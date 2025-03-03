Zipkin exporter
Configure the Zipkin exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the Zipkin exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
Zipkin configuration
The router can be configured to export tracing data for Zipkin to either the default collector address or a URL:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 zipkin:
5 enabled: true
6
7 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span)
8 endpoint: "http://${env.ZIPKIN_HOST}:9411/api/v2/spans}"
enabled
Flag to enable the Zipkin exporter.
Set to true to enable the Zipkin exporter. Defaults to false.
endpoint
The Zipkin endpoint address. Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span
batch_processor
All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with
batch_processor.
You must tune your
batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:
OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full
OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full
The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.
You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:
apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors- The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.
name: One of
apollo-tracing,
datadog-tracing,
otlp-tracing,
zipkin-tracing.
error= One of
channel closed,
channel full.
By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.
An example configuration using Zipkin with
batch_processor:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 zipkin:
5 batch_processor:
6 max_export_batch_size: 512
7 max_concurrent_exports: 1
8 max_export_timeout: 30s
9 max_queue_size: 2048
10 scheduled_delay: 5s
batch_processor configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
scheduled_delay
|5s
|The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports
|1
|The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size
|512
|The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout
|30s
|The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size
|2048
|The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.
Zipkin configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
enabled
false
|Enable the Zipkin exporter.
endpoint
http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/span
|The endpoint to send spans to.
batch_processor
|The batch processor settings.