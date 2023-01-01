Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v2 (latest)
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Response Caching for Apollo Connectors

Where connector caching differs from subgraph caching

Requires ≥ Router v2.18.0

Response caching for Apollo Connectors works similarly to how caching works for subgraphs, with the same Redis storage, the same Cache-Control semantics, the same invalidation endpoint, and the same metrics.

This reference covers the differences that do exist, and each entry links to detailed documentation.

What differs

ConceptFor connectorsWhere
NamingSources are subgraph_name.source_name, since one subgraph can declare several @sourcesQuickstart
Configuration blockresponse_cache.connector.all and .sources, mirroring subgraph.all and .subgraphsQuickstart
TTLComes from your API's Cache-Control response header; @cacheControl doesn't applyControl TTL
No Cache-Control at allCached using the ttl you've configured but not advertised downstreambelow
Cache keycache_key_headers is required; there is no subgraph equivalentConnector cache-key headers
Invalidation requestsconnector kind; type accepts source; cache_tag accepts sourcesConnector invalidation methods
Invalidation scopeConnector and subgraph entries are isolated from each otherbelow
Customization on a hitDepends on whether the hit is a root field or an entity fetch; no Rhai hookWhen to customize
ObservabilityFixed attribute set; subgraph.name carries the source nameObservability

Private data caching, Redis configuration, TLS, invalidation indexes, and the cache debugger behave identically. Configure them under connector instead of subgraph.

Responses with no Cache-Control

If your API returns no Cache-Control header at all, Router still caches the response using the ttl you've configured. A subgraph response with no Cache-Control isn't cached, so expect your connector sources to cache more readily than your subgraphs do.

Router doesn't pass that decision on to your clients. Instead, Router stores the response for the configured ttl and serves later requests from the cache, but sends no-store on the client-facing response, so neither your clients nor a CDN in front of Router holds the payload. For more information about why Router treats the two origins differently, go to FAQ.

Set ttl on connector.all or on every source you cache. Because a silent API would otherwise leave Router with no freshness value to use, Router refuses to start if a source to be cached has no ttl available.

Invalidation is scoped

Router stores connector and subgraph entries under separate key scopes, so a connector source and a subgraph that happen to share a name never read or invalidate each other's entries. That changes how you write and authorize invalidation requests:

  • State the scope: For cache_tag requests, use subgraphs to target subgraph entries and sources to target connector entries. The same tag string refers to different entries in each scope.

  • Authorize per scope: Router checks a request against the shared key of the named scope and never consults the other scope's configuration. Your connector shared key can't invalidate subgraph entries, and your subgraph shared key can't invalidate connector entries, even when the names match.

JSON
1[
2  {
3    "kind": "cache_tag",
4    "sources": ["products.catalog"],
5    "cache_tag": "product-42"
6  }
7]

Tag your connector fields and types with @cacheTag like you would for a subgraph, including {$key.id} and {$args.XXX} interpolation:

GraphQL
products.graphql
1type Query {
2  products: [Product!]!
3    @connect(source: "catalog", http: { GET: "/products" }, selection: "id name price")
4    @cacheTag(format: "products")
5}
6
7type Product @key(fields: "id") @cacheTag(format: "product-{$key.id}") {
8  id: ID!
9  name: String!
10  price: Int!
11}

You can also supply tags through the apolloCacheTags and apolloEntityCacheTags response extensions, but your API has to return them. Most third-party REST APIs don't, so rely on @cacheTag together with the connector and type request kinds instead.