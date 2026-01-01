Hot reloading enables the router to update its supergraph schema without restarting, providing zero-downtime schema updates.

Before enabling hot reload, consult the support matrix to ensure your schema source is supported, and carefully consider the performance considerations.

Hot reload support matrix

Schema Source Hot Reload Support Notes Apollo Uplink 🟢 Yes Automatically polls every 10 seconds for updates Local file 🟢 Yes Requires --hot-reload flag or APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true Remote URLs ❌ No Schema fetched once at startup

Performance considerations

When using hot reloading for supergraph schemas, be aware of the following performance considerations:

Schema reloading overhead: Each schema reload requires parsing and validation, which temporarily increases CPU usage.

Request handling: During reload, new requests might experience slight latency increases while the new schema is being processed.

Memory usage: The router maintains both the old and new schema briefly during reload, temporarily increasing memory usage.

Configure reload retries

When a reload fails — for example, because a transient network error prevents the router from fetching a persisted query manifest from Uplink — the router automatically retries instead of continuing to serve traffic on the previous configuration indefinitely.

Tune this behavior with the reload configuration section:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 reload : 2 # Maximum number of retry attempts after a failed reload. 3 # 0 disables automatic retries. null allows unlimited retries. 4 # Default: 5 5 max_retries : 5 6 7 # Base delay between retry attempts. A random jitter of up to 25% is added 8 # to spread retries across multiple router instances. 9 # Default: 10s 10 retry_delay : 10s

The retry budget is reset whenever the router receives a new reload trigger — a new schema or license from Uplink, a configuration or rhai script file change, or an explicit reload signal — so any new change will always get a fresh set of attempts even if previous retries were exhausted.

The router only retries failures that a later attempt might resolve. Some reloads fail for a reason that can't change on its own: a schema that doesn't parse, a configuration that isn't valid for your license, or a schema that uses preview features your configuration doesn't enable. The router doesn't spend retries on these. It keeps serving the previous schema, configuration, and license, and waits for your next update, which gets a fresh set of attempts.

The apollo.router.state.reload.attempt metric counts reload attempts. Its is_success attribute tells you whether the reload built, and error_kind tells you why it didn't, so you can distinguish a router that's still retrying ( transient ) from one that's waiting for you to publish a fix ( permanent ).

Production recommendations

For production deployments with high traffic: