Deploying GraphOS Router on AWS
Deploy router with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
Learn how to deploy the router for development on AWS with Elastic Container Service (ECS).
You will:
Build a router image with a Dockerfile.
Set up an Elastic Cloud Registry and push your router image to it.
Create an ECS task definition for your router and deploy it.
Prerequisites
Before you start:
Set up a GraphQL API in GraphOS.
Save your
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF. You'll need them when deploying the router.
Install Docker locally.
Set up you AWS environment
Install the AWS CLI.
Use an existing Create an Amazon
Choose a version of the router to deploy (for example,
v1.61.0). You'll need it when specifying the router image to deploy.
Build router image
To deploy your own router, start by customizing and building a router image, using a Dockerfile and a router configuration file:
In a local directory, create a
router.yamlfile and copy-paste the following configuration into the file:YAMLrouter.yaml
1supergraph: 2 listen: 0.0.0.0:4000 3health_check: 4 listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
The router's default HTTP and health check endpoint addresses are localhost, so they wouldn't be reachable when deployed. This configuration enables the router to listen to all addresses.
Create a
Dockerfilefile and copy-paste the following into the file:Text
# Use the official Apollo Router Core image as the base. # Set the image tag to the desired router version (e.g. v1.61.0) FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:v1.61.0 # Replace the default router config with the local, customized router.yaml COPY router.yaml /dist/config/router.yaml
The Dockerfile sources the base router image from the GitHub container registry, using the version of router you specify. It then copies your customized
router.yamlconfiguration file to overwrite the default router configuration file.
From the same local directory, run the following
dockerCLI command to build a new router image. Choose a name and tag for the image, for example
router-aws:v1.61.0.Bash
docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64 -t router-aws:v1.61.0 --load .
Because Cloud Run only supports AMD64-based images, the
docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64command ensures the image is built for AMD64 and is compatible.
The
--loadoption loads the built image to
docker images.
Run
docker imagesand validate that your router image is in the returned list of images.
Push router image to registry
Now that you have a built router image, create a repository in Elastic Cloud Registry (ECR) and push your image to it:
In a local terminal, run the AWS CLI command to create a new ECR repository:
Bash
For
--repository-name, set a name for your repository (for example,
router-repo)
For
--region, set your AWS region (for example,
us-west-1)
aws ecr create-repository \ --repository-name router-repo \ --region us-west-1
In AWS CLI, authenticate your Docker CLI to ECR.
Bash
For
--region, use your AWS regions (for example,
us-west-1)
Use your ECR repository URI, which you can copy from your ECR Repositories Console (for example,
0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com)
aws ecr get-login-password --region us-west-1 | docker login --username AWS --password-stdin 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com
To troubleshoot ECR authentication, go to AWS documentation.
Run
docker tagto tag the image before pushing it to ECR.Bash
docker tag router-aws:v1.61.0 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0
Run
docker pushto push the router image to your ECR repository URI, using a tag (e.g.,
:v1.61.0):Bash
docker push 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0
Run
aws ecr list-imagesand validate that your image is in the list of images in your ECR repository:Bash
aws ecr list-images --repository-name router-repo
Create and deploy ECS task
With your image pushed to your ECR repository, in ECS you can define a task for the router and deploy it as a service.
Create cluster
You need an ECS cluster to deploy the router.
If you don't have a cluster, you can create one with default settings:
In the AWS Console, go to the Amazon ECS Console, then click Create cluster.
Enter a name for your cluster.
Click Create.
Create task definition
Create an ECS task definition for your router:
In the AWS ECS Console, go to Task definitions from the left navigation panel, then click Create new task definition and select Create new task definition.
Fill in the details for Container - 1:
Name: Enter a container name
Image URI: Select the URI of your router image
Port mappings:
Container port: Enter
4000(must match ) and
Port name: Enter a port name
Environment variables: Enter the environment variables
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFand set them to your graph API key and graph ref, respectively
In
Docker configuration - optional, enter the command options to configure the router and run it in development mode:Text
--dev, --config, /dist/config/router.yaml
Click Create.
Deploy router
Deploy the router in your ECS cluster:
In AWS ECS Console under Task definitions, select your defined task, then click Deploy and select Create service.
Fill in the fields for the service:
Existing cluster: Select your cluster
Service name: Enter a name for your service
Click Create to create the service. ECS will start deploying the service for the router.
After AWS finishes deploying, click on the service to go to its page in Console. Check the service logs for messages from the running router. For example:TextExample router log message
1{"timestamp":"2025-04-04T17:32:14.928608731Z","level":"INFO","message":"Apollo Router v1.61.0 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 (https://go.apollo.dev/elv2)","target":"apollo_router::executable","resource":{}}
Go to the service URL and validate the the router's development Sandbox is running successfully.
Congrats, you've successfully deployed the router!