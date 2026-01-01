Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Spans

Add router lifecycle context to traces

A span captures contextual information about requests and responses as they're processed through the router's request lifecycle (pipeline). The information from spans can be used when displaying traces in your application performance monitors (APM).

Spans configuration

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

  • Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

  • Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

  • Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note
The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrumentation.

The router, supergraph, subgraph, connector, and http_client sections are used to define custom span configuration for each service:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes: {}
6          # ...     
7      supergraph:
8        attributes: {}
9          # ...
10      subgraph:
11        attributes: {}
12          # ...      
13      connector:
14        attributes: {}
15          # ...      
16      http_client:
17        attributes: {}
18          # ...

attributes

Spans may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group spans in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors.

PLAN REQUIRED
Granular customization of attributes on spans requires a GraphOS plan.

The attributes that are available depend on the service of the pipeline.

YAML
desc.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          # Standard attributes
7          http.response.status_code: true
8          # Custom attributes
9          "my_attribute":
10            response_header: "x-my-header"

You can also have conditions on custom attributes using selectors. You can only have conditions on a selector at the same execution level. Example you can't have a condition on response_header if you want to set an attribute from request_header.

Conditions and the static selector are supported for the router, supergraph, subgraph, and connector services. They are not supported for http_client span attributes. For details, see the http_client span attributes section.

YAML
desc.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans: 
4      router: 
5        attributes:    
6          on_error: 
7            response_status: reason
8            condition:
9              not:
10                eq:
11                - response_status: code
12                - 200

default_attribute_requirement_level

The default_attribute_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to spans, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions.

Valid values:

  • required (default, Apollo recommended)

  • recommended (experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status conventions)

note
Apollo recommends using required, rather than recommended. Using recommended includes experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status GraphQL semantic conventions, such as graphql.document and subgraph.graphql.document. These attributes can create high cardinality and may contain sensitive information. See the standard attributes documentation for details.
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      # Set the default requirement level
5      default_attribute_requirement_level: required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:

YAML
desc.router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      # Set the default requirement level
5      default_attribute_requirement_level: required
6      router:
7        attributes:
8          # Disable standard attribute
9          http.response.status_code: false
note
The attributes that the OpenTelemetry spec defines as opt-in must be configured individually.

Span status

By default spans are marked in error only if the http status code is different than 200. If you want to mark a span in error for other reason you can override the otel.status_code attribute which is responsible to mark a span in error or not. If it's in error then otel.status_code = error, if not it will be ok.

Naming

By default, we will use a span naming convention that aligns with the current semantic conventions for GraphQL server in OpenTelemetry which means the root span name must be of format <graphql.operation.type> <graphql.operation.name> provided that graphql.operation.type and graphql.operation.name are available.

If you want to change the name of spans we're creating for each services you can override this value by setting the otel.name attribute using any selectors you want.

Here is an example if you want to mark the router and supergraph span in error if you have a graphql error in the payload and you want to enforce the router span name to be graphql_router.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          otel.name:
7            static: graphql_router # Override the span name to graphql_router 
8          otel.status_code:
9            static: error
10            condition:
11              eq:
12              - true
13              - on_graphql_error: true
14      supergraph:
15        attributes:
16          otel.status_code:
17            static: error
18            condition:
19              exists:
20                response_errors: $[0].extensions.code # Here is an example to get the first error code, `on_graphql_error` is also available for supergraph

Span configuration example

An example configuration of telemetry.spans in router.yaml sets both standard and custom attributes for the router service:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      default_attribute_requirement_level: required
5      router:
6        attributes:
7          # Standard attributes (http)
8          dd.trace_id: false
9          http.request.body.size: false
10          http.response.body.size: false
11          http.request.method: false
12          # ...
13  
14          # Conditional custom attribute
15          otel.status_description: # You can conditionally put a status description attribute on your span if it respect the condition
16            static: "there was an error"
17            condition: # http response status code != 200 or it contains a graphql error in the payload
18              any:
19              - not:
20                  eq:
21                  - response_status: code
22                  - 200
23              - eq:
24                - on_graphql_error
25                - true
26          # Custom attributes
27          "acme.custom_1":
28            trace_id: datadog
29          "acme.custom_2":
30            response_header: "X-CUSTOM2"
31            default: "unknown"
32          "acme.custom_3":
33            env: "ENV_VAR"
34          "static_attribute":
35            static: "my_static_value"
36            # ...
37          
38      supergraph:
39        attributes: {}
40          # ...
41      subgraph:
42        attributes: {}
43          # ...      
44      connector:
45        attributes: {}
46          # ...      
47      http_client:
48        attributes:
49          # Custom attributes from request headers
50          "acme.request_content_type":
51            request_header: "content-type"
52          # Custom attributes from response headers
53          "acme.response_content_type":
54            response_header: "content-type"
55            default: "unknown"

http_client span attributes

The http_client span is created for each HTTP request to a subgraph or REST service. It executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so its selectors can observe headers added by scripts.

note
http_client span attributes support the request_header and response_header selectors. Use these selectors to configure your attributes. If you attempt to use conditions or the static selector, the router fails to start with an error similar to:
Text
1could not create router: failed to parse attribute '...': unknown field '...', there are no fields

Extract custom attributes from request and response headers using the request_header and response_header selectors.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      http_client:
5        attributes:
6          http.request.header.x-custom:
7            request_header: "x-custom"
8          http.response.header.x-custom:
9            response_header: "x-custom"
10            default: "none"

Spans configuration reference

OptionValuesDefaultDescription
<attribute-name>The name of the custom attribute.
attributesstandard attributes|selectorsThe attributes of the span.
conditionconditionsThe condition for adding a custom attribute.
default_attribute_requirement_levelrequired|recommendedrequiredThe default attribute requirement level.