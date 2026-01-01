Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

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OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

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Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
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New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

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Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
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Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

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Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

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RailwayRender

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Releases
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GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Selectors

Select data from the router pipeline to extract

A selector is used to extract data from the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle (pipeline) services and attach them to telemetry, specifically spans, instruments, conditions and events.

An example of a selector, request_header, of the router service on a custom span attribute:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          "my_attribute":
7            # ...
8            request_header: "x-my-header"

Selector configuration reference

Each service of the router pipeline (router, supergraph, subgraph, connector) has its own available selectors. You can also extract GraphQL metrics from the response data the router returns to clients.

Router

The router service is the initial entrypoint for all requests. It is HTTP centric and deals with opaque bytes.

SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
trace_idYesopen_telemetry | datadogThe trace ID
operation_nameYesstring | hashThe operation name from the query
studio_operation_idYestrue | falseThe Apollo Studio operation id
request_headerYesThe name of the request header
request_contextYesThe name of a request context key
response_headerYesThe name of a response header
response_statusYescode | reasonThe response status
response_contextYesThe name of a response context key
response_bodyYesJSON Path into the router response body data (it might impact performance)
response_errorsYesJSON Path into the router response body errors (it might impact performance)
response_errors_countNoCount of router response errors matching a JSONPath filter (it might impact performance)
response_errors_fieldNoExtract a field from each router response error as an array of strings (it might impact performance)
baggageYesThe name of a baggage item
envYesThe name of an environment variable
on_graphql_errorNotrue | falseBoolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
staticNoA static string value
errorNoreasona string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
router_overheadNotrue | falseRouter processing overhead duration in seconds (excludes subgraph wait time)
active_subgraph_requestsNocount | boolThe number of active subgraph requests (count) or whether any are active (bool)
request_durationNoseconds | milliseconds | nanosecondsTotal request duration from when the router received the request

Supergraph

The supergraph service is executed after query parsing but before query execution. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
operation_nameYesstring | hashThe operation name from the query
operation_kindNostringThe operation kind from the query
queryYesstring | aliases | depth | height | root_fieldsThe GraphQL query
query_variableYesThe name of a GraphQL query variable
request_headerYesThe name of a request header
response_headerYesThe name of a response header
is_primary_responseNotrueBoolean indicating whether the current response chunk is the primary one (instead of a deferred or subscription event). At per-chunk scope (for example, on an event-level instrument), returns true for the primary chunk and false for subsequent chunks. For details, see splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks.
response_dataYesJSON Path into the supergraph response body data (it might impact performance)
response_errorsYesJSON Path into the supergraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
request_contextYesThe name of a request context key
response_contextYesThe name of a response context key
on_graphql_errorNotrue | falseBoolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
baggageYesThe name of a baggage item
envYesThe name of an environment variable
staticNoA static string value
errorNoreasonA string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Subgraph

The subgraph service executes multiple times during query execution, with each execution representing a call to a single subgraph. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
subgraph_operation_nameYesstring | hashThe operation name from the subgraph query
subgraph_operation_kindNostringThe operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph_queryYesstringThe GraphQL query to the subgraph
subgraph_nameNotrue | falseThe subgraph name
is_deferredNotrueBoolean indicating whether this subgraph fetch is part of the deferred portion of an @defer query plan. Returns true for fetches inside a DeferredNode subtree, false for primary fetches. For details, see splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase.
subgraph_query_variableYesThe name of a subgraph query variable
subgraph_response_dataYesJSON Path into the subgraph response body data (it might impact performance)
subgraph_response_errorsYesJSON Path into the subgraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
subgraph_request_headerYesThe name of a subgraph request header
subgraph_response_headerYesThe name of a subgraph response header
subgraph_response_statusYescode | reasonThe status of a subgraph response
subgraph_on_graphql_errorNotrue | falseBoolean set to true if the subgraph response payload contains a GraphQL error
supergraph_operation_nameYesstring | hashThe operation name from the supergraph query
supergraph_operation_kindYesstringThe operation kind from the supergraph query
supergraph_queryYesstringThe graphql query to the supergraph
supergraph_query_variableYesThe name of a supergraph query variable
supergraph_request_headerYesThe name of a supergraph request header
subgraph_resend_countYestrue | falseNumber of retries for an http request to a subgraph
request_contextYesThe name of a request context key
response_contextYesThe name of a response context key
baggageYesThe name of a baggage item
envYesThe name of an environment variable
staticNoA static string value
errorNoreasonA string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
response_cacheNohit | missReturns the number of cache hit or miss for this subgraph request
response_cache_statusNohit | partial_hit| miss| statusIndicates the cache status for the subgraph request: hit (all data from cache), miss (all data from subgraph), or partial_hit (some entities from cache).
response_cache_controlNomax_age | scope| no_storeProvides data from the computed Cache-Control header, such as max_age, scope (public/private), or no_store status.

Splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase

For @defer queries, the router issues some subgraph fetches as part of the primary response and others to satisfy deferred fields. The is_deferred selector lets you tag subgraph-scoped metrics with which phase produced the fetch, so you can see, for example, whether deferred fetches contribute disproportionately to tail latency:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      subgraph:
5        http.client.request.duration:
6          attributes:
7            phase:
8              is_deferred: true

This produces two histogram series:

  • http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="false"} — primary fetches.

  • http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="true"} — fetches issued to satisfy @defer fields.

Combine with subgraph_name to get a per-subgraph, per-phase breakdown:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      subgraph:
5        http.client.request.duration:
6          attributes:
7            subgraph:
8              subgraph_name: true
9            phase:
10              is_deferred: true
note
is_deferred is evaluated at subgraph request time, based on whether the fetch node being dispatched lives under a DeferredNode in the query plan. Fetches outside of any @defer (including all fetches on non-deferred queries) return false.

HTTP Client

The HTTP client service also executes multiple times. Each execution represents an HTTP request to a single subgraph or REST service. This service executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so these selectors can observe headers added by scripts.

note
The http_client service supports the request_header and response_header selectors. Conditions and the static selector are currently unavailable for this service. If you attempt to configure them, your router fails to start.
SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
request_headerYesThe name of a request header
response_headerYesThe name of a response header

Connector

HTTP

Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. These selectors let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.

SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
subgraph_nameNotrue|falseThe name of the subgraph containing the connector
connector_source NonameThe name of the @source associated with this connector, if any
connector_http_request_headerYesThe name of a connector request header
connector_http_response_headerYesThe name of a connector response header
connector_http_response_statusNocode|reasonThe status of a connector response
connector_http_methodNotrue|falseThe HTTP method of a connector request
connector_url_template Notrue|falseThe URL template of a connector request
connector_request_mapping_problemsNoproblems|count|booleanAny mapping problems with the connector request
connector_response_mapping_problemsNoproblems|count|booleanAny mapping problems with the connector response
connector_on_response_errorNoReturns true if is_successful condition is false, or, if unset, if the response has a non-200 status code.
staticNoA static string value
errorNoreasonA string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
request_contextYesThe value of a request context key
supergraph_operation_nameYesstring|hashThe operation name from the supergraph query
supergraph_operation_kindYesstringThe operation kind from the supergraph query

GraphQL

GraphQL metrics are extracted from the response data the router returns to client requests.

SelectorDefaultableValuesDescription
list_lengthNovalueThe length of a list from the response data
field_nameNostringThe name of a field from the response data
field_typeNostringThe type of a field from the response data
type_nameNoThe GraphQL type from the response data
operation_nameYesstring | hashThe operation name of the query
staticNoA static string value

Example selector configurations

Some example configurations of common use cases for selectors:

Configuring trace ID

Logging the trace ID of a request that has GraphQL errors:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    events:
4      router:
5        my.event:
6          message: 'An event occurred'
7          level: error
8          on: response
9          condition:
10            eq:
11              - on_graphql_error: true
12              - true
13          attributes:
14            # The trace ID from the request
15            id_from_header:
16              trace_id: open_telemetry

Setting JSON paths

Configuring selectors with JSON paths, such as supergraph response_data and response_errors:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      prometheus:
5        enabled: true
6  instrumentation:
7    instruments:
8      supergraph:
9        my.request.on_graphql_error:
10          value: event_unit
11          type: counter
12          unit: error
13          description: my description
14          condition:
15            exists:
16              response_errors: "$.[0].extensions.code"
17          attributes:
18            response_errors:
19              response_errors: "$.[0].extensions.code"

Capturing the Router Response body

The response_body selector allows for accessing the response body in the telemetry configurations, enabling more detailed monitoring and logging of response data in the Router.

YAML
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      router:
5        attributes:
6          "my_attribute":
7            response_body: true

Capturing Router Response Errors

The response_errors selector allows for a more granular approach towards gathering specific error data from the Router response with JSON paths, avoiding capturing the entire response body while still providing relevant error information.

YAML
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    events:
4      router:
5        router.error:
6          attributes:
7            "my_attribute":
8              response_errors: "$.[0]"
9
10              # Other examples:
11              # response_errors: "$.[0].message"
12              # response_errors: "$.[0].locations"
13              # response_errors: "$.[0].extensions"

Counting router response errors with response_errors_count

The response_errors_count selector evaluates a JSONPath expression against the router response's errors array and returns how many errors match. Use "$[*]" to count every error, or a filter expression to count only errors that match (for example, by extensions.code).

Typical use: drive a counter instrument so you increment by the number of errors in the response, not just once per request.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        # Total number of GraphQL errors in the response body
6        my.errors.total:
7          type: counter
8          unit: error
9          description: "Sum of individual GraphQL errors per request"
10          value:
11            response_errors_count: "$[*]"
12
13        # Example: count only errors with a specific extension code
14        my.errors.filtered:
15          type: counter
16          unit: error
17          description: "Errors matching a JSONPath filter"
18          value:
19            response_errors_count: "$[?(@.extensions.code == 'NOT_FOUND')]"

Extracting fields from each router error with response_errors_field

The response_errors_field selector runs a JSONPath on each error object and collects the results into an array of strings (non-string values are serialized as JSON). If no values are extracted, the attribute is omitted.

Typical use: structured logs or span attributes with every error message or extension code in one attribute.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    events:
4      router:
5        my.error.log:
6          message: "request completed with errors"
7          level: info
8          on: response
9          condition:
10            eq:
11              - on_graphql_error: true
12              - true
13          attributes:
14            error_messages:
15              response_errors_field: "$.message"
16            error_codes:
17              response_errors_field: "$.extensions.code"
18            # Custom extension, e.g. subgraph name when present
19            error_services:
20              response_errors_field: "$.extensions.service"

Splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks

For @defer queries (and subscriptions), a single supergraph response is delivered as a stream of chunks: one primary chunk followed by one or more deferred (or subscription) chunks. The is_primary_response selector lets you split per-chunk telemetry into primary-vs-deferred series.

Use it as an attribute on an event-level instrument (value: event_unit, value: event_duration, or similar) so it evaluates once per chunk:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      supergraph:
5        my.defer.chunks:
6          type: counter
7          value: event_unit
8          unit: chunk
9          description: "Count of response chunks, split by primary vs deferred"
10          attributes:
11            is_primary:
12              is_primary_response: true

This produces two series:

  • my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="true"} — increments on each primary chunk (typically once per request).

  • my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="false"} — increments on each deferred chunk.

The same pattern works with condition if you want an instrument that fires only on primary chunks (or only on deferred chunks):

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      supergraph:
5        my.deferred.chunks.only:
6          type: counter
7          value: event_unit
8          unit: chunk
9          description: "Count of deferred response chunks"
10          condition:
11            eq:
12              - is_primary_response: true
13              - false
note
At span/response scope — for example, as a supergraph span attributeis_primary_response: true evaluates to true once per response. The primary-vs-deferred split is only meaningful at per-chunk scope (event-level instruments or events).

Router overhead and duration selectors

The router_overhead, active_subgraph_requests, and request_duration selectors enable you to extract router processing overhead and duration metrics. These selectors are available on the router service and can be used with custom instruments to create detailed overhead metrics with custom attributes.

Example using router_overhead selector to track overhead as a custom metric value:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        # Create a custom histogram with router overhead as the value
6        my.router.overhead:
7          value:
8            router_overhead: true
9          type: histogram
10          unit: s
11          description: "Router processing overhead duration"

Example using active_subgraph_requests selector to add context to overhead metrics:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        apollo.router.overhead:
6          attributes:
7            # Capture the number of active subgraph requests as an attribute
8            active_subgraph_requests:
9              active_subgraph_requests: count

Example using request_duration selector to track total request duration:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        # Count requests that complete in under 10 seconds
6        my.short.requests:
7          type: counter
8          value: unit
9          unit: reqs
10          description: "Requests completing in under 10 seconds"
11          condition:
12            lt:
13              - request_duration: seconds
14              - 10

Capture HTTP client request and response headers

Use the request_header and response_header selectors on http_client spans to capture headers from HTTP requests sent to subgraphs and REST services. http_client executes after Rhai scripts, so these selectors observe headers added by scripts.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    spans:
4      http_client:
5        attributes:
6          "http.request.header.x-custom-header":
7            request_header: "x-custom-header"
8            default: "unknown"
9          "http.response.header.cache-control":
10            response_header: "cache-control"

Getting GraphQL operation info

Configuring the query selector to get information about GraphQL operations, with an example for a custom view of operation limits:

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        views:
6          # Define a custom view because operation limits are different than the default latency-oriented view of OpenTelemetry
7          - name: oplimits.*
8            aggregation:
9              histogram:
10                buckets:
11                  - 0
12                  - 5
13                  - 10
14                  - 25
15                  - 50
16                  - 100
17                  - 500
18                  - 1000
19  instrumentation:
20    instruments:
21      supergraph:
22        oplimits.aliases:
23          value:
24            query: aliases
25          type: histogram
26          unit: number
27          description: "Aliases for an operation"
28        oplimits.depth:
29          value:
30            query: depth
31          type: histogram
32          unit: number
33          description: "Depth for an operation"
34        oplimits.height:
35          value:
36            query: height
37          type: histogram
38          unit: number
39          description: "Height for an operation"
40        oplimits.root_fields:
41          value:
42            query: root_fields
43          type: histogram
44          unit: number
45          description: "Root fields for an operation"