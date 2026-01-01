OpenTelemetry standard attributes

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

OpenTelemetry standard attributes

Attach standard attributes to router telemetry

OpenTelemetry semantic conventions define a set of standard attributes that can be attached to spans, instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).

The attributes available depend on the service of the router pipeline.

For example, set the standard attribute http.response.status_code on the router span:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          # Standard attributes
7          http.response.status_code: true

Alias

If you don't want to use the standard name you can still create an alias and use that alias for the name, for example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          # Standard attributes
7          http.response.status_code:
8            alias: status_code # It will be named status_code instead of http.response.status_code

Attribute configuration reference

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

  • Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

  • Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

  • Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note
The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrumentation.

Each service supports a unique set of standard attributes.

Router

Standard attributes of the router service:

AttributeValuesDescription
error.typeDescribes a class of error the operation ended with
http.request.body.sizeThe size of the request payload body in bytes
http.request.methodHTTP request method
http.response.body.sizeThe size of the response payload body in bytes
http.response.status_codeHTTP response status code
network.protocol.nameOSI application layer or non-OSI equivalent
network.protocol.versionVersion of the protocol specified in network.protocol.name
network.transportOSI transport layer
network.typeOSI network layer or non-OSI equivalent
user_agent.originalValue of the HTTP User-Agent header sent by the client
http.routeThe matched route (path template in the format used by the respective server framework)
network.local.addressLocal socket address. Useful in case of a multi-IP host
network.local.portLocal socket port. Useful in case of a multi-port host
network.peer.addressPeer address of the network connection - IP address or Unix domain socket name
network.peer.portPeer port number of the network connection
server.addressName of the local HTTP server that received the request
server.portPort of the local HTTP server that received the request
url.pathThe URI path component
url.queryThe URI query component
url.schemeThe scheme portion of the URL, such as "https" or "http"
note
The http.request.header.<key> and http.response.header.<key> attributes are not available as standard attributes, but they can be configured using a custom attribute.For example, to configure an attribute for x-my-header on router spans:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          "http.request.header.x-my-header":
7            request_header: "x-my-header"

Supergraph

Standard attributes of the supergraph service:

AttributeValuesDescription
graphql.operation.nameThe operation name from the graphql query. Emitted when default_attribute_requirement_level is recommended, or when set to true.
graphql.operation.typequery|mutation|subscriptionThe operation kind from the subgraph query
graphql.documentThe GraphQL query to the subgraph. Emitted when default_attribute_requirement_level is recommended, or when set to true.
caution
OpenTelemetry vs Apollo recommendations: OpenTelemetry has experimental attributes in their GraphQL semantic conventions that are currently in Development status and still evolving. Apollo does not have the same recommendations as the OpenTelemetry group and recommends using our "default" options instead.Apollo does not recommend using the graphql.document attribute (marked as "Recommended" in OpenTelemetry's experimental conventions) due to significant risks:
  • High cardinality: Each unique query creates a separate metric series, which can overwhelm your monitoring systems
  • Security concerns: Operations may contain sensitive data in string literals that's difficult to sanitize
  • Performance impact: Large operations (potentially megabytes) significantly increase telemetry overhead and storage costs
Use graphql.operation.name instead, which provides correlation capabilities with lower risk.

Subgraph

Standard attributes of the subgraph service:

AttributeValuesDescription
subgraph.nameThe name of the subgraph. Emitted by default; set to false to disable it.
subgraph.graphql.operation.nameThe operation name from the subgraph query. Emitted when default_attribute_requirement_level is recommended, or when set to true.
subgraph.graphql.operation.typequery|mutation|subscriptionThe operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph.graphql.documentThe GraphQL query to the subgraph. Emitted when default_attribute_requirement_level is recommended, or when set to true.
http.request.resend_counttrue|falseNumber of retries for an http request to a subgraph
caution
OpenTelemetry vs Apollo recommendations: The subgraph.graphql.document attribute has the same risks as the graphql.document attribute. While OpenTelemetry marks this as "Recommended" in their experimental development-status semantic conventions, Apollo does not recommend using this attribute due to high cardinality, potential sensitive data exposure, and performance impact.

Connector

Standard attributes of the connector service:

AttributeValuesDescription
subgraph.nameThe name of the subgraph containing the connector
connector.source.nameThe name of the @source associated with this connector, if any
connector.http.methodThe HTTP method for the connector (GET or POST, for example)
connector.url.templateThe URL template for the connector