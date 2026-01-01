Apollo Router 3.0 (Preview)
The runtime for graph-based API orchestration
These are preview docs for Apollo Router 3.0, which is still under active development and not yet generally available. Content here may change before release. If you're running Router in production today, see the current (v2) documentation.
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@defer Subscriptions Response caching
Highlight Features
Deployment Guides
AWS
Deploy on AWS ECS with Fargate.
Azure
Deploy as Azure Container App.
GCP
Deploy with Google Cloud Run.
Docker
Deploy locally with Docker.
Security Guides
CORS
Control browser access to your router.
JWT Authentication
Restrict access to credentialed users and systems.
Safelisting
Secure your graph while minimizing request latency.
Demand Control
Protect your graph from high-cost GraphQL operations.
Monitoring & Observability
Router Telemetry
Capture and customize router telemetry. Export them to your observability and APM solutions.
Performance Guides
Query Batching
Configure your router to receive requests in batches.
Traffic Shaping
Tune the performance and reliability of traffic to and from the router.
Response caching
Configure Redis-backed response-level caching.