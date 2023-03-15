Request Limits

For enhanced security, the GraphOS Router can reject requests that violate any of the following kinds of limits:

Operation -based semantic limits

Network-based limits

Parser-based lexical limits

Subgraph response size limits

YAML router.yaml copy 1 limits : 2 router : 3 # Network-based limits 4 http_max_request_bytes : 2000000 # Default value: 2 MB 5 http1_max_request_headers : 200 # Default value: 100 6 http1_max_request_buf_size : 800KiB # Default value: 400KiB 7 http2_max_headers_list_bytes : 48KiB # Default value: 16KiB 8 9 # Parser-based limits 10 parser_max_tokens : 15000 # Default value 11 parser_max_recursion : 500 # Default value 12 13 # Operation-based limits (License only) 14 max_depth : 100 15 max_height : 200 16 max_aliases : 30 17 max_root_fields : 20 18 19 # Available on all plans (no license required) 20 max_recursive_selections : 10000000 # Default value 21 22 # Subgraph response size limits 23 subgraph : 24 all : 25 http_max_response_size : 10MiB # 10MiB for all subgraphs 26 subgraphs : 27 products : 28 http_max_response_size : 20MiB # per-subgraph override (20MiB) 29 30 # Connector response size limits 31 connector : 32 all : 33 http_max_response_size : 5MiB # 5MiB for all connector sources 34 sources : 35 products.rest : 36 http_max_response_size : 10MiB # per-source override (10MiB)

Operation-based limits

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

You can define operation limits in your router's configuration to reject potentially malicious requests. An operation that exceeds any specified limit is rejected (unless you run your router in warn_only mode).

Setup

To use operation limits, you must run v1.17 or later of the Apollo Router. Download the latest version.

You define operation limits in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 limits : 2 router : 3 max_depth : 100 4 max_height : 200 5 max_aliases : 30 6 max_root_fields : 20 7 max_recursive_selections : 10000000 # Default value 8 # Uncomment to enable warn_only mode 9 # warn_only: true

Each limit takes an integer value. You can define any combination of supported limits.

Supported limits

max_depth

Limits the deepest nesting of selection sets in an operation, including fields in fragments.

The GetBook operation below has depth three:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBook { 2 book { # Depth 1 (root field) 3 ... bookDetails 4 } 5 } 6 7 fragment bookDetails on Book { 8 details { # Depth 2 (nested under `book`) 9 ... on ProductDetailsBook { 10 country # Depth 3 (nested under `details`) 11 } 12 } 13 }

max_height

Limits the number of fields included in an operation, including fields of fragments. Within each selection set, fields with the same name or alias count once. Distinct aliases count separately.

The GetUser operation below has height four:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetUser { 2 user { # 1 3 id # 2 4 name # 3 5 username : name # 4 6 } 7 }

Each counted field increments an operation's height by one, regardless of that field's return type (scalar, object, or list).

max_aliases

Limits the total number of aliased fields in an operation, including fields of fragments.

The GetUser operation below includes three aliases:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetUser { 2 user { 3 nickname : name # 1 4 username : name # 2 5 handle : name # 3 6 } 7 }

Each aliased field increments the alias count by one, regardless of that field's return type ( scalar, object, or list).

max_root_fields

Limits the number of root fields in an operation, including root fields in fragments. If a particular root field is included multiple times via aliases, each usage is counted.

The following operation includes three root fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetTopProducts { 2 topBooks { # 1 3 id 4 } 5 topMovies { # 2 6 id 7 } 8 topGames { # 3 9 id 10 } 11 }

max_recursive_selections

Limits the total number of selections encountered when recursively expanding fragment spreads in an operation. This protects against extremely large or deeply nested operations that consume excessive resources during query planning.

The default value is 10000000 (10 million). This limit is available on all plans and does not require a license.

warn_only mode

If you run your router in warn_only mode, operations that exceed defined limits are not rejected. Instead, the router processes these operations as usual and emits a WARN trace that notes all exceeded limits, like so:

Text copy 1 2023-03-15T19:08:23.123456Z WARN apollo_router::operation_limits: max_depth exceeded, max_depth: 3, current_op_depth: 5, operation: "query GetOwnerLocation {cat {owner {location {postalCode}}}}"

Running in warn_only mode can be useful while you're testing to determine the most appropriate limits to set for your supergraph.

You can enable or disable warn_only mode in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 limits : 2 router : 3 warn_only : true # warn_only mode always enabled

If you'd rather not configure limits at all yet — or you want to capture the offending operations along with attributes like client name and operation name in your logs or APM — see Logging operations that exceed a candidate limit.

Response format for exceeded limits

Whenever your router rejects a request because it exceeds an operation limit, the router responds with a 400 HTTP status code and a standard GraphQL error response body:

json5 copy 1 # HTTP 400 2 { 3 "data" : {}, 4 "errors" : [ 5 { 6 "message" : "Maximum height (field count) limit exceeded in this operation" , 7 "extensions" : { 8 "code" : "MAX_HEIGHT_LIMIT" 9 } 10 } 11 ] 12 }

If you run your router in warn_only mode, the router logs the limit violation but executes the operation as normal, returning a 200 status code with the expected response.

Using telemetry to set operation-based limits

Router telemetry can help you set operation limits, especially when you have a large number of existing operations. You can measure incoming operations over a fixed duration, then use the captured data as a baseline configuration.

Logging values

To log limit information about every operation, you can configure the router with a custom event to log the values of aliases, depth, height, and root_ fields for each operation:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 supergraph : 5 OPERATION_LIMIT_INFO : 6 message : operation limit info 7 on : response 8 level : info 9 attributes : 10 graphql.operation.name : true 11 query.aliases : 12 query : aliases 13 query.depth : 14 query : depth 15 query.height : 16 query : height 17 query.root_fields : 18 query : root_fields

note For a large amount of traffic, you may prefer to collect and export metrics to your APM instead.

Collecting metrics

To capture and view metrics to help set your operation limits, you can configure the router to collect custom metrics on the values of aliases, depth, height, and root_ fields for each operation:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 views : 6 # Define a custom view because operation limits are different than the default latency-oriented view of OpenTelemetry 7 - name : oplimits.* 8 aggregation : 9 histogram : 10 buckets : 11 - 0 12 - 5 13 - 10 14 - 25 15 - 50 16 - 100 17 - 500 18 - 1000 19 instrumentation : 20 instruments : 21 supergraph : 22 oplimits.aliases : 23 value : 24 query : aliases 25 type : histogram 26 unit : number 27 description : "Aliases for an operation" 28 oplimits.depth : 29 value : 30 query : depth 31 type : histogram 32 unit : number 33 description : "Depth for an operation" 34 oplimits.height : 35 value : 36 query : height 37 type : histogram 38 unit : number 39 description : "Height for an operation" 40 oplimits.root_fields : 41 value : 42 query : root_fields 43 type : histogram 44 unit : number 45 description : "Root fields for an operation"

You should also configure the router to export metrics to your APM tool.

If you'd like to identify which operations — and which clients — would exceed a limit before enforcing it, you can configure a custom event with a gt condition on the query selector. The router only logs the event when an operation exceeds the threshold, so you don't need to set limits or enable warn_only mode.

This approach also lets you attach the client name and version (from the apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version headers) so you can see which clients are sending the offending operations:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 supergraph : 5 OPERATION_OVER_ALIAS_LIMIT : 6 message : "operation exceeded candidate alias limit" 7 on : response 8 level : warn 9 condition : 10 gt : # fire only when aliases > 50 — replace with your candidate limit 11 - query : aliases 12 - 50 13 attributes : 14 graphql.operation.name : true 15 apollo.client.name : 16 request_header : apollographql-client-name 17 default : "unknown" 18 apollo.client.version : 19 request_header : apollographql-client-version 20 default : "unknown" 21 query.aliases : 22 query : aliases 23 query.depth : 24 query : depth 25 query.height : 26 query : height 27 query.root_fields : 28 query : root_fields

Repeat the block — with a different event name, selector, and threshold in condition.gt — for each of depth , height , and root_fields you want to track. After you're confident in the values, you can switch over to enforcing them with limits.max_* .

Network-based limits

http_max_request_bytes

Limits the amount of data read from the network for the body of HTTP requests, to protect against unbounded memory consumption. This limit is checked before JSON parsing. Both the GraphQL document and associated variables count toward it.

GET requests encode the query, variables, and other parameters in the URL's query string instead of a request body. For these requests, the limit applies to the byte length of the encoded query string.

Requests over the limit are rejected with a 413 Payload Too Large response for POST requests, or a 414 URI Too Long response for GET requests.

For multipart file upload requests, this limit applies only to the GraphQL operations field (the query and variables), not to the uploaded file data. Limit file data separately with preview_file_uploads.protocols.multipart.limits.max_file_size .

The default value is 2000000 bytes, 2 MB.

Before increasing this limit significantly consider testing performance in an environment similar to your production, especially if some clients are untrusted. Many concurrent large requests could cause the router to run out of memory.

http1_max_request_headers

Limit the maximum number of headers of incoming HTTP1 requests. The default value is 100 headers.

If router receives more headers than the buffer size, it responds to the client with 431 Request Header Fields Too Large .

http1_max_request_buf_size

Limit the maximum buffer size for the HTTP1 connection. Default is ~400KiB.

http2_max_headers_list_bytes

Limits the total size of the header list for your incoming HTTP/2 requests. The default value is 16KiB.

If the router receives a request whose headers exceed the allowed size, Apollo Router rejects the request with 431 Request Header Fields Too Large .

Parser-based limits

parser_max_tokens

Limits the number of tokens a query document can include. This counts all tokens, including both lexical and ignored tokens .

The default value is 15000 .

parser_max_recursion

Limits the deepest level of recursion allowed by the router's GraphQL parser to prevent stack overflows. This corresponds to the deepest nesting level of any single GraphQL operation or fragment defined in a query document.

The default value is 500 .

In the example below, the GetProducts operation has a recursion of three, and the ProductVariation fragment has a recursion of two. Therefore, the max recursion of the query document is three.

GraphQL copy 1 query GetProducts { 2 allProducts { #1 3 ... productVariation 4 delivery { #2 5 fastestDelivery #3 6 } 7 } 8 } 9 10 fragment ProductVariation on Product { 11 variation { #1 12 name #2 13 } 14 }

Note that the router calculates the recursion depth for each operation and fragment separately. Even if a fragment is included in an operation, that fragment's recursion depth does not contribute to the operation's recursion depth.

note In versions of the Apollo Router prior to 1.17, this limit was defined via the config option experimental_parser_recursion_limit .

Subgraph response size limits

http_max_response_size

Limits the number of bytes the router reads from a subgraph's HTTP response body, to protect against unbounded memory consumption when a subgraph returns an unexpectedly large payload.

This limit is enforced as the response body streams in — the router stops reading and returns an error as soon as the limit is exceeded, without buffering the entire body first.

When the limit is exceeded, the router returns a GraphQL error to the client with extension code SUBREQUEST_HTTP_ERROR .

There is no default limit; subgraph responses are unrestricted unless you configure this option.

You can set a global default that applies to all subgraphs, and optionally override it per subgraph:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 limits : 2 subgraph : 3 all : 4 http_max_response_size : 10MiB # 10MiB for all subgraphs 5 subgraphs : 6 products : 7 http_max_response_size : 20MiB # 20MiB override for 'products'

The per- subgraph entry under subgraphs takes precedence over all . If only all is set, it applies to every subgraph. If only a named entry is set, only that subgraph is limited.

Choosing a limit value

To determine the appropriate limit, measure the actual response sizes your subgraphs return. Use the built-in http.client.response.body.size histogram to collect a distribution of subgraph response sizes:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 subgraph : 5 http.client.response.body.size : true

This histogram is disabled by default. Once enabled, use it to observe the 95th or 99th percentile of response sizes across your subgraphs, then set http_max_response_size above that value with enough headroom for legitimate variation (for example, large page sizes in paginated queries).

Monitoring exceeded limits

After a subgraph response is aborted because it exceeds the configured limit:

The router increments the apollo.router.limits.subgraph_response_size.exceeded counter with a subgraph.name attribute identifying the affected subgraph.

The subgraph request span gets an apollo.subgraph.response.aborted attribute set to response_size_limit .

Monitor the counter to detect misconfigured limits or misbehaving subgraphs. Use the span attribute to filter limit-triggered aborts in your tracing backend.

Connector response size limits

http_max_response_size

Limits the number of bytes the router reads from a connector's HTTP response body, to protect against unbounded memory consumption when a connector source returns an unexpectedly large payload.

This limit is enforced as the response body streams in — the router stops reading and returns a GraphQL error as soon as the limit is exceeded.

There is no default limit; connector responses are unrestricted unless you configure this option.

Identify sources by subgraph_name.source_name (matching the key format used in connector configuration). You can set a global default that applies to all sources, and optionally override it per source:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 limits : 2 connector : 3 all : 4 http_max_response_size : 5MiB # 5MiB for all connector sources 5 sources : 6 products.rest : 7 http_max_response_size : 10MiB # 10MiB override for 'products.rest'

The per-source entry under sources takes precedence over all .

Choosing a limit value

The built-in http.client.response.body.size histogram measures actual connector response sizes:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 connector : 5 http.client.response.body.size : true

Monitoring exceeded limits

When a connector response is aborted because it exceeds the configured limit: