Response Caching Quickstart

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Response Caching Quickstart

Get started with Redis-backed response caching

Requires ≥ Router v2.10.0
PLAN REQUIRED
This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise.
Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Performance pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

Learn how GraphOS Router can cache portions of query responses using Redis to improve your query latency in the supergraph.

Quickstart

Follow this guide to enable and add a minimal configuration for response caching in GraphOS Router.

Prerequisites

To use response caching in GraphOS Router, you must set up:

  • A Redis instance or cluster that your router instances can communicate with

  • A router that connects to GraphOS

Configure router for response caching

In router.yaml, configure response_cache:

  • Enable response caching globally

  • Configure Redis using the same conventions described in distributed caching

  • Configure a TTL either globally in subgraph.all.ttl or for each subgraph. The router requires a configured TTL to start. This TTL serves as a fallback. When a subgraph response includes a Cache-Control header with max-age, that value takes precedence.

  • Configure response caching per subgraph, with overrides per subgraph for disabling response caching and TTL

For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1# Enable response caching globally
2response_cache:
3  enabled: true
4  debug: true # Enable the ability to return data to the cache debugger. Avoid enabling this in production.
5  invalidation:
6    listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
7    path: /invalidation
8  subgraph:
9    all:
10      enabled: true
11      ttl: 5m # Required: fallback TTL when responses don't include Cache-Control headers
12      # Configure Redis for all subgraphs
13      redis:
14        urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
15      invalidation:
16        enabled: true
17        shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} # Use environment variable INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY
18    # Configure overrides for specific subgraphs
19    subgraphs:
20      inventory:
21        enabled: false # Disable caching for inventory subgraph
22      products:
23        redis:
24          urls: ["redis://products-cache:6379"] # Use different Redis for products

Configure caching for Apollo Connectors

To cache responses from Apollo Connectors, add a connector block alongside the subgraph block. Connector sources are identified using the subgraph_name.source_name format.

YAML
router.yaml
1response_cache:
2  enabled: true
3  connector:
4    all:
5      enabled: true
6      ttl: 10m # Fallback TTL when responses don't include Cache-Control headers (optional; defaults to 24h)
7      cache_key_headers: [] # Required: request headers to include in the cache key ([] = none)
8      redis:
9        urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
10      invalidation:
11        enabled: true
12        shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}
13    # Configure overrides for specific connector sources. A listed source inherits `all`'s
14    # cache_key_headers unless it sets its own.
15    sources:
16      "products.my_rest_api":
17        ttl: 5m # Override TTL for this source
18      "inventory.stock_api":
19        enabled: false # Disable caching for this source
note
The connector configuration block mirrors the subgraph block, but uses sources (keyed by subgraph_name.source_name) instead of subgraphs (keyed by subgraph name).

Identify what data to cache

To identify which subgraphs would benefit most from caching, you can enable metrics and increase their granularity. Keep in mind that more granularity leads to higher metric cardinality, which might increase costs in your APM.

Configure this metric as follows:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      cache: # Cache instruments configuration
5        apollo.router.response.cache: # A counter which counts the number of cache hit and miss for subgraph requests
6          attributes:
7            graphql.type.name: true # Include the entity type name. default: false
8            subgraph.name: # Custom attributes to include the subgraph name in the metric
9              subgraph_name: true
10            # supergraph.operation.name: # Add custom attribute to display the supergraph operation name
11            #   supergraph_operation_name: string
12            # You can add more custom attributes using subgraph selectors

The apollo.router.response.cache metric tracks cache hits and misses for both subgraph and connector requests. Custom attributes and selectors, like supergraph.operation.name above, apply only to subgraph requests — connector requests always report a fixed set of attributes: graphql.type.name, cache.hit, and subgraph.name (the connector source name).

You can use this metric to create a dashboard similar to the following example:

Response cache metrics dashboard

The left chart shows cache hits per subgraph and type. No cache hits appear because your subgraphs don't return any Cache-Control headers. The right chart shows cache misses and potential cache hits. In this example, caching the User type from the posts subgraph would be beneficial given the high number of cache misses.

Integrate with your schema

Consider an example with two subgraphs: users and posts.

note
This example uses a simple, non-nullable @key. Simple, non-nullable @keys improve reliability and performance, but the router also supports compound, non-nullable @keys. For details, see the FAQ
GraphQL
users.graphql
1extend schema
2  @link(
3    url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12"
4    import: ["@key", "@external"]
5  )
6
7type Query {
8  user(id: ID!): User
9  users: [User!]!
10}
11
12type User @key(fields: "id") {
13  id: ID!
14  name: String!
15  email: String!
16  posts: [Post!]! @external
17}
18
19type Post @key(fields: "id") {
20  id: ID!
21  content: String! @external
22}
GraphQL
posts.graphql
1extend schema
2  @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12", import: ["@key"])
3
4type Query {
5  posts: [Post!]
6  post(id: ID!): Post
7}
8
9type User @key(fields: "id") {
10  id: ID!
11  posts: [Post!]!
12}
13
14type Post @key(fields: "id") {
15  id: ID!
16  title: String!
17  content: String!
18  author: User!
19  featuredImage: String
20}

Based on the metrics, caching the User type on the posts subgraph would provide significant benefits. Enable this using the @cacheControl directive.

note
This example using @cacheControl only works if you're using a subgraph which supports @cacheControl, like Apollo Server. If you're using another server, update your codebase to return the correct Cache-Control header using the method provided by that server according to its documentation.

Here is the new version of the schema for subgraph posts:

GraphQL
posts.graphql
1extend schema
2  @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12", import: ["@key"])
3
4enum CacheControlScope {
5  PUBLIC
6  PRIVATE
7}
8directive @cacheControl(
9  maxAge: Int
10  scope: CacheControlScope
11  inheritMaxAge: Boolean
12) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION
13
14type Query {
15  posts: [Post!] @cacheControl(maxAge: 60)
16  post(id: ID!): Post
17}
18
19type User @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) {
20  id: ID!
21  posts: [Post!]!
22}
23
24type Post @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) {
25  id: ID!
26  title: String!
27  content: String!
28  author: User!
29  featuredImage: String
30}

The cache control is set with a TTL of 60 seconds, so both the Post and User types are cached for 60 seconds.

note
For Apollo Connectors, TTLs are determined by the Cache-Control HTTP headers returned by the REST API endpoints your connectors call. You don't need @cacheControl directives since connectors work with HTTP APIs that return standard HTTP headers directly. The ttl configured in connector.all or connector.sources serves as a fallback when the API doesn't return a Cache-Control header.

With caching enabled, you can see the difference in the dashboard: more cache hits and fewer cache misses.

Response cache hit metrics dashboard

Response times are also faster, as shown in the right panel of this screenshot:

Response cache metrics dashboard

If you execute an example query twice in Apollo Sandbox with cache debugger enabled you should see all the entries coming from cache in source column:

Response cache debugger example

Invalidation

With cached data based on TTL, you might want to increase these TTLs and automatically invalidate specific data when you know it has changed. Response caching provides multiple ways to invalidate data. For more details, see Invalidation. This quickstart uses cache tags, which work like surrogate cache keys for REST APIs. You can tag data in your schema to enable targeted invalidation.

Use the @cacheTag directive introduced in Federation v2.12. It takes a format argument to create your cache tag. For the User type and the posts root field, create different cache tags:

GraphQL
posts.graphql
1extend schema
2  @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12", import: ["@key", "@cacheTag"])
3
4enum CacheControlScope {
5  PUBLIC
6  PRIVATE
7}
8directive @cacheControl(
9  maxAge: Int
10  scope: CacheControlScope
11  inheritMaxAge: Boolean
12) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION
13
14type Query {
15  posts: [Post!] @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) @cacheTag(format: "posts")
16  post(id: ID!): Post
17}
18
19type User @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}") @cacheTag(format: "user") {
20  id: ID!
21  posts: [Post!]!
22}
23
24type Post @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) {
25  id: ID!
26  title: String!
27  content: String!
28  author: User!
29  featuredImage: String
30}
note
Re-compose or publish your schemas using rover after making these changes.

The User type is tagged with a static cache tag format user and a dynamic one with variable interpolation using the entity key id to generate the cache tag. For example, if the fetched User has an id of 42, it generates user-42 as a cache tag.

With tagged data, you can invalidate it using a curl command to invalidate the user with ID 42:

Text
1curl --request POST \
2	--header "authorization: $INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY" \
3	--header 'content-type: application/json' \
4	--url http://localhost:4000/invalidation \
5	--data '[{"kind":"cache_tag","subgraphs":["posts"],"cache_tag":"user-42"}]'

INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY is an environment variable containing a token for authenticating requests to this endpoint. This was configured in the router setup at the beginning of this page.

For connector sources, use "sources" instead of "subgraphs" and the subgraph_name.source_name format:

Text
1curl --request POST \
2	--header "authorization: $INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY" \
3	--header 'content-type: application/json' \
4	--url http://localhost:4000/invalidation \
5	--data '[{"kind":"cache_tag","sources":["products.my_rest_api"],"cache_tag":"user-42"}]'

The call returns the number of invalidated entries. For example, if only one entry was invalidated:

JSON
1{
2  "count": 1
3}

If you execute an example query twice in Apollo Sandbox with cache debugger enabled you should see all the entries coming from cache in source column and now you should see the generated cache tags for entities and root field posts in Cache tags column:

Response cache debugger example

To explore response caching and see what data has been cached in a query, use the cache debugger.