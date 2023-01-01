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Invalidation
Control cache freshness with passive TTL and active invalidation
Cache invalidation ensures that cached data stays fresh. The router supports two approaches: passive TTL-based invalidation and active invalidation when you know data has changed.
Passive vs. active invalidation
Passive (TTL-based): Data automatically expires after its configured TTL. This works well for data that changes predictably or where slightly stale data is acceptable.
Active (invalidation): You explicitly tell the router to remove cached data when you know it has changed. This works well for data that changes unpredictably or where stale data is unacceptable.
Combine both approaches by setting reasonable TTLs as a safety net and actively invalidating when you know data has changed.
Time to live (TTL)
Time to live (TTL) determines how long the router keeps cached origin responses before fetching fresh data.
How TTLs work
The router caches origin query responses—specifically, root query fields as complete units and entity representations as independent reusable units. To determine how long to cache each response, the router reads the
Cache-Control header that the origin returns. The router uses the
max-age value from this header as the TTL for that cached data.
The
Cache-Control header itself is derived from
@cacheControl directives in your origin schema. When an origin response contains multiple entity representations, the origin generates a
Cache-Control header with the minimum TTL value across all representations in that response. (You can use the cache debugger to inspect these headers.)
When responding to client queries, the router:
Calculates the overall response TTL by taking the minimum TTL from all cached origin responses included in the client response
Generates a
Cache-Controlheader for the client response reflecting this minimum TTL
Returns cached data as long as the TTL hasn't expired
This ensures that client responses never claim to be fresher than their least-fresh component.
Configure default TTL
Set a default TTL for all sources using response caching. Define this in per-subgraph configuration or inherit it from global configuration. The router uses this default TTL if the source returns a
Cache-Control header without a
max-age directive:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3 subgraph:
4 all:
5 enabled: true
6 ttl: 60s # Default TTL for all subgraphs
7 redis:
8 urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
For connector sources, configure the TTL in the
connector block:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3 connector:
4 all:
5 enabled: true
6 ttl: 60s # Default TTL for all connector sources
7 cache_key_headers: [] # Required: request headers to include in the cache key ([] = none)
8 redis:
9 urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
@cacheControl directives because they call HTTP APIs directly. Instead, the router reads the
Cache-Control HTTP headers returned by the upstream REST API. If the API returns
Cache-Control: max-age=300, the router caches the response for 300 seconds. The configured
ttl serves as a fallback when no
Cache-Control header is present.
Control TTL with
@cacheControl
For GraphQL origins that support the
@cacheControl directive (such as Apollo Server), you can set field-level and type-level TTLs directly in your schema. The origin translates these directives into
Cache-Control headers in its HTTP responses. The router reads those
Cache-Control headers to determine TTLs—the directives themselves don't affect what the router caches, only the headers the source sends back.
Add the directive to your schema
First, add the
@cacheControl directive definition to your subgraph schema:
1enum CacheControlScope {
2 PUBLIC
3 PRIVATE
4}
5
6directive @cacheControl(
7 maxAge: Int
8 scope: CacheControlScope
9 inheritMaxAge: Boolean
10) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION
@cacheControl or an equivalent mechanism for setting
Cache-Control headers.
Field-level TTLs
Apply
@cacheControl to individual fields to set specific TTLs:
1type Post {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String
4 author: Author
5 votes: Int @cacheControl(maxAge: 30)
6 readByCurrentUser: Boolean! @cacheControl(maxAge: 10, scope: PRIVATE)
7}
These
@cacheControl directives tell the GraphQL origin to include
Cache-Control headers in its HTTP responses—that's all they do. The router reads those
Cache-Control headers to determine TTLs.
When a query requests both the
votes field (30-second TTL) and the
readByCurrentUser field (10-second TTL), the origin returns a
Cache-Control header with
max-age=10 (the minimum). The router then caches the data from that response for 10 seconds.
Type-level TTLs
Apply
@cacheControl to types to set a default TTL for all fields returning that type:
1type Post @cacheControl(maxAge: 240) {
2 id: Int!
3 title: String
4 author: Author
5 votes: Int
6}
7
8type Comment {
9 post: Post! # Cached for up to 240 seconds
10 body: String!
11}
The
@cacheControl directive on the
Post type tells the GraphQL origin to include
Cache-Control: max-age=240 in responses that return
Post data. When the router queries for a
Comment that includes a
post field, the origin sends back that header, and the router caches the data for up to 240 seconds.
Field-level settings override type-level settings:
1type Comment {
2 post: Post! @cacheControl(maxAge: 120) # Overrides the 240s type-level setting
3 body: String!
4}
Here, the origin sends
Cache-Control: max-age=120 instead of 240 when this field is queried.
Scope: PUBLIC vs PRIVATE
The
scope argument controls whether cached data can be shared across users:
PUBLIC(default): The data is identical for all users and can be shared in the cache
PRIVATE: The data is user-specific and requires a
private_idconfiguration to cache per-user
1type User {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String @cacheControl(maxAge: 3600) # Public: same for all users
4 cart: [Product!]! @cacheControl(maxAge: 60, scope: PRIVATE) # Private: per-user
5}
See the Customization page for details on caching private data.
Learn more about TTL
For complete details on cache control configuration in Apollo Server, including:
Dynamic TTL setting in resolvers
Default
maxAgebehavior for root fields vs. other fields
Recommendations for TTL configuration
See the Apollo Server caching documentation.
Active invalidation
Active invalidation enables you to remove specific cached data before its TTL expires. This is useful when you know data has changed and want to ensure clients receive fresh data immediately.
Use active invalidation when:
Changes happen infrequently and unpredictably (product updates, price changes)
You need immediate cache updates when data changes
The cost of serving stale data is high
Configure invalidation
Configure response cache invalidation globally with
response_cache.invalidation. You can also override the global setting for a subgraph with
response_cache.subgraph.subgraphs.SUBGRAPH_NAME.invalidation.
INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY environment variable (or store it in your secrets management system). This shared key authenticates invalidation requests and prevents unauthorized cache clearing.
The following example shows both global and per-subgraph invalidation configuration:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3
4 # global invalidation configuration
5 invalidation:
6 # address of the invalidation endpoint
7 # this should only be exposed to internal networks
8 listen: "127.0.0.1:3000"
9 path: "/invalidation"
10
11 subgraph:
12 all:
13 enabled: true
14 redis:
15 urls: ["redis://..."]
16 invalidation:
17 enabled: true
18 # base64 string that will be provided in the `Authorization` header value
19 shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}
20 subgraphs:
21 products:
22 # per subgraph invalidation configuration overrides global configuration
23 invalidation:
24 # whether invalidation is enabled for this subgraph
25 enabled: true
26 # override the shared key for this particular subgraph. If another key is provided, the invalidation requests for this subgraph's entities will not be executed
27 shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY_PRODUCTS}
For connector sources, configure invalidation in the
connector block:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3
4 invalidation:
5 listen: "127.0.0.1:3000"
6 path: "/invalidation"
7
8 connector:
9 all:
10 enabled: true
11 cache_key_headers: [] # Required: request headers to include in the cache key ([] = none)
12 redis:
13 urls: ["redis://..."]
14 invalidation:
15 enabled: true
16 shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}
17 sources:
18 "products.my_rest_api":
19 invalidation:
20 enabled: true
21 shared_key: ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY_PRODUCTS}
Configuration options
listen
The address and port to listen on for invalidation requests. Only expose this endpoint to internal networks.
path
The path to listen on for invalidation requests.
shared_key
A string that is used to authenticate invalidation requests. Store this securely and provide it in the
Authorization header when making invalidation requests.
Send invalidation requests
The invalidation endpoint accepts HTTP POST requests containing a JSON payload with an array of invalidation operations. For example, if price data changes before a price entity's TTL expires, you can send an invalidation request:
One invalidation request can invalidate multiple cached entries at the same time. It can invalidate:
All cached entries for a specific subgraph
All cached entries for a specific type in a specific subgraph
All cached entries marked with a cache tag in specific subgraphs
Invalidation methods
Consider the following subgraph schema, which is part of a federated schema:
1extend schema
2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12", import: ["@key", "@requires", "@external", "@cacheTag"])
3
4type Query {
5 user(id: ID!): User @cacheTag(format: "profile")
6 users: [User!]! @cacheTag(format: "profile") @cacheTag(format: "users-list")
7 postsByUser(userId: ID!): [Post!]! @cacheTag(format: "posts-user-{$args.userId}")
8}
9
10type User @key(fields: "id") @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}") {
11 id: ID!
12 name: String!
13 email: String!
14 posts: [Post!]! @external
15}
16
17type Post @key(fields: "id") {
18 id: ID!
19 content: String! @external
20}
By subgraph
To invalidate all cached data from the
accounts subgraph, send a request with the following format:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "subgraph",
4 "subgraph": "accounts"
5 }
6]
By entity type
To invalidate all cached data for entity type
User in the
accounts subgraph, send a JSON payload in this format:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "type",
4 "subgraph": "accounts",
5 "type": "User"
6 }
7]
By cache tag
To invalidate all cached data with a specific cache tag
profile in the
accounts subgraph, use cache tags. For example, if you have a profile page that executes multiple queries, tag them with the
profile cache tag. You can then invalidate all data fetched for the profile page with a single request.
Send a JSON payload in this format:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "subgraphs": ["accounts"],
5 "cache_tag": "profile"
6 }
7]
You can also add a dynamic cache tag containing the entity key to the
User entity type, specified like this:
@cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}"). This enables you to invalidate cached data for a specific
User, such as one with an ID of
42:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "subgraphs": ["accounts"],
5 "cache_tag": "user-42"
6 }
7]
Invalidate root fields with parameters using dynamic cache tags. Set a cache tag on root fields with parameters by interpolating parameters in the cache tag format using
$args. For example, on the
postsByUser root field, set
@cacheTag(format: "posts-user-{$args.userId}"), which becomes
posts-user-42 when you pass
42 as the
userId parameter:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "subgraphs": ["accounts"],
5 "cache_tag": "posts-user-42"
6 }
7]
@cacheTag directive has the following constraints regarding its application:
- Only applies to root query fields or resolvable entities (types marked with
@keydirective where
resolvableis unset or
true)
- When set on a root field, the
formatstring allows
{$args.XXX}interpolation, where
argsis a map of all arguments for that root field
- When set on an entity, the format is
{$key.XXX}, where
keyis a map of all entity keys for that type
- If you have multiple
@keydirectives (e.g.,
@key(fields: "id")and
@key(fields: "id name")), you can only access fields present in every
@keydirective (in this case, only
{$key.id})
- If you have multiple
- The
formatmust always generate a valid string (not an object)
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") @key(fields: "name") @cacheTag(format: "product-{$key.name}") {
2 # Error at composition: name isn't in all @key directives
3 upc: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") @key(fields: "upc isbn") @cacheTag(format: "product-{$key.upc}") {
2 upc: String!
3 isbn: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
1type Product
2 @key(fields: "upc country { name }")
3 @cacheTag(format: "product-upc-{$key.upc}-country-{$key.country}") { # Error: country is an object
4 upc: String!
5 name: String!
6 price: Int
7 country: Country!
8}
1type Product
2 @key(fields: "upc country { name }")
3 @cacheTag(format: "product-upc-{$key.upc}-country-{$key.country.name}") {
4 upc: String!
5 name: String!
6 price: Int
7 country: Country!
8}
9
10type Country {
11 name: String!
12}
If you need to set cache tags programmatically (for example, if the tag depends on neither root field arguments nor entity keys), create the cache tags in your subgraph and set them in the response extensions.
The router uses two different extensions because entities and root fields are cached differently:
Entities are cached individually—each entity in an
_entitiesresponse gets its own cache entry. Use
apolloEntityCacheTagswith an array of arrays to assign different tags to different entities.
Root fields are cached as a single unit—the entire subgraph response is one cache entry. Use
apolloCacheTagswith a flat array of tags that apply to the whole response.
Entity cache tags
For cache tags on entities, set
apolloEntityCacheTags in
extensions. This field must be an array of arrays, where:
The outer array corresponds positionally to the entities in the
_entitiesarray
Each inner array contains string cache tags for that specific entity
The following example shows a response payload that sets cache tags for entities returned by a subgraph:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "_entities": [
4 { "__typename": "User", "id": 42, "name": "Alice" },
5 { "__typename": "User", "id": 1023, "name": "Bob" },
6 { "__typename": "User", "id": 7, "name": "Charlie" }
7 ]
8 },
9 "extensions": {
10 "apolloEntityCacheTags": [
11 ["users", "user-42"],
12 ["users", "user-1023"],
13 ["users", "user-7"]
14 ]
15 }
16}
In this example:
The first entity (User with id 42) is tagged with
["users", "user-42"]
The second entity (User with id 1023) is tagged with
["users", "user-1023"]
The third entity (User with id 7) is tagged with
["users", "user-7"]
Because each entity is cached separately with its own tags, you can invalidate individual entities. For example, invalidating by tag
user-42 only removes User 42 from the cache, while invalidating by tag
users removes all three users.
To invalidate using these programmatically-set tags, send a request to the invalidation endpoint:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "subgraphs": ["your-subgraph-name"],
5 "cache_tag": "user-42"
6 }
7]
Root field cache tags
For cache tags on root fields, set
apolloCacheTags in
extensions. This field is a flat array of strings because the entire root field response is cached as a single entry—all tags apply to that one cache entry.
The following example shows a response payload that sets cache tags for a
homepage query:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "homepage": {
4 "featuredProducts": [...],
5 "currentUser": {"id": 9001, "name": "Jane"}
6 }
7 },
8 "extensions": {"apolloCacheTags": ["homepage", "user-9001-homepage"]}
9}
In this example, both tags (
homepage and
user-9001-homepage) are applied to the cached response. Later, you can invalidate this cached response by targeting either tag.
Connector invalidation methods
For Apollo Connectors, the invalidation endpoint supports connector-specific request formats. Connector sources are identified using the
subgraph_name.source_name format.
By connector source
To invalidate all cached data from a connector source, send a request with the following format:
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "connector",
4 "source": "products.my_rest_api"
5 }
6]
By entity type
To invalidate all cached data for a specific entity type in a connector source, use
"source" instead of
"subgraph":
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "type",
4 "source": "products.my_rest_api",
5 "type": "Product"
6 }
7]
By cache tag
To invalidate cached data with a specific cache tag in connector sources, use
"sources" instead of
"subgraphs":
1[
2 {
3 "kind": "cache_tag",
4 "sources": ["products.my_rest_api"],
5 "cache_tag": "product-42"
6 }
7]
Invalidation HTTP endpoint
The invalidation endpoint exposed by the router expects to receive an array of invalidation requests and processes them in sequence. For authorization, you must provide a shared key in the request header. For example, with the previous configuration, send the following request:
1curl --request POST \
2 --header 'authorization: ${INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}' \
3 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
4 --url http://localhost:4000/invalidation \
5 --data '[{"kind":"type","subgraph":"invalidation-subgraph-type-accounts","type":"User"}]'
1POST http://127.0.0.1:3000/invalidation
2Authorization: ${INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}
3Content-Length:96
4Content-Type:application/json
5Accept: application/json
6
7[{
8 "kind": "type",
9 "subgraph": "invalidation-subgraph-type-accounts",
10 "type": "User"
11}]
The router would send the following response:
1HTTP/1.1 202 Accepted
2Content-Type: application/json
3
4{
5 "count": 300
6}
The
count field indicates the number of keys that were removed from Redis.
Tune which invalidation indexes are maintained
By default, every subgraph that uses active invalidation maintains all three Redis invalidation indexes—
subgraph,
type, and
cache_tag—so any invalidation method works at any time. Each index is a Redis ZSET written on every cache insert. For most deployments this is the right default and its cost is negligible.
At very high cache volumes, an operator who only ever invalidates by a subset of those methods can opt out of the unused indexes to reduce per-insert Redis work. The
indexes block under a subgraph's
invalidation configuration controls which indexes that subgraph maintains:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3 invalidation:
4 listen: "127.0.0.1:3000"
5 path: "/invalidation"
6 subgraph:
7 all:
8 enabled: true
9 invalidation:
10 enabled: true
11 shared_key: "${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY}"
12 indexes: # each field defaults to true
13 subgraph: false # don't maintain the by-subgraph index
14 type: false # don't maintain the by-type index
15 # cache_tag omitted, so it keeps its default of true
16 subgraphs:
17 products:
18 invalidation:
19 enabled: true
20 indexes:
21 subgraph: false
22 type: true
23 cache_tag: true
Each field maps to one invalidation method:
|Field
|Default
|Required for
subgraph
true
|By subgraph invalidation requests
type
true
|By entity type invalidation requests
cache_tag
true
|By cache tag invalidation requests
How the
indexes value is resolved
Resolution is by whole block, not field by field:
If a subgraph has its own
invalidationblock, that block's
indexesvalue is used for that subgraph.
Otherwise, the
allblock's
indexesvalue is used.
If neither configures
invalidation, all three indexes are maintained.
Within a single
indexes block, any field you omit defaults to
true. Omitting a field does not inherit that field from the
all block. For example, a subgraph that sets
indexes: { type: false } maintains
subgraph and
cache_tag (each defaulting to
true) and disables only
type, regardless of what the
all block specifies. If you want a subgraph to share the
all block's settings, omit that subgraph's
invalidation block entirely rather than specifying a partial
indexes.
Disabling all indexes
Setting all three fields to
false is supported and means "TTL-only caching with no invalidation API" for that subgraph:
1response_cache:
2 enabled: true
3 subgraph:
4 all:
5 enabled: true
6 invalidation:
7 enabled: true
8 indexes:
9 subgraph: false
10 type: false
11 cache_tag: false
No invalidation-index writes happen on cache inserts, and every request to the
/invalidation endpoint for that subgraph returns
400. Cache entries still expire by TTL.
Behavior when a requested method is disabled
If an
/invalidation request targets a subgraph whose
indexes does not enable the requested kind, the endpoint returns
400 with a structured error identifying the subgraph and the unsupported kind, rather than silently doing nothing. This surfaces a misconfigured invalidation caller quickly instead of letting it fail open.
Indexes are additive only. Enabling a previously-disabled index does not retroactively index existing cache entries. If you change a subgraph from
{ cache_tag: true }to
{ cache_tag: true, subgraph: true }, the by-subgraph index is populated only for entries written after the change; earlier entries remain invisible to by-subgraph invalidation until they expire by TTL. To bring a newly enabled index online across the full cache set, flush Redis before enabling it.
CDN invalidation
Everything above invalidates data in the router's own Redis-backed cache. If you also cache responses at a CDN or reverse proxy in front of the router, the CDN needs its own way to know what to purge—the same
@cacheTag/
apolloCacheTags/
apolloEntityCacheTags labels described above can be propagated to the CDN as a response header for that purpose. See CDN Invalidation for how to enable and use it.
Combining both approaches
You can use both
@cacheControl (for TTL-based passive invalidation) and
@cacheTag (for active invalidation) together on the same types and fields. This gives you the flexibility to set reasonable TTLs as a safety net while also having the ability to invalidate data immediately when needed.
Here's a simple example combining both directives:
1extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12", import: ["@key", "@cacheTag"])
2
3directive @cacheControl(maxAge: Int, scope: CacheControlScope) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION
4
5type User @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 60) @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}") {
6 id: ID!
7 name: String!
8 email: String!
9}
In this example:
The
@cacheControl(maxAge: 60)directive sets a 60-second TTL—data automatically expires after one minute
The
@cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}")directive enables immediate invalidation when user data changes
This combined approach means you get automatic passive invalidation after 60 seconds, but you can also actively invalidate specific users (like
user-42) the moment their data changes in your backend.