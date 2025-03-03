Router Extensibility Features in Kubernetes

note Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Thesource code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

The router supports two extensibility options to customize the router's behavior. The extensibility features are:

This guide shows how to deploy a router with these features in Kubernetes.

Deploy with Rhai scripts

The router supports Rhai scripting to add custom functionality.

Enabling Rhai scripts in your deployed router requires mounting an extra volume for your Rhai scripts and getting your scripts onto the volume. That can be done by following steps in a separate example for creating a custom in-house router chart . The example creates a new (in-house) chart that depends on the released router chart, and the new chart has templates that add the necessary configuration to allow Rhai scripts for a deployed router.

Deploying with a coprocessor

You have two options to consider when deploying a coprocessor.

Consider the following when deciding which option to use:

The sidecar container option is the simplest and most common way to deploy a coprocessor. It allows you to run the coprocessor in the same pod as the router, which can simplify networking and configuration.

The separate Deployment option allows you to run the coprocessor in a different pod, which can be useful if you want to scale the coprocessor independently of the router.

Deploy as a sidecar container

The router supports external coprocessing to run custom logic on requests throughout the router's request-handling lifecycle.

A deployed coprocessor can have its own application image and container in the router pod.

To configure a coprocessor and its container for your deployed router through a YAML configuration file:

Create a YAML file, coprocessor_values.yaml , to contain additional values that override default values. Edit coprocessor_values.yaml to configure a coprocessor for the router. For reference, follow the typical and minimal configuration examples, and apply them to router.configuration.coprocessor .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint. 3 timeout : 2s # The timeout for all coprocessor requests. Defaults to 1 second (1s) 4 router : # This coprocessor hooks into the `RouterService` 5 request : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 6 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 7 body : false 8 context : false 9 sdl : false 10 path : false 11 method : false 12 response : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 13 headers : true 14 body : false 15 context : false 16 sdl : false 17 status_code : false 18 supergraph : # This coprocessor hooks into the `SupergraphService` 19 request : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 20 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 21 body : false 22 context : false 23 sdl : false 24 method : false 25 response : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 26 headers : true 27 body : false 28 context : false 29 sdl : false 30 status_code : false 31 subgraph : 32 all : 33 request : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it is about to make a request to a subgraph. 34 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 35 body : false 36 context : false 37 uri : false 38 method : false 39 service_name : false 40 subgraph_request_id : false 41 response : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever receives a subgraph response. 42 headers : true 43 body : false 44 context : false 45 service_name : false 46 status_code : false 47 subgraph_request_id : false

Edit coprocessor_values.yaml to add a container for the coprocessor.

YAML coprocessor_values.yaml copy 1 extraContainers : 2 - name : <coprocessor-deployed-name> # name of deployed container 3 image : <coprocessor-app-image> # name of application image 4 ports : 5 - containerPort : <coprocessor-container-port> # must match port of router.configuration.coprocessor.url 6 env : [] # array of environment variables

Deploy the router with the additional YAML configuration file. For example, starting with the helm install command from the basic deployment step, append --values coprocessor_values.yaml :

Bash copy 1 helm install --namespace < router-namespac e > --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version < router-versio n > --values router/values.yaml --values coprocessor_values.yaml

Deploying using a separate Deployment

Deploying as a separate Deployment can take shape in two ways:

Using an entirely separate Helm chart.

Using the router's Helm chart as a dependency and adding a new Deployment template This option is more complex but allows you to customize the router's Helm chart and add your own templates whilst keeping the coporcessor's deployment alongside the router's.



Separate Helm chart

In the case of using a separate Helm chart, a coprocessor chart would be deployed independently of the router. This chart would contain the configuration for the coprocessor's deployment. An example folder structure might look like:

Text copy 1 charts/ 2 ├── coprocessor/ 3 │ ├── Chart.yaml 4 │ ├── values.yaml 5 │ ├── templates/ 6 │ │ ├── deployment.yaml 7 │ │ ├── service.yaml 8 │ │ └── ... 9 │ └── ... 10 ├── router/ 11 │ ├── values.yaml 12 │ └── ...

The router chart would be the router's Helm chart, which you can deploy as described in the Kubernetes deployment guide.

Using the router's Helm chart as a dependency

In the case of using the router's Helm chart as a dependency, you can create a new template in the templates folder of the router Helm chart. This template would contain the configuration for the coprocessor's deployment.

The Chart.yaml file for the router would include:

YAML copy 1 dependencies : 2 - name : router 3 version : 2.3.0 4 repository : oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts

An example folder structure might look like:

Text copy 1 charts/ 2 ├── router/ 3 │ ├── Chart.yaml 4 │ ├── values.yaml 5 │ ├── templates/ 6 │ │ ├── deployment.yaml 7 │ │ ├── service.yaml 8 │ │ └── ... 9 │ └── ...

In the above example, the router chart would be the router's Helm chart, which you can deploy as described in the Kubernetes deployment guide. The templates folder would contain the configuration for the coprocessor's deployment. Within the values.yaml you can then nest the necessary configuration under the router key, such as: