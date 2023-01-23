Health Checks

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

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Router Telemetry (OTEL)

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Overview

Response Caching

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Enable with API Gateway
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Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

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Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

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AWS

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Azure

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GCP

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RailwayRender

Tools

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Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Health Checks

Determining the router's status

Health checks are often used by load balancers to determine whether a server is available and ready to start serving traffic.

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support a basic HTTP-level health check. This is enabled by default and is served on port 8088 at the URL path /health. This returns a 200 status code if the HTTP server is successfully serving. You can change this by setting health_check:

YAML
router.yaml
1health_check:
2  listen: 127.0.0.1:8088
3  enabled: true
4  path: /health # Optional, default: /health

Each option is configurable. For example, we can set our health check endpoint to 127.0.0.1:8090/healthz:

YAML
router.yaml
1health_check:
2  listen: 127.0.0.1:8090
3  enabled: true
4  path: /healthz

We can also disable the health check endpoint:

YAML
router.yaml
1health_check:
2  enabled: false

Testing with curl

The following example demonstrates using the curl command to send a basic health check query to a router instance running at 127.0.0.1:4000:

sh
1$ curl -v "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health"
2*   Trying 127.0.0.1:8088...
3* Connected to 127.0.0.1 (127.0.0.1) port 8088 (#0)
4> GET /health HTTP/1.1
5> Host: 127.0.0.1:8088
6> User-Agent: curl/7.79.1
7> Accept: */*
8> 
9* Mark bundle as not supporting multiuse
10< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
11< vary: origin
12< content-type: application/json
13< content-length: 15
14< date: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:10:45 GMT
15< 
16* Connection #0 to host 127.0.0.1 left intact
17{"status":"UP"}

Logging

If you start the router with trace logging enabled, you will see a log from the router for each health check:

sh
1--log apollo_router=trace
2
32023-01-23T17:42:04.640501Z apollo-router/src/axum_factory/axum_http_server_factory.rs:100 TRACE apollo_router::axum_factory::axum_http_server_factory: health check health=Health { status: Up } request=Request { method: GET, uri: /health, version: HTTP/1.1, headers: {"host": "127.0.0.1:8088", "user-agent": "curl/7.85.0", "accept": "*/*"}, body: Body(Empty) }
4

This may be helpful with confirming that health-checks are working correctly.

Using in a containers environment

The health check listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network. While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to perform health checks, which will prevent the router pod from switching to a healthy state.

You can change this by setting health_check:

YAML
router.yaml
1health_check:
2  listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
3  enabled: true

Using with Kubernetes

In Kubernetes, you can configure health checks by setting readinessProbe and livenessProbe on the containers object of the resource definition:

YAML
1      # ... snipped for partial example ...
2      containers:
3        - name: router
4          # ... snipped for partial example ...
5          livenessProbe:
6            httpGet:
7              path: "/health?live"
8              port: 8088
9          readinessProbe:
10            httpGet:
11              path: "/health?ready"
12              port: 8088
13          # ... snipped for partial example ...

See a more complete example in our Kubernetes documentation.

note
For these checks we take advantage of additional functionality in the router which enables specific "ready" and "live" checks to better support kubernetes deployments. For each check, if the router is live or ready it will return OK (200). If not, it will return Service Unavailable (503).

Liveness

Liveness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will remain Live unless the endpoint stops responding.

Readiness

Readiness is clearly defined in Router 2 as the point at which a router configuration has been activated. From this point onwards, the router will monitor responses and identify over-loading. If over-loading passes beyond a defined tolerance, the router will declare itself unready for a period of time. During this time, it will continue to service requests and when the unready period expires, the router will once more start to monitor for over-loading. This is all controlled by new configuration in the router health check.

YAML
router.yaml
1health_check:
2  listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
3  enabled: true
4  readiness:        # optional, with default as detailed below
5    allowed: 50     # optional, default 100
6    interval:
7      sampling: 5s # optional, default 5s
8      unready: 10s  # optional, default (2 * sampling)

In this snippet, readiness has been configured to allow 50 rejections due to load shedding (GATEWAY_TIMEOUT or SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) in each sampling interval (10 seconds). If the router determines that it is "unready", i.e.: these limits are exceeded, then it will indicate this status (SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE) via the readinessProbe for the unready interval (30 seconds). Once this interval has passed, it will return to "ready" and start sampling responses.

note
The default sampling and unready intervals are chosen to align with the defaults for Kubernetes readinessProbe interval (10s). The idea being that there is sampling within a default interval and that the unready interval matches the probe perdiod.

Using with Docker

Docker has a HEALTHCHECK instruction that tells Docker how to test whether a container is still working. These are defined in the Dockerfile when building your container:

Text
1HEALTHCHECK CMD curl --fail \
2  "http://127.0.0.1:8088/health" || exit 1

We don't define these in our example Dockerfiles, because they aren't commonly used. You can add them to your own images as needed.