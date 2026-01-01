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Spans
Add router lifecycle context to traces
A span captures contextual information about requests and responses as they're processed through the router's request lifecycle (pipeline). The information from spans can be used when displaying traces in your application performance monitors (APM).
Spans configuration
Router request lifecycle services
A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:
Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.
Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.
Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.
The
router,
supergraph,
subgraph,
connector, and
http_client sections are used to define custom span configuration for each service:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes: {}
6 # ...
7 supergraph:
8 attributes: {}
9 # ...
10 subgraph:
11 attributes: {}
12 # ...
13 connector:
14 attributes: {}
15 # ...
16 http_client:
17 attributes: {}
18 # ...
attributes
Spans may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group spans in your APM.
Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors.
The attributes that are available depend on the service of the pipeline.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 # Standard attributes
7 http.response.status_code: true
8 # Custom attributes
9 "my_attribute":
10 response_header: "x-my-header"
You can also have conditions on custom attributes using selectors. You can only have conditions on a selector at the same execution level.
Example you can't have a condition on
response_header if you want to set an attribute from
request_header.
Conditions and the
static selector are supported for the
router,
supergraph,
subgraph, and
connector services. They are not supported for
http_client span attributes. For details, see the http_client span attributes section.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 on_error:
7 response_status: reason
8 condition:
9 not:
10 eq:
11 - response_status: code
12 - 200
default_attribute_requirement_level
The
default_attribute_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to spans, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions.
Valid values:
required(default, Apollo recommended)
recommended(experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status conventions)
required, rather than
recommended. Using
recommended includes experimental attributes from OpenTelemetry's development-status GraphQL semantic conventions, such as
graphql.document and
subgraph.graphql.document. These attributes can create high cardinality and may contain sensitive information. See the standard attributes documentation for details.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 # Set the default requirement level
5 default_attribute_requirement_level: required
Attributes can be configured individually, so that
required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example,
http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 # Set the default requirement level
5 default_attribute_requirement_level: required
6 router:
7 attributes:
8 # Disable standard attribute
9 http.response.status_code: false
opt-in must be configured individually.
Span status
By default spans are marked in error only if the http status code is different than 200. If you want to mark a span in error for other reason you can override the
otel.status_code attribute which is responsible to mark a span in error or not.
If it's in error then
otel.status_code =
error, if not it will be
ok.
Naming
By default, we will use a span naming convention that aligns with the current semantic conventions for GraphQL server in OpenTelemetry which means the root span name
must be of format
<graphql.operation.type> <graphql.operation.name> provided that
graphql.operation.type and
graphql.operation.name are available.
If you want to change the name of spans we're creating for each services you can override this value by setting the
otel.name attribute using any selectors you want.
Here is an example if you want to mark the
router and
supergraph span in error if you have a graphql error in the payload and you want to enforce the
router span name to be
graphql_router.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 otel.name:
7 static: graphql_router # Override the span name to graphql_router
8 otel.status_code:
9 static: error
10 condition:
11 eq:
12 - true
13 - on_graphql_error: true
14 supergraph:
15 attributes:
16 otel.status_code:
17 static: error
18 condition:
19 exists:
20 response_errors: $[0].extensions.code # Here is an example to get the first error code, `on_graphql_error` is also available for supergraph
Span configuration example
An example configuration of
telemetry.spans in
router.yaml sets both standard and custom attributes for the router service:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 default_attribute_requirement_level: required
5 router:
6 attributes:
7 # Standard attributes (http)
8 dd.trace_id: false
9 http.request.body.size: false
10 http.response.body.size: false
11 http.request.method: false
12 # ...
13
14 # Conditional custom attribute
15 otel.status_description: # You can conditionally put a status description attribute on your span if it respect the condition
16 static: "there was an error"
17 condition: # http response status code != 200 or it contains a graphql error in the payload
18 any:
19 - not:
20 eq:
21 - response_status: code
22 - 200
23 - eq:
24 - on_graphql_error
25 - true
26 # Custom attributes
27 "acme.custom_1":
28 trace_id: datadog
29 "acme.custom_2":
30 response_header: "X-CUSTOM2"
31 default: "unknown"
32 "acme.custom_3":
33 env: "ENV_VAR"
34 "static_attribute":
35 static: "my_static_value"
36 # ...
37
38 supergraph:
39 attributes: {}
40 # ...
41 subgraph:
42 attributes: {}
43 # ...
44 connector:
45 attributes: {}
46 # ...
47 http_client:
48 attributes:
49 # Custom attributes from request headers
50 "acme.request_content_type":
51 request_header: "content-type"
52 # Custom attributes from response headers
53 "acme.response_content_type":
54 response_header: "content-type"
55 default: "unknown"
http_client span attributes
The
http_client span is created for each HTTP request to a subgraph or REST service. It executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so its selectors can observe headers added by scripts.
http_client span attributes support the
request_header and
response_header selectors. Use these selectors to configure your attributes. If you attempt to use conditions or the
static selector, the router fails to start with an error similar to:
1could not create router: failed to parse attribute '...': unknown field '...', there are no fields
Extract custom attributes from request and response headers using the
request_header and
response_header selectors.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 http_client:
5 attributes:
6 http.request.header.x-custom:
7 request_header: "x-custom"
8 http.response.header.x-custom:
9 response_header: "x-custom"
10 default: "none"
Spans configuration reference
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
<attribute-name>
|The name of the custom attribute.
attributes
|standard attributes|selectors
|The attributes of the span.
condition
|conditions
|The condition for adding a custom attribute.
default_attribute_requirement_level
required|
recommended
required
|The default attribute requirement level.