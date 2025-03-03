Router Instrumentation for Datadog

This guide shows how to configure Apollo Router telemetry for optimal integration with Datadog APM.

Complete configuration

Copy this configuration into your router.yaml to get started with Datadog-optimized telemetry:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 default_attribute_requirement_level : recommended 5 6 router : 7 attributes : 8 otel.name : router 9 operation.name : "router" 10 resource.name : 11 request_method : true 12 13 supergraph : 14 attributes : 15 otel.name : supergraph 16 operation.name : "supergraph" 17 resource.name : 18 operation_name : string 19 # Error tracking 20 otel.status_code : 21 static : ERROR 22 condition : 23 eq : 24 - true 25 - on_graphql_error : true 26 error.message : 27 response_errors : $[0].message 28 29 subgraph : 30 attributes : 31 otel.name : subgraph 32 operation.name : "subgraph" 33 resource.name : 34 subgraph_operation_name : string 35 otel.status_code : 36 static : ERROR 37 condition : 38 eq : 39 - true 40 - subgraph_on_graphql_error : true 41 error.message : 42 subgraph_response_errors : $[0].message 43 44 instruments : 45 default_requirement_level : required 46 47 router : 48 http.server.request.duration : 49 attributes : 50 graphql.errors : 51 on_graphql_error : true 52 53 subgraph : 54 http.client.request.duration : 55 attributes : 56 subgraph.name : true 57 graphql.errors : 58 subgraph_on_graphql_error : true

caution operation_name and subgraph_operation_name attributes can create high cardinality if your GraphQL operations have many unique names. This affects APM views and trace metrics because Datadog creates metrics for each unique resource.name value. For high-traffic APIs, consider using operation_kind ( query/ mutation/ subscription) or subgraph_name instead, or remove resource.name entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it. See the following High Cardinality Warning: Theandcan create high cardinality if your GraphQL operations have many unique names. This affects APM views andbecause Datadog creates metrics for each uniquevalue. For high-traffic APIs, consider using( query/ mutation/orinstead, or removeentirely and let Datadog auto-generate it. See the following Resource naming best practices

Understanding the configuration

The following sections explain what each part of the configuration does.

Operation and resource names

Datadog uses operation.name and resource.name to organize APM views. This configuration sets these attributes for the router , supergraph , and subgraph stages of your request lifecycle.

What it does:

otel.name : Sets the span name in OpenTelemetry

operation.name : Groups related spans in Datadog APM (use static values like " router", "supergraph", "subgraph")

resource.name : Provides detailed grouping within each operation (e.g., by GraphQL operation name or HTTP method)

Example - How it appears in Datadog:

Learn more:

Error tracking

The error tracking configuration surfaces GraphQL errors in Datadog APM Error Tracking .

Error tracking in spans:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 supergraph : 5 attributes : 6 # Mark span as error when GraphQL errors occur 7 otel.status_code : 8 static : ERROR 9 condition : 10 eq : 11 - true 12 - on_graphql_error : true 13 # Capture the error message 14 error.message : 15 response_errors : $[0].message 16 17 subgraph : 18 attributes : 19 otel.status_code : 20 static : ERROR 21 condition : 22 eq : 23 - true 24 - subgraph_on_graphql_error : true 25 error.message : 26 subgraph_response_errors : $[0].message

What it does:

otel.status_code : Marks the span as an error when GraphQL errors occur

error.message : Captures the error message from your GraphQL response

note The configuration assumes errors are returned as an array with a message field. Adjust the JSONPath expression ( $[0].message ) to match your specific error response structure.

Error tracking in metrics:

The instruments section adds error tracking to metrics, allowing you to correlate errors between spans and metrics:

YAML copy 1 instruments : 2 router : 3 http.server.request.duration : 4 attributes : 5 graphql.errors : 6 on_graphql_error : true

Best practices

Resource naming

You can omit the resource.name attribute entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it from other span attributes, or you can explicitly set it using available selectors for each span type ( router, supergraph, subgraph).

If you choose to set resource.name explicitly, the goal is to find names that meaningfully group similar operations while keeping the total number of unique resource names manageable (typically hundreds).

Good (low cardinality): query , mutation , subscription (via operation_kind ) GET , POST (via request_method ) users , products , reviews (via subgraph_name )

Moderate (acceptable for many use cases): GetUser , CreateProduct , UpdateReview (via operation_name , assuming controlled, named operations) GetUser_users-subgraph_2 , CreateProduct_products-subgraph_1 , UpdateReview_reviews-subgraph_3 (via subgraph_operation_name )

Bad (high cardinality - avoid): query_user_posts_comments , GetUser_req_12345 , GetUser_userId_789



Key consideration: For high-traffic APIs with many unique operation names, use operation_kind or subgraph_name instead of operation_name to avoid high cardinality.

Operation naming

Keep operation.name consistent and low-cardinality:

Use static values like " router", " supergraph", " subgraph"

Don't include dynamic data in operation names

Use resource.name to provide the detailed grouping

Error tracking

Ensure errors are properly tracked:

Set otel.status_code to ERROR for GraphQL errors

Include error.message with the actual error text

Track errors in both spans and metrics for correlation

