Zipkin exporter

Configure the Zipkin exporter for tracing

Enable and configure the Zipkin exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Zipkin configuration

The router can be configured to export tracing data for Zipkin to either the default collector address or a URL:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3     tracing:
4       zipkin:
5         enabled: true
6   
7         # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span)
8         endpoint: "http://${env.ZIPKIN_HOST}:9411/api/v2/spans}"

enabled

Flag to enable the Zipkin exporter.

Set to true to enable the Zipkin exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The Zipkin endpoint address. Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor.

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

  • OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full

  • OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:

  • apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.

    • name: One of apollo-tracing, datadog-tracing, otlp-tracing, zipkin-tracing.

    • error = One of channel closed, channel full.

By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.

An example configuration using Zipkin with batch_processor:

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      zipkin: 
5        batch_processor: 
6          max_export_batch_size: 512
7          max_concurrent_exports: 1
8          max_export_timeout: 30s 
9          max_queue_size: 2048
10          scheduled_delay: 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
scheduled_delay5sThe delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports1The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size512The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout30sThe timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size2048The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

Zipkin configuration reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
enabledfalseEnable the Zipkin exporter.
endpointhttp://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/spanThe endpoint to send spans to.
batch_processorThe batch processor settings.
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community