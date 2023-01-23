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Health Checks
Determining the router's status
Health checks are often used by load balancers to determine whether a server is available and ready to start serving traffic.
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support a basic HTTP-level health check. This is enabled by default and is served on port
8088 at the URL path
/health. This returns a
200 status code if the HTTP server is successfully serving.
You can change this by setting
health_check:
1health_check:
2 listen: 127.0.0.1:8088
3 enabled: true
4 path: /health # Optional, default: /health
Each option is configurable. For example, we can set our health check endpoint to
127.0.0.1:8090/healthz:
1health_check:
2 listen: 127.0.0.1:8090
3 enabled: true
4 path: /healthz
We can also disable the health check endpoint:
1health_check:
2 enabled: false
Testing with
curl
The following example demonstrates using the
curl command to send a basic health check query to a router instance running at
127.0.0.1:4000:
1$ curl -v "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health"
2* Trying 127.0.0.1:8088...
3* Connected to 127.0.0.1 (127.0.0.1) port 8088 (#0)
4> GET /health HTTP/1.1
5> Host: 127.0.0.1:8088
6> User-Agent: curl/7.79.1
7> Accept: */*
8>
9* Mark bundle as not supporting multiuse
10< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
11< vary: origin
12< content-type: application/json
13< content-length: 15
14< date: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:10:45 GMT
15<
16* Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact
17{"status":"UP"}
Logging
If you start the router with trace logging enabled, you will see a log from the router for each health check:
1--log apollo_router=trace
2
32023-01-23T17:42:04.640501Z apollo-router/src/axum_factory/axum_http_server_factory.rs:100 TRACE apollo_router::axum_factory::axum_http_server_factory: health check health=Health { status: Up } request=Request { method: GET, uri: /health, version: HTTP/1.1, headers: {"host": "127.0.0.1:8088", "user-agent": "curl/7.85.0", "accept": "*/*"}, body: Body(Empty) }
4
This may be helpful with confirming that health-checks are working correctly.
Using in a containers environment
The health check listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network. While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to perform health checks, which will prevent the router pod from switching to a healthy state.
You can change this by setting
health_check:
1health_check:
2 listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
3 enabled: true
Using with Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, you can configure health checks by setting
readinessProbe and
livenessProbe on the
containers object of the resource definition:
1 # ... snipped for partial example ...
2 containers:
3 - name: router
4 # ... snipped for partial example ...
5 livenessProbe:
6 httpGet:
7 path: "/health?live"
8 port: 8088
9 readinessProbe:
10 httpGet:
11 path: "/health?ready"
12 port: 8088
13 # ... snipped for partial example ...
See a more complete example in our Kubernetes documentation.
Liveness
Liveness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will remain Live unless the endpoint stops responding.
Readiness
Readiness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will monitor responses and identify over-loading. If over-loading passes beyond a defined tolerance, the router will declare itself unready for a period of time. During this time, it will continue to service requests and when the unready period expires, the router will once more start to monitor for over-loading. This is all controlled by new configuration in the router health check.
1health_check:
2 listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
3 enabled: true
4 readiness: # optional, with default as detailed below
5 allowed: 50 # optional, default 100
6 interval:
7 sampling: 5s # optional, default 5s
8 unready: 10s # optional, default (2 * sampling)
In this snippet, readiness has been configured to allow 50 rejections due to load shedding (GATEWAY_TIMEOUT or SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) in each sampling interval (10 seconds). If the router determines that it is "unready", i.e.: these limits are exceeded, then it will indicate this status (SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) via the
readinessProbe for the unready interval (30 seconds). Once this interval has passed, it will return to "ready" and start sampling responses.
Using with Docker
Docker has a
HEALTHCHECK instruction that tells Docker how to test whether a container is still working. These are defined in the
Dockerfile when building your container:
1HEALTHCHECK CMD curl --fail \
2 "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" || exit 1
We don't define these in our example
Dockerfiles, because they aren't commonly used. You can add them to your own images as needed.