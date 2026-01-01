Licensed GraphOS Router Features

This page lists the additional features of GraphOS Router that are enabled via integration with a licensed GraphOS plan.

Refer to the pricing page to compare GraphOS Router features across plan types.

GraphOS Router licensed features

Enabling licensed plan features

To enable licensed plan features in a router:

You must run GraphOS Router v1.12 or later. Download the latest version. Certain features might require a later router version. See a particular feature's documentation for details.

Your router instances must connect to GraphOS with a graph API key and graph ref associated with your organization. You connect your router to GraphOS by setting these environment variables when starting the router.

