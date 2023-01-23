Health checks are often used by load balancers to determine whether a server is available and ready to start serving traffic.

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support a basic HTTP-level health check. This is enabled by default and is served on port 8088 at the URL path /health . This returns a 200 status code if the HTTP server is successfully serving. You can change this by setting health_check :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 127.0.0.1:8088 3 enabled : true 4 path : /health # Optional, default: /health

Each option is configurable. For example, we can set our health check endpoint to 127.0.0.1:8090/healthz :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 127.0.0.1:8090 3 enabled : true 4 path : /healthz

We can also disable the health check endpoint:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 enabled : false

Testing with curl

The following example demonstrates using the curl command to send a basic health check query to a router instance running at 127.0.0.1:4000 :

sh copy 1 $ curl -v "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" 2 * Trying 127.0.0.1:8088... 3 * Connected to 127.0.0.1 ( 127.0.0.1 ) port 8088 (#0) 4 > GET /health HTTP/1.1 5 > Host: 127.0.0.1:8088 6 > User-Agent: curl/7.79.1 7 > Accept: * / * 8 > 9 * Mark bundle as not supporting multiuse 10 < HTTP/1.1 200 OK 11 < vary: origin 12 < content-type: application/json 13 < content-length: 15 14 < date: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:10:45 GMT 15 < 16 * Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact 17 { "status" : "UP" }

Logging

If you start the router with trace logging enabled, you will see a log from the router for each health check:

sh copy 1 --log apollo_router=trace 2 3 2023-01-23T17:42:04.640501Z apollo-router/src/axum_factory/axum_http_server_factory.rs:100 TRACE apollo_router::axum_factory::axum_http_server_factory: health check health=Health { status: Up } request=Request { method: GET, uri: /health, version: HTTP/1.1, headers: {"host": "127.0.0.1:8088", "user-agent": "curl/7.85.0", "accept": "*/*"}, body: Body ( Empty ) } 4

This may be helpful with confirming that health-checks are working correctly.

Using in a containers environment

The health check listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network. While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to perform health checks, which will prevent the router pod from switching to a healthy state.

You can change this by setting health_check :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088 3 enabled : true

Using with Kubernetes

In Kubernetes, you can configure health checks by setting readinessProbe and livenessProbe on the containers object of the resource definition:

YAML copy 1 # ... snipped for partial example ... 2 containers : 3 - name : router 4 # ... snipped for partial example ... 5 livenessProbe : 6 httpGet : 7 path : "/health?live" 8 port : 8088 9 readinessProbe : 10 httpGet : 11 path : "/health?ready" 12 port : 8088 13 # ... snipped for partial example ...

See a more complete example in our Kubernetes documentation.

note For these checks we take advantage of additional functionality in the router which enables specific "ready" and "live" checks to better support kubernetes deployments. For each check, if the router is live or ready it will return OK (200). If not, it will return Service Unavailable (503).

Liveness

Liveness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will remain Live unless the endpoint stops responding.

Readiness

Readiness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will monitor responses and identify over-loading. If over-loading passes beyond a defined tolerance, the router will declare itself unready for a period of time. During this time, it will continue to service requests and when the unready period expires, the router will once more start to monitor for over-loading. This is all controlled by new configuration in the router health check.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 health_check : 2 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088 3 enabled : true 4 readiness : # optional, with default as detailed below 5 allowed : 50 # optional, default 100 6 interval : 7 sampling : 5s # optional, default 5s 8 unready : 10s # optional, default (2 * sampling)

In this snippet, readiness has been configured to allow 50 rejections due to load shedding (GATEWAY_TIMEOUT or SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) in each sampling interval (10 seconds). If the router determines that it is "unready", i.e.: these limits are exceeded, then it will indicate this status (SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) via the readinessProbe for the unready interval (30 seconds). Once this interval has passed, it will return to "ready" and start sampling responses.

note The default sampling and unready intervals are chosen to align with the defaults for Kubernetes readinessProbe interval (10s). The idea being that there is sampling within a default interval and that the unready interval matches the probe perdiod.

Using with Docker

Docker has a HEALTHCHECK instruction that tells Docker how to test whether a container is still working. These are defined in the Dockerfile when building your container:

Text copy 1 HEALTHCHECK CMD curl --fail \ 2 "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" || exit 1