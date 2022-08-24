PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

With external coprocessing, you can hook into the GraphOS Router's request-handling lifecycle by writing standalone code in any language and framework. This code (i.e., your coprocessor) can run anywhere on your network that's accessible to the router over HTTP.

You can configure your router to "call out" to your coprocessor at different stages throughout the request-handling lifecycle, enabling you to perform custom logic based on a client request's headers, query string, and other details. This logic can access disk and perform network requests, all while safely isolated from the critical router process.

When your coprocessor responds to these requests, its response body can modify various details of the client's request or response. You can even terminate a client request.

Recommended locations for hosting your coprocessor include:

On the same host as your router (minimal request latency)

In the same Pod as your router, as a "sidecar" container (minimal request latency)

In the same availability zone as your router (low request latency with increased deployment isolation)

How it works

Whenever your router receives a client request, at various stages in the request-handling lifecycle it can send HTTP POST requests to your coprocessor:

This diagram shows request execution proceeding "down" from a client, through the router, to individual subgraphs. Execution then proceeds back "up" to the client in the reverse order.

As shown in the diagram, the RouterService , SupergraphService , ExecutionService , SubgraphService , and ConnectorRequestService steps of the request-handling lifecycle can send these POST requests (also called " coprocessor requests").

Each supported service can send its coprocessor requests at two different stages:

As execution proceeds "down" from the client to individual subgraphs Here, the coprocessor can inspect and modify details of requests before GraphQL operations are processed. The coprocessor can also instruct the router to terminate a client request immediately.

As execution proceeds back "up" from subgraphs to the client Here, the coprocessor can inspect and modify details of the router's response to the client.



At every stage, the router waits for your coprocessor's response before it continues processing the corresponding request. Because of this, you should maximize responsiveness by configuring only whichever coprocessor requests your customization requires.

Multiple requests with SubgraphService

If your coprocessor hooks into your router's SubgraphService , the router sends a separate coprocessor request for each subgraph request in its query plan. In other words, if your router needs to query three separate subgraphs to fully resolve a client operation, it sends three separate coprocessor requests. Each coprocessor request includes the name and URL of the subgraph being queried.

Multiple requests with ConnectorRequestService

If your coprocessor hooks into your router's ConnectorRequestService , the router sends a separate coprocessor request for each connector HTTP request. If your router makes multiple REST API calls via connectors to resolve a client operation, it sends a separate coprocessor request for each call. Each coprocessor request includes the connector source name and the target URL.

Setup

First, make sure your router is connected to a GraphOS Enterprise organization.

You configure external coprocessing in your router's YAML config file, under the coprocessor key.

Typical configuration

This example configuration sends commonly used request and response details to your coprocessor (see the comments below for explanations of each field):

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint. 3 # The timeout for all coprocessor requests. Defaults to 1 second (1s) 4 # Supported formats: https://docs.rs/humantime/latest/humantime/fn.parse_duration.html 5 timeout : 2s 6 router : # This coprocessor hooks into the `RouterService` 7 request : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 8 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 9 body : false 10 context : none # Set to `all`, `deprecated`, or `selective: [keys...]` to send context entries. 11 sdl : false 12 path : false 13 method : false 14 response : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 15 headers : true 16 body : false 17 context : none 18 sdl : false 19 status_code : false 20 supergraph : # This coprocessor hooks into the `SupergraphService` 21 request : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 22 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 23 body : false 24 context : none 25 sdl : false 26 method : false 27 response : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 28 headers : true 29 body : false 30 context : none 31 sdl : false 32 status_code : false 33 subgraph : 34 all : 35 request : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it is about to make a request to a subgraph. 36 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 37 body : false 38 context : none 39 uri : false 40 method : false 41 service_name : false 42 subgraph_request_id : false 43 response : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever receives a subgraph response. 44 headers : true 45 body : false 46 context : none 47 service_name : false 48 status_code : false 49 subgraph_request_id : false 50 connector : # This coprocessor hooks into connector HTTP requests. 51 all : 52 request : # By including this key, the coprocessor sends a request before each connector HTTP call. 53 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 54 body : false 55 context : none 56 uri : false 57 method : false 58 service_name : false 59 response : # By including this key, the coprocessor sends a request after each connector HTTP call. 60 headers : true 61 body : false 62 context : none 63 service_name : false 64 status_code : false

Minimal configuration

You can confirm that your router can reach your coprocessor by setting this minimal configuration before expanding it as needed:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint. 3 router : 4 request : 5 headers : false

In this case, the RouterService only sends a coprocessor request whenever it receives a client request. The coprocessor request body includes no data related to the client request (only "control" data, which is covered below).

Configure per-stage coprocessor URLs

Override the global coprocessor URL for each stage:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : "http://127.0.0.1:3000" # Mandatory URL, which is the address of the coprocessor 3 router : 4 request : 5 headers : false 6 supergraph : 7 request : 8 url : "http://127.0.0.1:3001" # Overrides the top-level URL for supergraph requests 9 headers : true 10 body : true 11 response : # uses the top level coprocessor URL for supergraph response 12 headers : true 13 body : true 14 connector : 15 all : 16 request : 17 url : "http://127.0.0.1:3002" # Overrides the top-level URL for connector requests 18 headers : true 19 body : true

This enables targeted coprocessors for individual stages.

Conditions

You can define conditions for a stage of the request lifecycle that you want to run the coprocessor. You can set coprocessor conditions with selectors based on headers or context entries.

note The Execution stage doesn't support coprocessor conditions.

Example configurations:

Run during the SupergraphResponse stage only for the first event of a supergraph response. Useful for handling only the first subscription event when a subscription is opened:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:3000 3 supergraph : 4 response : 5 condition : 6 eq : 7 - true 8 - is_primary_response : true # Will be true only for the first event received on a supergraph response (like classical queries and mutations for example) 9 body : true 10 headers : true

Run during the Request stage only if the request contains a request header:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:3000 3 router : 4 request : 5 condition : 6 eq : 7 - request_header : should-execute-copro # Header name 8 - "enabled" # Header value 9 body : true 10 headers : true

Context configuration

The router request context is used to share data across stages of the request pipeline. The coprocessor can also use this context. By default, the context is not sent to the coprocessor — either omit the context field or explicitly set context: none . You can send all context keys to your coprocessor using context: all . You can also specify exactly which context keys you wish to send to a coprocessor by listing them under the selective key. This will reduce the size of the request/response and may improve performance.

Example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:3000 # mandatory URL which is the address of the coprocessor 3 router : 4 request : 5 context : none # Do not send any context entries (also the default if `context` is omitted) 6 supergraph : 7 request : 8 headers : true 9 context : # It will only send these 2 context keys to your coprocessor 10 selective : 11 - apollo::supergraph::operation_name 12 - apollo::demand_control::actual_cost 13 body : true 14 response : 15 headers : true 16 context : all # It will send all context keys with new names (2.x version) 17 body : true 18 subgraph : 19 all : 20 request : 21 context : all # It will send all context keys to the coprocessor 22 connector : 23 all : 24 request : 25 context : all # It will send all context keys to the coprocessor for connector requests

Client configuration

To use Unix Domain Sockets (UDS) to communicate with a coprocessor, use the following configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock

Because .sock is not required as a file extension, the router cannot determine if a path is appended to the base URL. Specify a custom HTTP path using the path query parameter:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock?path=/api/v1

UDS also supports HTTP/2:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : unix:///tmp/coprocessor.sock 3 client : 4 http2 : http2only

The router supports coprocessor connections over: HTTP/1.1

HTTP/1.1 with TLS

HTTP/2 with TLS

HTTP/2 Cleartext protocol (h2c). This uses HTTP/2 over plaintext connections. Use the table below to look up the resulting protocol of a coprocessor connection, based on the URL and the experimental_http2 configuration: URL with http:// URL with https:// experimental_http2: disable HTTP/1.1 HTTP/1.1 with TLS experimental_http2: enable HTTP/1.1 Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake experimental_http2: http2only h2c HTTP/2 with TLS experimental_http2

not set HTTP/1.1 Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake note Configuring experimental_http2: http2only for a network that doesn't support HTTP/2 results in a failed coprocessor connection.

For example, to enable h2c (http2 cleartext) communication with a coprocessor you can use this configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 3 # Using an HTTP (not HTTPS) URL and http2: http2only results in connections that use h2c 4 client : 5 http2 : http2only

Connection pool

The router maintains a pool of connections to your coprocessor. Use pool_idle_timeout to set how long an idle connection stays in the pool before it's eligible for eviction. The default is 15 seconds. Set it to null to disable idle eviction entirely.

Expired connections are evicted lazily: when the router fetches a connection from the pool to make a request, it discards any connection that has been idle longer than pool_idle_timeout and opens a fresh one.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://service.example.com 3 client : 4 pool_idle_timeout : 30s # default: 15s; set to null to disable

Coprocessor request format

The router communicates with your coprocessor via HTTP POST requests (called coprocessor requests). The body of each coprocessor request is a JSON object with properties that describe either the current client request or the current router response.

note Body properties vary by the router's current execution stage. See example request bodies for each stage.

Properties of the JSON body are divided into two high-level categories:

"Control" properties These provide information about the context of the specific router request or response. They provide a mechanism to influence the router's execution flow. The router always includes these properties in coprocessor requests.

Data properties These provide information about the substance of a request or response, such as the GraphQL query string and any HTTP headers. Aside from sdl , your coprocessor can modify all of these properties. You configure which of these fields the router includes in its coprocessor requests. By default, the router includes none of them.



To learn more about coprocessor requests, go to:

Responding to coprocessor requests

The router expects your coprocessor to respond with a 200 status code and a JSON body that matches the structure of the request body.

In the response body, your coprocessor can return modified values for certain properties. By doing so, you can modify the remainder of the router's execution for the client request.

The router supports modifying the following properties from your coprocessor:

caution Do not modify other modify other control properties . Doing so can cause the client request to fail.

If you omit a property from your response body entirely, the router uses its existing value for that property.

Terminating a client request

Every coprocessor request body includes a control property with the string value continue . If your coprocessor's response body also sets control to continue , the router continues processing the client request as usual.

Alternatively, your coprocessor's response body can set control to an object with a break property, like so:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "control" : { "break" : 401 }, 3 "body" : { 4 "errors" : [ 5 { 6 "message" : "Not authenticated." , 7 "extensions" : { 8 "code" : "ERR_UNAUTHENTICATED" 9 } 10 } 11 ] 12 } 13 }

If the router receives an object with this format for control , it immediately terminates the request-handling lifecycle for the client request. It sends an HTTP response to the client with the following details:

The HTTP status code is set to the value of the break property ( 401 in the example above).

The response body is the coprocessor's returned value for body . The value of body should adhere to the standard GraphQL JSON response format (see the example above). Alternatively, you can specify a string value for body . If you do, the router returns an error response with that string as the error's message .



The example response above sets the HTTP status code to 400 , which indicates a failed request.

You can also use this mechanism to immediately return a successful response:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "control" : { "break" : 200 }, 3 "body" : { 4 "data" : { 5 "currentUser" : { 6 "name" : "Ada Lovelace" 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

note If you return a successful response, make sure the structure of the data property matches the structure expected by the client query.

tip The body in the RouterRequest and RouterResponse stages is always a string, but you can still break with a GraphQL response if it's encoded as JSON.

Examples of coprocessor responses for Router stages JSON copy 1 { 2 "control" : { "break" : 500 }, 3 "body" : "{ \" errors \" : [ { \" message \" : \" Something went wrong \" , \" extensions \" : { \" code \" : \" INTERNAL_SERVER_ERRROR \" } } ] }" 4 } JSON copy 1 { 2 "control" : { "break" : 200 }, 3 "body" : "{ \" data \" : { \" currentUser \" : { \" name \" : \" Ada Lovelace \" } }" 4 }

note If you return a successful response, make sure the structure of the data property matches the structure expected by the client query.

Failed responses

If a request to a coprocessor results in a failed response, which is seperate from a control break, the router will return an error to the client making the supergraph request. The router considers all of the following scenarios to be a failed response from your coprocessor:

Your coprocessor doesn't respond within the amount of time specified by the timeout key in your configuration (default one second).

Your coprocessor responds with a non- 2xx HTTP code.

Your coprocessor's response body doesn't match the JSON structure of the corresponding request body.

Your coprocessor's response body sets different values for control properties that must not change, such as stage and version .

Handling deferred query responses

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support the incremental delivery of query response data via the @defer directive:

For a single query with deferred fields, your router sends multiple "chunks" of response data to the client. If you enable coprocessor requests for the RouterResponse stage, your router sends a separate coprocessor request for each chunk it returns as part of a deferred query.

Note the following about handling deferred response chunks:

The status_code and headers fields are included only in the coprocessor request for any response's first chunk. These values can't change after the first chunk is returned to the client, so they're subsequently omitted.

If your coprocessor modifes the response body for a response chunk, it must provide the new value as a string, not as an object. This is because response chunk bodies include multipart boundary information in addition to the actual serialized JSON response data. See examples. Many responses will not contain deferred streams and for these the body string can usually be fairly reliably transformed into a JSON object for easy manipulation within the coprocessor. Coprocessors should be carefully coded to allow for the presence of a body that is not a valid JSON object.

Because the data is a JSON string at both RouterRequest and RouterResponse , it's entirely possible for a coprocessor to rewrite the body from invalid JSON content into valid JSON content. This is one of the primary use cases for RouterRequest body processing.

Examples of deferred response chunks

The examples below illustrate the differences between the first chunk of a deferred response and all subsequent chunks:

First response chunk

The first response chunk includes headers and statusCode fields:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "RouterResponse" , 4 "id" : "8dee7fe947273640a5c2c7e1da90208c" , 5 "sdl" : "..." , // String omitted due to length 6 "headers" : { 7 "content-type" : [ "multipart/mixed;boundary= \" graphql \" ;deferSpec=20220824" ], 8 "vary" : [ "origin" ] 9 }, 10 "body" : " \r

--graphql \r

content-type: application/json \r

\r

{ \" data \" :{ \" me \" :{ \" id \" : \" 1 \" }}, \" hasNext \" :true} \r

--graphql \r

" , 11 "context" : { 12 "entries" : { 13 "apollo::supergraph::operation_kind" : "query" , 14 "apollo::telemetry::client_version" : "" , 15 "apollo::telemetry::client_name" : "manual" 16 } 17 }, 18 "statusCode" : 200 19 }

Subsequent response chunk

Subsequent response chunks omit the headers and statusCode fields:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "RouterResponse" , 4 "id" : "8dee7fe947273640a5c2c7e1da90208c" , 5 "sdl" : "..." , // String omitted due to length 6 "body" : "content-type: application/json \r

\r

{ \" hasNext \" :false, \" incremental \" :[{ \" data \" :{ \" name \" : \" Ada Lovelace \" }, \" path \" :[ \" me \" ]}]} \r

--graphql-- \r

" , 7 "context" : { 8 "entries" : { 9 "apollo::supergraph::operation_kind" : "query" , 10 "apollo::telemetry::client_version" : "" , 11 "apollo::telemetry::client_name" : "manual" 12 } 13 } 14 }

Adding authorization claims via coprocessor

To use the authorization directives, a request needs to include claims—the details of its authentication and scope. The most straightforward way to add claims is with JWT authentication. You can also add claims with a RouterService or SupergraphService coprocessor since they hook into the request lifecycle before the router applies authorization logic.

An example configuration of the router calling a coprocessor for authorization claims:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint. 3 router : # By including this key, a coprocessor can hook into the `RouterService`. You can also use `SupergraphService` for authorization. 4 request : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 5 headers : false # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 6 context : all # The authorization directives works with claims stored in the request's context

This configuration prompts the router to send an HTTP POST request to your coprocessor whenever it receives a client request. For example, your coprocessor may receive a request with this format:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "RouterRequest" , 4 "control" : "continue" , 5 "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , 6 "context" : { 7 "entries" : { 8 "accepts-json" : true 9 } 10 } 11 }

When your coprocessor receives this request from the router, it should add claims to the request's context and return them in the response to the router. Specifically, the coprocessor should add an entry with a claims object. The key must be apollo::authentication::jwt_claims , and the value should be the claims required by the authorization directives you intend to use. For example, if you want to use @requireScopes , the response may look something like this:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "version" : 1 , 3 "stage" : "RouterRequest" , 4 "control" : "continue" , 5 "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , 6 "context" : { 7 "entries" : { 8 "accepts-json" : true , 9 "apollo::authentication::jwt_claims" : { 10 "scope" : "profile:read profile:write" 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

Additional resources