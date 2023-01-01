Cache invalidation ensures that cached data stays fresh. The router supports two approaches: passive TTL-based invalidation and active invalidation when you know data has changed.

Passive vs. active invalidation

Passive (TTL-based) : Data automatically expires after its configured TTL. This works well for data that changes predictably or where slightly stale data is acceptable.

Active (invalidation): You explicitly tell the router to remove cached data when you know it has changed. This works well for data that changes unpredictably or where stale data is unacceptable.

Combine both approaches by setting reasonable TTLs as a safety net and actively invalidating when you know data has changed.

Time to live (TTL)

Time to live (TTL) determines how long the router keeps cached origin responses before fetching fresh data.

How TTLs work

The router caches origin query responses—specifically, root query fields as complete units and entity representations as independent reusable units. To determine how long to cache each response, the router reads the Cache-Control header that the origin returns. The router uses the max-age value from this header as the TTL for that cached data.

The Cache-Control header itself is derived from @cacheControl directives in your origin schema. When an origin response contains multiple entity representations, the origin generates a Cache-Control header with the minimum TTL value across all representations in that response. (You can use the cache debugger to inspect these headers.)

When responding to client queries, the router:

Calculates the overall response TTL by taking the minimum TTL from all cached origin responses included in the client response Generates a Cache-Control header for the client response reflecting this minimum TTL Returns cached data as long as the TTL hasn't expired

This ensures that client responses never claim to be fresher than their least-fresh component.

Configure default TTL

Set a default TTL for all sources using response caching. Define this in per-subgraph configuration or inherit it from global configuration. The router uses this default TTL if the source returns a Cache-Control header without a max-age directive:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 ttl : 60s # Default TTL for all subgraphs 7 redis : 8 urls : [ "redis://localhost:6379" ]

For connector sources, configure the TTL in the connector block:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 connector : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 ttl : 60s # Default TTL for all connector sources 7 cache_key_headers : [] # Required: request headers to include in the cache key ([] = none) 8 redis : 9 urls : [ "redis://localhost:6379" ]

note Apollo Connectors don't use @cacheControl directives because they call HTTP APIs directly. Instead, the router reads the Cache-Control HTTP headers returned by the upstream REST API. If the API returns Cache-Control: max-age=300 , the router caches the response for 300 seconds. The configured ttl serves as a fallback when no Cache-Control header is present.

Control TTL with @cacheControl

For GraphQL origins that support the @cacheControl directive (such as Apollo Server), you can set field -level and type-level TTLs directly in your schema. The origin translates these directives into Cache-Control headers in its HTTP responses. The router reads those Cache-Control headers to determine TTLs—the directives themselves don't affect what the router caches, only the headers the source sends back.

Add the directive to your schema

First, add the @cacheControl directive definition to your subgraph schema:

GraphQL copy 1 enum CacheControlScope { 2 PUBLIC 3 PRIVATE 4 } 5 6 directive @cacheControl ( 7 maxAge : Int 8 scope : CacheControlScope 9 inheritMaxAge : Boolean 10 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION

note Apollo Server recognizes this directive automatically. For other GraphQL servers, consult your server's documentation to determine if it supports @cacheControl or an equivalent mechanism for setting Cache-Control headers.

Field-level TTLs

Apply @cacheControl to individual fields to set specific TTLs:

GraphQL copy 1 type Post { 2 id : ID ! 3 title : String 4 author : Author 5 votes : Int @cacheControl ( maxAge : 30 ) 6 readByCurrentUser : Boolean ! @cacheControl ( maxAge : 10 , scope : PRIVATE ) 7 }

These @cacheControl directives tell the GraphQL origin to include Cache-Control headers in its HTTP responses—that's all they do. The router reads those Cache-Control headers to determine TTLs.

When a query requests both the votes field (30-second TTL) and the readByCurrentUser field (10-second TTL), the origin returns a Cache-Control header with max-age=10 (the minimum). The router then caches the data from that response for 10 seconds.

Type-level TTLs

Apply @cacheControl to types to set a default TTL for all fields returning that type:

GraphQL copy 1 type Post @cacheControl ( maxAge : 240 ) { 2 id : Int ! 3 title : String 4 author : Author 5 votes : Int 6 } 7 8 type Comment { 9 post : Post ! # Cached for up to 240 seconds 10 body : String ! 11 }

The @cacheControl directive on the Post type tells the GraphQL origin to include Cache-Control: max-age=240 in responses that return Post data. When the router queries for a Comment that includes a post field, the origin sends back that header, and the router caches the data for up to 240 seconds.

Field -level settings override type-level settings:

GraphQL copy 1 type Comment { 2 post : Post ! @cacheControl ( maxAge : 120 ) # Overrides the 240s type-level setting 3 body : String ! 4 }

Here, the origin sends Cache-Control: max-age=120 instead of 240 when this field is queried.

Scope: PUBLIC vs PRIVATE

The scope argument controls whether cached data can be shared across users:

PUBLIC (default): The data is identical for all users and can be shared in the cache

PRIVATE : The data is user-specific and requires a private_id configuration to cache per-user

GraphQL copy 1 type User { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String @cacheControl ( maxAge : 3600 ) # Public: same for all users 4 cart : [ Product ! ] ! @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 , scope : PRIVATE ) # Private: per-user 5 }

See the Customization page for details on caching private data.

Learn more about TTL

For complete details on cache control configuration in Apollo Server, including:

Dynamic TTL setting in resolvers

Default maxAge behavior for root fields vs. other fields

Recommendations for TTL configuration

See the Apollo Server caching documentation.

Active invalidation

Active invalidation enables you to remove specific cached data before its TTL expires. This is useful when you know data has changed and want to ensure clients receive fresh data immediately.

Use active invalidation when:

Changes happen infrequently and unpredictably (product updates, price changes)

You need immediate cache updates when data changes

The cost of serving stale data is high

Configure invalidation

Configure response cache invalidation globally with response_cache.invalidation . You can also override the global setting for a subgraph with response_cache.subgraph.subgraphs.SUBGRAPH_NAME.invalidation .

note Before sending invalidation requests, set the INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY environment variable (or store it in your secrets management system). This shared key authenticates invalidation requests and prevents unauthorized cache clearing.

The following example shows both global and per- subgraph invalidation configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 4 # global invalidation configuration 5 invalidation : 6 # address of the invalidation endpoint 7 # this should only be exposed to internal networks 8 listen : "127.0.0.1:3000" 9 path : "/invalidation" 10 11 subgraph : 12 all : 13 enabled : true 14 redis : 15 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 16 invalidation : 17 enabled : true 18 # base64 string that will be provided in the `Authorization` header value 19 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} 20 subgraphs : 21 products : 22 # per subgraph invalidation configuration overrides global configuration 23 invalidation : 24 # whether invalidation is enabled for this subgraph 25 enabled : true 26 # override the shared key for this particular subgraph. If another key is provided, the invalidation requests for this subgraph's entities will not be executed 27 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY_PRODUCTS}

For connector sources, configure invalidation in the connector block:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 4 invalidation : 5 listen : "127.0.0.1:3000" 6 path : "/invalidation" 7 8 connector : 9 all : 10 enabled : true 11 cache_key_headers : [] # Required: request headers to include in the cache key ([] = none) 12 redis : 13 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 14 invalidation : 15 enabled : true 16 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} 17 sources : 18 "products.my_rest_api" : 19 invalidation : 20 enabled : true 21 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY_PRODUCTS}

Configuration options

listen

The address and port to listen on for invalidation requests. Only expose this endpoint to internal networks.

path

The path to listen on for invalidation requests.

shared_key

A string that is used to authenticate invalidation requests. Store this securely and provide it in the Authorization header when making invalidation requests.

Send invalidation requests

The invalidation endpoint accepts HTTP POST requests containing a JSON payload with an array of invalidation operations. For example, if price data changes before a price entity's TTL expires, you can send an invalidation request:

One invalidation request can invalidate multiple cached entries at the same time. It can invalidate:

All cached entries for a specific subgraph

All cached entries for a specific type in a specific subgraph

All cached entries marked with a cache tag in specific subgraphs

Invalidation methods

Consider the following subgraph schema, which is part of a federated schema:

GraphQL accounts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" , import : [ "@key" , "@requires" , "@external" , "@cacheTag" ]) 3 4 type Query { 5 user ( id : ID ! ): User @cacheTag ( format : "profile" ) 6 users : [ User ! ] ! @cacheTag ( format : "profile" ) @cacheTag ( format : "users-list" ) 7 postsByUser ( userId : ID ! ): [ Post ! ] ! @cacheTag ( format : "posts-user-{$args.userId}" ) 8 } 9 10 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheTag ( format : "user-{$key.id}" ) { 11 id : ID ! 12 name : String ! 13 email : String ! 14 posts : [ Post ! ] ! @external 15 } 16 17 type Post @key ( fields : "id" ) { 18 id : ID ! 19 content : String ! @external 20 }

By subgraph

To invalidate all cached data from the accounts subgraph, send a request with the following format:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "subgraph" , 4 "subgraph" : "accounts" 5 } 6 ]

By entity type

To invalidate all cached data for entity type User in the accounts subgraph, send a JSON payload in this format:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "type" , 4 "subgraph" : "accounts" , 5 "type" : "User" 6 } 7 ]

By cache tag

To invalidate all cached data with a specific cache tag profile in the accounts subgraph, use cache tags. For example, if you have a profile page that executes multiple queries, tag them with the profile cache tag. You can then invalidate all data fetched for the profile page with a single request.

Send a JSON payload in this format:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "subgraphs" : [ "accounts" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "profile" 6 } 7 ]

You can also add a dynamic cache tag containing the entity key to the User entity type, specified like this: @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}") . This enables you to invalidate cached data for a specific User , such as one with an ID of 42 :

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "subgraphs" : [ "accounts" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "user-42" 6 } 7 ]

Invalidate root fields with parameters using dynamic cache tags. Set a cache tag on root fields with parameters by interpolating parameters in the cache tag format using $args . For example, on the postsByUser root field, set @cacheTag(format: "posts-user-{$args.userId}") , which becomes posts-user-42 when you pass 42 as the userId parameter:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "subgraphs" : [ "accounts" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "posts-user-42" 6 } 7 ]

note @cacheTag directive has the following constraints regarding its application: Only applies to root query fields or resolvable entities (types marked with @key directive where resolvable is unset or true )

(types marked with directive where is unset or ) When set on a root field, the format string allows {$args.XXX} interpolation, where args is a map of all arguments for that root field

string allows interpolation, where is a map of all arguments for that root field When set on an entity, the format is {$key.XXX} , where key is a map of all entity keys for that type If you have multiple @key directives (e.g., @key(fields: "id") and @key(fields: "id name") ), you can only access fields present in every @key directive (in this case, only {$key.id} )

, where is a map of all entity keys for that type The format must always generate a valid string (not an object) ❌ Invalid example ( field not in all keys): GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) @key ( fields : "name" ) @cacheTag ( format : "product-{$key.name}" ) { 2 # Error at composition: name isn't in all @key directives 3 upc : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 } GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) @key ( fields : "upc isbn" ) @cacheTag ( format : "product-{$key.upc}" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 isbn : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 } GraphQL copy 1 type Product 2 @key ( fields : "upc country { name }" ) 3 @cacheTag ( format : "product-upc-{$key.upc}-country-{$key.country}" ) { # Error: country is an object 4 upc : String ! 5 name : String ! 6 price : Int 7 country : Country ! 8 } GraphQL copy 1 type Product 2 @key ( fields : "upc country { name }" ) 3 @cacheTag ( format : "product-upc-{$key.upc}-country-{$key.country.name}" ) { 4 upc : String ! 5 name : String ! 6 price : Int 7 country : Country ! 8 } 9 10 type Country { 11 name : String ! 12 } Thedirective has the following constraints regarding its application:❌ Invalid example ( field not in all keys):✅ Valid example ( field in all keys):❌ Invalid example (format generates an object):✅ Valid example (format generates a string):

If you need to set cache tags programmatically (for example, if the tag depends on neither root field arguments nor entity keys), create the cache tags in your subgraph and set them in the response extensions.

The router uses two different extensions because entities and root fields are cached differently:

Entities are cached individually—each entity in an _entities response gets its own cache entry. Use apolloEntityCacheTags with an array of arrays to assign different tags to different entities.

Root fields are cached as a single unit—the entire subgraph response is one cache entry. Use apolloCacheTags with a flat array of tags that apply to the whole response.

For cache tags on entities, set apolloEntityCacheTags in extensions . This field must be an array of arrays, where:

The outer array corresponds positionally to the entities in the _entities array

Each inner array contains string cache tags for that specific entity

The following example shows a response payload that sets cache tags for entities returned by a subgraph:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "_entities" : [ 4 { "__typename" : "User" , "id" : 42 , "name" : "Alice" }, 5 { "__typename" : "User" , "id" : 1023 , "name" : "Bob" }, 6 { "__typename" : "User" , "id" : 7 , "name" : "Charlie" } 7 ] 8 }, 9 "extensions" : { 10 "apolloEntityCacheTags" : [ 11 [ "users" , "user-42" ], 12 [ "users" , "user-1023" ], 13 [ "users" , "user-7" ] 14 ] 15 } 16 }

In this example:

The first entity (User with id 42) is tagged with ["users", "user-42"]

The second entity (User with id 1023) is tagged with ["users", "user-1023"]

The third entity (User with id 7) is tagged with ["users", "user-7"]

Because each entity is cached separately with its own tags, you can invalidate individual entities. For example, invalidating by tag user-42 only removes User 42 from the cache, while invalidating by tag users removes all three users.

To invalidate using these programmatically-set tags, send a request to the invalidation endpoint:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "subgraphs" : [ "your-subgraph-name" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "user-42" 6 } 7 ]

For cache tags on root fields, set apolloCacheTags in extensions . This field is a flat array of strings because the entire root field response is cached as a single entry—all tags apply to that one cache entry.

The following example shows a response payload that sets cache tags for a homepage query:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "homepage" : { 4 "featuredProducts" : [ ... ], 5 "currentUser" : { "id" : 9001 , "name" : "Jane" } 6 } 7 }, 8 "extensions" : { "apolloCacheTags" : [ "homepage" , "user-9001-homepage" ]} 9 }

In this example, both tags ( homepage and user-9001-homepage ) are applied to the cached response. Later, you can invalidate this cached response by targeting either tag.

Connector invalidation methods

For Apollo Connectors, the invalidation endpoint supports connector-specific request formats. Connector sources are identified using the subgraph_name.source_name format.

By connector source

To invalidate all cached data from a connector source, send a request with the following format:

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "connector" , 4 "source" : "products.my_rest_api" 5 } 6 ]

By entity type

To invalidate all cached data for a specific entity type in a connector source, use "source" instead of "subgraph" :

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "type" , 4 "source" : "products.my_rest_api" , 5 "type" : "Product" 6 } 7 ]

By cache tag

To invalidate cached data with a specific cache tag in connector sources, use "sources" instead of "subgraphs" :

JSON copy 1 [ 2 { 3 "kind" : "cache_tag" , 4 "sources" : [ "products.my_rest_api" ], 5 "cache_tag" : "product-42" 6 } 7 ]

Invalidation HTTP endpoint

The invalidation endpoint exposed by the router expects to receive an array of invalidation requests and processes them in sequence. For authorization, you must provide a shared key in the request header. For example, with the previous configuration, send the following request:

Text copy 1 curl --request POST \ 2 --header 'authorization: ${INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}' \ 3 --header 'content-type: application/json' \ 4 --url http://localhost:4000/invalidation \ 5 --data '[{"kind":"type","subgraph":"invalidation-subgraph-type-accounts","type":"User"}]'

Text copy 1 POST http://127.0.0.1:3000/invalidation 2 Authorization: ${INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} 3 Content-Length:96 4 Content-Type:application/json 5 Accept: application/json 6 7 [{ 8 "kind": "type", 9 "subgraph": "invalidation-subgraph-type-accounts", 10 "type": "User" 11 }]

The router would send the following response:

Text copy 1 HTTP/1.1 202 Accepted 2 Content-Type: application/json 3 4 { 5 "count": 300 6 }

The count field indicates the number of keys that were removed from Redis.

Tune which invalidation indexes are maintained

By default, every subgraph that uses active invalidation maintains all three Redis invalidation indexes— subgraph , type , and cache_tag —so any invalidation method works at any time. Each index is a Redis ZSET written on every cache insert. For most deployments this is the right default and its cost is negligible.

At very high cache volumes, an operator who only ever invalidates by a subset of those methods can opt out of the unused indexes to reduce per-insert Redis work. The indexes block under a subgraph's invalidation configuration controls which indexes that subgraph maintains:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 invalidation : 4 listen : "127.0.0.1:3000" 5 path : "/invalidation" 6 subgraph : 7 all : 8 enabled : true 9 invalidation : 10 enabled : true 11 shared_key : "${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}" 12 indexes : # each field defaults to true 13 subgraph : false # don't maintain the by-subgraph index 14 type : false # don't maintain the by-type index 15 # cache_tag omitted, so it keeps its default of true 16 subgraphs : 17 products : 18 invalidation : 19 enabled : true 20 indexes : 21 subgraph : false 22 type : true 23 cache_tag : true

Each field maps to one invalidation method:

Field Default Required for subgraph true By subgraph invalidation requests type true By entity type invalidation requests cache_tag true By cache tag invalidation requests

How the indexes value is resolved

Resolution is by whole block, not field by field:

If a subgraph has its own invalidation block, that block's indexes value is used for that subgraph. Otherwise, the all block's indexes value is used. If neither configures invalidation , all three indexes are maintained.

Within a single indexes block, any field you omit defaults to true . Omitting a field does not inherit that field from the all block. For example, a subgraph that sets indexes: { type: false } maintains subgraph and cache_tag (each defaulting to true ) and disables only type , regardless of what the all block specifies. If you want a subgraph to share the all block's settings, omit that subgraph's invalidation block entirely rather than specifying a partial indexes .

Disabling all indexes

Setting all three fields to false is supported and means "TTL-only caching with no invalidation API" for that subgraph:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 invalidation : 7 enabled : true 8 indexes : 9 subgraph : false 10 type : false 11 cache_tag : false

No invalidation-index writes happen on cache inserts, and every request to the /invalidation endpoint for that subgraph returns 400 . Cache entries still expire by TTL.

Behavior when a requested method is disabled

If an /invalidation request targets a subgraph whose indexes does not enable the requested kind, the endpoint returns 400 with a structured error identifying the subgraph and the unsupported kind, rather than silently doing nothing. This surfaces a misconfigured invalidation caller quickly instead of letting it fail open.

Indexes are additive only. Enabling a previously-disabled index does not retroactively index existing cache entries. If you change a subgraph from { cache_tag: true } to { cache_tag: true, subgraph: true } , the by- subgraph index is populated only for entries written after the change; earlier entries remain invisible to by- subgraph invalidation until they expire by TTL. To bring a newly enabled index online across the full cache set, flush Redis before enabling it.

CDN invalidation

Everything above invalidates data in the router's own Redis-backed cache. If you also cache responses at a CDN or reverse proxy in front of the router, the CDN needs its own way to know what to purge—the same @cacheTag / apolloCacheTags / apolloEntityCacheTags labels described above can be propagated to the CDN as a response header for that purpose. See CDN Invalidation for how to enable and use it.

Combining both approaches

You can use both @cacheControl (for TTL-based passive invalidation) and @cacheTag (for active invalidation) together on the same types and fields. This gives you the flexibility to set reasonable TTLs as a safety net while also having the ability to invalidate data immediately when needed.

Here's a simple example combining both directives:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" , import : [ "@key" , "@cacheTag" ]) 2 3 directive @cacheControl ( maxAge : Int , scope : CacheControlScope ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION 4 5 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) @cacheTag ( format : "user-{$key.id}" ) { 6 id : ID ! 7 name : String ! 8 email : String ! 9 }

In this example:

The @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) directive sets a 60-second TTL—data automatically expires after one minute

The @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}") directive enables immediate invalidation when user data changes