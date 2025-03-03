Kubernetes Quickstart

1 # Default values for router.

2 # This is a YAML-formatted file.

3 # Declare variables to be passed into your templates.

4

5 replicaCount : 1

6

7 # -- See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphos/reference/router/configuration#yaml-config-file for yaml structure

8 router :

9 configuration :

10 supergraph :

11 listen : 0.0.0.0:4000

12 health_check :

13 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088

14

15 args :

16 - --hot-reload

17

18 managedFederation :

19 # -- If using managed federation, the graph API key to identify router to Studio

20 apiKey :

21 # -- If using managed federation, use existing Secret which stores the graph API key instead of creating a new one.

22 # If set along `managedFederation.apiKey`, a secret with the graph API key will be created using this parameter as name

23 existingSecret :

24 # -- If using managed federation, the name of the key within the existing Secret which stores the graph API key.

25 # If set along `managedFederation.apiKey`, a secret with the graph API key will be created using this parameter as key, defaults to using a key of `managedFederationApiKey`

26 existingSecretKeyRefKey :

27 # -- If using managed federation, the variant of which graph to use

28 graphRef : ""

29

30 # This should not be specified in values.yaml. It's much simpler to use --set-file from helm command line.

31 # e.g.: helm ... --set-file supergraphFile="location of your supergraph file"

32 supergraphFile :

33

34 # An array of extra environmental variables

35 # Example:

36 # extraEnvVars:

37 # - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH

38 # value: /etc/apollo/supergraph.yaml

39 # - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG

40 # value: debug

41 #

42 extraEnvVars : []

43 extraEnvVarsCM : ""

44 extraEnvVarsSecret : ""

45

46 # An array of extra VolumeMounts

47 # Example:

48 # extraVolumeMounts:

49 # - name: rhai-volume

50 # mountPath: /dist/rhai

51 # readonly: true

52 extraVolumeMounts : []

53

54 # An array of extra Volumes

55 # Example:

56 # extraVolumes:

57 # - name: rhai-volume

58 # configMap:

59 # name: rhai-config

60 #

61 extraVolumes : []

62

63 image :

64 repository : ghcr.io/apollographql/router

65 pullPolicy : IfNotPresent

66 # Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion.

67 tag : ""

68

69 containerPorts :

70 # -- If you override the port in `router.configuration.server.listen` then make sure to match the listen port here

71 http : 4000

72 # -- For exposing the metrics port when running a serviceMonitor for example

73 metrics : 9090

74 # -- For exposing the health check endpoint

75 health : 8088

76

77 # -- An array of extra containers to include in the router pod

78 # Example:

79 # extraContainers:

80 # - name: coprocessor

81 # image: acme/coprocessor:1.0

82 # ports:

83 # - containerPort: 4001

84 extraContainers : []

85

86 # -- An array of init containers to include in the router pod

87 # Example:

88 # initContainers:

89 # - name: init-myservice

90 # image: busybox:1.28

91 # command: ["sh"]

92 initContainers : []

93

94 # -- A map of extra labels to apply to the resources created by this chart

95 # Example:

96 # extraLabels:

97 # label_one_name: "label_one_value"

98 # label_two_name: "label_two_value"

99 extraLabels : {}

100

101 lifecycle : {}

102 # preStop:

103 # exec:

104 # command:

105 # - /bin/bash

106 # - -c

107 # - sleep 10

108

109 imagePullSecrets : []

110 nameOverride : ""

111 fullnameOverride : ""

112

113 serviceAccount :

114 # Specifies whether a service account should be created

115 create : true

116 # Annotations to add to the service account

117 annotations : {}

118 # The name of the service account to use.

119 # If not set and create is true, a name is generated using the fullname template

120 name : ""

121

122 podAnnotations : {}

123

124 podSecurityContext :

125 {}

126 # fsGroup: 2000

127

128 securityContext :

129 {}

130 # capabilities:

131 # drop:

132 # - ALL

133 # readOnlyRootFilesystem: true

134 # runAsNonRoot: true

135 # runAsUser: 1000

136

137 service :

138 type : ClusterIP

139 port : 80

140 annotations : {}

141 targetport : http

142

143 serviceMonitor :

144 enabled : false

145

146 ingress :

147 enabled : false

148 className : ""

149 annotations : {}

150 # kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginx

151 # kubernetes.io/tls-acme: "true"

152 hosts :

153 - host : chart-example.local

154 paths :

155 - path : /

156 pathType : ImplementationSpecific

157 tls : []

158 # - secretName: chart-example-tls

159 # hosts:

160 # - chart-example.local

161

162 # set to true to enable istio's virtualservice

163 virtualservice :

164 enabled : false

165 # namespace: ""

166 # gatewayName: "" # Deprecated in favor of gatewayNames

167 # gatewayNames: []

168 # - "gateway-1"

169 # - "gateway-2"

170 # Hosts: "" # configurable but will default to '*'

171 # - somehost.domain.com

172 # http:

173 # main:

174 # # set enabled to true to add

175 # # the default matcher of `exact: "/" or prefix: "/graphql"`

176 # # with the <$fullName>.<.Release.Namespace>.svc.cluster.local destination

177 # enabled: true

178 # # use additionals to provide your custom virtualservice rules

179 # additionals: []

180 # - name: "default-nginx-routes"

181 # match:

182 # - uri:

183 # prefix: "/foo"

184 # rewrite:

185 # uri: /

186 # route:

187 # - destination:

188 # host: my.custom.backend.svc.cluster.local

189 # port:

190 # number: 80

191

192 # set to true and provide configuration details if you want to make external https calls through istio's virtualservice

193 serviceentry :

194 enabled : false

195 # hosts:

196 # a list of external hosts you want to be able to make https calls to

197 # - api.example.com

198

199 resources :

200 {}

201 # We usually recommend not to specify default resources and to leave this as a conscious

202 # choice for the user. This also increases chances charts run on environments with little

203 # resources, such as Minikube. If you do want to specify resources, uncomment the following

204 # lines, adjust them as necessary, and remove the curly braces after 'resources:'.

205 # limits:

206 # cpu: 100m

207 # memory: 128Mi

208 # requests:

209 # cpu: 100m

210 # memory: 128Mi

211

212 autoscaling :

213 enabled : false

214 minReplicas : 1

215 maxReplicas : 100

216 targetCPUUtilizationPercentage : 80

217 # targetMemoryUtilizationPercentage: 80

218 #

219 # Specify container-specific HPA scaling targets

220 # Only available in 1.27+ (https://kubernetes.io/blog/2023/05/02/hpa-container-resource-metric/)

221 # containerBased:

222 # - name: <container name>

223 # type: cpu

224 # targetUtilizationPercentage: 75

225

226 # -- Sets the [rolling update strategy parameters](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/workloads/controllers/deployment/#rolling-update-deployment). Can take absolute values or % values.

227 rollingUpdate :

228 {}

229 # Defaults if not set are:

230 # maxUnavailable: 25%

231 # maxSurge: 25%

232

233 nodeSelector : {}

234

235 tolerations : []

236

237 affinity : {}

238

239 # -- Sets the [pod disruption budget](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/run-application/configure-pdb/) for Deployment pods

240 podDisruptionBudget : {}

241

242 # -- Set to existing PriorityClass name to control pod preemption by the scheduler

243 priorityClassName : ""

244

245 # -- Sets the [termination grace period](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/containers/container-lifecycle-hooks/#hook-handler-execution) for Deployment pods

246 terminationGracePeriodSeconds : 30

247

248 probes :

249 # -- Configure readiness probe

250 readiness :

251 initialDelaySeconds : 0

252 # -- Configure liveness probe

253 liveness :

254 initialDelaySeconds : 0

255

256 # -- Sets the [topology spread constraints](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/scheduling-eviction/topology-spread-constraints/) for Deployment pods

257 topologySpreadConstraints : []

258

259 # -- Sets the restart policy of pods