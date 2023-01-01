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Response Caching for Apollo Connectors
Where connector caching differs from subgraph caching
Response caching for Apollo Connectors works similarly to how caching works for subgraphs, with the same Redis storage, the same
Cache-Control semantics, the same invalidation endpoint, and the same metrics.
This reference covers the differences that do exist, and each entry links to detailed documentation.
What differs
|Concept
|For connectors
|Where
|Naming
|Sources are
subgraph_name.source_name, since one subgraph can declare several
@sources
|Quickstart
|Configuration block
response_cache.connector.all and
.sources, mirroring
subgraph.all and
.subgraphs
|Quickstart
|TTL
|Comes from your API's
Cache-Control response header;
@cacheControl doesn't apply
|Control TTL
|No
Cache-Control at all
|Cached using the
ttl you've configured but not advertised downstream
|below
|Cache key
cache_key_headers is required; there is no subgraph equivalent
|Connector cache-key headers
|Invalidation requests
connector kind;
type accepts
source;
cache_tag accepts
sources
|Connector invalidation methods
|Invalidation scope
|Connector and subgraph entries are isolated from each other
|below
|Customization on a hit
|Depends on whether the hit is a root field or an entity fetch; no Rhai hook
|When to customize
|Observability
|Fixed attribute set;
subgraph.name carries the source name
|Observability
Private data caching, Redis configuration, TLS, invalidation indexes, and the cache debugger behave identically. Configure them under
connector instead of
subgraph.
Responses with no
Cache-Control
If your API returns no
Cache-Control header at all, Router still caches the response using the
ttl you've configured. A subgraph response with no
Cache-Control isn't cached, so expect your connector sources to cache more readily than your subgraphs do.
Router doesn't pass that decision on to your clients. Instead, Router stores the response for the configured
ttl and serves later requests from the cache, but sends
no-store on the client-facing response, so neither your clients nor a CDN in front of Router holds the payload. For more information about why Router treats the two origins differently, go to FAQ.
Set
ttl on
connector.all or on every source you cache. Because a silent API would otherwise leave Router with no freshness value to use, Router refuses to start if a source to be cached has no
ttl available.
Invalidation is scoped
Router stores connector and subgraph entries under separate key scopes, so a connector source and a subgraph that happen to share a name never read or invalidate each other's entries. That changes how you write and authorize invalidation requests:
State the scope: For
cache_tagrequests, use
subgraphsto target subgraph entries and
sourcesto target connector entries. The same tag string refers to different entries in each scope.
Authorize per scope: Router checks a request against the shared key of the named scope and never consults the other scope's configuration. Your connector shared key can't invalidate subgraph entries, and your subgraph shared key can't invalidate connector entries, even when the names match.
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "sources": ["products.catalog"],
5 "cache_tag": "product-42"
6 }
7]
Tag your connector fields and types with
@cacheTag like you would for a subgraph, including
{$key.id} and
{$args.XXX} interpolation:
1type Query {
2 products: [Product!]!
3 @connect(source: "catalog", http: { GET: "/products" }, selection: "id name price")
4 @cacheTag(format: "products")
5}
6
7type Product @key(fields: "id") @cacheTag(format: "product-{$key.id}") {
8 id: ID!
9 name: String!
10 price: Int!
11}
You can also supply tags through the
apolloCacheTags and
apolloEntityCacheTags response extensions, but your API has to return them. Most third-party REST APIs don't, so rely on
@cacheTag together with the
connector and
type request kinds instead.