EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Licensed GraphOS Router Features
Features that require a licensed GraphOS plan
This page lists the additional features of GraphOS Router that are enabled via integration with a licensed GraphOS plan.
Refer to the pricing page to compare GraphOS Router features across plan types.
GraphOS Router licensed features
Real-time updates via GraphQL subscriptions
Improved performance with query batching
Authentication of inbound requests via JSON Web Token (JWT)
Authorization of specific fields and types through the
@requiresScopes,
@authenticated, and
@policydirectives
Redis-backed distributed caching of query plans and automatic persisted queries
Redis-backed response caching (preview)
Custom request handling in any language via external coprocessing
Mitigation of potentially malicious requests via request limits, demand control, and safelisting
Custom instrumentation and telemetry, including custom attributes for spans.
An offline license that enables running the router with GraphOS features when disconnected from the internet.
Enabling licensed plan features
To enable licensed plan features in a router:
You must run GraphOS Router v1.12 or later. Download the latest version.
Certain features might require a later router version. See a particular feature's documentation for details.
Your router instances must connect to GraphOS with a graph API key and graph ref associated with your organization.
You connect your router to GraphOS by setting these environment variables when starting the router.
Learn more about the GraphOS plan license.