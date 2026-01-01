Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter

Configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for metrics

Enable and configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

Using the OTLP protocol, you can export metrics to any OTLP compatible receiver, including:

OTLP configuration

The router can be configured to export metrics data using OTLP over either HTTP or gRPC.

An example router configuration using OTLP with gRPC:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        # Enable the OpenTelemetry exporter
6        enabled: true
7  
8        # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP)
9        endpoint: default
10  
11        # Optional protocol
12        protocol: grpc
13  
14        # Optional gRPC configuration
15        grpc:
16          metadata:
17            foo: bar
18  
19        # Optional batch_processor configuration
20        batch_processor:
21          scheduled_delay: 100ms
22          max_concurrent_exports: 1000
23          max_export_batch_size: 10000
24          max_export_timeout: 100s
25          max_queue_size: 10000

enabled

Flag to enable the OTLP exporter.

Set to true to enable the OTLP exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The OTLP endpoint address.

Defaults to:

caution
The following OpenTelemetry (OTEL) environment variables will override router's built-in telemetry configuration:
  • OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT
  • OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_ENDPOINT
  • OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_METRICS_ENDPOINT
In Apollo Router v2.12.0 and earlier, these variables will override router's telemetry settings and may cause traces or metrics to be sent to an unintended destination.

In Apollo Router v2.13.0 and later, your router will not start if any of these variables are set. Remove them from your environment before launching.

grpc

Settings specific to the gRPC protocol for setting a custom SSL certificate, domain name, and metadata.

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        grpc:
6          domain_name: "<my-domain>"
7          key: "<key>"
8          ca: "<certificate-authority>"
9          cert: "<certificate>"
10          metadata:
11            key1: value1
12            key2: value2
tip
Use the variable expansion feature for referencing environment variables and file paths in YAML configuration files. Use env. and file. prefixes, for example ${file.ca.txt}.

See gRPC Authentication for more information.

gRPC configuration reference

AttributeDescription
domain_nameAn optional domain name
keyAn optional key
caAn optional certificate authority
certAn optional certificate
metadataA map of headers to send with requests

http

Settings specific to the HTTP protocol for setting custom headers.

YAML
1http:
2  headers:
3    key1: value1
4    key2: value2

HTTP configuration reference

AttributeDescription
headersA map of headers to send with requests

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor.

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

  • OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full

  • OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:

  • apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.

    • name: One of apollo-tracing, datadog-tracing, otlp-tracing.

    • error = One of channel closed, channel full.

By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.

An example configuration using OTLP with batch_processor:

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp: 
5        batch_processor: 
6          max_export_batch_size: 512
7          max_concurrent_exports: 1
8          max_export_timeout: 30s 
9          max_queue_size: 2048
10          scheduled_delay: 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
scheduled_delay5sThe delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports1The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size512The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout30sThe timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size2048The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

OTLP configuration reference

AttributeValuesDefaultDescription
enabledfalseEnable the OTLP exporter.
protocolgrpc|httpgrpcThe protocol to use.
endpointhttp://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTPThe endpoint to send spans to.
grpcConfiguration specific to gRPC protocol.
httpConfiguration specific to HTTP protocol.
temporalitydelta|cumulativeSee the documentation for your APM to see what this should be set to.