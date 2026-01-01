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Router Errors
Error and status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core
Learn about error codes and HTTP response status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core.
HTTP status codes
|Code
|Description
|Bad request
A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed.
|Unauthorized
Requests may receive this response in two cases:
|Method not allowed
note
Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST.
|Not acceptable
A request's HTTP
Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types:
|Request canceled by client
The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout.
|Internal server error
The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team.
|Service unavailable
Request traffic exceeded your configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping.
|Request timed out
The request was not able to complete within a configured amount of time. See client side traffic shaping timeouts.
GraphQL spec error codes
These error codes are defined in the GraphQL spec and can appear in client responses under
errors[].extensions.code, which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions. Because these error codes are part of the core spec, you can't disable them. Only Apollo Router-specific features or subgraph errors can be disabled.
Changing these errors makes your router non-compliant with the GraphQL spec. If you need to change these errors, you need to use an external system, such as an HTTP proxy layer.
Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.
|Code
|Description
|The operation failed during GraphQL validation.
|The operation could not be executed because the operation name was invalid or did not match an operation in the query document.
|The operation could not be parsed as GraphQL.
Apollo Router error codes
Additional error codes can appear in client responses under
errors[].extensions.code, which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions. Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.
You can suppress or disable these error codes using router customizations.
|Code
|Description
|The operation was not executed because sending a persisted query ID and a body in the same request is disallowed.
|There was an error fetching data from a connector service.
|The estimated cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
|The estimated cost of the query directed at a specific subgraph exceeds the configured maximum cost.
|The actual cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
|The query could not be parsed.
|The response from a subgraph did not match the GraphQL schema.
|The request timed out when fetching data from a connector service.
|There was an error at the HTTP transport layer when fetching data from a connector service.
|The operation was not executed due to exceeding the
max_aliases limit.
|The operation was not executed due to exceeding the
max_depth limit.
|The operation was not executed due to exceeding the
max_height limit.
|The operation was not executed due to exceeding the
max_root_fields limit.
|The operation was not executed because safelisting is enabled and the freeform GraphQL document provided was not found in the persisted query safelist.
|The operation was not executed due to a mismatch with the automatic persisted query (APQ) protocol. There was an attempt to store this operation in the APQ cache, but the provided hash did not match the operation.
|The operation was not executed because it was not found in the automatic persisted query (APQ) cache.
This is an expected behavior when using the APQ protocol.
|An operation attempted to use automatic persisted queries, but the feature was not enabled.
|The operation (specified by ID) was not executed because the ID was not found in the persisted query manifest, and APQs are not enabled.
|The router is configured to only execute operations specified by persisted query ID, but the request contained freeform GraphQL instead.
|The router didn't send the request because the circuit for its target subgraph or connector source is open. Learn more about circuit breaking.
|There was an error due to exceeding the max requests configuration for a connector service.
|The response returned from a subgraph failed validation for the supergraph schema.
|There was an error at the HTTP transport layer when fetching data from a subgraph service.
|The operation was not fully executed because it attempted to use a field or type was unauthorized.
|One or more operation variables have runtime values that don't match their defined GraphQL types.