A selector is used to extract data from the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle (pipeline) services and attach them to telemetry, specifically spans, instruments, conditions and events.

An example of a selector, request_header , of the router service on a custom span attribute:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 "my_attribute" : 7 # ... 8 request_header : "x-my-header"

Selector configuration reference

Each service of the router pipeline ( router , supergraph , subgraph , connector ) has its own available selectors. You can also extract GraphQL metrics from the response data the router returns to clients.

Router

The router service is the initial entrypoint for all requests. It is HTTP centric and deals with opaque bytes.

Selector Defaultable Values Description trace_id Yes open_telemetry | datadog The trace ID operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the query studio_operation_id Yes true | false The Apollo Studio operation id request_header Yes The name of the request header request_context Yes The name of a request context key response_header Yes The name of a response header response_status Yes code | reason The response status response_context Yes The name of a response context key response_body Yes JSON Path into the router response body data (it might impact performance) response_errors Yes JSON Path into the router response body errors (it might impact performance) response_errors_count No Count of router response errors matching a JSONPath filter (it might impact performance) response_errors_field No Extract a field from each router response error as an array of strings (it might impact performance) baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error static No A static string value error No reason a string value containing error reason when it's a critical error router_overhead No true | false Router processing overhead duration in seconds (excludes subgraph wait time) active_subgraph_requests No count | bool The number of active subgraph requests ( count ) or whether any are active ( bool ) request_duration No seconds | milliseconds | nanoseconds Total request duration from when the router received the request

Supergraph

The supergraph service is executed after query parsing but before query execution. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the query operation_kind No string The operation kind from the query query Yes string | aliases | depth | height | root_fields The GraphQL query query_variable Yes The name of a GraphQL query variable request_header Yes The name of a request header response_header Yes The name of a response header is_primary_response No true Boolean indicating whether the current response chunk is the primary one (instead of a deferred or subscription event). At per-chunk scope (for example, on an event-level instrument), returns true for the primary chunk and false for subsequent chunks. For details, see splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks. response_data Yes JSON Path into the supergraph response body data (it might impact performance) response_errors Yes JSON Path into the supergraph response body errors (it might impact performance) request_context Yes The name of a request context key response_context Yes The name of a response context key on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Subgraph

The subgraph service executes multiple times during query execution, with each execution representing a call to a single subgraph. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description subgraph_operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the subgraph query subgraph_operation_kind No string The operation kind from the subgraph query subgraph_query Yes string The GraphQL query to the subgraph subgraph_name No true | false The subgraph name is_deferred No true Boolean indicating whether this subgraph fetch is part of the deferred portion of an @defer query plan. Returns true for fetches inside a DeferredNode subtree, false for primary fetches. For details, see splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase. subgraph_query_variable Yes The name of a subgraph query variable subgraph_response_data Yes JSON Path into the subgraph response body data (it might impact performance) subgraph_response_errors Yes JSON Path into the subgraph response body errors (it might impact performance) subgraph_request_header Yes The name of a subgraph request header subgraph_response_header Yes The name of a subgraph response header subgraph_response_status Yes code | reason The status of a subgraph response subgraph_on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the subgraph response payload contains a GraphQL error supergraph_operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the supergraph query supergraph_operation_kind Yes string The operation kind from the supergraph query supergraph_query Yes string The graphql query to the supergraph supergraph_query_variable Yes The name of a supergraph query variable supergraph_request_header Yes The name of a supergraph request header subgraph_resend_count Yes true | false Number of retries for an http request to a subgraph request_context Yes The name of a request context key response_context Yes The name of a response context key baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error response_cache No hit | miss Returns the number of cache hit or miss for this subgraph request response_cache_status No hit | partial_hit | miss | status Indicates the cache status for the subgraph request: hit (all data from cache), miss (all data from subgraph), or partial_hit (some entities from cache). response_cache_control No max_age | scope | no_store Provides data from the computed Cache-Control header, such as max_age , scope ( public / private ), or no_store status.

Splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase

For @defer queries, the router issues some subgraph fetches as part of the primary response and others to satisfy deferred fields. The is_deferred selector lets you tag subgraph -scoped metrics with which phase produced the fetch, so you can see, for example, whether deferred fetches contribute disproportionately to tail latency:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 subgraph : 5 http.client.request.duration : 6 attributes : 7 phase : 8 is_deferred : true

This produces two histogram series:

http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="false"} — primary fetches.

http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="true"} — fetches issued to satisfy @defer fields.

Combine with subgraph_name to get a per- subgraph, per-phase breakdown:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 subgraph : 5 http.client.request.duration : 6 attributes : 7 subgraph : 8 subgraph_name : true 9 phase : 10 is_deferred : true

note is_deferred is evaluated at subgraph request time, based on whether the fetch node being dispatched lives under a DeferredNode in the query plan. Fetches outside of any @defer (including all fetches on non-deferred queries) return false .

HTTP Client

The HTTP client service also executes multiple times. Each execution represents an HTTP request to a single subgraph or REST service. This service executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so these selectors can observe headers added by scripts.

note The http_client service supports the request_header and response_header selectors. Conditions and the static selector are currently unavailable for this service. If you attempt to configure them, your router fails to start.

Selector Defaultable Values Description request_header Yes The name of a request header response_header Yes The name of a response header

Connector

HTTP

Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. These selectors let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description subgraph_name No true | false The name of the subgraph containing the connector connector_source No name The name of the @source associated with this connector, if any connector_http_request_header Yes The name of a connector request header connector_http_response_header Yes The name of a connector response header connector_http_response_status No code | reason The status of a connector response connector_http_method No true | false The HTTP method of a connector request connector_url_template No true | false The URL template of a connector request connector_request_mapping_problems No problems | count | boolean Any mapping problems with the connector request connector_response_mapping_problems No problems | count | boolean Any mapping problems with the connector response connector_on_response_error No Returns true if is_successful condition is false, or, if unset, if the response has a non-200 status code. static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error request_context Yes The value of a request context key supergraph_operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the supergraph query supergraph_operation_kind Yes string The operation kind from the supergraph query

GraphQL

GraphQL metrics are extracted from the response data the router returns to client requests.

Selector Defaultable Values Description list_length No value The length of a list from the response data field_name No string The name of a field from the response data field_type No string The type of a field from the response data type_name No The GraphQL type from the response data operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name of the query static No A static string value

Example selector configurations

Some example configurations of common use cases for selectors:

Configuring trace ID

Logging the trace ID of a request that has GraphQL errors:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 my.event : 6 message : 'An event occurred' 7 level : error 8 on : response 9 condition : 10 eq : 11 - on_graphql_error : true 12 - true 13 attributes : 14 # The trace ID from the request 15 id_from_header : 16 trace_id : open_telemetry

Setting JSON paths

Configuring selectors with JSON paths, such as supergraph response_data and response_errors :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 prometheus : 5 enabled : true 6 instrumentation : 7 instruments : 8 supergraph : 9 my.request.on_graphql_error : 10 value : event_unit 11 type : counter 12 unit : error 13 description : my description 14 condition : 15 exists : 16 response_errors : "$.[0].extensions.code" 17 attributes : 18 response_errors : 19 response_errors : "$.[0].extensions.code"

Capturing the Router Response body

The response_body selector allows for accessing the response body in the telemetry configurations, enabling more detailed monitoring and logging of response data in the Router.

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 "my_attribute" : 7 response_body : true

Capturing Router Response Errors

The response_errors selector allows for a more granular approach towards gathering specific error data from the Router response with JSON paths, avoiding capturing the entire response body while still providing relevant error information.

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 router.error : 6 attributes : 7 "my_attribute" : 8 response_errors : "$.[0]" 9 10 # Other examples: 11 # response_errors: "$.[0].message" 12 # response_errors: "$.[0].locations" 13 # response_errors: "$.[0].extensions"

Counting router response errors with response_errors_count

The response_errors_count selector evaluates a JSONPath expression against the router response's errors array and returns how many errors match. Use "$[*]" to count every error, or a filter expression to count only errors that match (for example, by extensions.code ).

Typical use: drive a counter instrument so you increment by the number of errors in the response, not just once per request.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 # Total number of GraphQL errors in the response body 6 my.errors.total : 7 type : counter 8 unit : error 9 description : "Sum of individual GraphQL errors per request" 10 value : 11 response_errors_count : "$[*]" 12 13 # Example: count only errors with a specific extension code 14 my.errors.filtered : 15 type : counter 16 unit : error 17 description : "Errors matching a JSONPath filter" 18 value : 19 response_errors_count : "$[?(@.extensions.code == 'NOT_FOUND')]"

Extracting fields from each router error with response_errors_field

The response_errors_field selector runs a JSONPath on each error object and collects the results into an array of strings (non-string values are serialized as JSON). If no values are extracted, the attribute is omitted.

Typical use: structured logs or span attributes with every error message or extension code in one attribute.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 my.error.log : 6 message : "request completed with errors" 7 level : info 8 on : response 9 condition : 10 eq : 11 - on_graphql_error : true 12 - true 13 attributes : 14 error_messages : 15 response_errors_field : "$.message" 16 error_codes : 17 response_errors_field : "$.extensions.code" 18 # Custom extension, e.g. subgraph name when present 19 error_services : 20 response_errors_field : "$.extensions.service"

Splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks

For @defer queries (and subscriptions), a single supergraph response is delivered as a stream of chunks: one primary chunk followed by one or more deferred (or subscription) chunks. The is_primary_response selector lets you split per-chunk telemetry into primary-vs-deferred series.

Use it as an attribute on an event-level instrument ( value: event_unit , value: event_duration , or similar) so it evaluates once per chunk:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 supergraph : 5 my.defer.chunks : 6 type : counter 7 value : event_unit 8 unit : chunk 9 description : "Count of response chunks, split by primary vs deferred" 10 attributes : 11 is_primary : 12 is_primary_response : true

This produces two series:

my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="true"} — increments on each primary chunk (typically once per request).

my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="false"} — increments on each deferred chunk.

The same pattern works with condition if you want an instrument that fires only on primary chunks (or only on deferred chunks):

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 supergraph : 5 my.deferred.chunks.only : 6 type : counter 7 value : event_unit 8 unit : chunk 9 description : "Count of deferred response chunks" 10 condition : 11 eq : 12 - is_primary_response : true 13 - false

note At span /response scope — for example, as a supergraph span attribute — is_primary_response: true evaluates to true once per response. The primary-vs-deferred split is only meaningful at per-chunk scope (event-level instruments or events).

Router overhead and duration selectors

The router_overhead , active_subgraph_requests , and request_duration selectors enable you to extract router processing overhead and duration metrics. These selectors are available on the router service and can be used with custom instruments to create detailed overhead metrics with custom attributes.

Example using router_overhead selector to track overhead as a custom metric value:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 # Create a custom histogram with router overhead as the value 6 my.router.overhead : 7 value : 8 router_overhead : true 9 type : histogram 10 unit : s 11 description : "Router processing overhead duration"

Example using active_subgraph_requests selector to add context to overhead metrics:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 apollo.router.overhead : 6 attributes : 7 # Capture the number of active subgraph requests as an attribute 8 active_subgraph_requests : 9 active_subgraph_requests : count

Example using request_duration selector to track total request duration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 # Count requests that complete in under 10 seconds 6 my.short.requests : 7 type : counter 8 value : unit 9 unit : reqs 10 description : "Requests completing in under 10 seconds" 11 condition : 12 lt : 13 - request_duration : seconds 14 - 10

Capture HTTP client request and response headers

Use the request_header and response_header selectors on http_client spans to capture headers from HTTP requests sent to subgraphs and REST services. http_client executes after Rhai scripts, so these selectors observe headers added by scripts.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 http_client : 5 attributes : 6 "http.request.header.x-custom-header" : 7 request_header : "x-custom-header" 8 default : "unknown" 9 "http.response.header.cache-control" : 10 response_header : "cache-control"

Getting GraphQL operation info

Configuring the query selector to get information about GraphQL operations, with an example for a custom view of operation limits: