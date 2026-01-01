Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Router Instrumentation for Datadog

Configure Apollo Router telemetry to optimize Datadog APM views

This guide shows how to configure Apollo Router telemetry for optimal integration with Datadog APM.

Complete configuration

Copy this configuration into your router.yaml to get started with Datadog-optimized telemetry:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      default_attribute_requirement_level: recommended
5
6      router:
7        attributes:
8          otel.name:
9            static: router
10          operation.name:
11            static: "router"
12          resource.name:
13            request_method: true
14
15      supergraph:
16        attributes:
17          otel.name:
18            static: supergraph
19          operation.name:
20            static: "supergraph"
21          resource.name:
22            operation_name: string
23          # Error tracking
24          otel.status_code:
25            static: ERROR
26            condition:
27              eq:
28                - true
29                - on_graphql_error: true
30          error.message:
31            response_errors: $[0].message
32
33      subgraph:
34        attributes:
35          otel.name:
36            static: subgraph
37          operation.name:
38            static: "subgraph"
39          resource.name:
40            subgraph_operation_name: string
41          otel.status_code:
42            static: ERROR
43            condition:
44              eq:
45                - true
46                - subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
47          error.message:
48            subgraph_response_errors: $[0].message
49
50    instruments:
51      default_requirement_level: required
52
53      router:
54        apollo.router.overhead: true
55        http.server.request.duration:
56          attributes:
57            graphql.errors:
58              on_graphql_error: true
59
60      subgraph:
61        http.client.request.duration:
62          attributes:
63            subgraph.name: true
64            graphql.errors:
65              subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
caution
High Cardinality Warning: The operation_name and subgraph_operation_name attributes can create high cardinality if your GraphQL operations have many unique names. This affects APM views and trace metrics because Datadog creates metrics for each unique resource.name value.For high-traffic APIs, consider using operation_kind (query/mutation/subscription) or subgraph_name instead, or remove resource.name entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it. See the following Resource naming best practices.

Understanding the configuration

The following sections explain what each part of the configuration does.

Operation and resource names

Datadog uses operation.name and resource.name to organize APM views. This configuration sets these attributes for the router, supergraph, and subgraph stages of your request lifecycle.

What it does:

  • otel.name: Sets the span name in OpenTelemetry

  • operation.name: Groups related spans in Datadog APM (use static values like "router", "supergraph", "subgraph")

  • resource.name: Provides detailed grouping within each operation (e.g., by GraphQL operation name or HTTP method)

Example - How it appears in Datadog:

Datadog APM showing operations set with example attributes set in router.yaml

Learn more:

Error tracking

The error tracking configuration surfaces GraphQL errors in Datadog APM Error Tracking.

Error tracking in spans:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      supergraph:
5        attributes:
6          # Mark span as error when GraphQL errors occur
7          otel.status_code:
8            static: ERROR
9            condition:
10              eq:
11                - true
12                - on_graphql_error: true
13          # Capture the error message
14          error.message:
15            response_errors: $[0].message
16
17      subgraph:
18        attributes:
19          otel.status_code:
20            static: ERROR
21            condition:
22              eq:
23                - true
24                - subgraph_on_graphql_error: true
25          error.message:
26            subgraph_response_errors: $[0].message

What it does:

  • otel.status_code: Marks the span as an error when GraphQL errors occur

  • error.message: Captures the error message from your GraphQL response

note
The configuration assumes errors are returned as an array with a message field. Adjust the JSONPath expression ($[0].message) to match your specific error response structure.

Error tracking in metrics:

The instruments section adds error tracking to metrics, allowing you to correlate errors between spans and metrics:

YAML
1instruments:
2  router:
3    http.server.request.duration:
4      attributes:
5        graphql.errors:
6          on_graphql_error: true

Best practices

Resource naming

You can omit the resource.name attribute entirely and let Datadog auto-generate it from other span attributes, or you can explicitly set it using available selectors for each span type (router, supergraph, subgraph).

If you choose to set resource.name explicitly, the goal is to find names that meaningfully group similar operations while keeping the total number of unique resource names manageable (typically hundreds).

  • Good (low cardinality):

    • query, mutation, subscription (via operation_kind)

    • GET, POST (via request_method)

    • users, products, reviews (via subgraph_name)

  • Moderate (acceptable for many use cases):

    • GetUser, CreateProduct, UpdateReview (via operation_name, assuming controlled, named operations)

    • GetUser_users-subgraph_2, CreateProduct_products-subgraph_1, UpdateReview_reviews-subgraph_3 (via subgraph_operation_name)

  • Bad (high cardinality - avoid):

    • query_user_posts_comments, GetUser_req_12345, GetUser_userId_789

Key consideration: For high-traffic APIs with many unique operation names, use operation_kind or subgraph_name instead of operation_name to avoid high cardinality.

Operation naming

Keep operation.name consistent and low-cardinality:

  • Use static values like "router", "supergraph", "subgraph"

  • Don't include dynamic data in operation names

  • Use resource.name to provide the detailed grouping

Error tracking

Ensure errors are properly tracked:

  • Set otel.status_code to ERROR for GraphQL errors

  • Include error.message with the actual error text

  • Track errors in both spans and metrics for correlation

Next steps