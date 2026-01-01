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Selectors
Select data from the router pipeline to extract
A selector is used to extract data from the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle (pipeline) services and attach them to telemetry, specifically spans, instruments, conditions and events.
An example of a selector,
request_header, of the router service on a custom span attribute:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 "my_attribute":
7 # ...
8 request_header: "x-my-header"
Selector configuration reference
Each service of the router pipeline (
router,
supergraph,
subgraph,
connector) has its own available selectors.
You can also extract GraphQL metrics from the response data the router returns to clients.
Router
The router service is the initial entrypoint for all requests. It is HTTP centric and deals with opaque bytes.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
trace_id
|Yes
open_telemetry |
datadog
|The trace ID
operation_name
|Yes
string |
hash
|The operation name from the query
studio_operation_id
|Yes
true |
false
|The Apollo Studio operation id
request_header
|Yes
|The name of the request header
request_context
|Yes
|The name of a request context key
response_header
|Yes
|The name of a response header
response_status
|Yes
code |
reason
|The response status
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
response_body
|Yes
|JSON Path into the router response body data (it might impact performance)
response_errors
|Yes
|JSON Path into the router response body errors (it might impact performance)
response_errors_count
|No
|Count of router response errors matching a JSONPath filter (it might impact performance)
response_errors_field
|No
|Extract a field from each router response error as an array of strings (it might impact performance)
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
on_graphql_error
|No
true |
false
|Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|a string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
router_overhead
|No
true |
false
|Router processing overhead duration in seconds (excludes subgraph wait time)
active_subgraph_requests
|No
count |
bool
|The number of active subgraph requests (
count) or whether any are active (
bool)
request_duration
|No
seconds |
milliseconds |
nanoseconds
|Total request duration from when the router received the request
Supergraph
The supergraph service is executed after query parsing but before query execution. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
operation_name
|Yes
string |
hash
|The operation name from the query
operation_kind
|No
string
|The operation kind from the query
query
|Yes
string |
aliases |
depth |
height |
root_fields
|The GraphQL query
query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a GraphQL query variable
request_header
|Yes
|The name of a request header
response_header
|Yes
|The name of a response header
is_primary_response
|No
true
|Boolean indicating whether the current response chunk is the primary one (instead of a deferred or subscription event). At per-chunk scope (for example, on an event-level instrument), returns
true for the primary chunk and
false for subsequent chunks. For details, see splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks.
response_data
|Yes
|JSON Path into the supergraph response body data (it might impact performance)
response_errors
|Yes
|JSON Path into the supergraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
request_context
|Yes
|The name of a request context key
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
on_graphql_error
|No
true |
false
|Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
Subgraph
The subgraph service executes multiple times during query execution, with each execution representing a call to a single subgraph. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
subgraph_operation_name
|Yes
string |
hash
|The operation name from the subgraph query
subgraph_operation_kind
|No
string
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph_query
|Yes
string
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph
subgraph_name
|No
true |
false
|The subgraph name
is_deferred
|No
true
|Boolean indicating whether this subgraph fetch is part of the deferred portion of an
@defer query plan. Returns
true for fetches inside a
DeferredNode subtree,
false for primary fetches. For details, see splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase.
subgraph_query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph query variable
subgraph_response_data
|Yes
|JSON Path into the subgraph response body data (it might impact performance)
subgraph_response_errors
|Yes
|JSON Path into the subgraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
subgraph_request_header
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph request header
subgraph_response_header
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph response header
subgraph_response_status
|Yes
code |
reason
|The status of a subgraph response
subgraph_on_graphql_error
|No
true |
false
|Boolean set to true if the subgraph response payload contains a GraphQL error
supergraph_operation_name
|Yes
string |
hash
|The operation name from the supergraph query
supergraph_operation_kind
|Yes
string
|The operation kind from the supergraph query
supergraph_query
|Yes
string
|The graphql query to the supergraph
supergraph_query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a supergraph query variable
supergraph_request_header
|Yes
|The name of a supergraph request header
subgraph_resend_count
|Yes
true |
false
|Number of retries for an http request to a subgraph
request_context
|Yes
|The name of a request context key
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
response_cache
|No
hit |
miss
|Returns the number of cache hit or miss for this subgraph request
response_cache_status
|No
hit |
partial_hit|
miss|
status
|Indicates the cache status for the subgraph request:
hit (all data from cache),
miss (all data from subgraph), or
partial_hit (some entities from cache).
response_cache_control
|No
max_age |
scope|
no_store
|Provides data from the computed
Cache-Control header, such as
max_age,
scope (
public/
private), or
no_store status.
Splitting subgraph metrics by defer phase
For
@defer queries, the router issues some subgraph fetches as part of the primary response and others to satisfy deferred fields. The
is_deferred selector lets you tag subgraph-scoped metrics with which phase produced the fetch, so you can see, for example, whether deferred fetches contribute disproportionately to tail latency:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 subgraph:
5 http.client.request.duration:
6 attributes:
7 phase:
8 is_deferred: true
This produces two histogram series:
http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="false"}— primary fetches.
http_client_request_duration_seconds{phase="true"}— fetches issued to satisfy
@deferfields.
Combine with
subgraph_name to get a per-subgraph, per-phase breakdown:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 subgraph:
5 http.client.request.duration:
6 attributes:
7 subgraph:
8 subgraph_name: true
9 phase:
10 is_deferred: true
is_deferred is evaluated at subgraph request time, based on whether the fetch node being dispatched lives under a
DeferredNode in the query plan. Fetches outside of any
@defer (including all fetches on non-deferred queries) return
false.
HTTP Client
The HTTP client service also executes multiple times. Each execution represents an HTTP request to a single subgraph or REST service. This service executes after any Rhai scripts that modify subgraph requests, so these selectors can observe headers added by scripts.
http_client service supports the
request_header and
response_header selectors. Conditions and the
static selector are currently unavailable for this service. If you attempt to configure them, your router fails to start.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
request_header
|Yes
|The name of a request header
response_header
|Yes
|The name of a response header
Connector
HTTP
Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. These selectors let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
subgraph_name
|No
true|
false
|The name of the subgraph containing the connector
connector_source
|No
name
|The name of the
@source associated with this connector, if any
connector_http_request_header
|Yes
|The name of a connector request header
connector_http_response_header
|Yes
|The name of a connector response header
connector_http_response_status
|No
code|
reason
|The status of a connector response
connector_http_method
|No
true|
false
|The HTTP method of a connector request
connector_url_template
|No
true|
false
|The URL template of a connector request
connector_request_mapping_problems
|No
problems|
count|
boolean
|Any mapping problems with the connector request
connector_response_mapping_problems
|No
problems|
count|
boolean
|Any mapping problems with the connector response
connector_on_response_error
|No
|Returns true if
is_successful condition is false, or, if unset, if the response has a non-200 status code.
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
request_context
|Yes
|The value of a request context key
supergraph_operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name from the supergraph query
supergraph_operation_kind
|Yes
string
|The operation kind from the supergraph query
GraphQL
GraphQL metrics are extracted from the response data the router returns to client requests.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
list_length
|No
value
|The length of a list from the response data
field_name
|No
string
|The name of a field from the response data
field_type
|No
string
|The type of a field from the response data
type_name
|No
|The GraphQL type from the response data
operation_name
|Yes
string |
hash
|The operation name of the query
static
|No
|A static string value
Example selector configurations
Some example configurations of common use cases for selectors:
Configuring trace ID
Logging the trace ID of a request that has GraphQL errors:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 router:
5 my.event:
6 message: 'An event occurred'
7 level: error
8 on: response
9 condition:
10 eq:
11 - on_graphql_error: true
12 - true
13 attributes:
14 # The trace ID from the request
15 id_from_header:
16 trace_id: open_telemetry
Setting JSON paths
Configuring selectors with JSON paths, such as supergraph
response_data and
response_errors:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 prometheus:
5 enabled: true
6 instrumentation:
7 instruments:
8 supergraph:
9 my.request.on_graphql_error:
10 value: event_unit
11 type: counter
12 unit: error
13 description: my description
14 condition:
15 exists:
16 response_errors: "$.[0].extensions.code"
17 attributes:
18 response_errors:
19 response_errors: "$.[0].extensions.code"
Capturing the Router Response body
The
response_body selector allows for accessing the response body in the telemetry
configurations, enabling more detailed monitoring and logging of response data in the Router.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 "my_attribute":
7 response_body: true
Capturing Router Response Errors
The
response_errors selector allows for a more granular approach towards gathering specific error
data from the Router response with JSON paths, avoiding capturing the entire response body
while still providing relevant error information.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 router:
5 router.error:
6 attributes:
7 "my_attribute":
8 response_errors: "$.[0]"
9
10 # Other examples:
11 # response_errors: "$.[0].message"
12 # response_errors: "$.[0].locations"
13 # response_errors: "$.[0].extensions"
Counting router response errors with
response_errors_count
The
response_errors_count selector evaluates a JSONPath expression against the router response's
errors array and returns how many errors match. Use
"$[*]" to count every error, or a filter expression to count only errors that match (for example, by
extensions.code).
Typical use: drive a counter instrument so you increment by the number of errors in the response, not just once per request.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 # Total number of GraphQL errors in the response body
6 my.errors.total:
7 type: counter
8 unit: error
9 description: "Sum of individual GraphQL errors per request"
10 value:
11 response_errors_count: "$[*]"
12
13 # Example: count only errors with a specific extension code
14 my.errors.filtered:
15 type: counter
16 unit: error
17 description: "Errors matching a JSONPath filter"
18 value:
19 response_errors_count: "$[?(@.extensions.code == 'NOT_FOUND')]"
Extracting fields from each router error with
response_errors_field
The
response_errors_field selector runs a JSONPath on each error object and collects the results into an array of strings (non-string values are serialized as JSON). If no values are extracted, the attribute is omitted.
Typical use: structured logs or span attributes with every error message or extension code in one attribute.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 router:
5 my.error.log:
6 message: "request completed with errors"
7 level: info
8 on: response
9 condition:
10 eq:
11 - on_graphql_error: true
12 - true
13 attributes:
14 error_messages:
15 response_errors_field: "$.message"
16 error_codes:
17 response_errors_field: "$.extensions.code"
18 # Custom extension, e.g. subgraph name when present
19 error_services:
20 response_errors_field: "$.extensions.service"
Splitting metrics between primary and deferred chunks
For
@defer queries (and subscriptions), a single supergraph response is delivered as a stream of chunks: one primary chunk followed by one or more deferred (or subscription) chunks. The
is_primary_response selector lets you split per-chunk telemetry into primary-vs-deferred series.
Use it as an attribute on an event-level instrument (
value: event_unit,
value: event_duration, or similar) so it evaluates once per chunk:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 supergraph:
5 my.defer.chunks:
6 type: counter
7 value: event_unit
8 unit: chunk
9 description: "Count of response chunks, split by primary vs deferred"
10 attributes:
11 is_primary:
12 is_primary_response: true
This produces two series:
my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="true"}— increments on each primary chunk (typically once per request).
my_defer_chunks_total{is_primary="false"}— increments on each deferred chunk.
The same pattern works with
condition if you want an instrument that fires only on primary chunks (or only on deferred chunks):
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 supergraph:
5 my.deferred.chunks.only:
6 type: counter
7 value: event_unit
8 unit: chunk
9 description: "Count of deferred response chunks"
10 condition:
11 eq:
12 - is_primary_response: true
13 - false
is_primary_response: true evaluates to
true once per response. The primary-vs-deferred split is only meaningful at per-chunk scope (event-level instruments or events).
Router overhead and duration selectors
The
router_overhead,
active_subgraph_requests, and
request_duration selectors enable you to extract router processing overhead and duration metrics. These selectors are available on the router service and can be used with custom instruments to create detailed overhead metrics with custom attributes.
Example using
router_overhead selector to track overhead as a custom metric value:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 # Create a custom histogram with router overhead as the value
6 my.router.overhead:
7 value:
8 router_overhead: true
9 type: histogram
10 unit: s
11 description: "Router processing overhead duration"
Example using
active_subgraph_requests selector to add context to overhead metrics:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 apollo.router.overhead:
6 attributes:
7 # Capture the number of active subgraph requests as an attribute
8 active_subgraph_requests:
9 active_subgraph_requests: count
Example using
request_duration selector to track total request duration:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 # Count requests that complete in under 10 seconds
6 my.short.requests:
7 type: counter
8 value: unit
9 unit: reqs
10 description: "Requests completing in under 10 seconds"
11 condition:
12 lt:
13 - request_duration: seconds
14 - 10
Capture HTTP client request and response headers
Use the
request_header and
response_header selectors on
http_client spans to capture headers from HTTP requests sent to subgraphs and REST services.
http_client executes after Rhai scripts, so these selectors observe headers added by scripts.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 http_client:
5 attributes:
6 "http.request.header.x-custom-header":
7 request_header: "x-custom-header"
8 default: "unknown"
9 "http.response.header.cache-control":
10 response_header: "cache-control"
Getting GraphQL operation info
Configuring the
query selector to get information about GraphQL operations, with an example for a custom view of operation limits:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 views:
6 # Define a custom view because operation limits are different than the default latency-oriented view of OpenTelemetry
7 - name: oplimits.*
8 aggregation:
9 histogram:
10 buckets:
11 - 0
12 - 5
13 - 10
14 - 25
15 - 50
16 - 100
17 - 500
18 - 1000
19 instrumentation:
20 instruments:
21 supergraph:
22 oplimits.aliases:
23 value:
24 query: aliases
25 type: histogram
26 unit: number
27 description: "Aliases for an operation"
28 oplimits.depth:
29 value:
30 query: depth
31 type: histogram
32 unit: number
33 description: "Depth for an operation"
34 oplimits.height:
35 value:
36 query: height
37 type: histogram
38 unit: number
39 description: "Height for an operation"
40 oplimits.root_fields:
41 value:
42 query: root_fields
43 type: histogram
44 unit: number
45 description: "Root fields for an operation"