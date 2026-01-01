Upgrading from Versions 2.x

GraphOS Router v3.x includes various breaking changes when upgrading from v2.x, including removing deprecated features and consolidating on OpenTelemetry-native tracing formats.

This upgrade guide describes the steps to upgrade your GraphOS Router deployment from version 2.x to 3.x. It describes breaking changes and how to resolve them. It also recommends new features to use.

Upgrade strategy

This guide starts from a configuration that works with router v2.x. If you run router v1.x, first upgrade to v2.x by following Upgrading from Versions 1.x, using a v2.x router to upgrade your configuration.

Before making any changes, auto-upgrade your configuration. This will remove options that already have no effect in v2.x, and make the rest of the upgrade easier.

Check the changes that will be applied using:

Bash copy 1 router config upgrade --diff router.yaml

Then apply the changes using:

Bash copy 1 router config upgrade router.yaml > router.next.yaml 2 mv router.next.yaml router.yaml

Removals and deprecations

The following headings describe features that have been removed in router v3.x. Alternatives to the removed features are described, if available.

Removed Jaeger trace propagator

The opentelemetry-jaeger-propagator crate has deprecated the Jaeger propagation format in favor of W3C Trace Context propagation. The Jaeger propagator has been removed entirely.

Upgrade step:

Change your router config to use trace_context propagation instead:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 propagation : 5 # Before (no longer supported) 6 # jaeger: true 7 trace_context : true

This only affects the propagation format used for distributed tracing headers; sending traces to Jaeger via the OTLP exporter is unaffected.

Removed Zipkin trace exporter and propagator

The opentelemetry-zipkin crate has deprecated its exporter and propagator in favor of OTLP (Zipkin supports OTLP ingestion via zipkin-otel ). The native Zipkin exporter and propagator have been removed entirely.

Upgrade step:

Change your router config to send traces to Zipkin via the otlp exporter instead:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 # Before (no longer supported) 5 # zipkin: 6 # enabled: true 7 # endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/spans" 8 otlp : 9 enabled : true 10 endpoint : "http://127.0.0.1:9411" 11 protocol : http

Removed preview_entity_cache plugin

The preview_entity_cache plugin is removed in GraphOS Router v3.0.0. It was superseded by response_cache .

Upgrade step:

Adopt the new plugin:

diff copy 1 -preview_entity_cache: 2 +response_cache: 3 enabled: true 4 subgraph: 5 all: 6 enabled: true 7 redis: 8 urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"] 9 ttl: 24h

Removed legacy Apollo trace transport and otlp_tracing_sampler

In v1.x and v2.x, traces could be sent to GraphOS either via the legacy Apollo Usage Reporting protocol or via OTLP, with the split between the two controlled by telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_sampler . In v3.x, the legacy trace transport is removed: traces are always reported to GraphOS via OTLP, and the otlp_tracing_sampler option no longer exists.

This only affects trace export. Usage report metrics are unchanged and continue to use the Apollo Usage Reporting protocol.

Upgrade step:

Remove telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_sampler from your router config. The router config upgrade command does this for you.

To control how many traces are sent to GraphOS, use telemetry.apollo.sampler or the common tracing sampler. See trace reporting via OTLP.

Removed experimental_reuse_query_plans

The experimental query plan reuse feature has been removed. We recommend using distributed query plan caching as well as the new incremental query planner.

Removed experimental_chaos

The experimental_chaos plugin was an internal plugin for testing the Router, not meant for external use. It is now removed.

Removed 1.x context compatibility from coprocessors

The router request context is used to share data across stages of the request pipeline. Many keys were renamed in v2.0 to be more consistent. A full list is available in the v2 upgrade guide.

During the v2.x release cycle, you could configure coprocessors to use context: deprecated . The Router would then translate the new names to the old names and back when communicating with coprocessors.

The context option in Router v3.0 no longer supports the deprecated option or the old boolean syntax:

Old value Recommendation context: deprecated use context: all with new context keys context: true use context: all context: false use context: none

Upgrade step:

Ensure your coprocessor code has been migrated.

Run v2.x with context: all instead of context: deprecated and validate that everything works before upgrading to v3.x.

Removed deprecated by_response_shape cost mode from Demand Control

The by_response_shape cost mode was deprecated because it's prone to under-counting the actual work involved in a federated GraphQL operation. It is now removed in favour of by_subgraph .

Upgrade step:

Use by_subgraph instead of by_response_shape .

diff copy 1 demand_control: 2 strategy: 3 static_estimated: 4 - actual_cost_mode: by_response_shape 5 + actual_cost_mode: by_subgraph

Changes affecting Rust plugins

If you use the apollo-router crate from Rust, you may have to update your code.

Default rustls crypto provider switched from ring to aws-lc-rs

The router's default process-wide rustls CryptoProvider is now aws-lc-rs instead of ring . This only affects consumers embedding apollo-router as a library:

If your binary installs rustls::crypto::ring::default_provider() (or otherwise assumes ring is the installed provider) before or after calling into apollo-router , the two installs will race, and whichever runs first wins. Update your own crypto-provider install to use aws-lc-rs , or remove it and rely on the router's install.

If your binary depends directly on ring -backed features of reqwest , tonic , fred , or any other ecosystem crate that uses rustls , switch to the aws-lc-rs equivalent.

Changed service type in Rust plugin hooks

The plugin hooks available to Rust plugins now use BoxCloneService rather than BoxService . Any tower service your plugin returns must now be Clone .

Plugin hooks are called once on startup and reload.

The following methods are affected:

Plugin::router_service

Plugin::supergraph_service

Plugin::execution_service

Plugin::subgraph_service

PluginUnstable::connector_request_service

Upgrade step:

Use the BoxCloneService type instead of apollo_router::services::router::BoxService in your method signatures, and equivalent for the other methods: apollo_router::services::router::BoxService -> apollo_router::services::router::BoxCloneService apollo_router::services::subgraph::BoxService -> apollo_router::services::subgraph::BoxCloneService apollo_router::services::supergraph::BoxService -> apollo_router::services::supergraph::BoxCloneService apollo_router::services::execution::BoxService -> apollo_router::services::execution::BoxCloneService apollo_router::services::connector::request_service::BoxService -> apollo_router::services::connector::request_service::BoxCloneService

Use .boxed_clone() instead of .boxed() to return the correct service type. If some of your tower layers are not Clone , use the .buffered() layer:

Rust copy 1 fn router_service ( service : router :: BoxCloneService ) -> router :: BoxCloneService { 2 use apollo_router :: layers :: ServiceBuilderExt as _; 3 4 ServiceBuilder :: new () 5 . buffered () 6 . layer ( MyNonCloneLayer :: new ()) 7 . service ( service ) 8 . boxed_clone () 9 }

Rust plugin configuration must use apollo-configuration

The Config associated type of the Plugin and PluginUnstable traits must now implement apollo_configuration::Configuration , in place of JsonSchema + DeserializeOwned .

For full usage documentation, see the apollo-configuration crate.

The full bounds are now:

Rust copy 1 type Config : Configuration + Clone + Send + Sync + ' static

Upgrade step:

Define your plugin configuration with the #[configuration] attribute. Make sure to use the apollo-router re-export to avoid version mismatches.

Rust copy 1 use apollo_router :: apollo_configuration; 2 3 #[apollo_configuration :: configuration] 4 struct Conf { 5 #[config(required)] 6 name : String , 7 }

Migrate configuration validation that you're doing in your plugin's fn new() method to #[config(validate)] attributes. This also improves the UX of your plugin!

Configuration no longer implements Serialize

apollo_router::Configuration can still be deserialized, but it no longer implements Serialize .

Upgrade step:

There is no replacement for this functionality.

Removed synchronous .checkpoint() layer

The apollo-router crate previously provided a ServiceBuilderExt::checkpoint helper. This helper has been removed.

Upgrade step:

The recommended approach is to replace .checkpoint() calls with a full-fledged tower layer.

A less invasive approach is to use the .checkpoint_async() helper instead, as it has not been removed.

Telemetry changes

Renamed metrics

Several duration and byte-count metrics now include a UCUM unit ( s for durations, By for bytes).

These metrics were renamed:

apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration.seconds was renamed to apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration with the unit being s .

These metrics now include a unit:

apollo.router.cache.hit.time

apollo.router.cache.miss.time

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration

apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration

apollo.router.schema.load.duration

apollo.router.operations.file_uploads.file_size

Upgrade step:

If you use OTLP, adjust your dashboards to account for the new apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration name.

If you use Prometheus, see the next section.

Renamed Prometheus metrics

The above improvement affects Prometheus metrics. The opentelemetry-prometheus exporter appends a suffix derived from the unit to the exported name, so these metrics are renamed on the Prometheus scrape endpoint:

Legacy Prometheus name New Prometheus name apollo_router_cache_hit_time apollo_router_cache_hit_time_seconds apollo_router_cache_miss_time apollo_router_cache_miss_time_seconds apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_duration apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_duration_seconds apollo_router_query_planning_plan_duration apollo_router_query_planning_plan_duration_seconds apollo_router_query_planning_total_duration apollo_router_query_planning_total_duration_seconds apollo_router_query_planning_warmup_duration apollo_router_query_planning_warmup_duration_seconds apollo_router_schema_load_duration apollo_router_schema_load_duration_seconds apollo_router_operations_file_uploads_file_size apollo_router_operations_file_uploads_file_size_bytes

Upgrade step:

Update any dashboards, alerts, and recording rules that reference the legacy names above to use the new names instead.

If you need the legacy names to keep working while you migrate, add a Prometheus recording rule that copies the new series under the old name.

Batched requests get individual subgraph spans

In GraphOS Router v2.x, batched subgraph requests produced a single subgraph span for the whole batch, with a special batch value for graphql.operation.name .

Starting in Router 3, requests are instead only batched up at the HTTP level. This means that each subgraph request that is part of a batch emits its own full-fledged span, but only one HTTP client span is emitted for the entire batch.

Removed deprecated apollo.router.session.count.active metric

The apollo.router.session.count.active metric is removed. It was deprecated throughout the v2.x version line.

Upgrade step:

Update your dashboards to use the http.server.active_requests metric instead.

Removed deprecated span mode

The telemetry.instrumentation.spans.mode option is removed. The spec_compliant value is now the only behavior that the Router supports.

Upgrade step:

Remove the telemetry.instrumentation.spans.mode field from your configuration.

Configuration changes

The following describes changes to router configuration, including renamed options and changed default values.

The router checks your configuration more thoroughly at startup and on reload, so a configuration that loaded with router v2.x can be rejected.

Error messages have a new format. They quote the offending lines of your file. Errors in plugin configuration are reported together with other errors. Errors in values from substitutions call out the relevant environment variable or CLI flag.

router config validate checks what startup would load. It applies the same automatic upgrades as startup, and says when your file relies on them.

A missing file in ${file.PATH} is an error. Previously the reference was left in the configuration as literal text.

Plugin sections reject unknown keys. The authorization , fleet_detector , enhanced_client_awareness and progressive_override plugins used to ignore unknown keys. Now, all plugins reject unknown keys, preventing typos from silently not taking effect. The nested authorization.directives and authorization.directives.errors blocks, and the coprocessor router , supergraph , execution and connector stage blocks, reject unknown keys too, so a misspelled coprocessor.router.reqest is no longer ignored.

Substituted values take the type their setting declares. Router v2.x converted any ${env.MY_ENV_VAR} value that looked like a number or a boolean to that type. Now a setting with a declared type takes that type, so a string setting such as a CORS header name keeps 5 as the string "5" . A setting that accepts either a number or a string also keeps the text. A setting that accepts any value, such as a Connector's $config object, reads the value as YAML: 5 becomes the number 5 , false becomes the boolean false , ~ or null becomes null , and 0042 stays the string "0042" . A substitution with text around it, such as count-${env.N} , is always a string.

Some substituted values that stopped router v2.x now load. A boolean setting accepts True and TRUE as well as true , and the same forms of false . An empty value at an optional number or boolean setting leaves the setting unset. If you relied on router v2.x refusing to start to catch an empty variable, check the variable before starting the router.

Some $config values arrive differently. Router v2.x sent an empty value as "" . Now it arrives as null . True and NULL become true and null instead of staying text.

Upgrade step:

Run router config validate against your configuration and fix any errors it reports.

If it says your file relies on automatic upgrades, run router config upgrade to update the file.

Make sure every file referenced with ${file.PATH} exists wherever the router runs.

Changed default for JWT authentication errors to redact

The authentication.router.jwt.on_error configuration now defaults to redacted_error instead of error .

With error , users would receive a detailed error message about exactly what was wrong with the JWT, including potentially what issuers and audiences are configured on the JWKS.

With redacted_error , users only see "Authentication failed". The details are still reported in metrics.

Upgrade step:

To keep the previous behavior, set on_error explicitly:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authentication : 2 router : 3 jwt : 4 jwks : 5 - url : https://auth.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json 6 on_error : error

Changed default for supergraph.early_cancel to true

When a client disconnects, the Router now cancels the request immediately by default, consistent with most other web services.

Previously the default was false , which caused requests to continue running in a background task even after the client disconnected.

To restore the previous behavior (e.g. to preserve telemetry for canceled requests), set early_cancel: false in your router config.

Stabilized supergraph.log_on_broken_pipe

The supergraph.experimental_log_on_broken_pipe option is now named supergraph.log_on_broken_pipe .

This option emits a log message when a client disconnects before the Router has produced a response.

Upgrade step:

Run router config upgrade .

Stabilized and enabled GraphOS subgraph metrics and extended error metrics

GraphOS Router now reports additional per- subgraph operation metrics and extended error metrics to GraphOS by default. This powers the Studio subgraph insights and error attribution features.

The configuration fields have been moved out of preview:

Old field New field telemetry.apollo.preview_subgraph_metrics telemetry.apollo.subgraph_metrics telemetry.apollo.errors.preview_extended_error_metrics telemetry.apollo.errors.extended_error_metrics

Upgrade step:

Run router config upgrade .

To opt out of extended insights, use:

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 subgraph_metrics : false 4 errors : 5 extended_error_metrics : disabled

Stabilized Apollo OTLP configuration

The Apollo OTLP configuration under telemetry.apollo has been promoted out of experimental.

Old field New field telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_endpoint telemetry.apollo.otlp_endpoint telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_tracing_protocol telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_protocol telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_metrics_protocol telemetry.apollo.otlp_metrics_protocol

Upgrade step:

Run router config upgrade .

Stabilized http2 configuration

The http2 configuration to enable communication over HTTP/2 with subgraphs and coprocessors has been promoted out of experimental.

Old field New field traffic_shaping.all.experimental_http2 traffic_shaping.all.http2 traffic_shaping.subgraphs.<name>.experimental_http2 traffic_shaping.subgraphs.<name>.http2 coprocessor.client.experimental_http2 coprocessor.client.http2

Upgrade step:

Run router config upgrade .

Stabilized expose_query_plan plugin

The expose_query_plan plugin has been promoted out of experimental.

Upgrade step:

Replace a plugins."experimental.expose_query_plan" configuration with the top-level expose_query_plan .

YAML copy 1 # Before (no longer supported) 2 plugins : 3 experimental.expose_query_plan : true 4 5 # After 6 expose_query_plan : true

Removed plain string syntax from telemetry selectors

The shorthand plain string syntax was removed from custom telemetry selectors in the supergraph , router , and subgraph stages. Use the static field instead:

YAML copy 1 # Before (no longer supported) 2 attributes : 3 my.attr : "my-value" 4 5 # After 6 attributes : 7 my.attr : 8 static : "my-value"

Upgrade step:

Nest plain string attribute values under the static: field.

Removed deprecated configuration fields

traffic_shaping.deduplicate_variables already had no effect, and is now removed.

persisted_queries.experimental_local_manifests is removed as it was stabilized in v2.x. Use persisted_queries.local_manifests instead.

Upgrade step:

Run router config upgrade .

Functionality changes

Removed retries during query plan warmup

During router reloads, the query plan cache is warmed up by pre-planning recently used GraphQL queries against the new configuration and schema. In Router 2.x, if the router's compute job worker pool was overloaded, warmup would wait a bit and retry each query plan until space was available on the pool. In Router 3.0, warmup of a query is skipped if there is no space for it, so the router does not queue up extra work when it is already overloaded.

In effect, the router may switch over to the new configuration and schema on a cold cache. This can cause a further spike in 503 responses post-reload, but the router will also stabilize faster: the old and new pipelines are not competing for resources for as long.

We expect this to be a better behaviour overall, and to occur (way) less frequently with the incremental query planner.

Global variable mutation using Fn("name") callbacks in Rhai scripts

When using the Fn("name") syntax to register plugin hooks in a Rhai script, mutating a global variable no longer persists across invocations of the script. The previous implementation required holding a lock for the full runtime of the script, meaning concurrent requests had to wait for each other.

Rhai copy 1 let counter = 0 2 fn process_request(request) { 3 counter += 1 4 return request 5 } 6 7 // ... BAD: 8 fn router_service(service) { 9 service.map_request(process_request) 10 } 11 // ... BAD: 12 fn router_service(service) { 13 service.map_request(Fn("process_request")) 14 } 15 16 // ... GOOD: 17 fn router_service(service) { 18 service.map_request(|request| { 19 process_request(request) 20 }) 21 }

We recommend not mutating global variables in Rhai scripts in general.

Upgrade step:

Use closure syntax to register plugin hooks.

New capabilities

The following lists new capabilities in router v3.x that we recommend you adopt. These capabilities don't introduce breaking changes.

Incremental query planner

GraphOS Router 3.0 preview enables the new incremental query planner by default.

GraphQL September 2025 specification

GraphOS Router v3.0 follows the September 2025 version of the GraphQL specification by default. The new specification closes several gaps in validation in particular.

Default values for arguments in GraphQL schemas are now validated against their type.

@deprecated(reason: null) is no longer allowed in GraphQL schemas.

@deprecated must not appear on required arguments or input object fields (non-null with no default value).

If an object or interface field is marked @deprecated , the interface field it implements must also be deprecated.

In introspection queries, the includeDeprecated option no longer allows null .

Upgrade step:

Run the new router version.

If there are validation errors in the schema, first recompose the supergraph with the latest LTS release of composition. This will automatically fix many problems.

There may still be validation errors related to default values, as these cannot be fixed automatically. Work with subgraph owners to fix them, or disable the new rules:

YAML copy 1 supergraph : 2 validate_default_values : false

Graph artifacts

Graph Artifacts combine the supergraph schema and persisted queries into a single versioned OCI artifact. These can be served from any standard OCI registry. Among other benefits, using Graph Artifacts simplifies rollbacks and using self-hosted artifacts.

GraphOS Router 3.0 fetches the supergraph schema and persisted queries from Apollo's Graph Artifacts OCI registry by default, replacing the legacy Apollo Uplink.

License entitlements are not backfilled

When you use Graph Artifacts, the router can read your GraphOS license from the artifact itself. Apollo adds the license identifier to the artifact's manifest only when the artifact is built after this capability is available, and only if it's enabled for your graph. Existing artifacts are not backfilled.

This means that upgrading the router doesn't, by itself, cause your license to come from Graph Artifacts. If the router fetches a Graph Artifact that has no license identifier, it runs without a license ( GraphOS features that require a license are unavailable) and doesn't fall back to Apollo Uplink.

If you see this behavior, do one of the following:

Publish a new version of your graph so the artifact is rebuilt, and confirm that the capability is enabled for your graph.

If you serve Graph Artifacts from your own OCI registry, provide your license explicitly with an offline license ( APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE or a license file), which takes precedence over the artifact. The router doesn't allow an offline license together with an Apollo-hosted Graph Artifact reference. It fails at startup and asks you to specify only one license source.

To check where your router gets its license, look for the using <source> as license source message in the startup logs, or the opt.apollo.license.source attribute on the apollo.router.config.env metric.

Early enforcement of GraphQL validation

GraphQL Validation is now enforced before access to @authenticated fields is checked. An unauthenticated, invalid GraphQL operation that references an @authenticated field will now produce a GraphQL validation error rather than an authorization error.

Deploy your router

Make sure that you are referencing the correct router release: v 2.18.0