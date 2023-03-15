EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Request Limits
Protect your router from requests exceeding network, parser, operation-based, and subgraph response limits
For enhanced security, the GraphOS Router can reject requests that violate any of the following kinds of limits:
Operation-based semantic limits
Network-based limits
Parser-based lexical limits
Subgraph response size limits
1limits:
2 router:
3 # Network-based limits
4 http_max_request_bytes: 2000000 # Default value: 2 MB
5 http1_max_request_headers: 200 # Default value: 100
6 http1_max_request_buf_size: 800KiB # Default value: 400KiB
7 http2_max_headers_list_bytes: 48KiB # Default value: 16KiB
8
9 # Parser-based limits
10 parser_max_tokens: 15000 # Default value
11 parser_max_recursion: 500 # Default value
12
13 # Operation-based limits (License only)
14 max_depth: 100
15 max_height: 200
16 max_aliases: 30
17 max_root_fields: 20
18
19 # Available on all plans (no license required)
20 max_recursive_selections: 10000000 # Default value
21
22 # Subgraph response size limits
23 subgraph:
24 all:
25 http_max_response_size: 10MiB # 10MiB for all subgraphs
26 subgraphs:
27 products:
28 http_max_response_size: 20MiB # per-subgraph override (20MiB)
29
30 # Connector response size limits
31 connector:
32 all:
33 http_max_response_size: 5MiB # 5MiB for all connector sources
34 sources:
35 products.rest:
36 http_max_response_size: 10MiB # per-source override (10MiB)
Operation-based limits
You can define operation limits in your router's configuration to reject potentially malicious requests. An operation that exceeds any specified limit is rejected (unless you run your router in
warn_only mode).
Setup
To use operation limits, you must run v1.17 or later of the Apollo Router. Download the latest version.
You define operation limits in your router's YAML config file, like so:
1limits:
2 router:
3 max_depth: 100
4 max_height: 200
5 max_aliases: 30
6 max_root_fields: 20
7 max_recursive_selections: 10000000 # Default value
8 # Uncomment to enable warn_only mode
9 # warn_only: true
Each limit takes an integer value. You can define any combination of supported limits.
Supported limits
max_depth
Limits the deepest nesting of selection sets in an operation, including fields in fragments.
The
GetBook operation below has depth three:
1query GetBook {
2 book { # Depth 1 (root field)
3 ...bookDetails
4 }
5}
6
7fragment bookDetails on Book {
8 details { # Depth 2 (nested under `book`)
9 ... on ProductDetailsBook {
10 country # Depth 3 (nested under `details`)
11 }
12 }
13}
max_height
Limits the number of fields included in an operation, including fields of fragments. Within each selection set, fields with the same name or alias count once. Distinct aliases count separately.
The
GetUser operation below has height four:
1query GetUser {
2 user { # 1
3 id # 2
4 name # 3
5 username: name # 4
6 }
7}
Each counted field increments an operation's height by one, regardless of that field's return type (scalar, object, or list).
max_aliases
Limits the total number of aliased fields in an operation, including fields of fragments.
The
GetUser operation below includes three aliases:
1query GetUser {
2 user {
3 nickname: name # 1
4 username: name # 2
5 handle: name # 3
6 }
7}
Each aliased field increments the alias count by one, regardless of that field's return type (scalar, object, or list).
max_root_fields
Limits the number of root fields in an operation, including root fields in fragments. If a particular root field is included multiple times via aliases, each usage is counted.
The following operation includes three root fields:
1query GetTopProducts {
2 topBooks { # 1
3 id
4 }
5 topMovies { # 2
6 id
7 }
8 topGames { # 3
9 id
10 }
11}
max_recursive_selections
Limits the total number of selections encountered when recursively expanding fragment spreads in an operation. This protects against extremely large or deeply nested operations that consume excessive resources during query planning.
The default value is
10000000 (10 million). This limit is available on all plans and does not require a license.
warn_only mode
If you run your router in
warn_only mode, operations that exceed defined limits are not rejected. Instead, the router processes these operations as usual and emits a
WARN trace that notes all exceeded limits, like so:
12023-03-15T19:08:23.123456Z WARN apollo_router::operation_limits: max_depth exceeded, max_depth: 3, current_op_depth: 5, operation: "query GetOwnerLocation {cat {owner {location {postalCode}}}}"
Running in
warn_only mode can be useful while you're testing to determine the most appropriate limits to set for your supergraph.
You can enable or disable
warn_only mode in your router's YAML config file, like so:
1limits:
2 router:
3 warn_only: true # warn_only mode always enabled
If you'd rather not configure
limits at all yet — or you want to capture the offending operations along with attributes like client name and operation name in your logs or APM — see Logging operations that exceed a candidate limit.
Response format for exceeded limits
Whenever your router rejects a request because it exceeds an operation limit, the router responds with a 400 HTTP status code and a standard GraphQL error response body:
1# HTTP 400
2{
3 "data": {},
4 "errors": [
5 {
6 "message": "Maximum height (field count) limit exceeded in this operation",
7 "extensions": {
8 "code": "MAX_HEIGHT_LIMIT"
9 }
10 }
11 ]
12}
If you run your router in
warn_only mode, the router logs the limit violation but executes the operation as normal, returning a 200 status code with the expected response.
Using telemetry to set operation-based limits
Router telemetry can help you set operation limits, especially when you have a large number of existing operations. You can measure incoming operations over a fixed duration, then use the captured data as a baseline configuration.
Logging values
To log limit information about every operation, you can configure the router with a custom event to log the values of aliases, depth, height, and root_fields for each operation:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 supergraph:
5 OPERATION_LIMIT_INFO:
6 message: operation limit info
7 on: response
8 level: info
9 attributes:
10 graphql.operation.name: true
11 query.aliases:
12 query: aliases
13 query.depth:
14 query: depth
15 query.height:
16 query: height
17 query.root_fields:
18 query: root_fields
Collecting metrics
To capture and view metrics to help set your operation limits, you can configure the router to collect custom metrics on the values of aliases, depth, height, and root_fields for each operation:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 views:
6 # Define a custom view because operation limits are different than the default latency-oriented view of OpenTelemetry
7 - name: oplimits.*
8 aggregation:
9 histogram:
10 buckets:
11 - 0
12 - 5
13 - 10
14 - 25
15 - 50
16 - 100
17 - 500
18 - 1000
19 instrumentation:
20 instruments:
21 supergraph:
22 oplimits.aliases:
23 value:
24 query: aliases
25 type: histogram
26 unit: number
27 description: "Aliases for an operation"
28 oplimits.depth:
29 value:
30 query: depth
31 type: histogram
32 unit: number
33 description: "Depth for an operation"
34 oplimits.height:
35 value:
36 query: height
37 type: histogram
38 unit: number
39 description: "Height for an operation"
40 oplimits.root_fields:
41 value:
42 query: root_fields
43 type: histogram
44 unit: number
45 description: "Root fields for an operation"
You should also configure the router to export metrics to your APM tool.
Logging operations that exceed a candidate limit
If you'd like to identify which operations — and which clients — would exceed a limit before enforcing it, you can configure a custom event with a
gt condition on the
query selector. The router only logs the event when an operation exceeds the threshold, so you don't need to set
limits or enable
warn_only mode.
This approach also lets you attach the client name and version (from the
apollographql-client-name and
apollographql-client-version headers) so you can see which clients are sending the offending operations:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 supergraph:
5 OPERATION_OVER_ALIAS_LIMIT:
6 message: "operation exceeded candidate alias limit"
7 on: response
8 level: warn
9 condition:
10 gt: # fire only when aliases > 50 — replace with your candidate limit
11 - query: aliases
12 - 50
13 attributes:
14 graphql.operation.name: true
15 apollo.client.name:
16 request_header: apollographql-client-name
17 default: "unknown"
18 apollo.client.version:
19 request_header: apollographql-client-version
20 default: "unknown"
21 query.aliases:
22 query: aliases
23 query.depth:
24 query: depth
25 query.height:
26 query: height
27 query.root_fields:
28 query: root_fields
Repeat the block — with a different event name, selector, and threshold in
condition.gt — for each of
depth,
height, and
root_fields you want to track. After you're confident in the values, you can switch over to enforcing them with
limits.max_*.
Network-based limits
http_max_request_bytes
Limits the amount of data read from the network for the body of HTTP requests, to protect against unbounded memory consumption. This limit is checked before JSON parsing. Both the GraphQL document and associated variables count toward it.
GET requests encode the query, variables, and other parameters in the URL's query string instead of a request body. For these requests, the limit applies to the byte length of the encoded query string.
Requests over the limit are rejected with a
413 Payload Too Large response for
POST requests, or a
414 URI Too Long response for
GET requests.
For multipart file upload requests, this limit applies only to the GraphQL operations field (the query and variables), not to the uploaded file data.
Limit file data separately with
preview_file_uploads.protocols.multipart.limits.max_file_size.
The default value is
2000000 bytes, 2 MB.
Before increasing this limit significantly consider testing performance in an environment similar to your production, especially if some clients are untrusted. Many concurrent large requests could cause the router to run out of memory.
http1_max_request_headers
Limit the maximum number of headers of incoming HTTP1 requests. The default value is 100 headers.
If router receives more headers than the buffer size, it responds to the client with
431 Request Header Fields Too Large.
http1_max_request_buf_size
Limit the maximum buffer size for the HTTP1 connection. Default is ~400KiB.
http2_max_headers_list_bytes
Limits the total size of the header list for your incoming HTTP/2 requests. The default value is 16KiB.
If the router receives a request whose headers exceed the allowed size, Apollo Router rejects the request with
431 Request Header Fields Too Large.
Parser-based limits
parser_max_tokens
Limits the number of tokens a query document can include. This counts all tokens, including both lexical and ignored tokens.
The default value is
15000.
parser_max_recursion
Limits the deepest level of recursion allowed by the router's GraphQL parser to prevent stack overflows. This corresponds to the deepest nesting level of any single GraphQL operation or fragment defined in a query document.
The default value is
500.
In the example below, the
GetProducts operation has a recursion of three, and the
ProductVariation fragment has a recursion of two. Therefore, the max recursion of the query document is three.
1query GetProducts {
2 allProducts { #1
3 ...productVariation
4 delivery { #2
5 fastestDelivery #3
6 }
7 }
8}
9
10fragment ProductVariation on Product {
11 variation { #1
12 name #2
13 }
14}
Note that the router calculates the recursion depth for each operation and fragment separately. Even if a fragment is included in an operation, that fragment's recursion depth does not contribute to the operation's recursion depth.
experimental_parser_recursion_limit.
Subgraph response size limits
http_max_response_size
Limits the number of bytes the router reads from a subgraph's HTTP response body, to protect against unbounded memory consumption when a subgraph returns an unexpectedly large payload.
This limit is enforced as the response body streams in — the router stops reading and returns an error as soon as the limit is exceeded, without buffering the entire body first.
When the limit is exceeded, the router returns a GraphQL error to the client with extension code
SUBREQUEST_HTTP_ERROR.
There is no default limit; subgraph responses are unrestricted unless you configure this option.
You can set a global default that applies to all subgraphs, and optionally override it per subgraph:
1limits:
2 subgraph:
3 all:
4 http_max_response_size: 10MiB # 10MiB for all subgraphs
5 subgraphs:
6 products:
7 http_max_response_size: 20MiB # 20MiB override for 'products'
The per-subgraph entry under
subgraphs takes precedence over
all. If only
all is set, it applies to every subgraph. If only a named entry is set, only that subgraph is limited.
Choosing a limit value
To determine the appropriate limit, measure the actual response sizes your subgraphs return. Use the built-in
http.client.response.body.size histogram to collect a distribution of subgraph response sizes:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 subgraph:
5 http.client.response.body.size: true
This histogram is disabled by default. Once enabled, use it to observe the 95th or 99th percentile of response sizes across your subgraphs, then set
http_max_response_size above that value with enough headroom for legitimate variation (for example, large page sizes in paginated queries).
Monitoring exceeded limits
After a subgraph response is aborted because it exceeds the configured limit:
The router increments the
apollo.router.limits.subgraph_response_size.exceededcounter with a
subgraph.nameattribute identifying the affected subgraph.
The subgraph request span gets an
apollo.subgraph.response.abortedattribute set to
response_size_limit.
Monitor the counter to detect misconfigured limits or misbehaving subgraphs. Use the span attribute to filter limit-triggered aborts in your tracing backend.
Connector response size limits
http_max_response_size
Limits the number of bytes the router reads from a connector's HTTP response body, to protect against unbounded memory consumption when a connector source returns an unexpectedly large payload.
This limit is enforced as the response body streams in — the router stops reading and returns a GraphQL error as soon as the limit is exceeded.
There is no default limit; connector responses are unrestricted unless you configure this option.
Identify sources by
subgraph_name.source_name (matching the key format used in connector configuration). You can set a global default that applies to all sources, and optionally override it per source:
1limits:
2 connector:
3 all:
4 http_max_response_size: 5MiB # 5MiB for all connector sources
5 sources:
6 products.rest:
7 http_max_response_size: 10MiB # 10MiB override for 'products.rest'
The per-source entry under
sources takes precedence over
all.
Choosing a limit value
The built-in
http.client.response.body.size histogram measures actual connector response sizes:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 connector:
5 http.client.response.body.size: true
Monitoring exceeded limits
When a connector response is aborted because it exceeds the configured limit:
The router increments the
apollo.router.limits.connector_response_size.exceededcounter with a
connector.sourceattribute identifying the affected source.
The connector request span gets an
apollo.connector.response.abortedattribute set to
response_size_limit.