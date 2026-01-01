Self-Hosting the Apollo Router

Apollo Router is a graph runtime that you can deploy in your own infrastructure.

For each version of the Apollo Router, Apollo provides:

note supergraph architecture, including blue-green and canary deployments, see For a more detailed look at production deployment workflows for the fullarchitecture, including blue-green and canary deployments, see Deployment Best Practices

note router can't establish TLS connections to Apollo Uplink, resulting in certificate validation errors or "invalid license" failures. If your organization uses a transparent or egress proxy (such as Zscaler or Netskope), add your proxy's root CA certificate to your container image . Without it, thecan't establish TLS connections toresulting in certificate validation errors or "invalid license" failures.

Kubernetes

Apollo GraphOS Operator

Apollo recommends the Apollo GraphOS Operator. The Operator provides declarative Kubernetes resources to manage routers, supergraphs, graph schemas, and subgraphs. It simplifies complex multi-service architectures.

The Operator supports workflow patterns based on your infrastructure:

Single-cluster setups for simpler deployments

Multi-cluster and hybrid configurations for distributed services

Deploy-only patterns for existing CI/CD workflows

Helm

Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. Apollo provides a Helm chart with each release of Apollo Router in the GitHub Container Registry. Since router v0.14.0, Apollo has released each router Helm chart as an Open Container Initiative (OCI) image in oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router .

Follow our Kubernetes quickstart to deploy the router with a Helm chart.

Docker

Apollo Runtime Container (Recommended)

Apollo provides the Apollo Runtime Container , which bundles all that's required to run the Apollo Runtime in one place. This includes the Apollo Router and the Apollo MCP Server.

You can download the images from:

For more information on deploying using your container environment:

Router only container

This image is recommended only for Kubernetes-based deployments, and is used by the Helm chart. For more information on deploying using your container environment:

Local binary

Running the Apollo Router directly from its binary speeds up local development and enables embedded use cases where containers are unavailable.

Follow the quickstart to run a router binary.