events must be delivered over this exact connection; a different instance of the Router can't deliver events because it doesn't hold the client's connection.
Use session affinity to route callbacks to the correct instance. Configure your load balancers for sticky sessions using the subscription ID or callback URL. This ensures all callback traffic—heartbeats and event delivery—reaches Router instance holding the client connection.
Alternative: Direct instance URLs
Your broker/subgraph/sidecar can send callbacks directly to a Router instance-specific URLs (for example,
https://router-instance-3.internal:4000/callback):
Eliminates need for load balancer session affinity
Configure Router to provide instance-specific callback URLs to subgraphs
Increases broker complexity (must track individual instance addresses)
May simplify routing but adds operational overhead
Handle client resilience
HTTP connections can fail, so your clients must handle disconnections gracefully.
Reconnection strategy
A client-side connection can terminate for multiple reasons: a Router restart, a networking issue, or a supergraph schema update (which triggers Router to reload). When this happens, your client should:
Detect connection loss (when the HTTP response stream closes or errors)
Reconnect using the same subscription parameters and subscription ID
Resume from the last received event
Resume subscriptions
Client-side
Generate a unique subscription ID (UUID) when first creating a subscription
Include the ID in all subscription requests
Track the sequence number or timestamp of the last received event
On reconnection, send subscription ID and last event marker
Broker/subgraph-side
Store subscription metadata in Redis keyed by subscription ID
Include last delivered event sequence/timestamp, query, and variables
On reconnection request with existing ID, look up the subscription in Redis:
Resume from the stored checkpoint if found
Start a new subscription if not found or expired
Set Redis TTL (for example, 1 hour) to clean up abandoned subscriptions
Event tracking
Events should include sequence numbers or timestamps
Store last delivered event marker after successful delivery
On reconnection, query PubSub for events after stored marker
Handling duplicate subscriptions and events
Duplicate subscriptions
Client-generated IDs: Use the same subscription ID on reconnection to resume
Broker/subgraph deduplication: Recognize existing subscription IDs and resume instead of creating new subscriptions
Duplicate events
Application-level handling: Design application logic to handle duplicate events gracefully
Deduplication window: Client stores recently delivered event IDs to ignore duplicates
Router lifecycle and failover
During normal operation
Router maintains open HTTP multipart connections to clients
Broker/sidecar sends heartbeat checks at configured intervals
Router responds with
204status to confirm connection is alive
Events flow through callbacks to the Router instance holding the client connection
When your Router instance shuts down
Broker/sidecar detects heartbeat failures
Mark affected subscriptions as closed in Redis
Clients detect connection loss
Clients reconnect with subscription ID
New connection might route to a different Router instance
Broker/sidecar resumes from last delivered event (if Redis entry hasn't expired)
After the new Router instance starts up
New subscription requests route to healthy instances
Existing subscriptions not automatically migrated; clients must resubscribe
With subscription resumption, clients don't miss events during transition
Implement health checks for broker/sidecar to detect Router availability
Redis state management
What to store
Subscription ID (key)
Callback URL
Query and variables
Last delivered event (sequence number or timestamp)
Subscription creation timestamp
Heartbeat metadata (last success, failure count)
Configuration
Enable persistence so subscription state survives Redis restarts
Use Redis clustering for high availability
Configure appropriate memory limits and eviction policies
Set TTL on subscription keys (for example, 1 hour for cleanup)
Monitor memory usage, eviction rate, command latency
Monitoring and observability
Track these metrics to ensure your subscription operations remain healthy:
Subscription metrics
Active subscription count per Router instance
Subscription creation rate and failure rate
Subscription duration distribution
Heartbeat metrics
Heartbeat success/failure rate
Heartbeat latency (time to receive acknowledgment)
Failed heartbeat count per Router instance
Event delivery metrics
Event delivery latency (published → callback sent)
Callback success/failure rate
Queue depth (if using queuing)
Events dropped due to full queues
Resource metrics
Broker/sidecar CPU and memory usage
Router instance connection count
Redis memory usage and command latency
PubSub consumer lag
Recommended alerts
Set up alerts for these conditions:
Heartbeat failure rate exceeds 5%
Queue depth exceeds 80% of configured limit
Broker/sidecar CPU exceeds 80% or memory exceeds 85%
Event delivery latency increases over time
Callback failure rate exceeds 10%