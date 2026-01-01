Performance and Scaling

GraphOS Router is built for high performance and scalability. This section covers strategies and features to optimize your router for production workloads.

Response caching

Response caching lets you cache GraphQL operation responses at the router level. The router stores reusable sections of the response tree—when multiple operations request the same entities or root fields, the router serves them from cache instead of querying your subgraphs repeatedly.

This reduces load on your subgraphs and backend services while improving response times for clients.

Response caching includes:

TTL-based expiration via Cache-Control headers from your subgraphs

Tag-based invalidation using the @cacheTag directive

Authorization-aware caching that automatically separates cache entries by authorization context

Redis-backed distributed caching to share cached data across router instances

Get started with response caching →

Traffic shaping

Traffic shaping helps you control how your router handles concurrent requests and rate limits. You can configure:

Global limits on concurrent requests

Per- subgraph limits to protect individual services

Timeout configurations to prevent slow queries from blocking resources

Rate limiting to control request volume

Traffic shaping ensures your router and subgraphs remain stable under heavy load.

Learn about traffic shaping →

Query batching

Query batching allows clients to send multiple GraphQL operations in a single HTTP request. The router processes them efficiently and returns all results in one response.

This is particularly useful for:

Reducing network overhead when making multiple related queries

Optimizing mobile and low-bandwidth scenarios

Coordinating multiple client-side data requirements

Explore query batching →

Related topics

Query planning

The router caches generated query plans to avoid recomputing them for identical operations. You can configure both in-memory and Redis-backed distributed caching for query plans.

Learn about query plan caching →

Automatic persisted queries

Automatic persisted queries (APQ) reduce network usage by allowing clients to send a hash of their query string instead of the full operation. The router caches these mappings between clients and subgraphs.

Configure APQ →