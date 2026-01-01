Apollo Router Changelogs

This page contains the changelog for the latest release of Apollo Router.

🚀 Features

Add max_reconnect_attempts and reconnect_delay configuration for subscription WebSocket reconnection

Adds two new fields to the subscription configuration block that allow the router to automatically reconnect a dropped WebSocket subscription to a subgraph.

max_reconnect_attempts — how many times to retry a dropped connection (default: 0 , no reconnection)

— how many times to retry a dropped connection (default: , no reconnection) reconnect_delay — how long to wait before each reconnection attempt (default: 1s )

subscription: enabled: true mode: passthrough: all: path: /subscriptions max_reconnect_attempts: 5 # retry up to 5 times on connection drop reconnect_delay: 2s # wait 2 seconds between each attempt

When the WebSocket connection to a subgraph drops and reconnection is configured, the router re-establishes the connection transparently — client subscriptions remain open during the reconnect window and resume receiving events once the connection is restored. After all retry attempts are exhausted the router forwards the final transport error to the client and terminates the subscription.

Reconnection only applies to WebSocket passthrough mode. Callback-mode subscriptions are unaffected.

Independently of whether reconnection is enabled, a subgraph WebSocket that ends without a protocol-level complete now always surfaces a transport error to subscribed clients. Previously this was inconsistent — an abnormal close or read failure forwarded an error, but a connection that ended with no close frame terminated the client subscription silently.

Two behaviors worth noting when enabling reconnection:

max_reconnect_attempts is a per-disconnect budget, not a lifetime total: the budget refreshes after a connection stays stable and then drops, so a long-lived subscription may reconnect more than max_reconnect_attempts times overall. Use max_lifetime for a hard ceiling.

is a per-disconnect budget, not a lifetime total: the budget refreshes after a connection stays stable and then drops, so a long-lived subscription may reconnect more than times overall. Use for a hard ceiling. Reconnection reuses the connectionParams (including any propagated Authorization token) captured when the subscription started. Subgraphs requiring short-lived per-connection credentials may reject a reconnect after the original token expires. AWS SigV4 request signing is re-applied per attempt with freshly resolved credentials.

By @BobaFetters in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9302

Reuse condition planning cache during query planning and satisfiability validation (PR #9740 )

Router query planning and composition satisfiability validation have optimizations that cache the results of planning a "condition" (e.g. the fields of an @key or @requires ). However, when this condition planning happened recursively, this resulted in new caches being constructed instead of reusing the existing cache. This behavior inhibited the reuse of previous condition planning work, increasing planning/validation time significantly in some circumstances. This code has now been changed to reuse the existing cache.

By @sachindshinde in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9740

response_cache can now emit a Cache-Tag header for CDN-side purging (Issue #9481 )

If you cache router responses at a CDN or reverse proxy in front of the router, the CDN previously had no way to know what to purge when your underlying data changed — Cache-Control only governs freshness (TTL), not invalidation. A new opt-in response_cache.cdn_invalidation block closes that gap: the router emits a response header carrying the same invalidation labels it already uses for active invalidation against its own Redis cache, so you can purge your CDN's edge cache using the CDN's own tag-based purge API.

response_cache: enabled: true cdn_invalidation: enabled: true subgraph: all: enabled: true redis: urls: ["redis://..."]

The header's value is a delimited list of labels drawn from the same sources already used for Redis invalidation ( @cacheTag directives and the apolloCacheTags / apolloEntityCacheTags response extensions) — no schema changes required if you've already set those up. Each label is one of three tiers, coarsest to finest:

subgraph-{name} — every subgraph touched by the response.

— every subgraph touched by the response. type-{subgraph}-{type} — every distinct (subgraph, GraphQL type) pair touched.

— every distinct pair touched. the exact tag value from @cacheTag /the extensions, unchanged.

All three tiers are always sent together (subject to the size limit below), so you can escalate from purging a single fine-grained tag up to an entire subgraph's cached data if you're not confident a narrower purge fully propagated across every CDN edge location.

This is independent of the router's Redis-backed invalidation indexes: you don't need Redis response caching enabled, and you don't need the cache_tag invalidation index on, for the header to work correctly — including on a cache hit, since the labels needed to rebuild the header are persisted alongside the cached entry.

Configuration:

response_cache: cdn_invalidation: enabled: true header_name: "Cache-Tag" # e.g. "Surrogate-Key" for Fastly header_delimiter: "," # e.g. " " for Fastly max_bytes: 16384 # matches Cloudflare's default Cache-Tag limit experimental_on_overflow: truncate # "truncate" | "drop"

When a response's full label set would exceed max_bytes , the router packs the header coarsest-first and drops whatever doesn't fit, finest-grained first — so an oversized response still gets a usable header rather than none at all. That default ( truncate ) favors availability over precision: the response still gets cached at the CDN, just with a coarser invalidation surface than it ideally would have.

For cases where that tradeoff isn't acceptable — where caching data you can't fully invalidate by its intended fine-grained tag is worse than not caching it at all — set experimental_on_overflow: drop . This omits the header entirely whenever truncation would otherwise occur, so you can pair it with a CDN-side rule that forces cache bypass on a missing header, guaranteeing you never end up with cached data whose purge surface is narrower than what your invalidation logic expects. It's marked experimental because it's a deliberate, opt-in safety valve rather than the router's default posture, and its shape may still change.

With response_cache.debug: true , the cache debugger now also shows the labels behind each cache entry and, per response, the Cache-Tag header's outcome, value, untruncated size, and whether it was actually emitted. Three new metrics ( cdn_tag_header.outcome , cdn_tag_header.untruncated_size , cdn_tag_header.error ) track header emission, truncation, and errors.

Off by default; existing deployments see no behavior change.

By @aaronArinder in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9811

connect/v0.4 is no longer a preview spec version

connect/v0.4 (and the -> method shape checking, ? optional chaining, and unified object/selection literal syntax it enables) is no longer treated as a preview version of the Connect spec. Subgraphs can @link to connect/v0.4 without any opt-in, and composition now uses connect/v0.4 as the default version stamped into the supergraph when a subgraph doesn't explicitly declare a connect spec version.

connect/v0.5 is added as a new preview spec version, gated behind the connectors.preview_connect_v0_5 opt-in in router.yaml (see the accompanying changeset).

By @briannafugate408 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9839

The bundled Rhai scripting engine has been updated from ~1.23.6 to ~1.25.0 (including the patch 1.25.1 ).

Notable changes in this range that may affect router scripts:

stdweb support removed (1.24.0): The stdweb feature flag is gone; WASM targets now use web-time instead of the unmaintained instant crate. This is unlikely to affect typical router Rhai scripts.

The feature flag is gone; WASM targets now use instead of the unmaintained crate. This is unlikely to affect typical router Rhai scripts. String methods split / split_rev are now pure : They can be called on const strings without error.

They can be called on strings without error. \ escape in multi-line literal strings: You can now write \ in a multi-line literal string to produce the literal text `` instead of triggering interpolation.

You can now write in a multi-line literal string to produce the literal text `` instead of triggering interpolation. index_of fallback for string arguments: When no matching script function is registered, index_of now falls back to value comparison for string arguments.

No changes to the router's Rhai API surface are expected. If your scripts relied on the old stdweb feature or specific sort behavior on non-totally-ordered arrays (which previously could panic), review your scripts before upgrading.

Add is_deferred subgraph telemetry selector (PR #9262 )

A new is_deferred: true selector is now available on the subgraph service of the telemetry instrumentation config. It returns true when the current subgraph fetch is part of the deferred portion of an @defer query plan, and false for primary (non-deferred) fetches.

This lets you split subgraph metrics like http.client.request.duration between primary and deferred fetches — useful for seeing whether deferred fetches contribute disproportionately to tail latency on @defer -adopting operations:

telemetry: instrumentation: instruments: subgraph: http.client.request.duration: attributes: phase: is_deferred: true

Produces two series: http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="true"} (deferred fetches) and http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="false"} (primary fetches).

By @ebylund in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9262

Add a RedactedError mode for JWT authentication errors

By default, when JWT authentication fails, the router returns a detailed error message describing the validation failure. Those messages can disclose details of your authentication setup to unauthenticated callers, including which signing algorithms the router accepts, the byte offsets at which token decoding failed, and the issuers and audiences the router is configured to trust.

Setting authentication.router.jwt.on_error to RedactedError rejects failed requests with the same status codes as Error , but replaces every message with a generic Authentication failed :

authentication: router: jwt: jwks: - url: https://auth.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json on_error: RedactedError

The details of the failure are still available to you: the apollo::authentication::jwt_status context value carries the full message, code, and reason, and failures on the apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwt metric now carry an authentication.jwt.failure_code attribute (for example CANNOT_DECODE_JWT or INVALID_AUDIENCE ) that you can use to break down why authentications fail.

The default remains Error , so this change doesn't affect existing deployments.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9928

Add observability metrics for query planner warm-up (PR #9749 )

Query planner warm-up previously emitted only apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration , so operators firing prewarm requests had no way to confirm warm-up completed or diagnose silent failures. Warm-up now emits three additional metrics:

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations - operations processed during warm-up, attributed by outcome and source ( persisted_query , cache ).

- operations processed during warm-up, attributed by and ( , ). apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.operations.expected - operations warm-up intended to plan, attributed by source . Together with warmup.operations , this lets you compute warm-up coverage (planned / expected).

- operations warm-up intended to plan, attributed by . Together with , this lets you compute warm-up coverage (planned / expected). apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.backpressure - times warm-up retried after a temporary compute-backpressure error, attributed by source and phase ( parse , plan ).

The outcome attribute shares its vocabulary with apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration ( success , timeout , cancelled , error ), plus memory_limit for memory-limit cancellations and reused for operations whose plan was carried over from the previous cache instead of planned fresh. Reused operations count toward coverage, so planned / expected reaches 1.0 when warm-up fully succeeds via plan reuse on reload.

Additionally, apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration gains a job.type attribute ( query_planning or query_planning_warmup , matching apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration ) so its existing outcome and duration breakdown can be filtered to warm-up vs. regular planning.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9749

🐛 Fixes

Fix connector composition failures for chained ->filter / ->find selections

A connect/v0.4 connector selection that places one of the iterative array methods after another array-producing method — for example $.items->filter(@.a->eq("x"))->filter(@.b->gt(0)) { id name } or $.items->filter(@.a->eq("x"))->find(@.b->gt(0)) { id name } — could fail to compose with a SATISFIABILITY_ERROR .

->filter and ->find shaped their condition against the whole input array instead of its element. A single method applied to an Unknown input happened to pass a lenient boolean check, but once a prior method handed it a concrete List<…> , the condition @.field->… was evaluated against the list, produced a spurious "condition must return a boolean value" error, and connector expansion collapsed the output object to a type with no fields — an invalid subgraph that surfaced downstream as a composition error.

Both methods now shape their condition against the array element ( any_item ), matching the per-element runtime semantics, so chained selections expand and compose correctly. ( ->map already shaped its callback per element and was unaffected.)

By @benjamn in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9643

Stop retrying schema, configuration, and license reloads that can never succeed (PR #10000 )

When the router hot reloads — because a new schema or license arrived from GraphOS, or because its configuration file changed — it now distinguishes failures that a retry might fix from ones it cannot. A schema that fails to parse, a configuration that violates license enforcement, or a schema using preview features that configuration hasn't enabled will fail in exactly the same way on every attempt, so the router no longer retries them on a timer — it keeps serving the last good state and waits for new inputs instead. Failures that could plausibly clear on their own, such as a plugin failing to reach a dependency while pipelines are being built, are retried as before.

This only changes what happens on the retry timer. Whatever the failure, the router keeps serving the previously committed schema, configuration and license, and the next publish always gets an immediate attempt with a fresh retry budget.

A new metric, apollo.router.state.reload.attempt , counts reload attempts. Its is_success attribute records whether the attempt built, and error_kind records why it didn't: transient , permanent , or fatal .

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/10000

Fix demand control cost calculation (PR #9852 )

Implemented following fixes to demand control cost calculation

Split cost_directive_from_field into cost_directive_from_field (field-only) and cost_directive_from_return_type (type-only). The field cost is counted once per resolution; the type cost is multiplied per instance.

into (field-only) and (type-only). The field cost is counted once per resolution; the type cost is multiplied per instance. Clamp negative field cost to zero : Negative @cost weights on arguments can cause overall field cost to go negative, which violates the cost spec. Added .max(0.0) clamping in both the static estimated cost calculator ( score_field ) and the response actual cost calculator ( visit_field ).

: Negative weights on arguments can cause overall field cost to go negative, which violates the cost spec. Added clamping in both the static estimated cost calculator ( ) and the response actual cost calculator ( ). Interface/union type cost resolution : For interfaces, the max @cost across all implementing object types is used. For unions, the max @cost across all member types is used. This provides a worst-case estimate for static analysis since the concrete type isn't known at planning time.

: For interfaces, the max across all implementing object types is used. For unions, the max across all member types is used. This provides a worst-case estimate for static analysis since the concrete type isn't known at planning time. Updated score_response_field (actual cost) to match the same split: field @cost + arguments counted once per field resolution, type @cost counted per returned instance.

(actual cost) to match the same split: field + arguments counted once per field resolution, type counted per returned instance. FieldDefinition struct now stores field_cost_directive and return_type_cost_directive separately instead of a single merged value.

By @dariuszkuc in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9852

Fix a panic building connector request URIs with an empty or slash-less relative path (PR #9790 )

Connector request URIs with an empty path and query (no sourcePath , connectPath , or query params) or with a connectPath template lacking a leading / could panic the router when built against http crate versions 1.4.2 and later, which tightened PathAndQuery validation to reject an empty string and require a leading / on relative paths.

Connector URI construction now explicitly normalizes these cases (empty becomes / , a slash-less relative path gets a leading / added) instead of relying on validation behavior that newer http versions no longer provide.

By @aaronArinder in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9790

Fix custom attributes on the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client subscription metric (PR #9605 )

The telemetry for configuration apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client accepts the same router selector syntax as other router instruments, but selector-based attributes were not actually applied at runtime.

You can now configure the default attributes ( reason , subgraph.name , and client.name ) and add custom attributes using any RouterSelector . For example, to include the operation name on every termination event:

telemetry: instrumentation: instruments: router: apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client: attributes: reason: true subgraph.name: true client.name: true graphql.operation.name: operation_name: string

By @rohan-b99 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9605

Include 431/414 responses in router metrics (PR #9606 )

HTTP 431 (Request Header Fields Too Large) and 414 (URI Too Long) responses are generated by hyper's HTTP parser before a request reaches the the router's telemetry plugin. Those rejections were therefore invisible to apollo.router.operations , the http.server.request.duration histogram, and APM traces - making it hard to spot clients sending oversized headers or URIs.

The router now emits the same metrics as a normal router operation (counter and duration histogram, both tagged with http.response.status_code ) plus a router trace span. The span records apollo_private.duration_ns for Apollo Studio, and declares http.response.status_code so APM exporters surface the status.

By @rohan-b99 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9606

Fix excess CPU and latency from extended metrics reference mode on fragment-heavy operations

extract_enums_from_selection_set (used when telemetry.apollo.metrics_reference_mode is extended , the default) deduplicated fragment spreads with a HashSet keyed on &Object . Because &T hashes and compares by value, every fragment spread deep-hashed the entire response subtree, so extraction cost grew with response size and fragment count. Operations with many nested fragments over large responses saw significant added CPU and tail latency.

The set now keys on the response object's address via a small ByAddress wrapper, which is O(1) and sufficient for the deduplication and cycle protection this function needs. Reported reference data is unchanged.

By @ebylund in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9840

Query planner: fetch merging now produces deterministic plan shapes (PR #9842 )

Planning the same operation repeatedly on one router could produce different (individually valid) plan shapes across calls: fetch-node merge groups were held in a HashMap-backed multimap and merged in random across-key order per planning call, which downstream construction turned into differing _entities type-condition batching. Merge groups are now processed in deterministic topological order, so identical inputs yield byte-identical plans.

By @martijnwalraven in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9842

Coprocessor spans are now correctly parented under the outbound HTTP client span (PR #9724 )

When a coprocessor is configured, the router's outbound HTTP span was being reported as a sibling of the coprocessor's server span rather than its parent, breaking distributed trace hierarchy for OTel-instrumented coprocessors.

Fixed by ensuring the correct span ( http_request ) is active when trace context is injected into the outgoing request.

By @OriginLeon in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9724

Fix query planner silently dropping a field's own @requires when merged into a same-subgraph ancestor

When a field with its own @requires was reached from an ancestor fetch node in the same subgraph, the planner's merge optimization could fold that field directly into the ancestor without checking whether it still had other pending dependencies -- such as a fetch created specifically to satisfy its @requires . The dependency was silently discarded: the ancestor's fetch would request the field without first fetching the data it required, producing incomplete or incorrect results with no error or warning.

The query planner's node-merging logic now rejects merging a node into an ancestor unless every other dependency of that node is already satisfied by (i.e., is an ancestor of) the merge target, preserving the correct fetch ordering.

By @briannafugate408 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9967

Fix subgraph errors being silently dropped on Flatten fetches crossing a type-conditioned field

A subgraph-level error with no _entities -indexed path (for example, the error produced by a traffic_shaping timeout) could be silently dropped instead of surfacing to the client, when the erroring fetch's Flatten path crossed an abstract-typed (interface or union) field reached through a type condition on a single-valued field rather than on an array wildcard (e.g. ...edges.@.node|[SomeConcreteType].collection ).

The router expands such an error across every entity in the batch by matching the error's declared path (which retains its type condition) against each entity's real, already-materialized path (which never carries one). That match only special-cased array Index / Flatten pairs and otherwise required exact structural equality, so a Key path element with a type condition never matched the same Key without one — the error matched none of the batch's entities and was dropped entirely, with no trace in the response's errors or anywhere else, while the corresponding data was simply missing.

Path::equal_if_flattened now also treats two Key path elements as equal whenever their names match, regardless of any type condition attached to either side, so these errors correctly surface once per affected entity instead of vanishing silently.

By @BobaFetters in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9925

Fix missing Content-Type header on 413 responses when http_max_request_bytes limit is exceeded (PR #9801 )

When a request exceeded the limits.router.http_max_request_bytes threshold, the Router correctly returned a 413 Payload Too Large response with a JSON error body, but omitted the Content-Type: application/json response header — in violation of the HTTP spec.

This was caused by the request being rejected at the HTTP layer before reaching the normal GraphQL response pipeline, which is where Content-Type is normally set for other error types. The fix adds the header explicitly in the BodyLimitError::into_response path, matching the pattern already used for other error responses.

By @marcelomartins in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9801

Preserve valid W3C trace context when the custom trace ID header is absent (PR #9984 )

When telemetry.exporters.tracing.propagation.request.header_name is configured, the router registers CustomTraceIdPropagator as the last propagator in the chain so it can override earlier ones when its own header is present. Previously, when that header was absent on a given request, it unconditionally reset the trace context to an empty one, discarding a valid context an earlier propagator (e.g. W3C trace_context ) had already extracted from an incoming traceparent header — forcing a new root trace on every such request.

The propagator now leaves the context untouched when its header is missing, so a context extracted by an earlier propagator is preserved.

By @OriginLeon in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9984

Fix a subscription cleanup race that could leave stale subgraph connections and background tasks running

When every client of a router-side subscription disconnected, a race condition could occasionally prevent the router from noticing, so it never tore down the corresponding subgraph connection. The subgraph-facing task would keep running in the background — retrying its reconnect delay or handshake — even though no client was left to receive events, until some other event eventually cleaned it up.

By @BobaFetters in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/10075

JSONPath slice selectors no longer return nothing when the array is shorter than the slice bound

Telemetry selectors that take a JSONPath ( response_errors , response_errors_count , response_data , and the headers plugin's from_body path) evaluate that path against a serde_json_bytes::Value . Slice expressions such as $[:10] , $[0:10] , or $[-10:] silently matched zero elements whenever the array was shorter than the bound, instead of clamping the bound to the array length as standard JSONPath slice semantics require. A selector like $[:10] over response_errors therefore only produced an attribute once a response happened to carry at least 10 errors, and reported nothing — not even a count of zero's worth of real errors — for every smaller response.

Out-of-range slice bounds are now clamped to the array length, so $[:10] over a two-element array yields both elements.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9999

Bound multipart framing in file upload requests (PR #9959 )

The file uploads plugin bounded the content of a multipart/form-data request — per-file bytes via max_file_size , the GraphQL operation via http_max_request_bytes , and the map field via an internal cap — but not the framing around it. A multipart/form-data body may also carry a preamble before the first boundary, a header block per part, boundary delimiters, and transport padding, and the parser has to buffer the preamble and each header block in full before it can act on them. Neither was subject to any limit, so a single request with an endless preamble, or one part carrying an enormous Content-Disposition , could grow router memory until the process was terminated.

A new limit, preview_file_uploads.protocols.multipart.limits.max_overhead_size , bounds how much framing a single upload request may contain. It defaults to 2mb :

preview_file_uploads: enabled: true protocols: multipart: limits: max_overhead_size: 2mb

Because the multipart parser cannot distinguish a framing byte from a content byte, the router adds this allowance to the content the other limits already permit and enforces the sum as a limit on the total request; exceeding it returns 413 Payload Too Large . The total therefore scales with max_file_size and max_files , as you would expect, and a request that fits within the configured file and operation limits cannot trip it.

One behavior change to note: parts that the map field never references were previously skipped without any size limit at all. They now count toward the total, so a request cannot use unreferenced parts to stream unbounded data through the router.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9959

When a connector field declares a list return type (e.g. posts: [Post] ) but the HTTP response is a single object, the router previously nullified the field with no error — making the bug nearly impossible to diagnose. The same was true in reverse (a single-object field receiving an array), and for a non-nullable field ( posts: [Post]! ) whose connector response resolves to null , which the router's default configuration only surfaces via the extensions.valueCompletion side channel rather than a top-level GraphQL error.

Connectors on connect/v0.5 now emit an actionable, CONNECTORS_RESPONSE_SHAPE -coded error when the response shape doesn't match what the schema declares:

Schema expects a list, connector returns an object → error

Schema expects an object, connector returns a list → error

Schema declares a non-nullable field, connector response resolves to null → error

This check is gated to connect/v0.5 because it changes visible behavior (a case that previously returned null now returns an error); connect/v0.4 and earlier connectors are unaffected when they upgrade the router.

By @briannafugate408 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9714

Keep Redis replica connections alive to prevent a connection-churn loop (PR #9913 )

On Redis cluster deployments using response_cache or entity caching, the router opens a connection to every replica eagerly. Those replica connections received no keep-alive traffic (the built-in heartbeat only pings the primary), so a server-side idle-connection timeout — for example AWS ElastiCache, or an NLB that reaps idle sockets — could close them. Each idle close triggered an eager replica re-sync that reopened all replica connections at once, which then went idle together and were reaped again: a self-sustaining reconnect loop that could run even with no request traffic, collapsing the cache hit ratio to near zero.

The router now sends periodic keep-alive PING s to replica connections on the same interval as the primary heartbeat, so idle replica sockets are no longer reaped and the loop can't start.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9913

Fix query planner error on @requires when the key's conditions are fetched below the entity (PR #9926 )

Planning a query could fail with the internal error Union types don't have field "<field>", only "__typename" when an entity's @requires had to be resolved through a nested @key whose own fields came from another subgraph. Concretely, this happens when the entity's key is nested (for example @key(fields: "subEntity { id2 }") ) and id2 is only resolvable elsewhere, so the key-resolution conditions get fetched at a path deeper in the response ( unionField.subEntity ) than the entity that needs them ( unionField ).

In that situation the condition fetch sits below the key fetch, so there is no downward path from the former to the latter. Three places mishandled that:

compute_nodes_for_key_resolution() subtracted the two paths in the wrong direction, producing a path describing the reverse relation. That invalid path was then resolved against the entity fetch's _Entity union root, which raised the error above.

subtracted the two paths in the wrong direction, producing a path describing the reverse relation. That invalid path was then resolved against the entity fetch's union root, which raised the error above. handle_conditions_tree() skipped its entire "merge into the grand parent" block when there was no path into the parent, silently dropping the condition fetch nodes it had just created instead of reporting them as created.

skipped its entire "merge into the grand parent" block when there was no path into the parent, silently dropping the condition fetch nodes it had just created instead of reporting them as created. create_post_requires_node() assumed a path into the parent existed whenever there was a single parent, and aborted with Missing path_in_parent for @require otherwise.

The first defect masked the other two, which are just as damaging on their own: with only the second unfixed, planning succeeds but the resulting plan silently omits the fetch that resolves the field carrying the @requires , so that field comes back unresolved and no error is reported; with only the third unfixed, planning aborts outright. All three are fixed, and such queries now plan correctly, fetching the required field before the field that requires it.

By @dariuszkuc in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9926

📃 Configuration

Add the preview_connect_v0_5 opt-in for Connect v0.5

Using Connect spec v0.5 in a subgraph (via @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.5") ) now requires setting connectors.preview_connect_v0_5: true in router.yaml . As with earlier preview versions of the Connect spec, the router rejects schemas that link an ungated preview spec at startup until the corresponding opt-in is set.

By @briannafugate408 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9714

🛠 Maintenance

Emit startup warning when deprecated apollo.preview_entity_cache plugin is used (PR #9631 )

The apollo.preview_entity_cache plugin is deprecated and will be removed in Router 3.0. A warning is now logged at startup when it is enabled.

Migrate to apollo.response_cache , which supersedes it. The two plugins are mutually exclusive and cannot be enabled at the same time.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9631

Fix flaky test_aws_sig_v4_signing integration test (Issue #9728 )

This test drives a real network call to live AWS EC2 (STS AssumeRole + SigV4-signed DescribeInstances ), and the router's default 30s connector timeout was occasionally too tight for that round trip from CI, surfacing as a GATEWAY_TIMEOUT . The test fixture now overrides the connector's timeout to 60s. No production code changed.

By @aaronArinder in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9731

Delete feature_discussions.json and all references (PR #9893 )

Removes feature_discussions.json because all other experimentals ship without discussion URLs. This involved also removing related traits and test files as well as the startup code that logged these discussion urls.

By @conwuegb in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9893

Warn when deprecated apollo_telemetry::client_name / apollo_telemetry::client_version context keys are read (Issue #ROUTER-1937 )

The router now emits a WARN -level log message when the legacy 1.x context keys apollo_telemetry::client_name or apollo_telemetry::client_version are read as a fallback. Users relying on these keys (for example, via Rhai scripts or custom plugins) should migrate to the apollo::telemetry::client_name and apollo::telemetry::client_version keys. The fallback will be removed in a future 3.x release.

By @carodewig

Warn at startup when coprocessor uses deprecated 1.x context key mode (PR #9632 )

The coprocessor plugin now emits a startup deprecation warning when context: deprecated is configured, in addition to the existing warning for the legacy boolean form context: true . Both forms opt into 1.x context key names and should be migrated to use context: all or selective context keys with current 2.x key names.

By @carodewig in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9632

Add caching to Query::apply_selection_set (PR #9592 )

Adds fragment caching to Query::apply_selection_set to significantly reduce time spent formatting responses from operations with deeply nested fragments where the fragment is not spread on the root.

By @rohan-b99 in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9592

Deprecate apollo.router.session.count.active metric

The apollo.router.session.count.active up/down counter is now marked deprecated. Its exported metric description directs operators to the OpenTelemetry-compliant replacement http.server.active_requests , and the router additionally logs a deprecation warning at startup. The metric continues to be emitted under its current name for backward compatibility, but may be removed in a future release.

Note: http.server.active_requests is enabled by default when telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.default_requirement_level is required or recommended (the default). Operators who have explicitly set default_requirement_level: none will need to enable it manually in their telemetry config.

By @BobaFetters in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9541

Deprecate Mock*Service test helpers in favour of tower_test::mock::pair

The MockRouterService , MockSupergraphService , MockExecutionService , MockSubgraphService , MockConnectorService , and MockHttpClientService types exported from apollo_router::plugin::test are now deprecated and will be removed in Router 3.0.

In your Rust plugins, migrate tests to use tower_test::mock::pair directly:

// Before let mut mock = MockSubgraphService::new(); mock.expect_call().returning(|req| { Ok(subgraph::Response::fake_builder().build()) }); let service = stage.as_service(mock.boxed(), ...); // After let (mock, mut handle) = tower_test::mock::pair::<subgraph::Request, subgraph::Response>(); let driver = tokio::spawn(async move { let (req, responder) = handle.next_request().await.unwrap(); responder.send_response(subgraph::Response::fake_builder().build()); }); let service = stage.as_service(mock.boxed(), ...); // ... after the test action: driver.await.unwrap();

Use a timeout-guarded driver.await to catch assertion failures inside the spawned task and prevent silent test hangs.

By @BrynCooke in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9716

Fix flaky entity_cache_basic integration test (Issue #9729 )

The test's short cache TTLs (2s/10s) could expire mid-test under CI load, racing against the wall-clock cost of building three sequential TestHarness instances and causing the invalidation-count assertion to see an already-expired (rather than freshly-invalidated) entity. TTLs are widened to 60s so they're no longer load-bearing for timing. (A separate, already-fixed failure mode in this same test — non-deterministic Redis key lookup — was resolved in #9666.) No production code changed.

By @aaronArinder in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9732

📚 Documentation

Fix caching documentation to use environment variables for Redis credentials

The caching.mdx documentation contained incorrect variable expansion links and hardcoded username / password values in the Redis configuration YAML examples. This update corrects the variable expansion to reference the right links and updates the YAML snippets to use environment variable references, consistent with best practices for managing sensitive credentials.

By @srinivas-sampath-apollo in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9268

Document network-path considerations for long-lived subscription connections (PR #9318 )

A new "Network path considerations for client connections" section in the subscription configuration docs explains how proxies, CDNs, gateways, and corporate firewalls between the client and the router can produce 504 errors. It names three failure modes (response buffering, short idle/read/response timeouts, asymmetric paths between the router and the client), points readers at the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metric for distinguishing router-side from intermediary-side failures, and gives the configuration recommendation up front.

By @andywgarcia in https://github.com/apollographql/router/pull/9318