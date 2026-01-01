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Upgrading from Versions 2.x
Upgrade from version 2.x to 3.x of GraphOS Router
GraphOS Router v3.x includes various breaking changes when upgrading from v2.x, including removing deprecated features and consolidating on OpenTelemetry-native tracing formats.
This upgrade guide describes the steps to upgrade your GraphOS Router deployment from version 2.x to 3.x. It describes breaking changes and how to resolve them. It also recommends new features to use.
Upgrade strategy
This guide starts from a configuration that works with router v2.x. If you run router v1.x, first upgrade to v2.x by following Upgrading from Versions 1.x, using a v2.x router to upgrade your configuration.
Before making any changes, auto-upgrade your configuration. This will remove options that already have no effect in v2.x, and make the rest of the upgrade easier.
Check the changes that will be applied using:
1router config upgrade --diff router.yaml
Then apply the changes using:
1router config upgrade router.yaml > router.next.yaml
2mv router.next.yaml router.yaml
Removals and deprecations
The following headings describe features that have been removed in router v3.x. Alternatives to the removed features are described, if available.
Removed Jaeger trace propagator
The
opentelemetry-jaeger-propagator crate has deprecated the Jaeger propagation format in favor of W3C TraceContext propagation. The Jaeger propagator has been removed entirely.
Upgrade step:
Change your router config to use
trace_contextpropagation instead:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 propagation:
5 # Before (no longer supported)
6 # jaeger: true
7 trace_context: true
This only affects the propagation format used for distributed tracing headers; sending traces to Jaeger via the OTLP exporter is unaffected.
Removed Zipkin trace exporter and propagator
The
opentelemetry-zipkin crate has deprecated its exporter and propagator in favor of OTLP (Zipkin supports OTLP ingestion via zipkin-otel). The native Zipkin exporter and propagator have been removed entirely.
Upgrade step:
Change your router config to send traces to Zipkin via the
otlpexporter instead:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 # Before (no longer supported)
5 # zipkin:
6 # enabled: true
7 # endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:9411/api/v2/spans"
8 otlp:
9 enabled: true
10 endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:9411"
11 protocol: http
Removed
preview_entity_cache plugin
The
preview_entity_cache plugin is removed in GraphOS Router v3.0.0. It was superseded by
response_cache.
Upgrade step:
Adopt the new plugin:
1-preview_entity_cache:
2+response_cache:
3 enabled: true
4 subgraph:
5 all:
6 enabled: true
7 redis:
8 urls: ["redis://localhost:6379"]
9 ttl: 24h
Removed legacy Apollo trace transport and
otlp_tracing_sampler
In v1.x and v2.x, traces could be sent to GraphOS either via the legacy Apollo Usage Reporting protocol or via OTLP, with the split between the two controlled by
telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_sampler. In v3.x, the legacy trace transport is removed: traces are always reported to GraphOS via OTLP, and the
otlp_tracing_sampler option no longer exists.
This only affects trace export. Usage report metrics are unchanged and continue to use the Apollo Usage Reporting protocol.
Upgrade step:
Remove
telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_samplerfrom your router config. The
router config upgradecommand does this for you.
To control how many traces are sent to GraphOS, use
telemetry.apollo.sampleror the common tracing sampler. See trace reporting via OTLP.
Removed
experimental_reuse_query_plans
The experimental query plan reuse feature has been removed. We recommend using distributed query plan caching as well as the new incremental query planner.
Removed
experimental_chaos
The
experimental_chaos plugin was an internal plugin for testing the Router, not meant for external use. It is now removed.
Removed 1.x context compatibility from coprocessors
The router request context is used to share data across stages of the request pipeline. Many keys were renamed in v2.0 to be more consistent. A full list is available in the v2 upgrade guide.
During the v2.x release cycle, you could configure coprocessors to use
context: deprecated. The Router would then translate the new names to the old names and back when communicating with coprocessors.
The
context option in Router v3.0 no longer supports the
deprecated option or the old boolean syntax:
|Old value
|Recommendation
context: deprecated
|use
context: all with new context keys
context: true
|use
context: all
context: false
|use
context: none
Upgrade step:
Ensure your coprocessor code has been migrated.
Run v2.x with
context: allinstead of
context: deprecatedand validate that everything works before upgrading to v3.x.
Removed deprecated
by_response_shape cost mode from Demand Control
The
by_response_shape cost mode was deprecated because it's prone to under-counting the actual work involved in a federated GraphQL operation. It is now removed in favour of
by_subgraph.
Upgrade step:
Use
by_subgraphinstead of
by_response_shape.
1 demand_control:
2 strategy:
3 static_estimated:
4- actual_cost_mode: by_response_shape
5+ actual_cost_mode: by_subgraph
Changes affecting Rust plugins
If you use the
apollo-router crate from Rust, you may have to update your code.
Default rustls crypto provider switched from
ring to
aws-lc-rs
The router's default process-wide rustls
CryptoProvider is now
aws-lc-rs instead of
ring. This only affects consumers embedding
apollo-router as a library:
If your binary installs
rustls::crypto::ring::default_provider()(or otherwise assumes
ringis the installed provider) before or after calling into
apollo-router, the two installs will race, and whichever runs first wins. Update your own crypto-provider install to use
aws-lc-rs, or remove it and rely on the router's install.
If your binary depends directly on
ring-backed features of
reqwest,
tonic,
fred, or any other ecosystem crate that uses
rustls, switch to the
aws-lc-rsequivalent.
Changed service type in Rust plugin hooks
The plugin hooks available to Rust plugins now use
BoxCloneService rather than
BoxService. Any tower service your plugin returns must now be
Clone.
Plugin hooks are called once on startup and reload.
The following methods are affected:
Plugin::router_service
Plugin::supergraph_service
Plugin::execution_service
Plugin::subgraph_service
PluginUnstable::connector_request_service
Upgrade step:
Use the
BoxCloneServicetype instead of
apollo_router::services::router::BoxServicein your method signatures, and equivalent for the other methods:
apollo_router::services::router::BoxService->
apollo_router::services::router::BoxCloneService
apollo_router::services::subgraph::BoxService->
apollo_router::services::subgraph::BoxCloneService
apollo_router::services::supergraph::BoxService->
apollo_router::services::supergraph::BoxCloneService
apollo_router::services::execution::BoxService->
apollo_router::services::execution::BoxCloneService
apollo_router::services::connector::request_service::BoxService->
apollo_router::services::connector::request_service::BoxCloneService
Use
.boxed_clone()instead of
.boxed()to return the correct service type. If some of your tower layers are not
Clone, use the
.buffered()layer:
1fn router_service(service: router::BoxCloneService) -> router::BoxCloneService {
2 use apollo_router::layers::ServiceBuilderExt as _;
3
4 ServiceBuilder::new()
5 .buffered()
6 .layer(MyNonCloneLayer::new())
7 .service(service)
8 .boxed_clone()
9}
Rust plugin configuration must use
apollo-configuration
The
Config associated type of the
Plugin and
PluginUnstable traits must now implement
apollo_configuration::Configuration, in place of
JsonSchema + DeserializeOwned.
For full usage documentation, see the
apollo-configuration crate.
The full bounds are now:
1type Config: Configuration + Clone + Send + Sync + 'static
Upgrade step:
Define your plugin configuration with the
#[configuration]attribute. Make sure to use the
apollo-routerre-export to avoid version mismatches.
1use apollo_router::apollo_configuration;
2
3#[apollo_configuration::configuration]
4struct Conf {
5 #[config(required)]
6 name: String,
7}
Migrate configuration validation that you're doing in your plugin's
fn new()method to
#[config(validate)]attributes. This also improves the UX of your plugin!
Configuration no longer implements
Serialize
apollo_router::Configuration can still be deserialized, but it no longer implements
Serialize.
Upgrade step:
There is no replacement for this functionality.
Removed synchronous
.checkpoint() layer
The
apollo-router crate previously provided a
ServiceBuilderExt::checkpoint helper. This helper has been removed.
Upgrade step:
The recommended approach is to replace
.checkpoint()calls with a full-fledged tower layer.
A less invasive approach is to use the
.checkpoint_async()helper instead, as it has not been removed.
Telemetry changes
Renamed metrics
Several duration and byte-count metrics now include a UCUM unit (
s for durations,
By for bytes).
These metrics were renamed:
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration.secondswas renamed to
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.durationwith the unit being
s.
These metrics now include a unit:
apollo.router.cache.hit.time
apollo.router.cache.miss.time
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration
apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration
apollo.router.schema.load.duration
apollo.router.operations.file_uploads.file_size
Upgrade step:
If you use OTLP, adjust your dashboards to account for the new
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.durationname.
If you use Prometheus, see the next section.
Renamed Prometheus metrics
The above improvement affects Prometheus metrics. The
opentelemetry-prometheus exporter appends a suffix derived from the unit to the exported name, so these metrics are renamed on the Prometheus scrape endpoint:
|Legacy Prometheus name
|New Prometheus name
apollo_router_cache_hit_time
apollo_router_cache_hit_time_seconds
apollo_router_cache_miss_time
apollo_router_cache_miss_time_seconds
apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_duration
apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_duration_seconds
apollo_router_query_planning_plan_duration
apollo_router_query_planning_plan_duration_seconds
apollo_router_query_planning_total_duration
apollo_router_query_planning_total_duration_seconds
apollo_router_query_planning_warmup_duration
apollo_router_query_planning_warmup_duration_seconds
apollo_router_schema_load_duration
apollo_router_schema_load_duration_seconds
apollo_router_operations_file_uploads_file_size
apollo_router_operations_file_uploads_file_size_bytes
Upgrade step:
Update any dashboards, alerts, and recording rules that reference the legacy names above to use the new names instead.
If you need the legacy names to keep working while you migrate, add a Prometheus recording rule that copies the new series under the old name.
Batched requests get individual subgraph spans
In GraphOS Router v2.x, batched subgraph requests produced a single subgraph span for the whole batch, with a special
batch value for
graphql.operation.name.
Starting in Router 3, requests are instead only batched up at the HTTP level. This means that each subgraph request that is part of a batch emits its own full-fledged span, but only one HTTP client span is emitted for the entire batch.
Removed deprecated
apollo.router.session.count.active metric
The
apollo.router.session.count.active metric is removed. It was deprecated throughout the v2.x version line.
Upgrade step:
Update your dashboards to use the
http.server.active_requestsmetric instead.
Removed deprecated span mode
The
telemetry.instrumentation.spans.mode option is removed. The
spec_compliant value is now the only behavior that the Router supports.
Upgrade step:
Remove the
telemetry.instrumentation.spans.modefield from your configuration.
Configuration changes
The following describes changes to router configuration, including renamed options and changed default values.
Configuration is validated more strictly when it loads
The router checks your configuration more thoroughly at startup and on reload, so a configuration that loaded with router v2.x can be rejected.
Error messages have a new format. They quote the offending lines of your file. Errors in plugin configuration are reported together with other errors. Errors in values from substitutions call out the relevant environment variable or CLI flag.
router config validatechecks what startup would load. It applies the same automatic upgrades as startup, and says when your file relies on them.
A missing file in
${file.PATH}is an error. Previously the reference was left in the configuration as literal text.
Plugin sections reject unknown keys. The
authorization,
fleet_detector,
enhanced_client_awarenessand
progressive_overrideplugins used to ignore unknown keys. Now, all plugins reject unknown keys, preventing typos from silently not taking effect. The nested
authorization.directivesand
authorization.directives.errorsblocks, and the coprocessor
router,
supergraph,
executionand
connectorstage blocks, reject unknown keys too, so a misspelled
coprocessor.router.reqestis no longer ignored.
Substituted values take the type their setting declares. Router v2.x converted any
${env.MY_ENV_VAR}value that looked like a number or a boolean to that type. Now a setting with a declared type takes that type, so a string setting such as a CORS header name keeps
5as the string
"5". A setting that accepts either a number or a string also keeps the text. A setting that accepts any value, such as a Connector's
$configobject, reads the value as YAML:
5becomes the number
5,
falsebecomes the boolean
false,
~or
nullbecomes
null, and
0042stays the string
"0042". A substitution with text around it, such as
count-${env.N}, is always a string.
Some substituted values that stopped router v2.x now load. A boolean setting accepts
Trueand
TRUEas well as
true, and the same forms of
false. An empty value at an optional number or boolean setting leaves the setting unset. If you relied on router v2.x refusing to start to catch an empty variable, check the variable before starting the router.
Some
$configvalues arrive differently. Router v2.x sent an empty value as
"". Now it arrives as
null.
Trueand
NULLbecome
trueand
nullinstead of staying text.
Upgrade step:
Run
router config validateagainst your configuration and fix any errors it reports.
If it says your file relies on automatic upgrades, run
router config upgradeto update the file.
Make sure every file referenced with
${file.PATH}exists wherever the router runs.
Changed default for JWT authentication errors to redact
The
authentication.router.jwt.on_error configuration now defaults to
redacted_error instead of
error.
With
error, users would receive a detailed error message about exactly what was wrong with the JWT, including potentially what issuers and audiences are configured on the JWKS.
With
redacted_error, users only see "Authentication failed". The details are still reported in metrics.
Upgrade step:
To keep the previous behavior, set
on_errorexplicitly:
1authentication:
2 router:
3 jwt:
4 jwks:
5 - url: https://auth.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json
6 on_error: error
Changed default for
supergraph.early_cancel to
true
When a client disconnects, the Router now cancels the request immediately by default, consistent with most other web services.
Previously the default was
false, which caused requests to continue running in a background task even after the client disconnected.
To restore the previous behavior (e.g. to preserve telemetry for canceled requests), set
early_cancel: false in your router config.
Stabilized
supergraph.log_on_broken_pipe
The
supergraph.experimental_log_on_broken_pipe option is now named
supergraph.log_on_broken_pipe.
This option emits a log message when a client disconnects before the Router has produced a response.
Upgrade step:
Run
router config upgrade.
Stabilized and enabled GraphOS subgraph metrics and extended error metrics
GraphOS Router now reports additional per-subgraph operation metrics and extended error metrics to GraphOS by default. This powers the Studio subgraph insights and error attribution features.
The configuration fields have been moved out of preview:
|Old field
|New field
telemetry.apollo.preview_subgraph_metrics
telemetry.apollo.subgraph_metrics
telemetry.apollo.errors.preview_extended_error_metrics
telemetry.apollo.errors.extended_error_metrics
Upgrade step:
Run
router config upgrade.
To opt out of extended insights, use:
1telemetry:
2 apollo:
3 subgraph_metrics: false
4 errors:
5 extended_error_metrics: disabled
Stabilized Apollo OTLP configuration
The Apollo OTLP configuration under
telemetry.apollo has been promoted out of experimental.
|Old field
|New field
telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_endpoint
telemetry.apollo.otlp_endpoint
telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_tracing_protocol
telemetry.apollo.otlp_tracing_protocol
telemetry.apollo.experimental_otlp_metrics_protocol
telemetry.apollo.otlp_metrics_protocol
Upgrade step:
Run
router config upgrade.
Stabilized
http2 configuration
The
http2 configuration to enable communication over HTTP/2 with subgraphs and coprocessors has been promoted out of experimental.
|Old field
|New field
traffic_shaping.all.experimental_http2
traffic_shaping.all.http2
traffic_shaping.subgraphs.<name>.experimental_http2
traffic_shaping.subgraphs.<name>.http2
coprocessor.client.experimental_http2
coprocessor.client.http2
Upgrade step:
Run
router config upgrade.
Stabilized
expose_query_plan plugin
The
expose_query_plan plugin has been promoted out of experimental.
Upgrade step:
Replace a
plugins."experimental.expose_query_plan"configuration with the top-level
expose_query_plan.
1# Before (no longer supported)
2plugins:
3 experimental.expose_query_plan: true
4
5# After
6expose_query_plan: true
Removed plain string syntax from telemetry selectors
The shorthand plain string syntax was removed from custom telemetry selectors in the
supergraph,
router, and
subgraph stages. Use the
static field instead:
1# Before (no longer supported)
2attributes:
3 my.attr: "my-value"
4
5# After
6attributes:
7 my.attr:
8 static: "my-value"
Upgrade step:
Nest plain string attribute values under the
static:field.
Removed deprecated configuration fields
traffic_shaping.deduplicate_variablesalready had no effect, and is now removed.
persisted_queries.experimental_local_manifestsis removed as it was stabilized in v2.x. Use
persisted_queries.local_manifestsinstead.
Upgrade step:
Run
router config upgrade.
Functionality changes
Removed retries during query plan warmup
During router reloads, the query plan cache is warmed up by pre-planning recently used GraphQL queries against the new configuration and schema. In Router 2.x, if the router's compute job worker pool was overloaded, warmup would wait a bit and retry each query plan until space was available on the pool. In Router 3.0, warmup of a query is skipped if there is no space for it, so the router does not queue up extra work when it is already overloaded.
In effect, the router may switch over to the new configuration and schema on a cold cache. This can cause a further spike in 503 responses post-reload, but the router will also stabilize faster: the old and new pipelines are not competing for resources for as long.
We expect this to be a better behaviour overall, and to occur (way) less frequently with the incremental query planner.
Global variable mutation using
Fn("name") callbacks in Rhai scripts
When using the
Fn("name") syntax to register plugin hooks in a Rhai script, mutating a global variable no longer persists across invocations of the script. The previous implementation required holding a lock for the full runtime of the script, meaning concurrent requests had to wait for each other.
1let counter = 0
2fn process_request(request) {
3 counter += 1
4 return request
5}
6
7// ... BAD:
8fn router_service(service) {
9 service.map_request(process_request)
10}
11// ... BAD:
12fn router_service(service) {
13 service.map_request(Fn("process_request"))
14}
15
16// ... GOOD:
17fn router_service(service) {
18 service.map_request(|request| {
19 process_request(request)
20 })
21}
We recommend not mutating global variables in Rhai scripts in general.
Upgrade step:
Use closure syntax to register plugin hooks.
New capabilities
The following lists new capabilities in router v3.x that we recommend you adopt. These capabilities don't introduce breaking changes.
Incremental query planner
GraphOS Router 3.0 preview enables the new incremental query planner by default.
GraphQL September 2025 specification
GraphOS Router v3.0 follows the September 2025 version of the GraphQL specification by default. The new specification closes several gaps in validation in particular.
Default values for arguments in GraphQL schemas are now validated against their type.
@deprecated(reason: null)is no longer allowed in GraphQL schemas.
@deprecatedmust not appear on required arguments or input object fields (non-null with no default value).
If an object or interface field is marked
@deprecated, the interface field it implements must also be deprecated.
In introspection queries, the
includeDeprecatedoption no longer allows
null.
Upgrade step:
Run the new router version.
If there are validation errors in the schema, first recompose the supergraph with the latest LTS release of composition. This will automatically fix many problems.
There may still be validation errors related to default values, as these cannot be fixed automatically. Work with subgraph owners to fix them, or disable the new rules:
1supergraph:
2 validate_default_values: false
Graph artifacts
Graph Artifacts combine the supergraph schema and persisted queries into a single versioned OCI artifact. These can be served from any standard OCI registry. Among other benefits, using Graph Artifacts simplifies rollbacks and using self-hosted artifacts.
GraphOS Router 3.0 fetches the supergraph schema and persisted queries from Apollo's Graph Artifacts OCI registry by default, replacing the legacy Apollo Uplink.
License entitlements are not backfilled
When you use Graph Artifacts, the router can read your GraphOS license from the artifact itself. Apollo adds the license identifier to the artifact's manifest only when the artifact is built after this capability is available, and only if it's enabled for your graph. Existing artifacts are not backfilled.
This means that upgrading the router doesn't, by itself, cause your license to come from Graph Artifacts. If the router fetches a Graph Artifact that has no license identifier, it runs without a license (GraphOS features that require a license are unavailable) and doesn't fall back to Apollo Uplink.
If you see this behavior, do one of the following:
Publish a new version of your graph so the artifact is rebuilt, and confirm that the capability is enabled for your graph.
If you serve Graph Artifacts from your own OCI registry, provide your license explicitly with an offline license (
APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSEor a license file), which takes precedence over the artifact. The router doesn't allow an offline license together with an Apollo-hosted Graph Artifact reference. It fails at startup and asks you to specify only one license source.
To check where your router gets its license, look for the
using <source> as license source message in the startup logs, or the
opt.apollo.license.source attribute on the
apollo.router.config.env metric.
Early enforcement of GraphQL validation
GraphQL Validation is now enforced before access to
@authenticated fields is checked. An unauthenticated, invalid GraphQL operation that references an
@authenticated field will now produce a GraphQL validation error rather than an authorization error.
Deploy your router
Make sure that you are referencing the correct router release: v2.18.0