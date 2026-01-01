Router Errors

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Router Errors

Error and status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core

Learn about error codes and HTTP response status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core.

HTTP status codes

CodeDescription
400
Bad request

A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed.
401
Unauthorized

Requests may receive this response in two cases:
  • For a client request that requires authentication, the client's JWT failed verification.
  • For a non-client subscription endpoint calling a subscription callback URL, the router couldn't find a matching subscription identifier between its registered subscriptions and a subscription event.
405
Method not allowed

note
Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST.
406
Not acceptable

A request's HTTP Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types:
  • application/json
  • application/graphql-response+json
  • multipart/mixed;deferSpec=20220824
  • multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0.
499
Request canceled by client

The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout.
500
Internal server error

The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team.
503
Service unavailable

Request traffic exceeded your configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping.
504
Request timed out

The request was not able to complete within a configured amount of time. See client side traffic shaping timeouts.
note
You can create Rhai scripts that throw custom status codes. See Terminating client requests to learn more.

GraphQL spec error codes

These error codes are defined in the GraphQL spec and can appear in client responses under errors[].extensions.code, which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions. Because these error codes are part of the core spec, you can't disable them. Only Apollo Router-specific features or subgraph errors can be disabled.

Changing these errors makes your router non-compliant with the GraphQL spec. If you need to change these errors, you need to use an external system, such as an HTTP proxy layer.

Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.

CodeDescription
GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED
The operation failed during GraphQL validation.
GRAPHQL_UNKNOWN_OPERATION_NAME
The operation could not be executed because the operation name was invalid or did not match an operation in the query document.
PARSING_ERROR
The operation could not be parsed as GraphQL.

Apollo Router error codes

Additional error codes can appear in client responses under errors[].extensions.code, which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions. Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.

You can suppress or disable these error codes using router customizations.

CodeDescription
CANNOT_SEND_PQ_ID_AND_BODY
The operation was not executed because sending a persisted query ID and a body in the same request is disallowed.
CONNECTOR_FETCH
There was an error fetching data from a connector service.
COST_ESTIMATED_TOO_EXPENSIVE
The estimated cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
SUBGRAPH_COST_ESTIMATED_TOO_EXPENSIVE
The estimated cost of the query directed at a specific subgraph exceeds the configured maximum cost.
COST_ACTUAL_TOO_EXPENSIVE
The actual cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
COST_QUERY_PARSE_FAILURE
The query could not be parsed.
COST_RESPONSE_TYPING_FAILURE
The response from a subgraph did not match the GraphQL schema.
GATEWAY_TIMEOUT
The request timed out when fetching data from a connector service.
HTTP_CLIENT_ERROR
There was an error at the HTTP transport layer when fetching data from a connector service.
MAX_ALIASES_LIMIT
The operation was not executed due to exceeding the max_aliases limit.
MAX_DEPTH_LIMIT
The operation was not executed due to exceeding the max_depth limit.
MAX_HEIGHT_LIMIT
The operation was not executed due to exceeding the max_height limit.
MAX_ROOT_FIELDS_LIMIT
The operation was not executed due to exceeding the max_root_fields limit.
QUERY_NOT_IN_SAFELIST
The operation was not executed because safelisting is enabled and the freeform GraphQL document provided was not found in the persisted query safelist.
PERSISTED_QUERY_HASH_MISMATCH
The operation was not executed due to a mismatch with the automatic persisted query (APQ) protocol. There was an attempt to store this operation in the APQ cache, but the provided hash did not match the operation.
PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_FOUND
The operation was not executed because it was not found in the automatic persisted query (APQ) cache.
This is an expected behavior when using the APQ protocol.
PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_SUPPORTED
An operation attempted to use automatic persisted queries, but the feature was not enabled.
PERSISTED_QUERY_NOT_IN_LIST
The operation (specified by ID) was not executed because the ID was not found in the persisted query manifest, and APQs are not enabled.
PERSISTED_QUERY_ID_REQUIRED
The router is configured to only execute operations specified by persisted query ID, but the request contained freeform GraphQL instead.
REQUEST_CIRCUIT_BREAKER_OPEN
The router didn't send the request because the circuit for its target subgraph or connector source is open. Learn more about circuit breaking.
REQUEST_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
There was an error due to exceeding the max requests configuration for a connector service.
RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED
The response returned from a subgraph failed validation for the supergraph schema.
SUBREQUEST_HTTP_ERROR
There was an error at the HTTP transport layer when fetching data from a subgraph service.
UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE
The operation was not fully executed because it attempted to use a field or type was unauthorized.
VALIDATION_INVALID_TYPE_VARIABLE
One or more operation variables have runtime values that don't match their defined GraphQL types.