Authorization in the GraphOS Router

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

Learn how to secure access to your graph via the router by using authorization directives in your GraphQL schemas.

Prerequisites

note GraphOS Router supports authorization directives— Only thesupports authorization directives— @apollo/gateway does not. Check out the migration guide if you'd like to use them.

Before using the authorization directives in your subgraph schemas, you must:

Validate that your GraphOS Router uses version 1.29.1 or later and is connected to your GraphOS Enterprise organization

Include claims in requests made to the router (for @authenticated and @requiresScopes )

Configure request claims

Claims are the individual details of a request's authentication and scope. They might include details like the ID of the user making the request and any authorization scopes—for example, read:profiles — assigned to that user. The authorization directives use a request's claims to evaluate which fields and types are authorized.

To provide the router with the claims it needs, you must either configure JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication or add an external coprocessor that adds claims to a request's context. In some cases (explained below), you may require both.

JWT authentication configuration : If you configure JWT authentication, the GraphOS Router automatically adds a JWT token's claims to the request's context at the apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key.

Adding claims via coprocessor : If you can't use JWT authentication, you can add claims with a coprocessor. Coprocessors let you hook into the GraphOS Router's request-handling lifecycle with custom code.

Augmenting JWT claims via coprocessor: Your authorization policies may require information beyond what your JSON web tokens provide. For example, a token's claims may include user IDs, which you then use to look up user roles. For situations like this, you can augment the claims from your JSON web tokens with coprocessors.

Authorization directives

Authorization directives are turned on by default. To disable them, include the following in your router's YAML config file:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 directives : 3 enabled : false

@requiresScopes

Requires ≥ Router v1.29.1

The @requiresScopes directive marks fields and types as restricted based on required scopes. The directive includes a scopes argument with an array of the required scopes to declare which scopes are required:

GraphQL copy 1 @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "scope1" , "scope2" , "scope3" ]])

tip @requiresScopes when access to a field or type depends only on claims associated with a claims object or access token. If your authorization validation logic or data are more complex—such as checking specific values in headers or looking up data from other sources such as databases—and aren't solely based on a claims object or access token, use Usewhen access to a field or type depends only on claims associated with a claims object or access token. If your authorization validation logic or data are more complex—such as checking specific values in headers or looking up data from other sources such as databases—and aren't solely based on a claims object or access token, use @policy instead.

Depending on the scopes present on the request, the router filters out unauthorized fields and types.

You can use Boolean logic to define the required scopes. See Combining required scopes for details.

The directive validates the required scopes by loading the claims object at the apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context. The claims object's scope key's value should be a space-separated string of scopes in the format defined by the OAuth2 RFC for access token scopes .

Rhai copy 1 claims = context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"] 2 claims["scope"] = "scope1 scope2 scope3"

What if my request scopes aren't in OAuth2 format? apollo::authentication::jwt_claims object holds scopes in another format, for example, an array of strings, or at a key other than "scope" , you can edit the claims with a "roles" claim and reformats them as a space-separated string. Rhai copy 1 fn router_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 let claims = request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"]; 4 let roles = claims["roles"]; 5 6 let scope = ""; 7 if roles.len() > 1 { 8 scope = roles[0]; 9 } 10 11 if roles.len() > 2 { 12 for i in 1..roles.len() { 13 scope += ' '; 14 scope += roles[i]; 15 } 16 } 17 18 claims["scope"] = scope; 19 request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"] = claims; 20 }; 21 service.map_request(request_callback); 22 } If theobject holds scopes in another format, for example, an array of strings, or at a key other than, you can edit the claims with a Rhai script . The example below extracts an array of scopes from theclaim and reformats them as a space-separated string.

Usage

caution Federation v2.9 and above doesn't allow @requiresScopes on interfaces. Applying @requiresScopes to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.

To use the @requiresScopes directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the @link directive like so:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" , 4 import : [..., "@requiresScopes" ])

It is defined as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 scalar federation__Scope 2 directive @requiresScopes ( 3 scopes : [[ federation__Scope ! ] ! ] ! 4 ) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

Combining required scopes with AND / OR logic

A request must include all elements in the inner-level scopes array to resolve the associated field or type. In other words, the authorization validation uses AND logic between the elements in the inner-level scopes array.

GraphQL copy 1 @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "scope1" , "scope2" , "scope3" ]])

For the preceding example, a request would need scope1 AND scope2 AND scope3 to be authorized.

You can use nested arrays to introduce OR logic:

GraphQL copy 1 @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "scope1" ], [ "scope2" ], [ "scope3" ]])

For the preceding example, a request would need scope1 OR scope2 OR scope3 to be authorized.

You can nest arrays and elements as needed to achieve your desired logic. For example:

GraphQL copy 1 @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "scope1" , "scope2" ], [ "scope3" ]])

This syntax requires requests to have either ( scope1 AND scope2 ) OR just scope3 to be authorized.

Example @requiresScopes use case

Imagine the social media platform you're building lets users view other users' information only if they have the required permissions. Your schema may look like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 user ( id : ID ! ): User @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:others" ]]) 3 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:others" ]]) 4 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 5 } 6 7 type User { 8 id : ID ! 9 username : String 10 email : String @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:email" ]]) 11 profileImage : String 12 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 13 } 14 15 type Post { 16 id : ID ! 17 author : User ! 18 title : String ! 19 content : String ! 20 }

Depending on a request's attached scopes, the router executes the following query differently. If the request includes only the read:others scope, then the router executes the following filtered query:

GraphQL Raw query to router copy 1 query { 2 users { 3 username 4 profileImage 5 email 6 } 7 } GraphQL Scopes: 'read:others' copy 1 query { 2 users { 3 username 4 profileImage 5 } 6 }

The response would include an error at the /users/@/email path since that field requires the read:emails scope. The router can execute the entire query successfully if the request includes the read:others read:emails scope set.

The router returns null for unauthorized fields and applies the standard GraphQL null propagation rules .

JSON Unauthorized request response copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "me" : null , 4 "post" : { 5 "title" : "Securing supergraphs" 6 } 7 }, 8 "errors" : [ 9 { 10 "message" : "Unauthorized field or type" , 11 "path" : [ "me" ], 12 "extensions" : { 13 "code" : "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" 14 } 15 }, 16 { 17 "message" : "Unauthorized field or type" , 18 "path" : [ "post" , "views" ], 19 "extensions" : { 20 "code" : "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" 21 } 22 } 23 ] 24 }

@authenticated

Requires ≥ Router v1.29.1

The @authenticated directive marks specific fields and types as requiring authentication. It works by checking for the apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context, that is added either by the JWT authentication plugin, when the request contains a valid JWT, or by an authentication coprocessor. If the key exists, it means the request is authenticated, and the router executes the query in its entirety. If the request is unauthenticated, the router removes @authenticated fields before planning the query and only executes the parts of the query that don't require authentication.

Usage

caution Federation v2.9 and above doesn't allow @authenticated on interfaces. Applying @authenticated to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.

To use the @authenticated directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the @link directive like so:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" , 4 import : [..., "@authenticated" ])

It is defined as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 directive @authenticated on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

Example @authenticated use case

Diving deeper into the social media example: let's say unauthenticated users can view a post's title, author, and content. However, you only want authenticated users to see the number of views a post has received. You also need to be able to query for an authenticated user's information.

The relevant part of your schema may look like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User @authenticated 3 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 4 } 5 6 type User { 7 id : ID ! 8 username : String 9 email : String @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:email" ]]) 10 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 11 } 12 13 type Post { 14 id : ID ! 15 author : User ! 16 title : String ! 17 content : String ! 18 views : Int @authenticated 19 }

Consider the following query:

GraphQL Sample query copy 1 query { 2 me { 3 username 4 } 5 post ( id : "1234" ) { 6 title 7 views 8 } 9 }

The router would execute the entire query for an authenticated request. For an unauthenticated request, the router would remove the @authenticated fields and execute the filtered query.

GraphQL Query executed for an authenticated request copy 1 query { 2 me { 3 username 4 } 5 post ( id : "1234" ) { 6 title 7 views 8 } 9 } GraphQL Query executed for an unauthenticated request copy 1 query { 2 post ( id : "1234" ) { 3 title 4 } 5 }

For an unauthenticated request, the router doesn't attempt to resolve the top-level me query, nor the views for the post with id: "1234" . The response retains the initial request's shape but returns null for unauthorized fields and applies the standard GraphQL null propagation rules .

JSON Unauthenticated request response copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "me" : null , 4 "post" : { 5 "title" : "Securing supergraphs" 6 } 7 }, 8 "errors" : [ 9 { 10 "message" : "Unauthorized field or type" , 11 "path" : [ "me" ], 12 "extensions" : { 13 "code" : "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" 14 } 15 }, 16 { 17 "message" : "Unauthorized field or type" , 18 "path" : [ "post" , "views" ], 19 "extensions" : { 20 "code" : "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" 21 } 22 } 23 ] 24 }

If every requested field requires authentication and a request is unauthenticated, the router returns data: null and reports errors according to the errors configuration below.

@policy

Requires ≥ Router v1.35.0

The @policy directive marks fields and types as restricted based on authorization policies evaluated in a Rhai script or coprocessor. This enables custom authorization validation beyond authentication and scopes. It is useful when we need more complex policy evaluation than verifying the presence of a claim value in a list (example: checking specific values in headers).

tip If access to a field or type is restricted solely by the claims associated with a claims object or access token, consider using @requiresScopes instead.

The @policy directive includes a policies argument that defines an array of the required policies that are a list of strings with no formatting constraints. In general you can use the strings as arguments for any format you like. The following example shows a policy that might require the support role:

GraphQL copy 1 @policy ( policies : [[ "roles:support" ]])

Using the @policy directive requires a Supergraph plugin to evaluate the authorization policies. This is useful to bridge router authorization with an existing authorization stack or link policy execution with lookups in a database.

An overview of how @policy is processed through the router's request lifecycle:

At the RouterService level, the GraphOS Router extracts the list of policies relevant to a request from the schema and then stores them in the request's context in apollo::authorization::required_policies as a map policy -> null|true|false .

At the SupergraphService level, you must provide a Rhai script or coprocessor to evaluate the map. If the policy is validated, the script or coprocessor should set its value to true or otherwise set it to false . If the value is left to null , it will be treated as false by the router. Afterward, the router filters the requests' types and fields to only those where the policy is true .

If no field of a subgraph query passes its authorization policies, the router stops further processing of the query and precludes unauthorized subgraph requests. This efficiency gain is a key benefit of the @policy and other authorization directives.

Usage

caution Federation v2.9 and above doesn't allow @policy on interfaces. Applying @policy to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.

To use the @policy directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the @link directive like so:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.6" , 4 import : [..., "@policy" ])

The @policy directive is defined as follows:

GraphQL copy 1 scalar federation__Policy 2 directive @policy ( 3 policies : [[ federation__Policy ! ] ! ] ! 4 ) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

Using the @policy directive requires a Supergraph plugin to evaluate the authorization policies. You can do this with a Rhai script or coprocessor. Refer to the following example use case for more information. (Although a native plugin can also evaluate authorization policies, we don't recommend using it.)

Combining policies with AND / OR logic

Authorization validation uses AND logic between the elements in the inner-level policies array, where a request must include all elements in the inner-level policies array to resolve the associated field or type. For the following example, a request would need policy1 AND policy2 AND policy3 to be authorized:

GraphQL copy 1 @policy ( policies : [[ "policy1" , "policy2" , "policy3" ]])

Alternatively, to introduce OR logic you can use nested arrays. For the following example, a request would need policy1 OR policy2 OR policy3 to be authorized:

GraphQL copy 1 @policy ( policies : [[ "policy1" ], [ "policy2" ], [ "policy3" ]])

You can nest arrays and elements as needed to achieve your desired logic. For the following example, its syntax requires requests to have either ( policy1 AND policy2 ) OR just policy3 to be authorized:

GraphQL copy 1 @policy ( policies : [[ "policy1" , "policy2" ], [ "policy3" ]])

Example @policy use case

Usage with a coprocessor

Diving even deeper into the social media example: suppose you want only a user to have access to their own profile and credit card information. Of the available authorization directives, you use @policy instead of @requiresScopes because the validation logic relies on more than the scopes of an access token.

You can add the authorization policies read_profile and read_credit_card . The relevant part of your schema may look like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User @authenticated @policy ( policies : [[ "read_profile" ]]) 3 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 4 } 5 6 type User { 7 id : ID ! 8 username : String 9 email : String @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:email" ]]) 10 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 11 credit_card : String @policy ( policies : [[ "read_credit_card" ]]) 12 } 13 14 type Post { 15 id : ID ! 16 author : User ! 17 title : String ! 18 content : String ! 19 views : Int @authenticated 20 }

You can use a coprocessor called at the Supergraph request stage to receive and execute the list of policies.

If you configure your router like this:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 3 supergraph : 4 request : 5 context : all

A coprocessor can then receive a request with this format:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "SupergraphRequest" , 4 "control" : "continue" , 5 "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , 6 "context" : { 7 "entries" : { 8 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims" : { 9 "exp" : 10000000000 , 10 "sub" : "457f6bb6-789c-4e8b-8560-f3943a09e72a" 11 }, 12 "apollo::authorization::required_policies" : { 13 "read_profile" : null , 14 "read_credit_card" : null 15 } 16 } 17 }, 18 "method" : "POST" 19 }

A user can read their own profile, so read_profile will succeed. But only the billing system should be able to see the credit card, so read_credit_card will fail. The coprocessor will then return:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "SupergraphRequest" , 4 "control" : "continue" , 5 "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , 6 "context" : { 7 "entries" : { 8 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims" : { 9 "exp" : 10000000000 , 10 "sub" : "457f6bb6-789c-4e8b-8560-f3943a09e72a" 11 }, 12 "apollo::authorization::required_policies" : { 13 "read_profile" : true , 14 "read_credit_card" : false 15 } 16 } 17 } 18 }

Usage with a Rhai script

For another example, suppose that you want to restrict access for posts to a support user. Given that the policies argument is a string, you can set it as a "<key>:<value>" format that a Rhai script can parse and evaluate.

The relevant part of your schema may look like this:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User @policy ( policies : [[ "kind:user" ]]) 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String @policy ( policies : [[ "roles:support" ]]) 8 }

You can then use the following Rhai script to parse and evaluate the policies string:

Rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 let claims = request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"]; 4 let policies = request.context["apollo::authorization::required_policies"]; 5 6 if policies != () { 7 for key in policies.keys() { 8 let array = key.split(":"); 9 if array.len == 2 { 10 switch array[0] { 11 "kind" => { 12 policies[key] = claims[`kind`] == array[1]; 13 } 14 "roles" => { 15 policies[key] = claims[`roles`].contains(array[1]); 16 } 17 _ => {} 18 } 19 } 20 } 21 } 22 request.context["apollo::authorization::required_policies"] = policies; 23 }; 24 service.map_request(request_callback); 25 }

Special case for subscriptions

When using subscriptions along with @policy authorization, subscription events restart from the execution service, which means that if the authorization status of the subscription session changed, then it cannot go through query planning again, and the session should be closed. To that end, the policies should be evaluated again at the execution service level, and if they changed, an error should be returned to stop the subscription.

Composition and federation

GraphOS's composition strategy for authorization directives is intentionally accumulative. When you define authorization directives on fields and types in subgraphs, GraphOS composes them into the supergraph schema. In other words, if subgraph fields or types include @requiresScopes , @authenticated , or @policy directives, they are set on the supergraph too. Whether composition uses AND or OR logic depends on how the authorization directives are used.

Authorization on root operation types

To scope authorization on Query , Mutation , and Subscription reliably, apply @authenticated , @requiresScopes , or @policy to each field rather than to the root operation type itself:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 bookHotel : BookedHotel @authenticated 3 }

Root operation types are shared merged types in a federated graph. Every subgraph that contributes fields to Query , Mutation , or Subscription shares the same composed root type in the supergraph. An authorization directive applied to the root type composes into that shared root and applies to every field on it, including fields that other subgraphs contribute.

The following pattern is valid composition, but produces cross- subgraph enforcement that is rarely intended:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation @authenticated { 2 bookHotel : BookedHotel 3 }

Every field on Mutation across every subgraph now requires authentication, not only bookHotel in the subgraph that declared the directive.

Keep @authenticated , @requiresScopes , and @policy on individual fields in every subgraph that contributes to a root operation type, so each subgraph enforces only what it owns.

Composed fields with different authorization directives

If a shared field uses different authorization directives across subgraphs, composition merges them using AND logic. For example, suppose the me query requires @authenticated in one subgraph and the read:user scope in another subgraph:

GraphQL Subgraph A copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User @authenticated 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String 8 email : String 9 }

GraphQL Subgraph B copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:user" ]]) 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String 8 email : String 9 }

A request must both be authenticated AND have the required read:user scope to succeed.

note Recall that the @authenticated directive only checks for the existence of the apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context, so authentication is guaranteed if the request includes scopes.

Composed fields with the same authorization directives

If a shared field uses the same authorization directives across subgraphs, composition merges them using AND logic. For example, suppose two subgraphs use the @requiresScopes directive on the users query. One subgraph requires the read:users scope, and another subgraph requires the read:profiles scope:

GraphQL Subgraph A copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:users" ]]) 3 }

GraphQL Subgraph B copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:profiles" ]]) 3 }

A request would need both the read:users AND the read:profiles scope to be authorized.

GraphQL Supergraph copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:users" , "read:profiles" ]]) 3 }

Combining AND / OR logic with @requiresScopes

As with combining scopes for a single use of @requiresScopes , you can use nested arrays to introduce AND and OR logic in a single subgraph:

GraphQL Subgraph A copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:profile" , "read:users" ], [ "read:admin" ]]) 3 }

GraphQL Subgraph B copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:admin" ]]) 3 }

Since both subgraphs use the same authorization directive, composition merges them using AND logic. This results in a scope requirement of either ( read:profile AND read:users AND read:admin ) OR read:admin . Since the read:admin scope by itself subsumes the other requirement, we drop the redundant requirements to arrive at the final scope:

GraphQL Supergraph copy 1 type Query { 2 users : [ User ! ] ! 3 @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ "read:admin" ]]) 4 }

Authorization and @key fields

The @key directive lets you create an entity whose fields resolve across multiple subgraphs. If you use authorization directives on fields defined in @key directives, Apollo still uses those fields to compose entities between the subgraphs, but the client cannot query them directly.

Consider these example subgraph schemas:

GraphQL Product subgraph copy 1 type Query { 2 product : Product 3 } 4 5 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 6 id : ID ! @authenticated 7 name : String ! 8 price : Int @authenticated 9 }

GraphQL Inventory subgraph copy 1 type Query { 2 product : Product 3 } 4 5 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 6 id : ID ! @authenticated 7 inStock : Boolean ! 8 }

An unauthenticated request would successfully execute this query:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 product { 3 name 4 inStock 5 } 6 }

Specifically, under the hood, the router would use the id field to resolve the Product entity, but it wouldn't return it.

For the following query, an unauthenticated request would resolve null for id . And since id is a non-nullable field, product would return null .

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 product { 3 id 4 username 5 } 6 }

This behavior resembles what you can create with contracts and the @inaccessible directive.

Authorization and interfaces

If a type implementing an interface requires authorization, unauthorized requests cannot query fields on the interface.

For example, consider this schema where the Post interface doesn't require authentication, but the PrivateBlog type, which implements Post , does:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String 8 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 9 } 10 11 interface Post { 12 id : ID ! 13 author : User ! 14 title : String ! 15 content : String ! 16 } 17 18 type PrivateBlog implements Post @authenticated { 19 id : ID ! 20 author : User ! 21 title : String ! 22 content : String ! 23 }

If an unauthenticated request sends a query for fields on the Post interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 posts { 3 id 4 author 5 title 6 } 7 }

The router would filter out the whole query.

The response would include an "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the /posts path.

Polymorphic types with different requirements

Interface implementations can each specify different authorization requirements. To successfully query the interface's fields, the request must meet all of those authorization requirements, which are combined with AND logic.

For example, consider this schema where the PublicBlog type doesn't require authentication, but the PrivateBlog type does:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String 8 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 9 } 10 11 interface Post { 12 id : ID ! 13 author : User ! 14 title : String ! 15 content : String ! 16 } 17 18 type PrivateBlog implements Post @authenticated { 19 id : ID ! 20 author : User ! 21 title : String ! 22 content : String ! 23 } 24 25 type PublicBlog implements Post { 26 id : ID ! 27 author : User ! 28 title : String ! 29 content : String ! 30 }

If an unauthenticated request sends a query for fields on the Post interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 posts { 3 id 4 author 5 title 6 } 7 }

The router would filter out the whole query. The response would include an "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the /posts path. This is because the data returned could contain an instance of PrivateBlog , which requires authentication.

If an unauthenticated request specifically asks for PublicBlog and PrivateBlog entries:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 posts { 3 ... on PublicBlog { 4 id 5 author 6 title 7 } 8 ... on PrivateBlog { 9 id 10 author 11 title 12 } 13 } 14 }

The router would filter out the authenticated parts of the query, leaving only the fields that don't require authentication:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 posts { 3 ... on PublicBlog { 4 id 5 author 6 title 7 } 8 } 9 }

The response would include an "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the /posts/... on PrivateBlog path.

Authorization directives and @include / @skip

Authorization directives take precedence over GraphQL's built-in @include and @skip directives. If an operation references a field protected by @requiresScopes , @authenticated , or @policy , the router enforces that requirement even when @include(if: false) or @skip(if: true) excludes the field from the response.

Continuing the social media example, a request without the read:email scope receives an UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE error at the /users/@/email path for both of these operations:

GraphQL Field requested unconditionally copy 1 query { 2 users { 3 username 4 email 5 } 6 } GraphQL Field excluded with @include copy 1 query { 2 users { 3 username 4 email @include ( if : false ) 5 } 6 }

This applies whether the if argument is a literal value or a variable.

Whether a client is allowed to request a field is a separate question from whether the router fetches it. Treat an authorization directive as governing every reference to a field within an operation: if a request doesn't meet a field's requirements, omit the field from the operation entirely rather than excluding it with @include or @skip .

Query deduplication

You can enable query deduplication in the router to reduce redundant requests to a subgraph. The router does this by buffering similar queries and reusing the result.

Query deduplication takes authorization into account. First, the router groups unauthenticated queries together. Then it groups authenticated queries by their required scope set. It uses these groups to execute queries efficiently when fulfilling requests.

Introspection

Introspection is turned off in the router by default, as is best production practice . If you've chosen to enable it, keep in mind that authorization directives don't affect introspection. All fields that require authorization remain visible. However, directives applied to fields aren't visible. If introspection might reveal too much information about internal types, then be sure it hasn't been enabled in your router configuration.

With introspection turned off, you can use GraphOS's schema registry to explore your supergraph schema and empower your teammates to do the same. If you want to completely remove fields from a graph rather than just preventing access (even with introspection on), consider building a contract graph.

Configuration options

The behavior of the authorization plugin can be modified with various options.

reject_unauthorized

The reject_unauthorized option configures whether to reject an entire query if any authorization directive failed, or any part of the query was filtered by authorization directives. When enabled, a response contains the list of paths that are affected.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 directives : 3 enabled : true 4 reject_unauthorized : true # default: false

errors

By default, when a query is filtered by authorization (either partially or entirely), the list of filtered paths is added to the response and logged by the router. You can customize this behavior for your needs.

log

By enabling the log option, you can choose if query filtering will result in a log event being output.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 directives : 3 errors : 4 log : false # default: true

note The log option should be disabled if filtering parts of queries according to the client's rights is approved as normal operation by platform operators.

response

You can configure response to define what part of the GraphQL response should include filtered paths:

errors (default) : place filtered paths in GraphQL errors

extensions : place filtered paths in extensions. Useful to suppress exceptions on the client side while still giving information that parts of the query were filtered

disabled : suppress all information that the query was filtered.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 directives : 3 errors : 4 response : "errors" # possible values: "errors" (default), "extensions", "disabled"

dry_run

The dry_run option allows you to execute authorization directives without modifying a query, and evaluate the impact of authorization policies without interfering with existing traffic. It generates and returns the list of unauthorized paths as part of the response.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authorization : 2 directives : 3 enabled : true 4 dry_run : true # default: false

Additional resources

Refer to the guide on authenticating requests with the GraphOS Router for an overview of authorization and authentication techniques.

See the Apollo Solutions auth coprocessor example for how to set up a JavaScript coprocessor that applies custom auth checks.

See the Apollo Solutions @policy coprocessor example for how to set up a JavaScript coprocessor that evaluates policy-based authorization

See the following Apollo Solutions repositories for examples of how to use JWT authentication with the @requiresScopes directive: Standard JWT authentication and authorization Non-standard authorization with Rhai scripts

