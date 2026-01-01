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Router Instruments
Standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle
Standard Metric Instruments
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.
Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:
Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with
apollo.routeror
apollo_router.
OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with
http.
Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.
The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.
Measuring router overhead
Measuring overhead in the router can be challenging because it consists of multiple components, each executing tasks in parallel. Subgraph latency, cache performance, and customization plugins influence performance and have the potential to cause back pressure. Limitations to CPU, memory, and network bandwidth can all create bottlenecks that hinder request processing. External factors such as request rate, operation complexity, and response sizes all heavily affect the router’s overall load.
You can find the activity of a particular request in its trace spans. Spans have the following attributes:
busy_ns- time in which the span is actively executing
idle_ns- time in which the span is alive, but not actively executing
These attributes represent how a span spends time (in nanoseconds) over its lifetime and how it contributes to the total request overhead. Your APM provider can use this trace data to generate synthetic metrics, enabling you to approximate how particular spans affect router performance.
Router overhead metric
The
apollo.router.overhead histogram provides a more direct measurement of router processing overhead. This metric tracks the time the router spends on tasks other than waiting for downstream HTTP requests—including:
GraphQL parsing
GraphQL validation
Query planning
Response parsing and composition
Plugin execution, including Coprocessors and Rhai scripts
The default unit is seconds, but this can be changed to other units using router selectors. The overhead calculation excludes time spent waiting for downstream HTTP services (subgraphs and connectors), giving you visibility into the router's actual processing time versus downstream latency. This metric helps identify when the router itself is a bottleneck versus when delays are caused by downstream services.
Default attributes:
subgraph.active_requests: A boolean indicating whether any subgraph requests were active at the time the overhead was calculated. This attribute is critical for filtering meaningful overhead measurements.
For operations that stream results (such as queries with
@defer), the overhead metric becomes less meaningful because the router is in a waiting state instead of actively processing. When analyzing overhead to identify router processing bottlenecks, exclude measurements where
subgraph.active_requests: trueto focus only on pure router processing time without subgraph wait time interference.
Configuration example:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 apollo.router.overhead: true
You can attach custom attributes using router selectors.
Important considerations
Version variability: Router overhead might vary between router versions. For example, a correctness fix or security improvement might result in higher or lower overhead. Always compare overhead measurements within the same router version, using the metric as a trend indicator.
Configuration requirements: To provide meaningful and consistent overhead measurements, configure operation limits and traffic shaping. Without these controls, unbounded request complexity or traffic spikes can skew overhead measurements.
CPU saturation: High overhead values often indicate CPU saturation which may be caused by other parts of the system. When the router's CPU resources are exhausted, processing time, and therefore the overhead, increases significantly. Monitor CPU utilization alongside overhead metrics to identify resource constraints.
Coprocessor requests: Coprocessor request time is currently included in the overhead calculation. In a future release, coprocessor time might be excluded, similar to subgraphs and connectors.
Common questions
What should your target be for "optimal" router overhead?
Apollo provides best practices for monitoring overhead, but many other factors determine overhead for a given supergraph, subgraphs, and request traffic. Instead, track the delta or percentage change of the metric in your production deployment rather than a fixed number or specific variance.
What should your target be for "optimal" router CPU utilization?
Using the various metrics, you can better understand CPU usage. What is optimal for your team depends on your expected load, spikes in traffic, time to scale infrastructure, and other factors. Apollo cannot provide generalized recommendations but encourages you to perform your own validations and share your results with the Apollo Community.
How is this different from
http.server.request.duration?
The OTel standard instruments include the entire time, as seen by your clients, to process a request which will include the delays caused by subgraph response times.
How do I measure subgraph response time not included in the overhead metric?
See the docs for measuring instruments for the subgraph service.
Why is there a difference from Router v1
apollo_router_processing_time?
Router v2 was refactored in how it processes requests through its internal pipelines. Changes to the underlying architecture are now reflected in the new metric. To track particular parts of the Router request pipeline, see the metrics below.
How do I find the overhead for a particular operation type (query, mutation, subscription) or operation name?
To filter overhead by specific operation type or operation ID, look at trace and span attributes and use your APM to create specific metric views for
busy_nsand
idle_ns. Because
apollo.router.overheadis a histogram metric, it is aggregated over all operations.
GraphQL
apollo.router.graphql_error- counts GraphQL errors in responses. Also counts errors which occur during the response validation and connectors' response mapping phases, which are represented in client responses as
extensions.valueCompletionand
extensions.connectorErrorsrespectively instead of actual GraphQL errors. Attributes:
code: error code, including
RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILEDin the case of a value completion error.
Cache
apollo.router.cache.size— Number of entries in the cache
apollo.router.cache.hit.time- Time to hit the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count- Number of cache hits
apollo.router.cache.miss.time- Time to miss the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count- Number of cache misses
apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size- The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).
All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection)
storage: The backend storage of the cache (
memory,
redis)
Redis cache
When using Redis as a cache backend, additional Redis-specific metrics are available:
apollo.router.cache.redis.clients- Number of Redis clients active
apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length- Number of Redis commands buffered and not yet sent
apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed- Total number of Redis commands executed
apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count- Number of Redis command redeliveries due to connection issues
apollo.router.cache.redis.errors- Number of Redis errors by error type and cache kind
apollo.router.cache.redis.reconnection- Number of Redis client reconnections
apollo.router.cache.redis.unresponsive- Number of times a Redis server became unresponsive
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg- Average Redis command latency in seconds
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg- Average Redis network latency in seconds
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg- Average Redis request size in bytes
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg- Average Redis response size in bytes
All Redis metrics, except for
apollo.router.cache.redis.clients, include the following attribute:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection,
entity)
The
apollo.router.cache.redis.reconnection and
apollo.router.cache.redis.unresponsive metrics also include:
server: the Redis server that raised the event
The
apollo.router.cache.redis.errors metric also includes an
error_type attribute with possible values:
config- Configuration errors (invalid Redis settings)
auth- Authentication errors (wrong credentials)
routing- Cluster routing errors
io- Network I/O errors
invalid_command- Invalid Redis commands
invalid_argument- Invalid command arguments
not_found- Missing key in Redis
url- Invalid Redis URL format
protocol- Redis protocol errors
tls- TLS/SSL connection errors
canceled- Canceled operations
unknown- Unknown errors
timeout- Operation timeouts
cluster- Redis cluster state errors
parse- Data parsing errors
sentinel- Redis Sentinel errors
backpressure- Backpressure/overload errors
Coprocessor
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor- Total operations with coprocessors enabled.
coprocessor.succeeded: bool
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration- Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
Rhai
apollo.router.operations.rhai.duration- Time spent executing a Rhai script callback, in seconds
rhai.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SupergraphRequest,
SupergraphResponse,
ExecutionRequest,
ExecutionResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
rhai.succeeded: bool
Performance
apollo.router.schema.load.duration- Time spent loading the schema in seconds.
apollo.router.request.memory- Histogram of memory allocated during request processing, in bytes. Tracks memory allocation patterns for the entire request lifecycle, including GraphQL parsing, validation, query planning, response composition, and plugin execution. Attributes:
allocation.type: The type of memory operation (
allocated,
deallocated,
zeroed,
reallocated)
context: The context name where the allocation occurred (e.g.,
router.request)
Query planning
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration- Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations- Counter of operations processed during query planner warm-up. Together with
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations.expected, this lets you compute warm-up coverage (planned / expected). Attributes:
outcome: The result of warming up the operation. Shares the
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.durationvalues (
success,
timeout,
cancelled,
error), plus
memory_limitfor memory-limit cancellations and
reusedfor operations whose plan was carried over from the previous cache (or already present) rather than planned fresh.
source: Where the operation came from (
persisted_queryfor the persisted-query manifest,
cachefor operations carried over from the previous in-memory cache)
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations.expected- Counter of operations that warm-up intended to plan. Attributes:
source: Where the operation came from (
persisted_query,
cache)
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.backpressure- Counter of the number of times warm-up retried after a temporary compute-backpressure error. Attributes:
source: Where the operation came from (
persisted_query,
cache)
phase: The warm-up phase where backpressure occurred (
parsefor document parsing,
planfor the planner call)
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration- Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only. Attributes:
planner: The query planner implementation that produced the plan (for example,
rust)
outcome: The result of planning the operation (
success,
timeout,
cancelled,
error)
job.type: The compute-job type that produced the plan (
query_planningfor a regular request,
query_planning_warmupfor query planner warm-up), matching the
job.typeattribute on
apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration
apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration- Histogram of plan durations including queue time.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans- Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_paths- Histogram of the number of paths (including intermediate ones) the planner considers before generating a plan. High values often correlate with long planning times on complex schemas or queries. Tune the limits as described in Tuning query planner limits.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.fuel_consumed- Histogram of the fuel the incremental query planner spends improving on its first complete plan. Only recorded when the incremental planner is enabled.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.fuel_remaining- Histogram of the fuel left when the incremental query planner stops searching. A value of
0means the planner ran out of fuel before it finished exploring alternatives. Only recorded when the incremental planner is enabled. Both fuel histograms use the buckets
0,
1,
10,
100,
1000,
10000,
100000, and
1000000instead of the global
bucketssetting.
apollo.router.query_planner.memory- Histogram of memory allocated during query planning, in bytes. Tracks memory allocation patterns specifically for query planning operations executed in the compute job thread pool. Attributes:
allocation.type: The type of memory operation (
allocated,
deallocated,
zeroed,
reallocated)
context: The context name where the allocation occurred (e.g.,
query_planning)
Compute jobs
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued- A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the query planner.
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue_is_full- A counter of requests rejected because the queue was full.
apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration- A histogram of time spent in the compute pipeline by the job, including the queue and query planning.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
job.outcome: (
ExecutedOk,
ExecutedError,
ChannelError,
RejectedQueueFull,
Abandoned)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue.wait.duration- A histogram of time spent in the compute queue by the job.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.execution.duration- A histogram of time spent to execute job (excludes time spent in the queue).
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.active_jobs- A gauge of the number of compute jobs being processed in parallel.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
Uplink
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration- Uplink request duration, attributes:
url: The Uplink URL that was polled
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
kind: (
new,
unchanged,
http_error,
uplink_error)
code: The error code depending on type (if an error occurred)
error: The error message (if an error occurred)
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.count.total
status: (
success,
failure)
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
Graph artifacts
apollo.router.oci.manifest.requests- Number of requests made to get the manifest for a graph artifact, attributes:
registry: The hostname of the OCI registry
kind: (
get_manifest,
head_manifest)
status: (
success,
failure)
apollo.router.oci.manifest.duration- Duration of request to get the manifest for a graph artifact, attributes:
registry: The hostname of the OCI registry
kind: (
get_manifest,
head_manifest)
status: (
success,
failure)
apollo.router.oci.blob.requests- Number of fetches made to get the blob containing the supergraph from a graph artifact, attributes:
registry: The hostname of the OCI registry
kind: (
get_blob)
status: (
success,
failure)
apollo.router.oci.blob.duration- Duration of request to get the blob containing the supergraph from a graph artifact, attributes:
registry: The hostname of the OCI registry
kind: (
get_blob)
status: (
success,
failure)
Connections
apollo.router.connection.acquire.duration- Time in seconds to establish a new TCP or Unix socket connection to a downstream service. Recorded only when the connection pool opens a new connection — pool hits are not recorded. Attributes:
network.transport:
tcpfor HTTP connections,
unixfor Unix socket connections
subgraph.name: name of the subgraph (subgraph connections only)
connector.source.name: name of the connector source (connector connections only)
coprocessor:
true(coprocessor connections only)
Subscriptions
apollo.router.opened.subscriptions- Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated). This metric contains
graphql.operation.namelabel to know exactly which subscription is still opened.
apollo.router.skipped.event.count- Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected- Number of subscription requests rejected. Attributes:
reason: The reason the subscription was rejected (
max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reachedor
subgraph).
subgraph.name: The name of the subgraph that rejected the connection (empty string if not applicable).
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client- Number of subscription client streams that have ended. Incremented once per client connection. When deduplication is enabled, a single subgraph WebSocket closure produces one event per deduplicated client (each with
reason=server_close). Default attributes:
reason: The reason the subscription ended (
server_close,
subgraph_error,
client_disconnect,
heartbeat_delivery_failed,
schema_reload, or
config_reload).
subgraph.name: The name of the subgraph (empty string if not applicable).
Optional attributes (disabled by default):
client.name: The name of the client (empty string if not applicable).
Attributes are configurable. For example, to enable
client.name:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client:
6 attributes:
7 reason: true
8 subgraph.name: true
9 client.name: true
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph- Number of subgraph WebSocket subscriptions ended by the subgraph closing the connection. Incremented once per subscription that terminates because of a subgraph-side closure. When
max_reconnect_attempts > 0, intermediate closures that are recovered by a successful reconnect are not counted — only the final closure that ends the subscription (either a normal server-sent
completeor the closure after all reconnect attempts are exhausted) increments this counter. Each deduplicated client sharing that subscription will also emit a corresponding
terminated.clientevent with
reason=server_close. Attributes:
subgraph.name: The name of the subgraph that closed the connection.
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.reconnect- Number of subgraph WebSocket reconnect attempts. Incremented once per attempt when
max_reconnect_attempts > 0is configured and the connection drops unexpectedly. Counts only attempts that actually issue a handshake — a closing signal received during the reconnect delay or during the handshake itself short-circuits without incrementing. Attributes:
subgraph.name: The name of the subgraph being reconnected to.
Batching
apollo.router.operations.batching- A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.
apollo.router.operations.batching.size- A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.
Limits
apollo.router.limits.subgraph_response_size.exceeded: A counter of subgraph responses aborted because their body exceeded the configured
http_max_response_sizelimit under
limits.subgraph.
subgraph.name: The name of the subgraph whose response was aborted.
apollo.router.limits.connector_response_size.exceeded- A counter of connector responses aborted because their body exceeded the configured
http_max_response_sizelimit under
limits.connector.
connector.source: The source key (
subgraph_name.source_name) whose response was aborted.
GraphOS Studio
apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports- The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router.
report.type: The type of report submitted: "traces" or "metrics"
report.protocol: "apollo" for usage report metrics, "otlp" for traces.
Telemetry
apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors- The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.
name: One of
apollo-tracing,
datadog-tracing,
otlp-tracing.
error: One of
channel closed,
channel full.
apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow- A count of how often a telemetry metric hit OpenTelemetry's cardinality limit. When a metric exceeds its cardinality limit, new attribute combinations are aggregated into an overflow bucket.
metric.name: The name of the metric that exceeded its cardinality limit.
Internals
apollo.router.pipelines- The number of request pipelines active in the router
schema.id- The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline.
launch.id- The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional).
config.hash- The hash of the configuration
Server
apollo.router.open_connections- The number of open connections to the Router.
schema.id- The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline.
launch.id- The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional).
config.hash- The hash of the configuration.
server.address- The address that the router is listening on.
server.port- The port that the router is listening on if not a unix socket.
http.connection.state- Either
activeor
terminating.
Query parsing
apollo.router.operations.recursion- A histogram of the query parser recursion depth.
apollo.router.operations.lexical_tokens- A histogram of the lexical token count for queries.