A span captures contextual information about requests and responses as they're processed through the router's request lifecycle (pipeline). The information from spans can be used when displaying traces in your application performance monitors (APM).

Spans configuration

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrument ation.

The router , supergraph , subgraph , connector , and http_client sections are used to define custom span configuration for each service:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : {} 6 # ... 7 supergraph : 8 attributes : {} 9 # ... 10 subgraph : 11 attributes : {} 12 # ... 13 connector : 14 attributes : {} 15 # ... 16 http_client : 17 attributes : {} 18 # ...

attributes

Spans may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group spans in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors.

PLAN REQUIRED Granular customization of attributes on spans requires a GraphOS plan

The attributes that are available depend on the service of the pipeline.

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 # Standard attributes 7 http.response.status_code : true 8 # Custom attributes 9 "my_attribute" : 10 response_header : "x-my-header"

You can also have conditions on custom attributes using selectors. You can only have conditions on a selector at the same execution level. Example you can't have a condition on response_header if you want to set an attribute from request_header .

Conditions and the static selector are supported for the router , supergraph , subgraph , and connector services. They are not supported for http_client span attributes. For details, see the http_client span attributes section.

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 on_error : 7 response_status : reason 8 condition : 9 not : 10 eq : 11 - response_status : code 12 - 200

default_attribute_requirement_level

The default_attribute_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to spans, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions .

Valid values:

required (default, Apollo recommended)

recommended (experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status conventions)

note required , rather than recommended . Using recommended includes experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's graphql.document and subgraph.graphql.document . These attributes can create high cardinality and may contain sensitive information. See the Apollo recommends using, rather than. Usingincludes experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status GraphQL semantic conventions , such asand. These attributes can create high cardinality and may contain sensitive information. See the standard attributes documentation for details.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_attribute_requirement_level : required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_attribute_requirement_level : required 6 router : 7 attributes : 8 # Disable standard attribute 9 http.response.status_code : false

note The attributes that the OpenTelemetry spec defines as opt-in must be configured individually.

Span status

By default spans are marked in error only if the http status code is different than 200. If you want to mark a span in error for other reason you can override the otel.status_code attribute which is responsible to mark a span in error or not. If it's in error then otel.status_code = error , if not it will be ok .

Naming

By default, we will use a span naming convention that aligns with the current semantic conventions for GraphQL server in OpenTelemetry which means the root span name must be of format <graphql.operation.type> <graphql.operation.name> provided that graphql.operation.type and graphql.operation.name are available.

If you want to change the name of spans we're creating for each services you can override this value by setting the otel.name attribute using any selectors you want.

Here is an example if you want to mark the router and supergraph span in error if you have a graphql error in the payload and you want to enforce the router span name to be graphql_router .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 otel.name : 7 static : graphql_router # Override the span name to graphql_router 8 otel.status_code : 9 static : error 10 condition : 11 eq : 12 - true 13 - on_graphql_error : true 14 supergraph : 15 attributes : 16 otel.status_code : 17 static : error 18 condition : 19 exists : 20 response_errors : $[0].extensions.code # Here is an example to get the first error code, `on_graphql_error` is also available for supergraph

Span configuration example

An example configuration of telemetry.spans in router.yaml sets both standard and custom attributes for the router service:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 default_attribute_requirement_level : required 5 router : 6 attributes : 7 # Standard attributes (http) 8 dd.trace_id : false 9 http.request.body.size : false 10 http.response.body.size : false 11 http.request.method : false 12 # ... 13 14 # Conditional custom attribute 15 otel.status_description : # You can conditionally put a status description attribute on your span if it respect the condition 16 static : "there was an error" 17 condition : # http response status code != 200 or it contains a graphql error in the payload 18 any : 19 - not : 20 eq : 21 - response_status : code 22 - 200 23 - eq : 24 - on_graphql_error 25 - true 26 # Custom attributes 27 "acme.custom_1" : 28 trace_id : datadog 29 "acme.custom_2" : 30 response_header : "X-CUSTOM2" 31 default : "unknown" 32 "acme.custom_3" : 33 env : "ENV_VAR" 34 "static_attribute" : 35 static : "my_static_value" 36 # ... 37 38 supergraph : 39 attributes : {} 40 # ... 41 subgraph : 42 attributes : {} 43 # ... 44 connector : 45 attributes : {} 46 # ... 47 http_client : 48 attributes : 49 # Custom attributes from request headers 50 "acme.request_content_type" : 51 request_header : "content-type" 52 # Custom attributes from response headers 53 "acme.response_content_type" : 54 response_header : "content-type" 55 default : "unknown"

http_client span attributes

The http_client span is created for each HTTP request to a subgraph or REST service. It executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so its selectors can observe headers added by scripts.

note http_client span attributes support the request_header and response_header selectors. Use these selectors to configure your attributes. If you attempt to use conditions or the static selector, the router fails to start with an error similar to: Text copy 1 could not create router: failed to parse attribute '...': unknown field '...', there are no fields span attributes support theandselectors. Use these selectors to configure your attributes. If you attempt to use conditions or theselector, the router fails to start with an error similar to:

Extract custom attributes from request and response headers using the request_header and response_header selectors.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 http_client : 5 attributes : 6 http.request.header.x-custom : 7 request_header : "x-custom" 8 http.response.header.x-custom : 9 response_header : "x-custom" 10 default : "none"

Spans configuration reference