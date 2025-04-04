Deploying GraphOS Router on AWS

Learn how to deploy the router for development on AWS with Elastic Container Service (ECS).

You will:

Build a router image with a Dockerfile.

Set up an Elastic Cloud Registry and push your router image to it.

Create an ECS task definition for your router and deploy it.

Prerequisites

Before you start:

Set up a GraphQL API in GraphOS. Save your APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF . You'll need them when deploying the router. Install Docker locally. Set up you AWS environment Install the AWS CLI.

Use an existing Create an Amazon Choose a version of the router to deploy (for example, v1.61.0 ). You'll need it when specifying the router image to deploy.

Build router image

To deploy your own router, start by customizing and building a router image, using a Dockerfile and a router configuration file:

In a local directory, create a router.yaml file and copy-paste the following configuration into the file: YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 listen : 0.0.0.0:4000 3 health_check : 4 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088 The router's default HTTP and health check endpoint addresses are localhost, so they wouldn't be reachable when deployed. This configuration enables the router to listen to all addresses. Create a Dockerfile file and copy-paste the following into the file: Text copy # Use the official Apollo Router Core image as the base. # Set the image tag to the desired router version (e.g. v1.61.0) FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:v1.61.0 # Replace the default router config with the local, customized router.yaml COPY router.yaml /dist/config/router.yaml The Dockerfile sources the base router image from the GitHub container registry, using the version of router you specify. It then copies your customized router.yaml configuration file to overwrite the default router configuration file. From the same local directory, run the following docker CLI command to build a new router image. Choose a name and tag for the image, for example router-aws:v1.61.0 . Bash copy docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64 -t router-aws:v1.61.0 --load . Because Cloud Run only supports AMD64-based images, the docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64 command ensures the image is built for AMD64 and is compatible.

The --load option loads the built image to docker images . Run docker images and validate that your router image is in the returned list of images.

Push router image to registry

Now that you have a built router image, create a repository in Elastic Cloud Registry (ECR) and push your image to it:

In a local terminal, run the AWS CLI command to create a new ECR repository: For --repository-name , set a name for your repository (for example, router-repo )

For --region , set your AWS region (for example, us-west-1 ) Bash copy aws ecr create-repository \ --repository-name router-repo \ --region us-west-1 In AWS CLI, authenticate your Docker CLI to ECR. For --region , use your AWS regions (for example, us-west-1 )

Use your ECR repository URI, which you can copy from your ECR Repositories Console (for example, 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com ) Bash copy aws ecr get-login-password --region us-west-1 | docker login --username AWS --password-stdin 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com To troubleshoot ECR authentication, go to AWS documentation . Run docker tag to tag the image before pushing it to ECR. Bash copy docker tag router-aws:v1.61.0 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0 Run docker push to push the router image to your ECR repository URI, using a tag (e.g., :v1.61.0 ): Bash copy docker push 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0 Run aws ecr list-images and validate that your image is in the list of images in your ECR repository: Bash copy aws ecr list-images --repository-name router-repo

Create and deploy ECS task

With your image pushed to your ECR repository, in ECS you can define a task for the router and deploy it as a service.

Create cluster

You need an ECS cluster to deploy the router.

If you don't have a cluster, you can create one with default settings:

In the AWS Console, go to the Amazon ECS Console, then click Create cluster. Enter a name for your cluster. Click Create.

Create task definition

Create an ECS task definition for your router:

In the AWS ECS Console, go to Task definitions from the left navigation panel, then click Create new task definition and select Create new task definition. Fill in the details for Container - 1: Name : Enter a container name

Image URI : Select the URI of your router image

Port mappings : Container port : Enter 4000 (must match ) and Port name : Enter a port name

Environment variables: Enter the environment variables APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and set them to your graph API key and graph ref, respectively In Docker configuration - optional , enter the command options to configure the router and run it in development mode: Text copy --dev, --config, /dist/config/router.yaml Click Create.

Deploy router

Deploy the router in your ECS cluster:

In AWS ECS Console under Task definitions, select your defined task, then click Deploy and select Create service. Fill in the fields for the service: Existing cluster : Select your cluster

Service name: Enter a name for your service Click Create to create the service. ECS will start deploying the service for the router. After AWS finishes deploying, click on the service to go to its page in Console. Check the service logs for messages from the running router. For example: Text Example router log message copy 1 {"timestamp":"2025-04-04T17:32:14.928608731Z","level":"INFO","message":"Apollo Router v1.61.0 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 (https://go.apollo.dev/elv2)","target":"apollo_router::executable","resource":{}} Go to the service URL and validate the the router's development Sandbox is running successfully.

Congrats, you've successfully deployed the router!