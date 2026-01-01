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Writing Native Rust Plugins
Extend the router with custom Rust code
Your federated graph might have specific requirements that aren't supported by the built-in configuration options of the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core. For example, you might need to further customize the behavior of:
Authentication/authorization
Logging
Operation tracing
In these cases, you can create custom plugins for the router.
- Native plugins require familiarity with programming in Rust.
- Native plugins require compiling a custom router binary from source, which can introduce unexpected behavior in your router that's difficult to diagnose and support.
Planning a plugin
When designing a new plugin, you first want to determine which of the router's services the plugin should hook into to achieve its use case.
For descriptions of these services, see Router request lifecycle.
Building a plugin
To demonstrate building a plugin, we'll walk through the hello world example plugin in the router repo.
1. Add modules
Most plugins should start by including the following set of
use declarations:
1use apollo_router::plugin::Plugin;
2use apollo_router::register_plugin;
3use apollo_router::services::*;
4use tower::{BoxError, ServiceBuilder, ServiceExt};
When your plugin is complete, the compiler will provide helpful warnings if any of these modules aren't necessary. Your plugin can also
use modules from other crates as needed.
2. Define your configuration
All plugins require an associated configuration. At a minimum, this configuration contains a boolean that indicates whether the plugin is enabled, but it can include anything that can be deserialized by
serde.
Declare your configuration struct with the
#[configuration] attribute of the
apollo-configuration crate. Add the crate as a dependency, using the same version as the router:
1#[apollo_configuration::configuration]
2struct Conf {
3 // Put your plugin configuration here. It's deserialized from YAML automatically.
4 #[config(required)]
5 name: String,
6}
Note: The attribute derives
Clone,
Debug,
Deserializeand
JsonSchema, so your configuration can participate in JSON schema generation, and implements apollo-configuration's
Configurationtrait. The configuration rejects unknown keys. Every field is optional and takes its type's default, unless you mark it
#[config(required)]or give it a value with
#[config(default = ...)].
Your configuration must also be
Send,
Syncand
'static.
A plugin's
Config must implement
apollo_configuration::Configuration, so native plugin configuration uses
apollo-configuration and its
#[configuration] attribute. The router parses and validates each plugin's section while it parses its configuration. To reject values the schema allows, add a validation function. It runs at parse time and reports its errors at the offending value in your plugin's section of the file:
1use apollo_configuration::ErrorCollector;
2
3#[apollo_configuration::configuration(validate = validate_conf)]
4struct Conf {
5 #[config(required)]
6 name: String,
7}
8
9fn validate_conf(conf: &Conf, mut errors: ErrorCollector<'_>) {
10 if conf.name.is_empty() {
11 errors.nest("name").report_simple("name must not be empty");
12 }
13}
If your plugin's section is a bare
true or
false, such as
my_plugin: true, use
apollo_router::plugin::Enabled as its configuration instead of defining a struct. A plugin without configuration can use
type Config = ();.
If the attribute can't express your configuration type, for example a tuple struct, derive
Clone,
Deserialize, and
JsonSchema yourself and implement
Validate and
Configuration manually. The router re-exports the crate as
apollo_router::plugin::apollo_configuration, so these impls don't need the extra dependency.
Then define the plugin itself and specify the configuration as an associated type:
1#[async_trait::async_trait]
2impl Plugin for HelloWorld {
3 type Config = Conf;
4}
3. Implement the
Plugin trait
All router plugins must implement the
Plugin trait. This trait defines lifecycle hooks that enable hooking into a router's services.
The trait also provides a default implementations for each hook, which returns the associated service unmodified.
1// This is a bare-bones plugin that you can duplicate when creating your own.
2use apollo_router::plugin::PluginInit;
3use apollo_router::plugin::Plugin;
4use apollo_router::services::*;
5
6#[async_trait::async_trait]
7impl Plugin for HelloWorld {
8 type Config = Conf;
9
10 // This is invoked once after the router starts and compiled-in
11 // plugins are registered
12 fn new (init: PluginInit<Self::Config>) -> Result<Self, BoxError> {
13 Ok(HelloWorld { configuration: init.config })
14 }
15
16 // Only define the hooks you need to modify. Each default hook
17 // implementation returns its associated service with no changes.
18 fn router_service(
19 &self,
20 service: router::BoxCloneService,
21 ) -> router::BoxCloneService {
22 service
23 }
24
25 fn supergraph_service(
26 &self,
27 service: supergraph::BoxCloneService,
28 ) -> supergraph::BoxCloneService {
29 service
30 }
31
32 fn execution_service(
33 &self,
34 service: execution::BoxCloneService,
35 ) -> execution::BoxCloneService {
36 service
37 }
38
39 // Unlike other hooks, this hook also passes the name of the subgraph
40 // being invoked. That's because this service might invoke *multiple*
41 // subgraphs for a single request, and this is called once for each.
42 fn subgraph_service(
43 &self,
44 name: &str,
45 service: subgraph::BoxCloneService,
46 ) -> subgraph::BoxCloneService {
47 service
48 }
49}
4. Define individual hooks
To define custom logic for a service hook, you can use
ServiceBuilder.
ServiceBuilder provides common building blocks that remove much of the complexity of writing a plugin. These building blocks are called layers.
1// Replaces the default definition in the example above
2use tower::ServiceBuilderExt;
3use apollo_router::ServiceBuilderExt as ApolloServiceBuilderExt;
4
5fn supergraph_service(
6 &self,
7 service: router::BoxCloneService,
8) -> router::BoxCloneService {
9 // Always use service builder to compose your plugins.
10 // It provides off-the-shelf building blocks for your plugin.
11 ServiceBuilder::new()
12 // Some example service builder methods:
13 // .map_request()
14 // .map_response()
15 // .rate_limit()
16 // .checkpoint_async()
17 // .timeout()
18 .service(service)
19 .boxed_clone()
20}
The tower-rs library (which the router is built on) comes with many "off-the-shelf" layers. In addition, Apollo provides layers that cover common functionality and integration with third-party products.
Some notable layers are:
buffered - Make a service
Clone. Typically required for any
asynclayers.
checkpoint - Perform a sync call to decide if a request should proceed or not. Useful for validation.
checkpoint_async - Perform an async call to decide if the request should proceed or not. e.g. for Authentication. Requires
buffered.
oneshot_checkpoint_async - Perform an async call to decide if the request should proceed or not. e.g. for Authentication. Does not require
bufferedand should be preferred to
checkpoint_asyncfor that reason.
instrument - Add a tracing span around a service.
map_request - Transform the request before proceeding. e.g. for header manipulation.
map_response - Transform the response before proceeding. e.g. for header manipulation.
Before implementing a layer yourself, always check whether an existing layer implementation might fit your needs. Reusing layers is significantly faster than implementing layers from scratch.
5. Define necessary context
Sometimes you might need to pass custom information between services. For example:
Authentication information obtained by the
SupergraphServicemight be required by
SubgraphServices.
Cache control headers from
SubgraphServices might be aggregated and returned to the client by the
SupergraphService.
Whenever the router receives a request, it creates a corresponding
context object and passes it along to each service. This object can store anything that's Serde-compatible (e.g., all simple types or a custom type).
All of your plugin's hooks can interact with the
context object using the following functions:
insert
1context.insert("key1", 1)?;
Adds a value to the
context object. Serialization and deserialization happen automatically. You might sometimes need to specify the type in cases where the Rust compiler can't figure it out by itself.
If multiple threads might write a value to the same
context key, use
upsert instead.
get
1let value : u32 = context.get("key1")?;
Fetches a value from the
context object.
upsert
1context.upsert("key1", |v: u32| v + 1)?;
Use
upsert if you might need to resolve multiple simultaneous writes to a single
context key (this is most likely for the
subgraph_service hook, because it might be called by multiple threads in parallel). Rust is multithreaded, and you will get unexpected results if multiple threads write to
context at the same time. This function prevents issues by guaranteeing that modifications happen serially.
Note:
upsert requires v to implement
Default.
6. Register your plugin
To enable the router to discover your plugin, you need to register the plugin.
To do so, use the
register_plugin!() macro provided by
apollo-router. This takes 3 arguments:
A group name
A plugin name
A struct implementing the
Plugintrait
For example:
1register_plugin!("example", "hello_world", HelloWorld);
Choose a group name that represents your organization and a name that represents your plugin's functionality.
7. Configure your plugin
After you register your plugin, you need to add configuration for it to your YAML configuration file in the
plugins: section:
1plugins:
2 example.hello_world:
3 # Any values here are passed to the plugin as part of your configuration
Observability
Add custom metrics
To create custom metrics, you can use the OpenTelemetry crates.
To publish a new metric, get the OpenTelemetry
MeterProvider and register an instrument:
1use apollo_router::metrics::meter_provider;
2
3let meter = meter_provider().meter("apollo/router");
4// The instrument will publish metrics until it is dropped.
5let _instrument = meter.u64_observable_gauge("foo")
6 .with_description("The amount of active foos")
7 .with_callback(|gauge| {
8 gauge.observe(count_the_foos());
9 })
10 .init();
Add custom spans
To create custom spans and traces you can use
tracing macros to generate a span.
1use tracing::info_span;
2
3info_span!("my_span");
Accessing operation IDs
When writing plugins, you can access GraphOS Studio operation IDs by reading the value of
apollo::supergraph::operation_id from
context.
Plugin lifecycle
Like individual requests, plugins follow their own strict lifecycle that helps provide structure to the router's execution.
Creation
When the router starts or reloads, it calls
new to create instances of plugins that have configuration in the
plugins: section of the YAML configuration file. If any of these calls fail, the router terminates with helpful error messages.
There is no sequencing for plugin registration, and registrations might even execute in parallel. A plugin should never rely on the existence of another plugin during initialization.
Request and response lifecycle
Within a given service (router, subgraph, etc.), a request is handled in the following order:
Rust plugins, in the same order they're declared in your YAML configuration file.
The corresponding response is handled in the opposite order.
This ordering is relevant for communicating through the
context object.
When a single supergraph request involves multiple subgraph requests, the handling of each subgraph request and response is ordered as above but different subgraph requests may be handled in parallel, making their relative ordering non-deterministic.
Router lifecycle notes
If a router is listening for dynamic changes to its configuration, it also triggers lifecycle events when those changes occur.
Before switching to an updated configuration, the router ensures that the new configuration is valid. This process includes starting up replacement plugins for the new configuration. This means that a plugin should not assume that it's the only executing instance of that plugin in a single router.
After the new configuration is deemed valid, the router shifts to it. The previous configuration is dropped and its corresponding plugins are shut down. Errors during the shutdown of these plugins are logged and do not affect router execution.
Testing plugins
Unit testing of a plugin is typically most helpful and there are extensive examples of plugin testing in the examples and plugins directories.
apollo_router::tracer module.