Health checks are often used by load balancers to determine whether a server is available and ready to start serving traffic.

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support a basic HTTP-level health check. This is enabled by default and is served on port 8088 at the URL path /health . This returns a 200 status code if the HTTP server is successfully serving. You can change this by setting health_check :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 127.0.0.1:8088 3 enabled : true 4 path : /health # Optional, default: /health

Each option is configurable. For example, we can set our health check endpoint to 127.0.0.1:8090/healthz :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 127.0.0.1:8090 3 enabled : true 4 path : /healthz

We can also disable the health check endpoint:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 enabled : false

Testing with curl

The following example demonstrates using the curl command to send a basic health check query to a router instance running at 127.0.0.1:4000 :

sh copy 1 $ curl -v "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" 2 * Trying 127.0.0.1:8088... 3 * Connected to 127.0.0.1 ( 127.0.0.1 ) port 8088 (#0) 4 > GET /health HTTP/1.1 5 > Host: 127.0.0.1:8088 6 > User-Agent: curl/7.79.1 7 > Accept: * / * 8 > 9 * Mark bundle as not supporting multiuse 10 < HTTP/1.1 200 OK 11 < vary: origin 12 < content-type: application/json 13 < content-length: 15 14 < date: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:10:45 GMT 15 < 16 * Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact 17 { "status" : "UP" }

Logging

If you start the router with trace logging enabled, you will see a log from the router for each health check:

sh copy 1 --log apollo_router=trace 2 3 2023-01-23T17:42:04.640501Z apollo-router/src/axum_factory/axum_http_server_factory.rs:100 TRACE apollo_router::axum_factory::axum_http_server_factory: health check health=Health { status: Up } request=Request { method: GET, uri: /health, version: HTTP/1.1, headers: {"host": "127.0.0.1:8088", "user-agent": "curl/7.85.0", "accept": "*/*"}, body: Body ( Empty ) } 4

This may be helpful with confirming that health-checks are working correctly.

Using in a containers environment

The health check listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network. While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to perform health checks, which will prevent the router pod from switching to a healthy state.

You can change this by setting health_check :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088 3 enabled : true

Using with Kubernetes

In Kubernetes, you can configure health checks by setting readinessProbe and livenessProbe on the containers object of the resource definition:

YAML copy 1 # ... snipped for partial example ... 2 containers : 3 - name : router 4 # ... snipped for partial example ... 5 livenessProbe : 6 httpGet : 7 path : "/health" 8 port : 8088 9 readinessProbe : 10 httpGet : 11 path : "/health" 12 port : 8088 13 # ... snipped for partial example ...

See a more complete example in our Kubernetes documentation .

Using with Docker

Docker has a HEALTHCHECK instruction that tells Docker how to test whether a container is still working. These are defined in the Dockerfile when building your container:

Text copy 1 HEALTHCHECK CMD curl --fail \ 2 "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" || exit 1