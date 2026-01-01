Dynatrace configuration of OTLP exporter

This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Dynatrace .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

Enable the OTLP exporter

Set the protocol as http ; Dynatrace doesn't currently support grpc

Provide your Dyna trace endpoint

Provide your Dyna trace API token in the Authorization header; the header should start with Api-token and then your Dynatrace token

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Endpoint for your region. 7 endpoint : <dynatrace-endpoint> 8 protocol : http 9 http : 10 headers : 11 Authorization : Api-Token <dynatrace-token>

note You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dyna trace. Additionally, if your Dyna trace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append :443 to the endpoint. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces .

For more details about Dyna trace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .