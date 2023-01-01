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Authorization in the GraphOS Router
Enforce authorization with schema directives
Learn how to secure access to your graph via the router by using authorization directives in your GraphQL schemas.
Prerequisites
@apollo/gateway does not. Check out the migration guide if you'd like to use them.
Before using the authorization directives in your subgraph schemas, you must:
Validate that your GraphOS Router uses version
1.29.1or later and is connected to your GraphOS Enterprise organization
Include claims in requests made to the router (for
@authenticatedand
@requiresScopes)
Configure request claims
Claims are the individual details of a request's authentication and scope. They might include details like the ID of the user making the request and any authorization scopes—for example,
read:profiles— assigned to that user. The authorization directives use a request's claims to evaluate which fields and types are authorized.
To provide the router with the claims it needs, you must either configure JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication or add an external coprocessor that adds claims to a request's context. In some cases (explained below), you may require both.
JWT authentication configuration: If you configure JWT authentication, the GraphOS Router automatically adds a JWT token's claims to the request's context at the
apollo::authentication::jwt_claimskey.
Adding claims via coprocessor: If you can't use JWT authentication, you can add claims with a coprocessor. Coprocessors let you hook into the GraphOS Router's request-handling lifecycle with custom code.
Augmenting JWT claims via coprocessor: Your authorization policies may require information beyond what your JSON web tokens provide. For example, a token's claims may include user IDs, which you then use to look up user roles. For situations like this, you can augment the claims from your JSON web tokens with coprocessors.
Authorization directives
Authorization directives are turned on by default. To disable them, include the following in your router's YAML config file:
1authorization:
2 directives:
3 enabled: false
@requiresScopes
The
@requiresScopes directive marks fields and types as restricted based on required scopes.
The directive includes a
scopes argument with an array of the required scopes to declare which scopes are required:
1@requiresScopes(scopes: [["scope1", "scope2", "scope3"]])
@requiresScopes when access to a field or type depends only on claims associated with a claims object or access token.If your authorization validation logic or data are more complex—such as checking specific values in headers or looking up data from other sources such as databases—and aren't solely based on a claims object or access token, use
@policy instead.
Depending on the scopes present on the request, the router filters out unauthorized fields and types.
You can use Boolean logic to define the required scopes. See Combining required scopes for details.
The directive validates the required scopes by loading the claims object at the
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context.
The claims object's
scope key's value should be a space-separated string of scopes in the format defined by the OAuth2 RFC for access token scopes.
1claims = context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"]
2claims["scope"] = "scope1 scope2 scope3"
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims object holds scopes in another format, for example, an array of strings, or at a key other than
"scope", you can edit the claims with a Rhai script.The example below extracts an array of scopes from the
"roles" claim and reformats them as a space-separated string.
1fn router_service(service) {
2 let request_callback = |request| {
3 let claims = request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"];
4 let roles = claims["roles"];
5
6 let scope = "";
7 if roles.len() > 1 {
8 scope = roles[0];
9 }
10
11 if roles.len() > 2 {
12 for i in 1..roles.len() {
13 scope += ' ';
14 scope += roles[i];
15 }
16 }
17
18 claims["scope"] = scope;
19 request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"] = claims;
20 };
21 service.map_request(request_callback);
22}
Usage
@requiresScopes on interfaces. Applying
@requiresScopes to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.
To use the
@requiresScopes directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the
@link directive like so:
1extend schema
2 @link(
3 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5",
4 import: [..., "@requiresScopes"])
It is defined as follows:
1scalar federation__Scope
2directive @requiresScopes(
3 scopes: [[federation__Scope!]!]!
4) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
Combining required scopes with
AND/
OR logic
A request must include all elements in the inner-level
scopes array to resolve the associated field or type. In other words, the authorization validation uses AND logic between the elements in the inner-level
scopes array.
1@requiresScopes(scopes: [["scope1", "scope2", "scope3"]])
For the preceding example, a request would need
scope1 AND
scope2 AND
scope3 to be authorized.
You can use nested arrays to introduce OR logic:
1@requiresScopes(scopes: [["scope1"], ["scope2"], ["scope3"]])
For the preceding example, a request would need
scope1 OR
scope2 OR
scope3 to be authorized.
You can nest arrays and elements as needed to achieve your desired logic. For example:
1@requiresScopes(scopes: [["scope1", "scope2"], ["scope3"]])
This syntax requires requests to have either (
scope1 AND
scope2) OR just
scope3 to be authorized.
Example
@requiresScopes use case
Imagine the social media platform you're building lets users view other users' information only if they have the required permissions. Your schema may look like this:
1type Query {
2 user(id: ID!): User @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:others"]])
3 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:others"]])
4 post(id: ID!): Post
5}
6
7type User {
8 id: ID!
9 username: String
10 email: String @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:email"]])
11 profileImage: String
12 posts: [Post!]!
13}
14
15type Post {
16 id: ID!
17 author: User!
18 title: String!
19 content: String!
20}
Depending on a request's attached scopes, the router executes the following query differently.
If the request includes only the
read:others scope, then the router executes the following filtered query:
1query {
2 users {
3 username
4 profileImage
5 email
6 }
7}
1query {
2 users {
3 username
4 profileImage
5 }
6}
The response would include an error at the
/users/@/email path since that field requires the
read:emails scope.
The router can execute the entire query successfully if the request includes the
read:others read:emails scope set.
The router returns
null for unauthorized fields and applies the standard GraphQL null propagation rules.
1{
2 "data": {
3 "me": null,
4 "post": {
5 "title": "Securing supergraphs"
6 }
7 },
8 "errors": [
9 {
10 "message": "Unauthorized field or type",
11 "path": ["me"],
12 "extensions": {
13 "code": "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE"
14 }
15 },
16 {
17 "message": "Unauthorized field or type",
18 "path": ["post", "views"],
19 "extensions": {
20 "code": "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE"
21 }
22 }
23 ]
24}
@authenticated
The
@authenticated directive marks specific fields and types as requiring authentication.
It works by checking for the
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context, that is added either by the JWT authentication plugin, when the request contains a valid JWT, or by an authentication coprocessor.
If the key exists, it means the request is authenticated, and the router executes the query in its entirety.
If the request is unauthenticated, the router removes
@authenticated fields before planning the query and only executes the parts of the query that don't require authentication.
Usage
@authenticated on interfaces. Applying
@authenticated to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.
To use the
@authenticated directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the
@link directive like so:
1extend schema
2 @link(
3 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5",
4 import: [..., "@authenticated"])
It is defined as follows:
1directive @authenticated on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
Example
@authenticated use case
Diving deeper into the social media example: let's say unauthenticated users can view a post's title, author, and content. However, you only want authenticated users to see the number of views a post has received. You also need to be able to query for an authenticated user's information.
The relevant part of your schema may look like this:
1type Query {
2 me: User @authenticated
3 post(id: ID!): Post
4}
5
6type User {
7 id: ID!
8 username: String
9 email: String @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:email"]])
10 posts: [Post!]!
11}
12
13type Post {
14 id: ID!
15 author: User!
16 title: String!
17 content: String!
18 views: Int @authenticated
19}
Consider the following query:
1query {
2 me {
3 username
4 }
5 post(id: "1234") {
6 title
7 views
8 }
9}
The router would execute the entire query for an authenticated request.
For an unauthenticated request, the router would remove the
@authenticated fields and execute the filtered query.
1query {
2 me {
3 username
4 }
5 post(id: "1234") {
6 title
7 views
8 }
9}
1query {
2 post(id: "1234") {
3 title
4 }
5}
For an unauthenticated request, the router doesn't attempt to resolve the top-level
me query, nor the views for the post with
id: "1234".
The response retains the initial request's shape but returns
null for unauthorized fields and applies the standard GraphQL null propagation rules.
1{
2 "data": {
3 "me": null,
4 "post": {
5 "title": "Securing supergraphs"
6 }
7 },
8 "errors": [
9 {
10 "message": "Unauthorized field or type",
11 "path": ["me"],
12 "extensions": {
13 "code": "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE"
14 }
15 },
16 {
17 "message": "Unauthorized field or type",
18 "path": ["post", "views"],
19 "extensions": {
20 "code": "UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE"
21 }
22 }
23 ]
24}
If every requested field requires authentication and a request is unauthenticated, the router returns
data: null and reports errors according to the
errors configuration below.
@policy
The
@policy directive marks fields and types as restricted based on authorization policies evaluated in a Rhai script or coprocessor. This enables custom authorization validation beyond authentication and scopes. It is useful when we need more complex policy evaluation than verifying the presence of a claim value in a list (example: checking specific values in headers).
@requiresScopes instead.
The
@policy directive includes a
policies argument that defines an array of the required policies that are a list of strings with no formatting constraints. In general you can use the strings as arguments for any format you like. The following example shows a policy that might require the support role:
1@policy(policies: [["roles:support"]])
Using the
@policy directive requires a Supergraph plugin to evaluate the authorization policies. This is useful to bridge router authorization with an existing authorization stack or link policy execution with lookups in a database.
An overview of how
@policy is processed through the router's request lifecycle:
At the
RouterServicelevel, the GraphOS Router extracts the list of policies relevant to a request from the schema and then stores them in the request's context in
apollo::authorization::required_policiesas a map
policy -> null|true|false.
At the
SupergraphServicelevel, you must provide a Rhai script or coprocessor to evaluate the map. If the policy is validated, the script or coprocessor should set its value to
trueor otherwise set it to
false. If the value is left to
null, it will be treated as
falseby the router. Afterward, the router filters the requests' types and fields to only those where the policy is
true.
If no field of a subgraph query passes its authorization policies, the router stops further processing of the query and precludes unauthorized subgraph requests. This efficiency gain is a key benefit of the
@policyand other authorization directives.
Usage
@policy on interfaces. Applying
@policy to an interface or interface field results in a composition error.
To use the
@policy directive in a subgraph, you can import it from the
@link directive like so:
1extend schema
2 @link(
3 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.6",
4 import: [..., "@policy"])
The
@policy directive is defined as follows:
1scalar federation__Policy
2directive @policy(
3 policies: [[federation__Policy!]!]!
4) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
Using the
@policy directive requires a Supergraph plugin to evaluate the authorization policies. You can do this with a Rhai script or coprocessor. Refer to the following example use case for more information. (Although a native plugin can also evaluate authorization policies, we don't recommend using it.)
Combining policies with
AND/
OR logic
Authorization validation uses AND logic between the elements in the inner-level
policies array, where a request must include all elements in the inner-level
policies array to resolve the associated field or type. For the following example, a request would need
policy1 AND
policy2 AND
policy3 to be authorized:
1@policy(policies: [["policy1", "policy2", "policy3"]])
Alternatively, to introduce OR logic you can use nested arrays. For the following example, a request would need
policy1 OR
policy2 OR
policy3 to be authorized:
1@policy(policies: [["policy1"], ["policy2"], ["policy3"]])
You can nest arrays and elements as needed to achieve your desired logic. For the following example, its syntax requires requests to have either (
policy1 AND
policy2) OR just
policy3 to be authorized:
1@policy(policies: [["policy1", "policy2"], ["policy3"]])
Example
@policy use case
Usage with a coprocessor
Diving even deeper into the social media example: suppose you want only a user to have access to their own profile and credit card information. Of the available authorization directives, you use
@policy instead of
@requiresScopes because the validation logic relies on more than the scopes of an access token.
You can add the authorization policies
read_profile and
read_credit_card. The relevant part of your schema may look like this:
1type Query {
2 me: User @authenticated @policy(policies: [["read_profile"]])
3 post(id: ID!): Post
4}
5
6type User {
7 id: ID!
8 username: String
9 email: String @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:email"]])
10 posts: [Post!]!
11 credit_card: String @policy(policies: [["read_credit_card"]])
12}
13
14type Post {
15 id: ID!
16 author: User!
17 title: String!
18 content: String!
19 views: Int @authenticated
20}
You can use a coprocessor called at the Supergraph request stage to receive and execute the list of policies.
If you configure your router like this:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081
3 supergraph:
4 request:
5 context: all
A coprocessor can then receive a request with this format:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "SupergraphRequest",
4 "control": "continue",
5 "id": "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e",
6 "context": {
7 "entries": {
8 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims": {
9 "exp": 10000000000,
10 "sub": "457f6bb6-789c-4e8b-8560-f3943a09e72a"
11 },
12 "apollo::authorization::required_policies": {
13 "read_profile": null,
14 "read_credit_card": null
15 }
16 }
17 },
18 "method": "POST"
19}
A user can read their own profile, so
read_profile will succeed. But only the billing system should be able to see the credit card, so
read_credit_card will fail. The coprocessor will then return:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "SupergraphRequest",
4 "control": "continue",
5 "id": "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e",
6 "context": {
7 "entries": {
8 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims": {
9 "exp": 10000000000,
10 "sub": "457f6bb6-789c-4e8b-8560-f3943a09e72a"
11 },
12 "apollo::authorization::required_policies": {
13 "read_profile": true,
14 "read_credit_card": false
15 }
16 }
17 }
18}
Usage with a Rhai script
For another example, suppose that you want to restrict access for posts to a support user. Given that the
policies argument is a string, you can set it as a
"<key>:<value>" format that a Rhai script can parse and evaluate.
The relevant part of your schema may look like this:
1type Query {
2 me: User @policy(policies: [["kind:user"]])
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 username: String @policy(policies: [["roles:support"]])
8}
You can then use the following Rhai script to parse and evaluate the
policies string:
1fn supergraph_service(service) {
2 let request_callback = |request| {
3 let claims = request.context["apollo::authentication::jwt_claims"];
4 let policies = request.context["apollo::authorization::required_policies"];
5
6 if policies != () {
7 for key in policies.keys() {
8 let array = key.split(":");
9 if array.len == 2 {
10 switch array[0] {
11 "kind" => {
12 policies[key] = claims[`kind`] == array[1];
13 }
14 "roles" => {
15 policies[key] = claims[`roles`].contains(array[1]);
16 }
17 _ => {}
18 }
19 }
20 }
21 }
22 request.context["apollo::authorization::required_policies"] = policies;
23 };
24 service.map_request(request_callback);
25}
Special case for subscriptions
When using subscriptions along with
@policy authorization, subscription events restart from the execution service, which means that if the authorization status of the subscription session changed, then it cannot go through query planning again, and the session should be closed. To that end, the policies should be evaluated again at the execution service level, and if they changed, an error should be returned to stop the subscription.
Composition and federation
GraphOS's composition strategy for authorization directives is intentionally accumulative. When you define authorization directives on fields and types in subgraphs, GraphOS composes them into the supergraph schema. In other words, if subgraph fields or types include
@requiresScopes,
@authenticated, or
@policy directives, they are set on the supergraph too. Whether composition uses
AND or
OR logic depends on how the authorization directives are used.
Authorization on root operation types
To scope authorization on
Query,
Mutation, and
Subscription reliably, apply
@authenticated,
@requiresScopes, or
@policy to each field rather than to the root operation type itself:
1type Mutation {
2 bookHotel: BookedHotel @authenticated
3}
Root operation types are shared merged types in a federated graph. Every subgraph that contributes fields to
Query,
Mutation, or
Subscription shares the same composed root type in the supergraph. An authorization directive applied to the root type composes into that shared root and applies to every field on it, including fields that other subgraphs contribute.
The following pattern is valid composition, but produces cross-subgraph enforcement that is rarely intended:
1type Mutation @authenticated {
2 bookHotel: BookedHotel
3}
Every field on
Mutation across every subgraph now requires authentication, not only
bookHotel in the subgraph that declared the directive.
Keep
@authenticated,
@requiresScopes, and
@policy on individual fields in every subgraph that contributes to a root operation type, so each subgraph enforces only what it owns.
Composed fields with different authorization directives
If a shared field uses different authorization directives across subgraphs, composition merges them using
AND logic.
For example, suppose the
me query requires
@authenticated in one subgraph and the
read:user scope in another subgraph:
1type Query {
2 me: User @authenticated
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 username: String
8 email: String
9}
1type Query {
2 me: User @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:user"]])
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 username: String
8 email: String
9}
A request must both be authenticated AND have the required
read:user scope to succeed.
@authenticated directive only checks for the existence of the
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims key in a request's context, so authentication is guaranteed if the request includes scopes.
Composed fields with the same authorization directives
If a shared field uses the same authorization directives across subgraphs, composition merges them using
AND logic.
For example, suppose two subgraphs use the
@requiresScopes directive on the
users query.
One subgraph requires the
read:users scope, and another subgraph requires the
read:profiles scope:
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:users"]])
3}
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:profiles"]])
3}
A request would need both the
read:users AND the
read:profiles scope to be authorized.
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:users", "read:profiles"]])
3}
@requiresScopes boolean syntax.
Combining
AND/
OR logic with
@requiresScopes
As with combining scopes for a single use of
@requiresScopes, you can use nested arrays to introduce AND and OR logic in a single subgraph:
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:profile", "read:users"], ["read:admin"]])
3}
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]! @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:admin"]])
3}
Since both subgraphs use the same authorization directive, composition merges them using AND logic. This results in a scope requirement of either (
read:profile AND
read:users AND
read:admin) OR
read:admin. Since the
read:admin scope by itself subsumes the other requirement, we drop the redundant requirements to arrive at the final scope:
1type Query {
2 users: [User!]!
3 @requiresScopes(scopes: [["read:admin"]])
4}
Authorization and
@key fields
The
@key directive lets you create an entity whose fields resolve across multiple subgraphs.
If you use authorization directives on fields defined in
@key directives, Apollo still uses those fields to compose entities between the subgraphs, but the client cannot query them directly.
Consider these example subgraph schemas:
1type Query {
2 product: Product
3}
4
5type Product @key(fields: "id") {
6 id: ID! @authenticated
7 name: String!
8 price: Int @authenticated
9}
1type Query {
2 product: Product
3}
4
5type Product @key(fields: "id") {
6 id: ID! @authenticated
7 inStock: Boolean!
8}
An unauthenticated request would successfully execute this query:
1query {
2 product {
3 name
4 inStock
5 }
6}
Specifically, under the hood, the router would use the
id field to resolve the
Product entity, but it wouldn't return it.
For the following query, an unauthenticated request would resolve
null for
id. And since
id is a non-nullable field,
product would return
null.
1query {
2 product {
3 id
4 username
5 }
6}
This behavior resembles what you can create with contracts and the
@inaccessible directive.
Authorization and interfaces
If a type implementing an interface requires authorization, unauthorized requests cannot query fields on the interface.
For example, consider this schema where the
Post interface doesn't require authentication, but the
PrivateBlog type, which implements
Post, does:
1type Query {
2 posts: [Post!]!
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 username: String
8 posts: [Post!]!
9}
10
11interface Post {
12 id: ID!
13 author: User!
14 title: String!
15 content: String!
16}
17
18type PrivateBlog implements Post @authenticated {
19 id: ID!
20 author: User!
21 title: String!
22 content: String!
23}
If an unauthenticated request sends a query for fields on the
Post interface:
1query {
2 posts {
3 id
4 author
5 title
6 }
7}
The router would filter out the whole query.
The response would include an
"UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the
/posts path.
Polymorphic types with different requirements
Interface implementations can each specify different authorization requirements. To successfully query the interface's fields, the request must meet all of those authorization requirements, which are combined with
AND logic.
For example, consider this schema where the
PublicBlog type doesn't require authentication, but the
PrivateBlog type does:
1type Query {
2 posts: [Post!]!
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 username: String
8 posts: [Post!]!
9}
10
11interface Post {
12 id: ID!
13 author: User!
14 title: String!
15 content: String!
16}
17
18type PrivateBlog implements Post @authenticated {
19 id: ID!
20 author: User!
21 title: String!
22 content: String!
23}
24
25type PublicBlog implements Post {
26 id: ID!
27 author: User!
28 title: String!
29 content: String!
30}
If an unauthenticated request sends a query for fields on the
Post interface:
1query {
2 posts {
3 id
4 author
5 title
6 }
7}
The router would filter out the whole query. The response would include an
"UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the
/posts path. This is because the data returned could contain an instance of
PrivateBlog, which requires authentication.
If an unauthenticated request specifically asks for
PublicBlog and
PrivateBlog entries:
1query {
2 posts {
3 ... on PublicBlog {
4 id
5 author
6 title
7 }
8 ... on PrivateBlog {
9 id
10 author
11 title
12 }
13 }
14}
The router would filter out the authenticated parts of the query, leaving only the fields that don't require authentication:
1query {
2 posts {
3 ... on PublicBlog {
4 id
5 author
6 title
7 }
8 }
9}
The response would include an
"UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE" error at the
/posts/... on PrivateBlog path.
Authorization directives and
@include/
@skip
Authorization directives take precedence over GraphQL's built-in
@include and
@skip directives. If an operation references a field protected by
@requiresScopes,
@authenticated, or
@policy, the router enforces that requirement even when
@include(if: false) or
@skip(if: true) excludes the field from the response.
Continuing the social media example, a request without the
read:email scope receives an
UNAUTHORIZED_FIELD_OR_TYPE error at the
/users/@/email path for both of these operations:
1query {
2 users {
3 username
4 email
5 }
6}
1query {
2 users {
3 username
4 email @include(if: false)
5 }
6}
This applies whether the
if argument is a literal value or a variable.
Whether a client is allowed to request a field is a separate question from whether the router fetches it. Treat an authorization directive as governing every reference to a field within an operation: if a request doesn't meet a field's requirements, omit the field from the operation entirely rather than excluding it with
@include or
@skip.
Query deduplication
You can enable query deduplication in the router to reduce redundant requests to a subgraph. The router does this by buffering similar queries and reusing the result.
Query deduplication takes authorization into account. First, the router groups unauthenticated queries together. Then it groups authenticated queries by their required scope set. It uses these groups to execute queries efficiently when fulfilling requests.
Introspection
Introspection is turned off in the router by default, as is best production practice. If you've chosen to enable it, keep in mind that authorization directives don't affect introspection. All fields that require authorization remain visible. However, directives applied to fields aren't visible. If introspection might reveal too much information about internal types, then be sure it hasn't been enabled in your router configuration.
With introspection turned off, you can use GraphOS's schema registry to explore your supergraph schema and empower your teammates to do the same. If you want to completely remove fields from a graph rather than just preventing access (even with introspection on), consider building a contract graph.
Configuration options
The behavior of the authorization plugin can be modified with various options.
reject_unauthorized
The
reject_unauthorized option configures whether to reject an entire query if any authorization directive failed, or any part of the query was filtered by authorization directives. When enabled, a response contains the list of paths that are affected.
1authorization:
2 directives:
3 enabled: true
4 reject_unauthorized: true # default: false
errors
By default, when a query is filtered by authorization (either partially or entirely), the list of filtered paths is added to the response and logged by the router. You can customize this behavior for your needs.
log
By enabling the
log option, you can choose if query filtering will result in a log event being output.
1authorization:
2 directives:
3 errors:
4 log: false # default: true
log option should be disabled if filtering parts of queries according to the client's rights is approved as normal operation by platform operators.
response
You can configure
response to define what part of the GraphQL response should include filtered paths:
errors(default) : place filtered paths in GraphQL errors
extensions: place filtered paths in extensions. Useful to suppress exceptions on the client side while still giving information that parts of the query were filtered
disabled: suppress all information that the query was filtered.
1authorization:
2 directives:
3 errors:
4 response: "errors" # possible values: "errors" (default), "extensions", "disabled"
dry_run
The
dry_run option allows you to execute authorization directives without modifying a query, and evaluate the impact of authorization policies without interfering with existing traffic. It generates and returns the list of unauthorized paths as part of the response.
1authorization:
2 directives:
3 enabled: true
4 dry_run: true # default: false
Additional resources
Refer to the guide on authenticating requests with the GraphOS Router for an overview of authorization and authentication techniques.
See the Apollo Solutions auth coprocessor example for how to set up a JavaScript coprocessor that applies custom auth checks.
See the Apollo Solutions
@policycoprocessor example for how to set up a JavaScript coprocessor that evaluates policy-based authorization
See the following Apollo Solutions repositories for examples of how to use JWT authentication with the
@requiresScopesdirective:
Non-standard authorization with Rhai scripts