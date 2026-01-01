Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
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OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
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Enable with API Gateway
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GraphOS Integration
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Reference
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Hot Reload

Zero-downtime schema updates

Hot reloading enables the router to update its supergraph schema without restarting, providing zero-downtime schema updates.

Before enabling hot reload, consult the support matrix to ensure your schema source is supported, and carefully consider the performance considerations.

Hot reload support matrix

Schema SourceHot Reload SupportNotes
Apollo Uplink🟢 YesAutomatically polls every 10 seconds for updates
Local file🟢 YesRequires --hot-reload flag or APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true
Remote URLs❌ NoSchema fetched once at startup

Performance considerations

When using hot reloading for supergraph schemas, be aware of the following performance considerations:

  • Schema reloading overhead: Each schema reload requires parsing and validation, which temporarily increases CPU usage.

  • Request handling: During reload, new requests might experience slight latency increases while the new schema is being processed.

  • Memory usage: The router maintains both the old and new schema briefly during reload, temporarily increasing memory usage.

Configure reload retries

When a reload fails — for example, because a transient network error prevents the router from fetching a persisted query manifest from Uplink — the router automatically retries instead of continuing to serve traffic on the previous configuration indefinitely.

Tune this behavior with the reload configuration section:

YAML
router.yaml
1reload:
2  # Maximum number of retry attempts after a failed reload.
3  # 0 disables automatic retries. null allows unlimited retries.
4  # Default: 5
5  max_retries: 5
6
7  # Base delay between retry attempts. A random jitter of up to 25% is added
8  # to spread retries across multiple router instances.
9  # Default: 10s
10  retry_delay: 10s

The retry budget is reset whenever the router receives a new reload trigger — a new schema or license from Uplink, a configuration or rhai script file change, or an explicit reload signal — so any new change will always get a fresh set of attempts even if previous retries were exhausted.

The router only retries failures that a later attempt might resolve. Some reloads fail for a reason that can't change on its own: a schema that doesn't parse, a configuration that isn't valid for your license, or a schema that uses preview features your configuration doesn't enable. The router doesn't spend retries on these. It keeps serving the previous schema, configuration, and license, and waits for your next update, which gets a fresh set of attempts.

The apollo.router.state.reload.attempt metric counts reload attempts. Its is_success attribute tells you whether the reload built, and error_kind tells you why it didn't, so you can distinguish a router that's still retrying (transient) from one that's waiting for you to publish a fix (permanent).

Production recommendations

For production deployments with high traffic:

  • Monitor during reloads: If using hot reload, monitor CPU, memory, and latency metrics during schema updates.

  • Schedule updates: Plan schema updates during lower-traffic periods when using hot reload.

  • Use blue/green deployments: For production deployments requiring schema updates, use blue/green deployment strategies with OCI digest references.