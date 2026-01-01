Router Customizations

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Router Customizations

Extend your router with custom functionality

You can create customizations for the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core to add functionality that isn't available via built-in configuration options. For example, you can make an external call to fetch authentication data for each incoming request.

Customization types

The GraphOS Router supports the following customization types:

  • Rhai scripts

    • The Rhai scripting language lets you add functionality directly to your stock router binary by hooking into different phases of the router's request lifecycle.

  • External co-processing (Licensed feature)

    • If your organization has a GraphOS plan, you can write custom request-handling code in any language. This code can run in the same container as your router or separately.

    • The router calls your custom code via HTTP, passing it the details of each incoming client request.

The Apollo Router Core supports customization only through Rhai scripts.

Because Rhai scripts are easier to deploy, we recommend using them if they support your use case. Use external co-processing if your customization needs to do any of the following (which Rhai scripts don't support):

  • Read or write to disk

  • Make network requests

  • Use libraries from a particular language or framework

Customizations along the request lifecycle

Customizations intervene at specific points of the request lifecycle, depending on the task you want to perform. Each point is represented by a specific service with its own request and response objects.

tip
Understand the entire request lifecycle by following flowcharts of its request path and response path, starting from a client request to your subgraphs, and all the way back from subgraph responses to a client response.

Request lifecycle plugins

Each service can have a set of plugins. For requests, the router executes plugins before the service.

For responses, the router executes the plugins after the service.

Each request and response object contains a Context object, which is carried throughout the entire process. Each request's Context object is unique. You can use it to store plugin-specific information between the request and response or to communicate between different hook points. (A plugin can be called at multiple steps of the request lifecycle.)

Request and response buffering

note
This guidance applies if you are:
  • Modifying the router
  • Creating a native Rust plugin
  • Creating a custom binary

The router expects to execute on a stream of data. In order to work correctly and provide high performance, the following expectations must be met:

  • Request Path: No buffering before the end of the router_service processing step

  • Response Path: No buffering

tip
In general, it's best to avoid buffering where possible. If necessary, it is ok to do so on the request path once the router_service step is complete.

Request Context

The router makes several values available in the request context, which is shared across stages of the processing pipeline.

See the Coprocessor Reference documentation for a complete list of available context keys.

Creating customizations

To learn how to hook into the various lifecycle stages, including examples customizations, refer to the Rhai scripts and external coprocessing docs.