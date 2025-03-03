Router CLI Configuration Reference

This reference covers the command-line options for configuring an Apollo Router.

Command-line options

This reference lists and describes the options supported by the router binary via command-line options. Where indicated, some of these options can also be provided via an environment variable.

tip For options available as both a command-line option and an environment variable, the command-line value takes precedence.

Option / Environment Variable Description -s / --supergraph APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH , APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS The supergraph schema of a router. Specified by absolute or relative path ( -s / --supergraph <supergraph_path> , or APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH ), or a comma-separated list of URLs ( --supergraph-urls <urls> , or APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS ).



💡 Avoid embedding tokens in APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS because the URLs may appear in log messages.



Setting this option disables polling from Apollo Uplink to fetch the latest supergraph schema.

To learn how to compose your supergraph schema with the Rover CLI, see the Federation quickstart.



Required if you are not using managed federation. If you are using managed federation, you may need to set this option when following advanced deployment workflows. -c / --config APOLLO_ROUTER_CONFIG_PATH The absolute or relative path to the router's optional YAML configuration file. --apollo-key-path APOLLO_KEY_PATH The absolute or relative path to a file containing the Apollo graph API key for use with managed federation. ⚠️ This is not available on Windows. --dev ⚠️ Do not set this option in production!

If set, a router runs in dev mode to help with local development.Learn more about dev mode. --hr / --hot-reload APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD If set, the router watches for changes to its configuration file and any supergraph file passed with --supergraph and reloads them automatically without downtime. This setting only affects local files provided to the router. The supergraph and configuration provided from GraphOS via Launches (and delivered via Uplink) are always loaded automatically, regardless of this setting. --log APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG The log level, indicating the most severe log message type to include. In ascending order of verbosity, can be one of: off , error , warn , info , debug , or trace . The default value is info . --license APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH , APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE An offline GraphOS Enterprise license. Enables Enterprise router features when disconnected from GraphOS.

An offline license is specified either as an absolute or relative path to a license file ( --license <license_path> or APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH ), or as the stringified contents of a license ( APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE ).

When not set, the router retrieves an Enterprise license from GraphOS via Apollo Uplink.

For information about fetching an offline license and configuring the router, see Offline Enterprise license. --apollo-uplink-endpoints APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS If using managed federation, the Apollo Uplink URL(s) that the router should poll to fetch its latest configuration. Almost all managed router instances should omit this option to use the default set of Uplink URLs.

If you specify multiple URLs, separate them with commas (no whitespace).

For default behavior and possible values, see Apollo Uplink. --apollo-uplink-timeout APOLLO_UPLINK_TIMEOUT The request timeout for each poll sent to Apollo Uplink. The default value is 30s (thirty seconds). --anonymous-telemetry-disabled APOLLO_TELEMETRY_DISABLED If set, disables sending anonymous usage information to Apollo. --listen APOLLO_ROUTER_LISTEN_ADDRESS If set, the listen address of the router. -V / --version If set, the router prints its version number, then exits.

Development mode

The router can be run in development mode by using the --dev command-line option.

The --dev option is equivalent to running the router with the --hot-reload option the following configuration options:

YAML copy 1 sandbox : 2 enabled : true 3 homepage : 4 enabled : false 5 supergraph : 6 introspection : true 7 include_subgraph_errors : 8 all : true 9 plugins : 10 # Enable with the header, Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true 11 experimental.expose_query_plan : true

caution Don't set the --dev option in production. If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, set the corresponding option in your If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, set the corresponding option in your YAML config file

Configuration schema for IDE validation

The router can generate a JSON schema for config validation in your text editor. This schema helps you format the YAML file correctly and also provides content assistance.

Generate the schema with the following command:

Bash copy 1 ./router config schema > configuration_schema.json

After you generate the schema, configure your text editor. Here are the instructions for some commonly used editors:

Upgrading your router configuration

New releases of the router might introduce breaking changes to the YAML config file's expected format, usually to extend existing functionality or improve usability.

If you run a new version of your router with a configuration file that it no longer supports, it emits a warning on startup and terminates.

If you encounter this warning, you can use the router config upgrade command to see the new expected format for your existing configuration file:

Bash copy 1 ./router config upgrade < path_to_config.yam l >

You can also view a diff of exactly which changes are necessary to upgrade your existing configuration file:

Bash copy 1 ./router config upgrade --diff < path_to_config.yam l >

Validating your router configuration

The router can be used to validate an existing configuration file. This can be useful if you want to have a validate step as part of your CI pipeline.

Text copy 1 ./router config validate <path-to-config-file.yaml>

This command takes a config file and validates it against the router's full supported configuration format.