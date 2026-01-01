Router Errors

Learn about error codes and HTTP response status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core.

HTTP status codes

Code Description 400 Bad request



A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed. 401 Unauthorized



Requests may receive this response in two cases: For a client request that requires authentication, the client's JWT failed verification.

For a non-client subscription endpoint calling a subscription callback URL, the router couldn't find a matching subscription identifier between its registered subscriptions and a subscription event. 405 Method not allowed



note Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST. 406 Not acceptable



A request's HTTP Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types: application/json

application/graphql-response+json

multipart/mixed;deferSpec=20220824

multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0 . 499 Request canceled by client



The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout. 500 Internal server error



The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team. 503 Service unavailable



Request traffic exceeded your configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping. 504 Request timed out



The request was not able to complete within a configured amount of time. See client side traffic shaping timeouts.

note You can create Rhai scripts that throw custom status codes. See Terminating client requests to learn more.

GraphQL spec error codes

These error codes are defined in the GraphQL spec and can appear in client responses under errors[].extensions.code , which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions . Because these error codes are part of the core spec, you can't disable them. Only Apollo Router-specific features or subgraph errors can be disabled.

Changing these errors makes your router non-compliant with the GraphQL spec. If you need to change these errors, you need to use an external system, such as an HTTP proxy layer.

Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.

Code Description GRAPHQL_VALIDATION_FAILED The operation failed during GraphQL validation. GRAPHQL_UNKNOWN_OPERATION_NAME The operation could not be executed because the operation name was invalid or did not match an operation in the query document. PARSING_ERROR The operation could not be parsed as GraphQL.

Apollo Router error codes

Additional error codes can appear in client responses under errors[].extensions.code , which is an established convention found in GraphQL error extensions . Learn how to see these error codes in Studio with extended error reporting.

You can suppress or disable these error codes using router customizations.