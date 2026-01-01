Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Automatic Persisted Queries (APQ)

Configure caching for automatic persisted queries

Automatic Persisted Queries (APQ) enable GraphQL clients to send a server the hash of their query string, instead of sending the query string itself. When query strings are very large, this can significantly reduce network usage.

The router supports using APQ in its communications with both clients and subgraphs:

  • In its communications with clients, the router acts as a GraphQL server, because it receives queries from clients.

  • In its communications with subgraphs, the router acts as a GraphQL client, because it sends queries to subgraphs.

Because the router's role differs between these two interactions, you configure these APQ settings separately.

In-memory caching

The router uses an in-memory LRU cache to store automatic persisted queries. You can configure certain caching behaviors for APQ.

APQ with clients

The router enables APQ caching for client operations by default. In your router's YAML config file, you can configure the maximum number of APQ entries in the cache like so:

YAML
router.yaml
1apq:
2  router:
3    cache:
4      in_memory:
5        limit: 512 # This is the default value.

You can also disable client APQ support entirely like so:

YAML
router.yaml
1apq:
2  enabled: false

APQ with subgraphs

By default, the router does not use APQ when sending queries to its subgraphs.

In your router's YAML config file, you can configure this APQ support with a combination of global and per-subgraph settings:

YAML
router.yaml
1apq:
2  subgraph:
3    # Disables subgraph APQ globally except where overridden per-subgraph
4    all:
5      enabled: false
6    # Override global APQ setting for individual subgraphs
7    subgraphs:
8      products:
9        enabled: true

In the example above, subgraph APQ is disabled except for the products subgraph.

note
To use APQ with subgraphs effectively, your subgraph server should have a shared cache that can store all incoming operations. If the cache is too small or isn't shared between multiple instances of the subgraph server, the router sends extra requests on cache misses to resolve the operation. Consult your subgraph server framework's documentation to ensure it supports APQ and to configure caching options.

Distributed caching with Redis

PLAN REQUIRED
This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise.
Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Performance pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

If you have multiple GraphOS Router instances, those instances can share a Redis-backed cache for their automatic persisted queries (APQ). This means that if any of your router instances caches a particular APQ query string, all of your instances can look up that value to significantly improve responsiveness.

Prerequisites

To use distributed caching:

How it works

Whenever a router instance requires an APQ query string to resolve a client operation:

  1. The router instance checks its own in-memory cache for the required value and uses it if found.

  2. If not found, the router instance then checks the distributed Redis cache for the required value and uses it if found. It also then replicates the found value in its own in-memory cache.

  3. If not found, the router instance requests the full operation string from the client for APQ.

  4. The router instance stores the obtained value in both the distributed cache and its in-memory cache.

Redis URL configuration

The distributed caching configuration must contain one or more URLs using different schemes depending on the expected deployment:

  • redis — TCP connected to a centralized server.

  • rediss — TLS connected to a centralized server.

  • redis-cluster — TCP connected to a cluster.

  • rediss-cluster — TLS connected to a cluster.

  • redis-sentinel — TCP connected to a centralized server behind a sentinel layer.

  • rediss-sentinel — TLS connected to a centralized server behind a sentinel layer.

The URLs must have the following format:

One node

Text
1redis|rediss :// [[username:]password@] host [:port][/database]

Example: redis://localhost:6379

Clustered

Text
1redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host [:port][?[node=host1:port1][&node=host2:port2][&node=hostN:portN]]

or, if configured with multiple URLs:

Text
1[
2  "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host [:port]",
3  "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host1 [:port1]",
4  "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host2 [:port2]"
5]

Sentinel

Text
1redis|rediss[-sentinel] :// [[username1:]password1@] host [:port][/database][?[node=host1:port1][&node=host2:port2][&node=hostN:portN]
2                            [&sentinelServiceName=myservice][&sentinelUsername=username2][&sentinelPassword=password2]]

or, if configured with multiple URLs:

Text
1[
2  "redis|rediss[-sentinel] :// [[username:]password@] host [:port][/database][?[&sentinelServiceName=myservice][&sentinelUsername=username2][&sentinelPassword=password2]]",
3  "redis|rediss[-sentinel] :// [[username1:]password1@] host [:port][/database][?[&sentinelServiceName=myservice][&sentinelUsername=username2][&sentinelPassword=password2]]"
4]

Router configuration

tip
In your router's YAML config file, you should specify your Redis URLs via environment variables and variable expansion. This prevents your Redis URLs from being committed to version control, which is especially dangerous if they include authentication information like a username and/or password.

To enable distributed caching of automatic persisted queries (APQ), add the following to your router's YAML config file:

YAML
router.yaml
1apq:
2  router:
3    cache:
4      redis:
5        urls: ["redis://..."]

The value of urls is a list of URLs for all Redis instances in your cluster.

All APQ cache entries will be prefixed with apq followed by a null byte character (referenced by the escape sequence \0 in most programming languages) within the distributed cache.

Redis configuration options

YAML
router.yaml
1apq:
2  router:
3    cache:
4      redis:
5        urls: ["redis://..."]
6        username: admin/123 # Optional, can be part of the urls directly, mainly useful if you have special character like '/' in your password that doesn't work in url. This field takes precedence over the username in the URL
7        password: admin # Optional, can be part of the urls directly, mainly useful if you have special character like '/' in your password that doesn't work in url. This field takes precedence over the password in the URL
8        timeout: 2s # Optional, by default: 500ms
9        ttl: 24h # Optional, default is no expiration
10        namespace: "prefix" # Optional
11        #tls:
12        required_to_start: false # Optional, defaults to false
13        reset_ttl: true # Optional, defaults to true
14        pool_size: 4 # Optional, defaults to 1

Timeout

Connecting and sending commands to Redis are subject to a timeout, set by default to 500ms, that can be overridden.

TTL

The ttl option defines the default global expiration for Redis entries. For APQ caching, the default is no expiration.

Namespace

When using the same Redis instance for multiple purposes, the namespace option defines a prefix for all the keys defined by the router.

TLS

For Redis TLS connections, you can set up a client certificate or override the root certificate authority by configuring tls in your router's YAML config file.

YAML
1redis:
2  urls: ["rediss://redis.example.com:6379"]
3  tls:
4    certificate_authorities: ${file./path/to/ca.crt}
5    client_authentication:
6      certificate_chain: ${file./path/to/certificate_chain.pem}
7      key: ${file./path/to/key.pem}

For comprehensive TLS configuration details, including client-side and subgraph TLS, see TLS configuration.

note
Nest this tls configuration under apq.router.cache.

Required to start

When active, the required_to_start option will prevent the router from starting if it cannot connect to Redis. By default, the router will still start without a connection to Redis, which would result in only using the in-memory cache for APQ.

Reset TTL

When this option is active, accessing a cache entry in Redis will reset its expiration.

Pool size

The pool_size option defines the number of connections to Redis that the router will open. By default, the router will open a single connection to Redis. If there is a lot of traffic between router and Redis and/or there is some latency in those requests, it is recommended to increase the pool size to reduce that latency.