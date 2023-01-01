If you cache router responses at a CDN or reverse proxy in front of the router (using the Cache-Control header the router already sends), the CDN has no way to know what to purge when your data changes— Cache-Control only governs freshness (TTL), not invalidation. CDN invalidation closes that gap: the router emits a response header carrying the same invalidation labels it already uses for active invalidation against its own Redis cache, so you can purge the CDN's edge cache using the CDN's own tag-based purge API.

This feature is independent of Redis: you don't need Redis-backed response caching, and you don't need any Redis invalidation indexes enabled, for the CDN header to work correctly, including on a cache hit. See Relationship to Redis invalidation below.

Enable it

CDN invalidation is off by default, and it only reports labels for subgraphs that already have response caching enabled—it doesn't cache anything on its own. Enable it under response_cache.cdn_invalidation , alongside your existing subgraph caching configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 cdn_invalidation : 4 enabled : true 5 subgraph : 6 all : 7 enabled : true # required per subgraph for that subgraph's labels to be reported 8 redis : 9 urls : [ "redis://..." ]

With cdn_invalidation.enabled: true , the router emits a Cache-Tag header on every supergraph response that has at least one invalidation label to report from an enabled subgraph. A response that touches only subgraphs with caching disabled gets no header.

What gets sent

The header's value is a delimited list of labels drawn from the same sources you already use to tag data for Redis invalidation—no additional schema changes required if you've already set up cache tags. Each label is one of three tiers, from finest- to coarsest-grained:

Tag — the exact tag values from @cacheTag directives (interpolated per request) and the apolloCacheTags / apolloEntityCacheTags response extensions, unchanged from how they're described in Invalidation methods. Type — one label per distinct (subgraph, GraphQL type) pair touched by the response, formatted as type-{subgraph}-{type} . Whole- operation (non-entity) cache entries use the placeholder type Query , so a cached root- field response from the accounts subgraph renders as type-accounts-Query . Subgraph — one label per subgraph touched by the response, formatted as subgraph-{subgraph} .

Given this schema:

GraphQL accounts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" 4 import : [ "@key" , "@cacheTag" ] 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 user ( id : ID ! ): User @cacheTag ( format : "profile" ) 9 } 10 11 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheTag ( format : "user-{$key.id}" ) { 12 id : ID ! 13 name : String ! 14 }

A response that resolves user(id: "42") from the accounts subgraph emits:

Text copy 1 Cache-Tag: subgraph-accounts,type-accounts-User,profile,user-42

Labels from every subgraph and entity touched by the response are unioned into a single header value—if a query fans out across accounts and orders , the header carries labels for both. Tiers always appear in the coarsest-first order shown above ( subgraph, then type, then tag), and labels within a tier are sorted lexicographically—don't parse the header assuming a fixed position for a specific tag, since a schema or data change can shift where a given label falls.

If a tag value itself contains your configured header_delimiter (for example, a comma in a tag when using the default , delimiter), the router drops that label rather than emit an ambiguous header, and records it under the label_contains_delimiter reason on the cdn_tag_header.error metric (see Metrics). Avoid using the delimiter character inside @cacheTag format strings or extension-supplied tag values.

Why three tiers

CDNs purge across many edge locations, and most don't tell you whether a purge request fully succeeded everywhere—confirming that would mean waiting on every data center to finish, and transient network failures make that unreliable regardless. Practically, that means you can't always be sure a purge by your most specific tag actually reached every cached copy.

The tiered labels give you an escalation path. Purge by the finest tag first ( user-42 ); if you have reason to believe it didn't take (or you want a stronger guarantee for a critical update), purge by the type label ( type-accounts-User ) to clear all cached User data; if that's still not enough, purge by the subgraph label ( subgraph-accounts ) to clear everything the router cached from that subgraph. The router always sends all three tiers together (subject to the size limit described below), so that escalation path is always available—you decide when to use it.

Using it with your CDN

The header only marks which labels a cached response carries—your CDN is what actually purges by them. Configuration details vary by provider; two common examples:

Cloudflare

Cloudflare's cache-tag purging is designed around a Cache-Tag response header, which is why that's this feature's default header_name —you shouldn't need to change it for Cloudflare. Once caching is enabled for the routes your router serves, purge specific tags with Cloudflare's purge-by-tag API:

Text copy 1 curl --request POST \ 2 --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/purge_cache \ 3 --header 'authorization: Bearer {api_token}' \ 4 --header 'content-type: application/json' \ 5 --data '{"tags": ["user-42"]}'

If you're unsure the purge fully propagated, or the change is high-stakes, follow up with a purge of the corresponding type- or subgraph- label instead. Consult Cloudflare's purge-by-tag documentation for current size limits and plan availability.

Fastly

Fastly's native convention is a Surrogate-Key header rather than Cache-Tag . Point header_name at it:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 cdn_invalidation : 4 enabled : true 5 header_name : "Surrogate-Key" 6 header_delimiter : " " # Fastly expects space-separated keys, not comma-separated 7 subgraph : 8 all : 9 enabled : true 10 redis : 11 urls : [ "redis://..." ]

Then purge with Fastly's surrogate-key purge API using the same label values ( user-42 , type-accounts-User , subgraph-accounts ).

If your CDN or reverse proxy uses a different header name or delimiter convention, configure header_name / header_delimiter to match—see Configuration reference below.

Configuration reference

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 cdn_invalidation : 4 enabled : true 5 header_name : "Cache-Tag" 6 header_delimiter : "," 7 max_bytes : 16384 8 experimental_on_overflow : truncate 9 subgraph : 10 all : 11 enabled : true 12 redis : 13 urls : [ "redis://..." ]

Field Default Description enabled false Whether to emit the header on supergraph responses. header_name "Cache-Tag" Name of the header the router emits. Match your CDN's expected header (e.g. Surrogate-Key for Fastly). header_delimiter "," Delimiter between labels in the header value. Match your CDN's expected format (e.g. " " for Fastly). max_bytes 16384 Maximum size, in bytes, of the joined header value. Matches Cloudflare's default Cache-Tag size limit; adjust to match your provider if different. experimental_on_overflow truncate truncate or drop . See Header size limits and truncation. Experimental—may change or be removed in a future release.

Header size limits and truncation

CDNs cap how large a tag-purge header can be ( max_bytes , 16 KB by default, matching Cloudflare's limit). When a response's full set of labels would exceed that limit, the router packs the header coarsest-first—every subgraph- label, then every type- label, then as many exact tags as still fit—and drops whatever doesn't fit, finest-grained first. This means an oversized response still gets a usable header: you keep the ability to invalidate broadly (by subgraph or type) even when there wasn't room for every fine-grained tag. If max_bytes is configured so small that not even the single coarsest label fits, the router omits the header entirely rather than send an empty value with no purge capability.

If you'd rather not cache data at all when its tag set couldn't fully fit—rather than caching it with a partial header—set experimental_on_overflow: drop . When truncation would otherwise occur, the router omits the header entirely instead of sending a partial one. This doesn't affect the Cache-Control header on its own, so the response would still be cached at the CDN as-is; the option is only useful paired with a CDN-side rule that inspects the header's absence and forces the response to bypass cache instead. This option is experimental and may change in a future release.

Wiring the missing-header signal to cache bypass

experimental_on_overflow: drop only does half the job—the router omits the header, but something on the CDN side still has to notice that and refuse to cache the response. Without that second piece, this option only suppresses the header; it does not, by itself, stop the CDN from caching data you'd have no way to invalidate.

The rule you need has this general shape, regardless of provider:

Condition : the response does not have a Cache-Tag header (match on header absence, not a specific value).

Action: override the Cache-Control response header to no-store (or otherwise mark the response as bypass-cache) before the CDN makes its own cache-eligibility decision.

Cloudflare and Fastly both support conditioning cache behavior on response headers (Cloudflare's response-header-based cache rules; Fastly via a VCL snippet in vcl_deliver checking for the absence of Surrogate-Key or your configured header_name ), but the exact product/rule type and UI change over time and by plan tier. Check your provider's current cache-rules documentation for the specific steps, and scope whatever rule you write to the routes/hosts your router serves so it doesn't affect other origins behind the same zone.

@defer and subscriptions

The router builds the Cache-Tag header from whatever labels have been resolved by the time it's ready to send the initial HTTP response—it doesn't wait on @defer -deferred payloads or subscription events, since HTTP headers can't be amended once the response has started streaming. In practice, this means a deferred fragment's own labels are unlikely to make it into the header for that response, because the deferred portion of a query is deliberately resolved after (and typically depends on data resolved by) the initial payload.

Don't rely on a deferred fragment's tag reliably appearing in the Cache-Tag header—if you cache @defer responses at your CDN, plan your purge strategy assuming it won't be there.

Relationship to Redis invalidation

CDN invalidation is independent of the router's Redis-backed invalidation indexes (the subgraph / type / cache_tag indexes). Specifically:

The labels the router sources for the CDN header come from the same schema @cacheTag directives and apolloCacheTags / apolloEntityCacheTags extensions used for Redis invalidation, but computing and emitting them doesn't require any Redis invalidation index to be enabled.

This holds on a cache hit as well as a miss: labels are persisted alongside cached entries specifically so the header stays complete for cached data on later requests, whether or not you've enabled the Redis cache_tag index for that subgraph.

In short, you can enable cdn_invalidation without touching your indexes configuration at all, and vice versa—turn on Redis's cache_tag / type / subgraph indexes for /invalidation requests without ever enabling the CDN header. Configure each independently based on which invalidation surfaces (Redis, CDN, or both) you actually use.

Metrics

Three metrics track header emission; see Response Cache Observability for the full metrics reference, including how to interpret cdn_tag_header.outcome 's labels and use cdn_tag_header.untruncated_size to see how close you are to max_bytes before truncation starts happening.

Debugging