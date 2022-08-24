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External Coprocessing
Customize your router's behavior in any language
With external coprocessing, you can hook into the GraphOS Router's request-handling lifecycle by writing standalone code in any language and framework. This code (i.e., your coprocessor) can run anywhere on your network that's accessible to the router over HTTP.
You can configure your router to "call out" to your coprocessor at different stages throughout the request-handling lifecycle, enabling you to perform custom logic based on a client request's headers, query string, and other details. This logic can access disk and perform network requests, all while safely isolated from the critical router process.
When your coprocessor responds to these requests, its response body can modify various details of the client's request or response. You can even terminate a client request.
Recommended locations for hosting your coprocessor include:
On the same host as your router (minimal request latency)
In the same Pod as your router, as a "sidecar" container (minimal request latency)
In the same availability zone as your router (low request latency with increased deployment isolation)
How it works
Whenever your router receives a client request, at various stages in the request-handling lifecycle it can send HTTP POST requests to your coprocessor:
This diagram shows request execution proceeding "down" from a client, through the router, to individual subgraphs. Execution then proceeds back "up" to the client in the reverse order.
As shown in the diagram, the
RouterService,
SupergraphService,
ExecutionService,
SubgraphService, and
ConnectorRequestService steps of the request-handling lifecycle can send these POST requests (also called "coprocessor requests").
Each supported service can send its coprocessor requests at two different stages:
As execution proceeds "down" from the client to individual subgraphs
Here, the coprocessor can inspect and modify details of requests before GraphQL operations are processed.
The coprocessor can also instruct the router to terminate a client request immediately.
As execution proceeds back "up" from subgraphs to the client
Here, the coprocessor can inspect and modify details of the router's response to the client.
At every stage, the router waits for your coprocessor's response before it continues processing the corresponding request. Because of this, you should maximize responsiveness by configuring only whichever coprocessor requests your customization requires.
Multiple requests with
SubgraphService
If your coprocessor hooks into your router's
SubgraphService, the router sends a separate coprocessor request for each subgraph request in its query plan. In other words, if your router needs to query three separate subgraphs to fully resolve a client operation, it sends three separate coprocessor requests. Each coprocessor request includes the name and URL of the subgraph being queried.
Multiple requests with
ConnectorRequestService
If your coprocessor hooks into your router's
ConnectorRequestService, the router sends a separate coprocessor request for each connector HTTP request. If your router makes multiple REST API calls via connectors to resolve a client operation, it sends a separate coprocessor request for each call. Each coprocessor request includes the connector source name and the target URL.
Setup
First, make sure your router is connected to a GraphOS Enterprise organization.
You configure external coprocessing in your router's YAML config file, under the
coprocessor key.
Typical configuration
This example configuration sends commonly used request and response details to your coprocessor (see the comments below for explanations of each field):
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint.
3 # The timeout for all coprocessor requests. Defaults to 1 second (1s)
4 # Supported formats: https://docs.rs/humantime/latest/humantime/fn.parse_duration.html
5 timeout: 2s
6 router: # This coprocessor hooks into the `RouterService`
7 request: # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request.
8 headers: true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default.
9 body: false
10 context: none # Set to `all`, `deprecated`, or `selective: [keys...]` to send context entries.
11 sdl: false
12 path: false
13 method: false
14 response: # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer).
15 headers: true
16 body: false
17 context: none
18 sdl: false
19 status_code: false
20 supergraph: # This coprocessor hooks into the `SupergraphService`
21 request: # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request.
22 headers: true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default.
23 body: false
24 context: none
25 sdl: false
26 method: false
27 response: # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer).
28 headers: true
29 body: false
30 context: none
31 sdl: false
32 status_code: false
33 subgraph:
34 all:
35 request: # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it is about to make a request to a subgraph.
36 headers: true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default.
37 body: false
38 context: none
39 uri: false
40 method: false
41 service_name: false
42 subgraph_request_id: false
43 response: # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever receives a subgraph response.
44 headers: true
45 body: false
46 context: none
47 service_name: false
48 status_code: false
49 subgraph_request_id: false
50 connector: # This coprocessor hooks into connector HTTP requests.
51 all:
52 request: # By including this key, the coprocessor sends a request before each connector HTTP call.
53 headers: true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default.
54 body: false
55 context: none
56 uri: false
57 method: false
58 service_name: false
59 response: # By including this key, the coprocessor sends a request after each connector HTTP call.
60 headers: true
61 body: false
62 context: none
63 service_name: false
64 status_code: false
Minimal configuration
You can confirm that your router can reach your coprocessor by setting this minimal configuration before expanding it as needed:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint.
3 router:
4 request:
5 headers: false
In this case, the
RouterService only sends a coprocessor request whenever it receives a client request. The coprocessor request body includes no data related to the client request (only "control" data, which is covered below).
Configure per-stage coprocessor URLs
Override the global coprocessor URL for each stage:
1coprocessor:
2 url: "http://127.0.0.1:3000" # Mandatory URL, which is the address of the coprocessor
3 router:
4 request:
5 headers: false
6 supergraph:
7 request:
8 url: "http://127.0.0.1:3001" # Overrides the top-level URL for supergraph requests
9 headers: true
10 body: true
11 response: # uses the top level coprocessor URL for supergraph response
12 headers: true
13 body: true
14 connector:
15 all:
16 request:
17 url: "http://127.0.0.1:3002" # Overrides the top-level URL for connector requests
18 headers: true
19 body: true
This enables targeted coprocessors for individual stages.
Conditions
You can define conditions for a stage of the request lifecycle that you want to run the coprocessor. You can set coprocessor conditions with selectors based on headers or context entries.
Execution stage doesn't support coprocessor conditions.
Example configurations:
Run during the
SupergraphResponsestage only for the first event of a supergraph response. Useful for handling only the first subscription event when a subscription is opened:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:3000
3 supergraph:
4 response:
5 condition:
6 eq:
7 - true
8 - is_primary_response: true # Will be true only for the first event received on a supergraph response (like classical queries and mutations for example)
9 body: true
10 headers: true
Run during the
Requeststage only if the request contains a request header:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:3000
3 router:
4 request:
5 condition:
6 eq:
7 - request_header: should-execute-copro # Header name
8 - "enabled" # Header value
9 body: true
10 headers: true
Context configuration
The router request context is used to share data across stages of the request pipeline. The coprocessor can also use this context.
By default, the context is not sent to the coprocessor — either omit the
context field or explicitly set
context: none.
You can send all context keys to your coprocessor using
context: all.
You can also specify exactly which context keys you wish to send to a coprocessor by listing them under the
selective key. This will reduce the size of the request/response and may improve performance.
Example:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:3000 # mandatory URL which is the address of the coprocessor
3 router:
4 request:
5 context: none # Do not send any context entries (also the default if `context` is omitted)
6 supergraph:
7 request:
8 headers: true
9 context: # It will only send these 2 context keys to your coprocessor
10 selective:
11 - apollo::supergraph::operation_name
12 - apollo::demand_control::actual_cost
13 body: true
14 response:
15 headers: true
16 context: all # It will send all context keys with new names (2.x version)
17 body: true
18 subgraph:
19 all:
20 request:
21 context: all # It will send all context keys to the coprocessor
22 connector:
23 all:
24 request:
25 context: all # It will send all context keys to the coprocessor for connector requests
Client configuration
To use Unix Domain Sockets (UDS) to communicate with a coprocessor, use the following configuration:
1coprocessor:
2 url: unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock
Because
.sock is not required as a file extension, the router cannot determine if a path is appended to the base URL. Specify a custom HTTP path using the
path query parameter:
1coprocessor:
2 url: unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock?path=/api/v1
UDS also supports HTTP/2:
1coprocessor:
2 url: unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock
3 client:
4 http2: http2only
The router supports coprocessor connections over:
- HTTP/1.1
- HTTP/1.1 with TLS
- HTTP/2 with TLS
- HTTP/2 Cleartext protocol (h2c). This uses HTTP/2 over plaintext connections.
Use the table below to look up the resulting protocol of a coprocessor connection, based on the URL and the
experimental_http2 configuration:
|URL with
http://
|URL with
https://
experimental_http2:
disable
|HTTP/1.1
|HTTP/1.1 with TLS
experimental_http2:
enable
|HTTP/1.1
|Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake
experimental_http2:
http2only
|h2c
|HTTP/2 with TLS
experimental_http2
not set
|HTTP/1.1
|Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake
Configuring
experimental_http2: http2only for a network that doesn't support HTTP/2 results in a failed coprocessor connection.
For example, to enable h2c (http2 cleartext) communication with a coprocessor you can use this configuration:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081
3 # Using an HTTP (not HTTPS) URL and http2: http2only results in connections that use h2c
4 client:
5 http2: http2only
Connection pool
The router maintains a pool of connections to your coprocessor. Use
pool_idle_timeout to set how long an idle connection stays in the pool before it's eligible for eviction. The default is 15 seconds. Set it to
null to disable idle eviction entirely.
Expired connections are evicted lazily: when the router fetches a connection from the pool to make a request, it discards any connection that has been idle longer than
pool_idle_timeout and opens a fresh one.
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://service.example.com
3 client:
4 pool_idle_timeout: 30s # default: 15s; set to null to disable
Coprocessor request format
The router communicates with your coprocessor via HTTP POST requests (called coprocessor requests). The body of each coprocessor request is a JSON object with properties that describe either the current client request or the current router response.
Properties of the JSON body are divided into two high-level categories:
"Control" properties
These provide information about the context of the specific router request or response. They provide a mechanism to influence the router's execution flow.
The router always includes these properties in coprocessor requests.
Data properties
These provide information about the substance of a request or response, such as the GraphQL query string and any HTTP headers. Aside from
sdl, your coprocessor can modify all of these properties.
You configure which of these fields the router includes in its coprocessor requests. By default, the router includes none of them.
To learn more about coprocessor requests, go to:
Responding to coprocessor requests
The router expects your coprocessor to respond with a
200 status code and a JSON body that matches the structure of the request body.
In the response body, your coprocessor can return modified values for certain properties. By doing so, you can modify the remainder of the router's execution for the client request.
The router supports modifying the following properties from your coprocessor:
Modify this property to immediately terminate a client request.
If you omit a property from your response body entirely, the router uses its existing value for that property.
Terminating a client request
Every coprocessor request body includes a
control property with the string value
continue. If your coprocessor's response body also sets
control to
continue, the router continues processing the client request as usual.
Alternatively, your coprocessor's response body can set
control to an object with a
break property, like so:
1{
2 "control": { "break": 401 },
3 "body": {
4 "errors": [
5 {
6 "message": "Not authenticated.",
7 "extensions": {
8 "code": "ERR_UNAUTHENTICATED"
9 }
10 }
11 ]
12 }
13}
If the router receives an object with this format for
control, it immediately terminates the request-handling lifecycle for the client request. It sends an HTTP response to the client with the following details:
The HTTP status code is set to the value of the
breakproperty (
401in the example above).
The response body is the coprocessor's returned value for
body.
The value of
bodyshould adhere to the standard GraphQL JSON response format (see the example above).
Alternatively, you can specify a string value for
body. If you do, the router returns an error response with that string as the error's
message.
The example response above sets the HTTP status code to
400, which indicates a failed request.
You can also use this mechanism to immediately return a successful response:
1{
2 "control": { "break": 200 },
3 "body": {
4 "data": {
5 "currentUser": {
6 "name": "Ada Lovelace"
7 }
8 }
9 }
10}
data property matches the structure expected by the client query.
body in the
RouterRequest and
RouterResponse stages is always a string, but you can still
break with a GraphQL response if it's encoded as JSON.
1{
2 "control": { "break": 500 },
3 "body": "{ \"errors\": [ { \"message\": \"Something went wrong\", \"extensions\": { \"code\": \"INTERNAL_SERVER_ERRROR\" } } ] }"
4}
1{
2 "control": { "break": 200 },
3 "body": "{ \"data\": { \"currentUser\": { \"name\": \"Ada Lovelace\" } }"
4}
data property matches the structure expected by the client query.
Failed responses
If a request to a coprocessor results in a failed response, which is seperate from a control break, the router will return an error to the client making the supergraph request. The router considers all of the following scenarios to be a failed response from your coprocessor:
Your coprocessor doesn't respond within the amount of time specified by the
timeoutkey in your configuration (default one second).
Your coprocessor responds with a non-
2xxHTTP code.
Your coprocessor's response body doesn't match the JSON structure of the corresponding request body.
Your coprocessor's response body sets different values for control properties that must not change, such as
stageand
version.
Handling deferred query responses
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support the incremental delivery of query response data via the
@defer directive:
For a single query with deferred fields, your router sends multiple "chunks" of response data to the client. If you enable coprocessor requests for the
RouterResponse stage, your router sends a separate coprocessor request for each chunk it returns as part of a deferred query.
Note the following about handling deferred response chunks:
The
status_codeand
headersfields are included only in the coprocessor request for any response's first chunk. These values can't change after the first chunk is returned to the client, so they're subsequently omitted.
If your coprocessor modifes the response
bodyfor a response chunk, it must provide the new value as a string, not as an object. This is because response chunk bodies include multipart boundary information in addition to the actual serialized JSON response data. See examples.
Many responses will not contain deferred streams and for these the body string can usually be fairly reliably transformed into a JSON object for easy manipulation within the coprocessor. Coprocessors should be carefully coded to allow for the presence of a body that is not a valid JSON object.
Because the data is a JSON string at both
RouterRequestand
RouterResponse, it's entirely possible for a coprocessor to rewrite the body from invalid JSON content into valid JSON content. This is one of the primary use cases for
RouterRequestbody processing.
Examples of deferred response chunks
The examples below illustrate the differences between the first chunk of a deferred response and all subsequent chunks:
First response chunk
The first response chunk includes
headers and
statusCode fields:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "RouterResponse",
4 "id": "8dee7fe947273640a5c2c7e1da90208c",
5 "sdl": "...", // String omitted due to length
6 "headers": {
7 "content-type": ["multipart/mixed;boundary=\"graphql\";deferSpec=20220824"],
8 "vary": ["origin"]
9 },
10 "body": "\r\n--graphql\r\ncontent-type: application/json\r\n\r\n{\"data\":{\"me\":{\"id\":\"1\"}},\"hasNext\":true}\r\n--graphql\r\n",
11 "context": {
12 "entries": {
13 "apollo::supergraph::operation_kind": "query",
14 "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
15 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "manual"
16 }
17 },
18 "statusCode": 200
19}
Subsequent response chunk
Subsequent response chunks omit the
headers and
statusCode fields:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "RouterResponse",
4 "id": "8dee7fe947273640a5c2c7e1da90208c",
5 "sdl": "...", // String omitted due to length
6 "body": "content-type: application/json\r\n\r\n{\"hasNext\":false,\"incremental\":[{\"data\":{\"name\":\"Ada Lovelace\"},\"path\":[\"me\"]}]}\r\n--graphql--\r\n",
7 "context": {
8 "entries": {
9 "apollo::supergraph::operation_kind": "query",
10 "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
11 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "manual"
12 }
13 }
14}
Adding authorization claims via coprocessor
To use the authorization directives, a request needs to include claims—the details of its authentication and scope. The most straightforward way to add claims is with JWT authentication. You can also add claims with a
RouterService or
SupergraphService coprocessor since they hook into the request lifecycle before the router applies authorization logic.
An example configuration of the router calling a coprocessor for authorization claims:
1coprocessor:
2 url: http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint.
3 router: # By including this key, a coprocessor can hook into the `RouterService`. You can also use `SupergraphService` for authorization.
4 request: # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request.
5 headers: false # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default.
6 context: all # The authorization directives works with claims stored in the request's context
This configuration prompts the router to send an HTTP POST request to your coprocessor whenever it receives a client request. For example, your coprocessor may receive a request with this format:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "RouterRequest",
4 "control": "continue",
5 "id": "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e",
6 "context": {
7 "entries": {
8 "accepts-json": true
9 }
10 }
11}
When your coprocessor receives this request from the router, it should add claims to the request's
context and return them in the response to the router. Specifically, the coprocessor should add an entry with a claims object. The key must be
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims, and the value should be the claims required by the authorization directives you intend to use. For example, if you want to use
@requireScopes, the response may look something like this:
1{
2 "version": 1,
3 "stage": "RouterRequest",
4 "control": "continue",
5 "id": "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e",
6 "context": {
7 "entries": {
8 "accepts-json": true,
9 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims": {
10 "scope": "profile:read profile:write"
11 }
12 }
13 }
14}
Additional resources
See the Apollo Solutions "Hello World" coprocessor for an example of a coprocessor that simply logs the router's payload.
See the following Apollo Solutions authorization and authentication examples:
Use the Apollo Solutions router extensibility load testing repository to load test coprocessors.