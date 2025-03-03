Router Instrumentation for Datadog
Configure Apollo Router telemetry to optimize Datadog APM views
This guide shows how to configure Apollo Router telemetry for optimal integration with Datadog APM.
Complete configuration
Copy this configuration into your router.yaml to get started with Datadog-optimized telemetry:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 default_attribute_requirement_level: recommended
5
6 router:
7 attributes:
8 otel.name: router
9 operation.name: "router"
10 resource.name:
11 request_method: true
12
13 supergraph:
14 attributes:
15 otel.name: supergraph
16 operation.name: "supergraph"
17 resource.name:
18 operation_name: string
19 # Error tracking
20 otel.status_code:
21 static: ERROR
22 condition:
23 eq:
24 - true
25 - on_graphql_error: true
26 error.message:
27 response_errors: $[0].message
28
29 subgraph:
30 attributes:
31 otel.name: subgraph
32 operation.name: "subgraph"
33 resource.name:
34 subgraph_operation_name: string
35 otel.status_code:
36 static: ERROR
37 condition:
38 eq:
39 - true
40 - subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
41 error.message:
42 subgraph_response_errors: $[0].message
43
44 instruments:
45 default_requirement_level: required
46
47 router:
48 http.server.request.duration:
49 attributes:
50 graphql.errors:
51 on_graphql_error: true
52
53 subgraph:
54 http.client.request.duration:
55 attributes:
56 subgraph.name: true
57 graphql.errors:
58 subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
operation_name and
subgraph_operation_name attributes can create high cardinality if your GraphQL operations have many unique names. This affects APM views and trace metrics because Datadog creates metrics for each unique
resource.name value.For high-traffic APIs, consider using
operation_kind (query/mutation/subscription) or
subgraph_name instead, or remove
resource.name entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it. See the following Resource naming best practices.
Understanding the configuration
The following sections explain what each part of the configuration does.
Operation and resource names
Datadog uses
operation.name and
resource.name to organize APM views. This configuration sets these attributes for the
router,
supergraph, and
subgraph stages of your request lifecycle.
What it does:
otel.name: Sets the span name in OpenTelemetry
operation.name: Groups related spans in Datadog APM (use static values like "router", "supergraph", "subgraph")
resource.name: Provides detailed grouping within each operation (e.g., by GraphQL operation name or HTTP method)
Example - How it appears in Datadog:
Learn more:
Error tracking
The error tracking configuration surfaces GraphQL errors in Datadog APM Error Tracking.
Error tracking in spans:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 supergraph:
5 attributes:
6 # Mark span as error when GraphQL errors occur
7 otel.status_code:
8 static: ERROR
9 condition:
10 eq:
11 - true
12 - on_graphql_error: true
13 # Capture the error message
14 error.message:
15 response_errors: $[0].message
16
17 subgraph:
18 attributes:
19 otel.status_code:
20 static: ERROR
21 condition:
22 eq:
23 - true
24 - subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
25 error.message:
26 subgraph_response_errors: $[0].message
What it does:
otel.status_code: Marks the span as an error when GraphQL errors occur
error.message: Captures the error message from your GraphQL response
message field. Adjust the JSONPath expression (
$[0].message) to match your specific error response structure.
Error tracking in metrics:
The
instruments section adds error tracking to metrics, allowing you to correlate errors between spans and metrics:
1instruments:
2 router:
3 http.server.request.duration:
4 attributes:
5 graphql.errors:
6 on_graphql_error: true
Best practices
Resource naming
You can omit the
resource.name attribute entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it from other span attributes, or you can explicitly set it using available selectors for each span type (router, supergraph, subgraph).
If you choose to set
resource.name explicitly, the goal is to find names that meaningfully group similar operations while keeping the total number of unique resource names manageable (typically hundreds).
Good (low cardinality):
query,
mutation,
subscription(via
operation_kind)
GET,
POST(via
request_method)
users,
products,
reviews(via
subgraph_name)
Moderate (acceptable for many use cases):
GetUser,
CreateProduct,
UpdateReview(via
operation_name, assuming controlled, named operations)
GetUser_users-subgraph_2,
CreateProduct_products-subgraph_1,
UpdateReview_reviews-subgraph_3(via
subgraph_operation_name)
Bad (high cardinality - avoid):
query_user_posts_comments,
GetUser_req_12345,
GetUser_userId_789
Key consideration:
For high-traffic APIs with many unique operation names, use
operation_kind or
subgraph_name instead of
operation_name to avoid high cardinality.
Operation naming
Keep
operation.name consistent and low-cardinality:
Use static values like "router", "supergraph", "subgraph"
Don't include dynamic data in operation names
Use
resource.nameto provide the detailed grouping
Error tracking
Ensure errors are properly tracked:
Set
otel.status_codeto
ERRORfor GraphQL errors
Include
error.messagewith the actual error text
Track errors in both spans and metrics for correlation
