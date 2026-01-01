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OpenTelemetry standard attributes
Attach standard attributes to router telemetry
OpenTelemetry semantic conventions define a set of standard attributes that can be attached to spans, instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).
The attributes available depend on the service of the router pipeline.
For example, set the standard attribute
http.response.status_code on the router span:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 # Standard attributes
7 http.response.status_code: true
Alias
If you don't want to use the standard name you can still create an alias and use that alias for the name, for example:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 # Standard attributes
7 http.response.status_code:
8 alias: status_code # It will be named status_code instead of http.response.status_code
Attribute configuration reference
A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:
Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.
Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.
Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.
Each service supports a unique set of standard attributes.
Router
Standard attributes of the
router service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
error.type
|Describes a class of error the operation ended with
http.request.body.size
|The size of the request payload body in bytes
http.request.method
|HTTP request method
http.response.body.size
|The size of the response payload body in bytes
http.response.status_code
|HTTP response status code
network.protocol.name
|OSI application layer or non-OSI equivalent
network.protocol.version
|Version of the protocol specified in network.protocol.name
network.transport
|OSI transport layer
network.type
|OSI network layer or non-OSI equivalent
user_agent.original
|Value of the HTTP User-Agent header sent by the client
http.route
|The matched route (path template in the format used by the respective server framework)
network.local.address
|Local socket address. Useful in case of a multi-IP host
network.local.port
|Local socket port. Useful in case of a multi-port host
network.peer.address
|Peer address of the network connection - IP address or Unix domain socket name
network.peer.port
|Peer port number of the network connection
server.address
|Name of the local HTTP server that received the request
server.port
|Port of the local HTTP server that received the request
url.path
|The URI path component
url.query
|The URI query component
url.scheme
|The scheme portion of the URL, such as "https" or "http"
http.request.header.<key> and
http.response.header.<key> attributes are not available as standard attributes, but they can be configured using a custom attribute.For example, to configure an attribute for
x-my-header on
router spans:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 "http.request.header.x-my-header":
7 request_header: "x-my-header"
Supergraph
Standard attributes of the
supergraph service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
graphql.operation.name
|The operation name from the graphql query. Emitted when
default_attribute_requirement_level is
recommended, or when set to
true.
graphql.operation.type
query|
mutation|
subscription
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
graphql.document
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph. Emitted when
default_attribute_requirement_level is
recommended, or when set to
true.
graphql.document attribute (marked as "Recommended" in OpenTelemetry's experimental conventions) due to significant risks:
- High cardinality: Each unique query creates a separate metric series, which can overwhelm your monitoring systems
- Security concerns: Operations may contain sensitive data in string literals that's difficult to sanitize
- Performance impact: Large operations (potentially megabytes) significantly increase telemetry overhead and storage costs
graphql.operation.name instead, which provides correlation capabilities with lower risk.
Subgraph
Standard attributes of the
subgraph service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
subgraph.name
|The name of the subgraph. Emitted by default; set to
false to disable it.
subgraph.graphql.operation.name
|The operation name from the subgraph query. Emitted when
default_attribute_requirement_level is
recommended, or when set to
true.
subgraph.graphql.operation.type
query|
mutation|
subscription
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph.graphql.document
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph. Emitted when
default_attribute_requirement_level is
recommended, or when set to
true.
http.request.resend_count
true|
false
|Number of retries for an http request to a subgraph
subgraph.graphql.document attribute has the same risks as the
graphql.document attribute. While OpenTelemetry marks this as "Recommended" in their experimental development-status semantic conventions, Apollo does not recommend using this attribute due to high cardinality, potential sensitive data exposure, and performance impact.
Connector
Standard attributes of the
connector service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
subgraph.name
|The name of the subgraph containing the connector
connector.source.name
|The name of the
@source associated with this connector, if any
connector.http.method
|The HTTP method for the connector (
GET or
POST, for example)
connector.url.template
|The URL template for the connector