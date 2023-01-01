Configure GraphQL Subscription Support

plan required This feature is only available with a GraphOS plan. You can test it out by signing up for a You can test it out by signing up for a Free plan . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

Learn how to configure the router to enable GraphQL subscriptions.

Prerequisites

Before you add Subscription fields to your subgraphs, do all of the following in the order shown to prevent schema composition errors:

After you complete these prerequisites, you can safely configure your router for subscriptions.

Router setup

After completing all prerequisites, in your router's YAML config file, you configure how the router communicates with each of your subgraphs when executing GraphQL subscriptions.

The router supports two popular WebSocket protocols for subscriptions, and it also provides support for an HTTP-callback-based protocol. Your router must use whichever protocol is expected by each subgraph.

WebSocket setup

Here's an example router configuration snippet that sets up subgraph subscriptions over WebSocket:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 passthrough : 5 all : # The router uses these subscription settings UNLESS overridden per-subgraph 6 path : /subscriptions # The absolute URL path to use for subgraph subscription endpoints (Default: /ws) 7 subgraphs : # Overrides subscription settings for individual subgraphs 8 reviews : # Overrides settings for the 'reviews' subgraph 9 path : /ws # Absolute path that overrides the preceding '/subscriptions' path for 'all' 10 protocol : graphql_ws # The WebSocket-based subprotocol to use for subscription communication (Default: graphql_ws) 11 heartbeat_interval : 10s # Optional and 'disable' by default, also supports 'enable' (set 5s interval) and custom values for intervals, e.g. '100ms', '10s', '1m'.

This example enables subscriptions in passthrough mode, which uses long-lived WebSocket connections.

note Each path must be set as an absolute path. For example, given http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws , set the path configuration as path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws" .

must be set as an absolute path. For example, given , set the path configuration as . Subgraph path configurations override the path configuration for all subgraphs.

If your subgraph implementation (e.g. DGS ) can close idle connections, set heartbeat_interval to keep the connection alive.

The router supports the following WebSocket subprotocols, specified via the protocol option:

graphql_ws Used by the graphql-ws library This subprotocol is the default value and is recommended for GraphQL server libraries implementing WebSocket-based subscriptions.

graphql_transport_ws Legacy subprotocol used by the subscriptions-transport-ws library , which is unmaintained but provided for backward compatibility.



By default, the router uses the graphql_ws protocol option for all subgraphs. You can change this global default and/or override it for individual subgraphs by setting the protocol key as shown above.

Your router creates a separate WebSocket connection for each client subscription, unless it can perform subscription deduplication.

HTTP callback setup

note Your router must use whichever subprotocol is expected by each of your subgraphs.

and : Each path must be set as an absolute path. For example, given http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws , set the absolute path as path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws" .

must be set as an absolute path. For example, given , set the absolute path as . The public_url must include the configured path on the router. For example, given a server URL of http://localhost:8080 and the router's path = /my_callback , then your public_url must append the path to the server: http://localhost:8080/my_callback .

must include the configured on the router. For example, given a server URL of and the router's = , then your must append the to the server: . If you have a proxy in front of the router that redirects queries to the path configured in the router, you can specify another path for the public_url , for example http://localhost:8080/external_path .

configured in the router, you can specify another path for the , for example . Given a public_url , the router appends a subscription id to the public_url to get http://localhost:8080/external_access/{subscription_id} then passes it directly to your subgraphs.

, the router appends a subscription id to the to get http://localhost:8080/external_access/{subscription_id} then passes it directly to your subgraphs. If you don't specify the path , its default value is /callback , so you'll have to specify it in public_url .

The router provides support for receiving subgraph subscription events via HTTP callbacks, instead of over a persistent WebSocket connection. This callback mode provides the following advantages over WebSocket-based subscriptions:

The router doesn't need to maintain a persistent connection for each distinct subscription.

You can publish events directly to the router from a pubsub system, instead of routing those events through the subgraph.

Callback mode requires your subgraph library to support the router's HTTP callback protocol.

Here's an example configuration that sets up subgraph subscriptions in callback mode:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 callback : 5 public_url : https://example.com:4000/callback # The router's public URL, which your subgraphs access, must include the path configured on the router 6 listen : 127.0.0.1:4000 # The IP address and port the router will listen on for subscription callbacks, for security reasons it might be better to expose on another port that is only available from your internal network 7 path : /callback # The path of the router's callback endpoint 8 heartbeat_interval : 5s # Optional (default: 5secs) 9 subgraphs : # The list of subgraphs that use the HTTP callback protocol 10 - accounts

You can disable the heartbeat by setting heartbeat_interval: disabled . This is useful for example if you're running in callback mode in an infrastructure based on lambda functions, where you prefer neither to send heartbeats nor to keep a lambda awake just to send heartbeats to subscriptions.

caution Once the heartbeat is disabled, you must manage how a subscription is closed from the server side. If something crashes on your side for a specific subscription on specific events, but you don't manage closing the subscription, you can end up with a subscription still opened on the client but without any events to notify you on the client side that the subscription has crashed. Also, when handling subscriptions with heartbeats disabled, make sure to store a subscription's request payload (including extensions data with callback URL and verifier) to be able to send the right events on the right callback URL when you start your lambda function triggered by an event.

Using a combination of modes

If some of your subgraphs require passthrough mode and others require callback mode for subscriptions, you can apply different modes to different subgraphs in your configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 passthrough : 5 subgraphs : 6 reviews : 7 path : /ws 8 protocol : graphql_ws 9 callback : 10 public_url : http://public_url_of_my_router_instance:4000/callback # This must include the path configured on the router 11 listen : 127.0.0.1:4000 12 path : /callback 13 subgraphs : 14 - accounts

In this example, the reviews subgraph uses WebSocket and the accounts subgraph uses HTTP-based callbacks.

caution If you configure both passthrough mode and callback mode for a particular subgraph, the router uses the passthrough mode configuration. If any subgraphs require callback mode, do not set the passthrough.all key. If you do, the router uses the passthrough mode configuration for all subgraphs.

Example execution

Let's say our supergraph includes the following subgraphs and partial schemas:

GraphQL Products subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int ! 5 } 6 7 type Subscription { 8 productPriceChanged : Product ! 9 } GraphQL Reviews subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 reviews : [ Review ! ] ! 4 } 5 6 type Review { 7 score : Int ! 8 }

Now, let's say a client executes the following subscription against our router (over HTTP):

GraphQL copy 1 subscription OnProductPriceChanged { 2 productPriceChanged { 3 # Defined in Products subgraph 4 name 5 price 6 reviews { 7 # Defined in Reviews subgraph 8 score 9 } 10 } 11 }

When our router receives this operation, it executes a corresponding subscription operation against the Products subgraph (over a new WebSocket connection):

GraphQL copy 1 subscription { 2 productPriceChanged { 3 id # Added for entity fetching 4 name 5 price 6 # Reviews fields removed 7 } 8 }

note This operation adds the Product.id field. The router needs @key fields of the Product entity to merge entity fields from across subgraphs.

field. The router needs fields of the to merge entity fields from across subgraphs. This operation removes all fields defined in the Reviews subgraph, because the Products subgraph can't resolve them.

At any point after the subscription is initiated, the Products subgraph might send updated data to our router. Whenever this happens, the router does not immediately return this data to the client, because it's missing requested fields from the Reviews subgraph.

Instead, our router executes a standard GraphQL query against the Reviews subgraph to fetch the missing entity fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 entities ( representations : [...]) { 3 ... on Product { 4 reviews { 5 score 6 } 7 } 8 } 9 }

After receiving this query result from the Reviews subgraph, our router combines it with the data from Products and returns the combination to the subscribing client.

Trying subscriptions with curl

To quickly try out the GraphOS router's HTTP-based subscriptions without setting up an Apollo Client library, you can execute a curl command against your router with the following format:

Bash copy 1 curl 'http://localhost:4000/' -v \ 2 -H 'accept: multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0, application/json' \ 3 -H 'content-type: application/json' \ 4 --data-raw '{"query":"subscription OnProductPriceChanged { productPriceChanged { name price reviews { score } } }","operationName":"OnProductPriceChanged"}'

This command creates an HTTP multipart request and keeps an open connection that receives new subscription data in response "chunks":

Text copy 1 --graphql 2 content-type: application/json 3 4 {} 5 --graphql 6 content-type: application/json 7 8 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":400,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 9 --graphql 10 content-type: application/json 11 12 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":375,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 13 --graphql 14 content-type: application/json 15 16 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":425,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 17 --graphql--

This example subscription only emits three events and then directly closes the connection.

For more information on this multipart HTTP subscription protocol, see this article.

Subscription deduplication

By default, the router deduplicates identical subscriptions. This can dramatically reduce load on both your router and your subgraphs, because the router doesn't need to open a new connection if an existing connection is already handling the exact same subscription.

For example, if thousands of clients all subscribe to real-time score updates for the same sports game, your router only needs to maintain one connection to your sportsgames subgraph to receive events for all of those subscriptions.

The router considers subscription operations identical if all of the following are true:

The operations sent to the subgraph have identical GraphQL selection sets (i.e., requested fields).

The operations provide identical values for all headers that the router sends to the subgraph, except those listed in ignored_headers .

Configuring deduplication

You can ignore specific headers when deduplicating subscriptions.

If you propagate a header with varying values to your subgraph (for example, User-Agent ), but you still want to deduplicate subscriptions and you can accept that only one out of many values will be propagated, you can configure ignored_headers like this:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 enabled : true # default: true 5 ignored_headers : 6 - user-agent # It won't include this header in the deduplication algorithm, so even if the value is different it will still deduplicate

Disabling deduplication

You can disable subscription deduplication by adding the following to your router's YAML config file under the subscription key:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 enabled : false # default: true

Note that this is a global setting (not per- subgraph or per- operation).

Why disable deduplication?

Disabling deduplication is useful if you need to create a separate connection to your subgraph for each client-initiated subscription. For example:

Your subgraph needs to trigger an important event every time a new client subscribes to its data. This event doesn't trigger whenever the router reuses an existing connection.

Your subscription needs to start by receiving the first value in a particular sequence, instead of the most recent value. If a subscription reuses an existing connection, it starts by receiving the next value for that connection. As a basic example, let's say a subscription should always fire events returning the integers 0 through 1000 , in order. If a new subscription reuses an existing subgraph connection, it starts by receiving whichever value is next for the original connection, which is almost definitely not 0 .



Advanced configuration

Whenever your router's supergraph schema is updated, the router terminates all active subscriptions. Clients can detect this special-case termination via an error code and execute a new subscription.

Your router's supergraph schema is updated in the following cases:

Your router regularly polls GraphOS for its supergraph schema, and an updated schema becomes available.

Your router obtains its supergraph schema from a local file, which it watches for updates if the --hot-reload option is set.

When the router terminates subscriptions this way, it sends the following as a final response payload to all active subscribing clients:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "errors" : [ 3 { 4 "message" : "subscription has been closed due to a schema reload" , 5 "extensions" : { 6 "code" : "SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD" 7 } 8 } 9 ] 10 }

A client that receives this SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD error code can reconnect by executing a new subscription operation.

WebSocket auth support

By default, if you've configured your router to propagate HTTP Authorization headers to your subgraph, then the router automatically sets corresponding connectionParams when initiating a WebSocket connection to that subgraph.

For example, when your router sends the connection_init message to a subgraph, it includes the value of the Authorization header via the following payload:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "connectionParams" : { 3 "token" : "CONTENTS_OF_AUTHORIZATION_HEADER" 4 } 5 }

To specify a custom payload for the connection_init message, you can write a Rhai script and use the context directly:

Rhai copy 1 fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) { 2 let params = Router.APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_WS_CUSTOM_CONNECTION_PARAMS; 3 let f = |request| { 4 request.context[params] = #{ 5 my_token: "here is my token" 6 }; 7 }; 8 9 service.map_request(f); 10 }

note If you specify both a context entry and an Authorization header, the context entry takes precedence.

Expanding event queue capacity

If your router receives a high volume of events for a particular subscription, it might accumulate a backlog of those events to send to clients. To handle this backlog, the router maintains an in-memory queue of unsent events.

The router maintains a separate event queue for each of its active subscription connections to subgraphs.

You can configure the size of each event queue in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 queue_capacity : 100000 # Default: 128

The value of queue_capacity corresponds to the maximum number of subscription events for each queue, not the total size of those events.

Whenever your router receives a subscription event when its queue is full, it discards the oldest unsent event in the queue and enqueues the newly received event. The discarded event is not sent to subscribing clients.

If it's absolutely necessary for clients to receive every subscription event, increase the size of your event queue as needed.

Limiting the number of client connections

Client subscriptions are long-lived HTTP connections, which means they might remain open indefinitely. You can limit the number of simultaneous client subscription connections in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 max_opened_subscriptions : 150 # Only 150 simultaneous connections allowed