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Router Resource Estimator
Estimate the system resources to allocate for the GraphOS Router
The router resource estimator estimates the system resources you need to allocate for the GraphOS Router to run production traffic. The resource estimator can help you get a starting baseline that you can then iterate on.
Usage
To use the estimator:
Enter your estimated request rate per second and peak request rate per second.
Adjust the other parameters to match your estimated production load. For number of instances, use fewer for improved efficiency or more for improved redundancy.
Adjust the Assumptions as necessary.
Be sure to test and iterate.
Router resource estimator
Parameters
Average number of requests per second (RPS) you expect the router to receive
The highest estimated number of requests per second (RPS) you expect the router to receive
The baseline response time of a typical end-to-end response from your graph in milliseconds (ms)
The size of a typical client request in Megabytes (MB)
The size of a typical client response in Megabytes (MB)
Number of router instances running in parallel
Assumptions
The amount of memory a router is configured with in Megabytes (MB)
The amount of memory allocated to the query planner in Megabytes (MB)