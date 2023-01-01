Response caching for Apollo Connectors works similarly to how caching works for subgraphs, with the same Redis storage, the same Cache-Control semantics, the same invalidation endpoint, and the same metrics.

This reference covers the differences that do exist, and each entry links to detailed documentation.

What differs

Concept For connectors Where Naming Sources are subgraph_name.source_name , since one subgraph can declare several @source s Quickstart Configuration block response_cache.connector.all and .sources , mirroring subgraph.all and .subgraphs Quickstart TTL Comes from your API's Cache-Control response header; @cacheControl doesn't apply Control TTL No Cache-Control at all Cached using the ttl you've configured but not advertised downstream below Cache key cache_key_headers is required; there is no subgraph equivalent Connector cache-key headers Invalidation requests connector kind; type accepts source ; cache_tag accepts sources Connector invalidation methods Invalidation scope Connector and subgraph entries are isolated from each other below Customization on a hit Depends on whether the hit is a root field or an entity fetch; no Rhai hook When to customize Observability Fixed attribute set; subgraph.name carries the source name Observability

Private data caching, Redis configuration, TLS, invalidation indexes, and the cache debugger behave identically. Configure them under connector instead of subgraph .

Responses with no Cache-Control

If your API returns no Cache-Control header at all, Router still caches the response using the ttl you've configured. A subgraph response with no Cache-Control isn't cached, so expect your connector sources to cache more readily than your subgraphs do.

Router doesn't pass that decision on to your clients. Instead, Router stores the response for the configured ttl and serves later requests from the cache, but sends no-store on the client-facing response, so neither your clients nor a CDN in front of Router holds the payload. For more information about why Router treats the two origins differently, go to FAQ.

Set ttl on connector.all or on every source you cache. Because a silent API would otherwise leave Router with no freshness value to use, Router refuses to start if a source to be cached has no ttl available.

Invalidation is scoped

Router stores connector and subgraph entries under separate key scopes, so a connector source and a subgraph that happen to share a name never read or invalidate each other's entries. That changes how you write and authorize invalidation requests:

State the scope: For cache_tag requests, use subgraphs to target subgraph entries and sources to target connector entries. The same tag string refers to different entries in each scope.

Authorize per scope: Router checks a request against the shared key of the named scope and never consults the other scope's configuration. Your connector shared key can't invalidate subgraph entries, and your subgraph shared key can't invalidate connector entries, even when the names match.

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "sources" : [ "products.catalog" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "product-42" 6 } 7 ]

Tag your connector fields and types with @cacheTag like you would for a subgraph, including {$key.id} and {$args.XXX} interpolation:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ! ] ! 3 @connect ( source : "catalog" , http : { GET : "/products" }, selection : " id name price " ) 4 @cacheTag ( format : "products" ) 5 } 6 7 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheTag ( format : "product-{$key.id}" ) { 8 id : ID ! 9 name : String ! 10 price : Int ! 11 }