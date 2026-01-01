Standard Metric Instruments

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.

Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:

Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with apollo.router or apollo_router .

OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with http .

Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.

The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.

Measuring router overhead

Measuring overhead in the router can be challenging because it consists of multiple components, each executing tasks in parallel. Subgraph latency, cache performance, and customization plugins influence performance and have the potential to cause back pressure. Limitations to CPU, memory, and network bandwidth can all create bottlenecks that hinder request processing. External factors such as request rate, operation complexity, and response sizes all heavily affect the router’s overall load.

You can find the activity of a particular request in its trace spans. Spans have the following attributes:

busy_ns - time in which the span is actively executing

idle_ns - time in which the span is alive, but not actively executing

These attributes represent how a span spends time (in nanoseconds) over its lifetime and how it contributes to the total request overhead. Your APM provider can use this trace data to generate synthetic metrics, enabling you to approximate how particular spans affect router performance.

Router overhead metric

The apollo.router.overhead histogram provides a more direct measurement of router processing overhead. This metric tracks the time the router spends on tasks other than waiting for downstream HTTP requests—including:

GraphQL parsing

GraphQL validation

Query planning

Response parsing and composition

Plugin execution, including Coprocessors and Rhai scripts

The default unit is seconds, but this can be changed to other units using router selectors. The overhead calculation excludes time spent waiting for downstream HTTP services ( subgraphs and connectors), giving you visibility into the router's actual processing time versus downstream latency. This metric helps identify when the router itself is a bottleneck versus when delays are caused by downstream services.

Default attributes:

subgraph.active_requests : A boolean indicating whether any subgraph requests were active at the time the overhead was calculated. This attribute is critical for filtering meaningful overhead measurements. For operations that stream results (such as queries with @defer ), the overhead metric becomes less meaningful because the router is in a waiting state instead of actively processing. When analyzing overhead to identify router processing bottlenecks, exclude measurements where subgraph.active_requests: true to focus only on pure router processing time without subgraph wait time interference.

Configuration example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 apollo.router.overhead : true

You can attach custom attributes using router selectors.

Important considerations

Version variability : Router overhead might vary between router versions. For example, a correctness fix or security improvement might result in higher or lower overhead. Always compare overhead measurements within the same router version, using the metric as a trend indicator.

Configuration requirements : To provide meaningful and consistent overhead measurements, configure operation limits and traffic shaping. Without these controls, unbounded request complexity or traffic spikes can skew overhead measurements.

CPU saturation : High overhead values often indicate CPU saturation which may be caused by other parts of the system. When the router's CPU resources are exhausted, processing time, and therefore the overhead, increases significantly. Monitor CPU utilization alongside overhead metrics to identify resource constraints.

Coprocessor requests: Coprocessor request time is currently included in the overhead calculation. In a future release, coprocessor time might be excluded, similar to subgraphs and connectors.

Common questions

What should your target be for "optimal" router overhead? Apollo provides best practices for monitoring overhead, but many other factors determine overhead for a given supergraph, subgraphs, and request traffic. Instead, track the delta or percentage change of the metric in your production deployment rather than a fixed number or specific variance.

What should your target be for "optimal" router CPU utilization? Using the various metrics, you can better understand CPU usage. What is optimal for your team depends on your expected load, spikes in traffic, time to scale infrastructure, and other factors. Apollo cannot provide generalized recommendations but encourages you to perform your own validations and share your results with the Apollo Community .

How is this different from http.server.request.duration ? The OTel standard instruments include the entire time, as seen by your clients, to process a request which will include the delays caused by subgraph response times.

How do I measure subgraph response time not included in the overhead metric? See the docs for measuring instruments for the subgraph service.

Why is there a difference from Router v1 apollo_router_processing_time ? Router v2 was refactored in how it processes requests through its internal pipelines. Changes to the underlying architecture are now reflected in the new metric. To track particular parts of the Router request pipeline, see the metrics below.

How do I find the overhead for a particular operation type ( query, mutation, subscription) or operation name? To filter overhead by specific operation type or operation ID, look at trace and span attributes and use your APM to create specific metric views for busy_ns and idle_ns . Because apollo.router.overhead is a histogram metric, it is aggregated over all operations.



GraphQL

apollo.router.graphql_error - counts GraphQL errors in responses. Also counts errors which occur during the response validation and connectors' response mapping phases, which are represented in client responses as extensions.valueCompletion and extensions.connectorErrors respectively instead of actual GraphQL errors. Attributes: code : error code, including RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED in the case of a value completion error.



Cache

apollo.router.cache.size — Number of entries in the cache

apollo.router.cache.hit.time - Time to hit the cache in seconds

apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count - Number of cache hits

apollo.router.cache.miss.time - Time to miss the cache in seconds

apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count - Number of cache misses

apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size - The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).

All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:

kind : the cache being queried ( apq , query planner , introspection )

storage : The backend storage of the cache ( memory , redis )

Redis cache

When using Redis as a cache backend, additional Redis-specific metrics are available:

apollo.router.cache.redis.clients - Number of Redis clients active

apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length - Number of Redis commands buffered and not yet sent

apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed - Total number of Redis commands executed

apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count - Number of Redis command redeliveries due to connection issues

apollo.router.cache.redis.errors - Number of Redis errors by error type and cache kind

apollo.router.cache.redis.reconnection - Number of Redis client reconnections

apollo.router.cache.redis.unresponsive - Number of times a Redis server became unresponsive

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg - Average Redis command latency in seconds

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg - Average Redis network latency in seconds

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg - Average Redis request size in bytes

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg - Average Redis response size in bytes

All Redis metrics, except for apollo.router.cache.redis.clients , include the following attribute:

kind : the cache being queried ( apq , query planner , introspection , entity )

The apollo.router.cache.redis.reconnection and apollo.router.cache.redis.unresponsive metrics also include:

server : the Redis server that raised the event

The apollo.router.cache.redis.errors metric also includes an error_type attribute with possible values:

config - Configuration errors (invalid Redis settings)

auth - Authentication errors (wrong credentials)

routing - Cluster routing errors

io - Network I/O errors

invalid_command - Invalid Redis commands

invalid_argument - Invalid command arguments

not_found - Missing key in Redis

url - Invalid Redis URL format

protocol - Redis protocol errors

tls - TLS/SSL connection errors

canceled - Canceled operations

unknown - Unknown errors

timeout - Operation timeouts

cluster - Redis cluster state errors

parse - Data parsing errors

sentinel - Redis Sentinel errors

backpressure - Backpressure/overload errors

Coprocessor

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor - Total operations with coprocessors enabled. coprocessor.succeeded : bool coprocessor.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse )

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration - Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds. coprocessor.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse )



Rhai

apollo.router.operations.rhai.duration - Time spent executing a Rhai script callback, in seconds rhai.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SupergraphRequest , SupergraphResponse , ExecutionRequest , ExecutionResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse ) rhai.succeeded : bool



Performance

apollo.router.schema.load.duration - Time spent loading the schema in seconds.

apollo.router.request.memory - Histogram of memory allocated during request processing, in bytes. Tracks memory allocation patterns for the entire request lifecycle, including GraphQL parsing, validation, query planning, response composition, and plugin execution. Attributes: allocation.type : The type of memory operation ( allocated , deallocated , zeroed , reallocated ) context : The context name where the allocation occurred (e.g., router.request )



Query planning

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration - Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations - Counter of operations processed during query planner warm-up. Together with apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations.expected , this lets you compute warm-up coverage (planned / expected). Attributes: outcome : The result of warming up the operation. Shares the apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration values ( success , timeout , cancelled , error ), plus memory_limit for memory-limit cancellations and reused for operations whose plan was carried over from the previous cache (or already present) rather than planned fresh. source : Where the operation came from ( persisted_query for the persisted- query manifest, cache for operations carried over from the previous in-memory cache)

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations.expected - Counter of operations that warm-up intended to plan. Attributes: source : Where the operation came from ( persisted_query , cache )

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.backpressure - Counter of the number of times warm-up retried after a temporary compute-backpressure error. Attributes: source : Where the operation came from ( persisted_query , cache ) phase : The warm-up phase where backpressure occurred ( parse for document parsing, plan for the planner call)

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration - Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only. Attributes: planner : The query planner implementation that produced the plan (for example, rust ) outcome : The result of planning the operation ( success , timeout , cancelled , error ) job.type : The compute-job type that produced the plan ( query_planning for a regular request, query_planning_warmup for query planner warm-up), matching the job.type attribute on apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration

apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration - Histogram of plan durations including queue time.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans - Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_paths - Histogram of the number of paths (including intermediate ones) the planner considers before generating a plan. High values often correlate with long planning times on complex schemas or queries. Tune the limits as described in Tuning query planner limits.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.fuel_consumed - Histogram of the fuel the incremental query planner spends improving on its first complete plan. Only recorded when the incremental planner is enabled.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.fuel_remaining - Histogram of the fuel left when the incremental query planner stops searching. A value of 0 means the planner ran out of fuel before it finished exploring alternatives. Only recorded when the incremental planner is enabled. Both fuel histograms use the buckets 0 , 1 , 10 , 100 , 1000 , 10000 , 100000 , and 1000000 instead of the global buckets setting.

apollo.router.query_planner.memory - Histogram of memory allocated during query planning, in bytes. Tracks memory allocation patterns specifically for query planning operations executed in the compute job thread pool. Attributes: allocation.type : The type of memory operation ( allocated , deallocated , zeroed , reallocated ) context : The context name where the allocation occurred (e.g., query_planning )



Compute jobs

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued - A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the query plan ner.

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue_is_full - A counter of requests rejected because the queue was full.

apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration - A histogram of time spent in the compute pipeline by the job, including the queue and query planning. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection ) job.outcome : ( ExecutedOk , ExecutedError , ChannelError , RejectedQueueFull , Abandoned )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue.wait.duration - A histogram of time spent in the compute queue by the job. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.execution.duration - A histogram of time spent to execute job (excludes time spent in the queue). job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.active_jobs - A gauge of the number of compute jobs being processed in parallel. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )



Uplink

apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration - Uplink request duration, attributes: url : The Uplink URL that was polled query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License ) kind : ( new , unchanged , http_error , uplink_error ) code : The error code depending on type (if an error occurred) error : The error message (if an error occurred)

apollo.router.uplink.fetch.count.total status : ( success , failure ) query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License )



note The initial call to Uplink during router startup is not reflected in metrics.

Graph artifacts

apollo.router.oci.manifest.requests - Number of requests made to get the manifest for a graph artifact, attributes: registry : The hostname of the OCI registry kind : ( get_manifest , head_manifest ) status : ( success , failure )

apollo.router.oci.manifest.duration - Duration of request to get the manifest for a graph artifact, attributes: registry : The hostname of the OCI registry kind : ( get_manifest , head_manifest ) status : ( success , failure )

apollo.router.oci.blob.requests - Number of fetches made to get the blob containing the supergraph from a graph artifact, attributes: registry : The hostname of the OCI registry kind : ( get_blob ) status : ( success , failure )

apollo.router.oci.blob.duration - Duration of request to get the blob containing the supergraph from a graph artifact, attributes: registry : The hostname of the OCI registry kind : ( get_blob ) status : ( success , failure )



note Similar to the initial call to Uplink, the router does not record metrics for calls to the graph artifacts endpoint during startup.

Connections

apollo.router.connection.acquire.duration - Time in seconds to establish a new TCP or Unix socket connection to a downstream service. Recorded only when the connection pool opens a new connection — pool hits are not recorded. Attributes: network.transport : tcp for HTTP connections, unix for Unix socket connections subgraph.name : name of the subgraph ( subgraph connections only) connector.source.name : name of the connector source (connector connections only) coprocessor : true ( coprocessor connections only)



Subscriptions

apollo.router.opened.subscriptions - Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated). This metric contains graphql.operation.name label to know exactly which subscription is still opened.

apollo.router.skipped.event.count - Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected - Number of subscription requests rejected. Attributes: reason : The reason the subscription was rejected ( max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reached or subgraph ). subgraph.name : The name of the subgraph that rejected the connection (empty string if not applicable).

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client - Number of subscription client streams that have ended. Incremented once per client connection. When deduplication is enabled, a single subgraph WebSocket closure produces one event per deduplicated client (each with reason=server_close ). Default attributes: reason : The reason the subscription ended ( server_close , subgraph_error , client_disconnect , heartbeat_delivery_failed , schema_reload , or config_reload ). subgraph.name : The name of the subgraph (empty string if not applicable). Optional attributes (disabled by default): client.name : The name of the client (empty string if not applicable). Attributes are configurable. For example, to enable client.name :



YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client : 6 attributes : 7 reason : true 8 subgraph.name : true 9 client.name : true

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph - Number of subgraph WebSocket subscriptions ended by the subgraph closing the connection. Incremented once per subscription that terminates because of a subgraph -side closure. When max_reconnect_attempts > 0 , intermediate closures that are recovered by a successful reconnect are not counted — only the final closure that ends the subscription (either a normal server-sent complete or the closure after all reconnect attempts are exhausted) increments this counter. Each deduplicated client sharing that subscription will also emit a corresponding terminated.client event with reason=server_close . Attributes: subgraph.name : The name of the subgraph that closed the connection.

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.reconnect - Number of subgraph WebSocket reconnect attempts. Incremented once per attempt when max_reconnect_attempts > 0 is configured and the connection drops unexpectedly. Counts only attempts that actually issue a handshake — a closing signal received during the reconnect delay or during the handshake itself short-circuits without incrementing. Attributes: subgraph.name : The name of the subgraph being reconnected to.



Batching

apollo.router.operations.batching - A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.

apollo.router.operations.batching.size - A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.

Limits

apollo.router.limits.subgraph_response_size.exceeded : A counter of subgraph responses aborted because their body exceeded the configured http_max_response_size limit under limits.subgraph . subgraph.name : The name of the subgraph whose response was aborted.

apollo.router.limits.connector_response_size.exceeded - A counter of connector responses aborted because their body exceeded the configured http_max_response_size limit under limits.connector . connector.source : The source key ( subgraph_name.source_name ) whose response was aborted.



GraphOS Studio

apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports - The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router. report.type : The type of report submitted: " traces" or " metrics" report.protocol : "apollo" for usage report metrics, "otlp" for traces.



Telemetry

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , otlp-tracing . error : One of channel closed , channel full .

apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow - A count of how often a telemetry metric hit OpenTelemetry's cardinality limit. When a metric exceeds its cardinality limit, new attribute combinations are aggregated into an overflow bucket. metric.name : The name of the metric that exceeded its cardinality limit.



Internals

apollo.router.pipelines - The number of request pipelines active in the router schema.id - The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline. launch.id - The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional). config.hash - The hash of the configuration



Server

apollo.router.open_connections - The number of open connections to the Router. schema.id - The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline. launch.id - The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional). config.hash - The hash of the configuration. server.address - The address that the router is listening on. server.port - The port that the router is listening on if not a unix socket. http.connection.state - Either active or terminating .



Query parsing