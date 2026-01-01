Response Caching FAQ

FAQ

Yes. Cache tags work like CDN surrogate key systems (used by Fastly, Cloudflare, and other CDN providers). Both approaches let you tag cached content and invalidate it by tag name. In the router, cache tags are set via the @cacheTag directive, and surrogate keys are typically set via response headers like Surrogate-Key or Cache-Tag .

You don't need to wire this up yourself: enable CDN invalidation to have the router emit your existing cache tags as a response header your CDN can purge by directly.

Why cache in the router when CDN, client, or subgraph caching already exists?

The router caches at the GraphQL operation level, storing reusable sections of the response tree. When multiple operations request the same entities or root fields, the router can serve them from cache instead of querying your subgraphs repeatedly. This reduces load on your subgraphs and backend services.

What's the minimal requirement at the origin level to benefit from response caching?

Your origin needs to return a Cache-Control header in its HTTP response. The router uses this header to determine TTLs for cached data.

How does response caching work with authorization?

When you use the router's authorization directives, cache entries are automatically separated by authorization context. Operations requesting fields with specific scope requirements get their own cache entries, distinct from operations without those scopes. This means authorized data can be safely cached and shared across users with the same permissions—when a user's roles change, their operations automatically use different cache entries.

The router doesn't remove cache entries when you update a schema. However, if a schema change affects the queries sent to subgraphs, the router generates new cache keys for those queries. As a result, old cache entries stop serving cache hits. They're effectively expired, although the data might still exist in storage until its TTL expires. Cache entries for unchanged query patterns remain available and continue to serve cache hits normally.

Does the router cache error responses?

No. Responses containing errors aren't cached—this prevents transient errors from being served repeatedly from the cache.

Can I use compound @key s?

Yes. Compound @key s, including lists, are supported. However, their complexity introduces overhead. Prioritize simplicity in your cache key design.

Can @key s represent nullable data in @cacheTag ?

Yes. However, null data is interpolated as an empty string. For example, consider an entity key with fields id and name , where name is nullable. If you specify @cacheTag(format: "user-{$key.id}-{$key.name}") and the entity key is {"id": 1, "name": null} , the generated cache tag is user-1- .

What if one of my subgraphs is unavailable?

The router returns whatever cached data is available and populates the rest of the response tree according to your schema's nullability rules. Fields that can't be resolved are nulled out with corresponding error messages, while successfully cached portions of the response are still returned.

How do @cacheControl and @cacheTag work differently?

@cacheControl is interpreted by your subgraph (like Apollo Server) to generate the Cache-Control HTTP header that tells the router how long to cache data. @cacheTag is interpreted by the router itself to assign tags for invalidation. This separation mirrors HTTP caching conventions: Cache-Control headers manage TTL, and separate headers (like Surrogate-Key in CDNs) manage invalidation tags.

Where is @cacheTag defined and where is it interpreted?

The @cacheTag directive is defined in your subgraph schema, but it's only interpreted by the router —your subgraph doesn't use it at all. This is different from @cacheControl , which is both defined and interpreted at the subgraph level. The router reads @cacheTag from your composed schema to determine which cache tags to assign to cached data.

Where can the @cacheTag directive be applied?

Apply @cacheTag on root query fields or on resolvable entities (types marked with @key where resolvable is unset or true ).

For root fields, use {$args.XXX} to interpolate field arguments into the tag format— args is a map of all arguments for that field. The argument must be non-nullable.

For entities, use {$key.XXX} where key is a map of the entity's key fields. The field must be non-nullable. When you have multiple @key directives on a type (like @key(fields: "id") and @key(fields: "id name") ), you can only reference fields present in every @key directive. In this example, only {$key.id} would be valid because id appears in both keys.

The tag format must always generate a valid string value. For nested objects in keys, reference the specific field you need—for example, use {$key.country.name} instead of {$key.country} when country is an object.

How does @cacheControl work?

The @cacheControl directive is a subgraph -level directive. In Apollo Server, it automatically generates the appropriate Cache-Control response header based on your schema. For details, see the Apollo Server documentation.

Operations without tags eventually expire based on their TTL. You can invalidate them by subgraph name or by type, but you can't target them with tag-based invalidation.

How does caching work for operations with multiple root fields?

The router caches the entire response from each subgraph request as a single unit. When an operation queries multiple root fields from the same subgraph, the router caches the complete response (containing all root fields) under a single cache entry. Operations with overlapping root fields don't share cache entries. The router creates a unique entry for each subgraph request based on the full query sent to the subgraph. This behavior does not apply to entity requests.

When should I use invalidation vs. TTL-based caching?

TTL-based caching works great for predictable data refresh patterns. Active invalidation becomes essential when you have event-driven architectures where data changes unpredictably—it lets you remove stale cache entries immediately when you know data has changed, instead of waiting for TTL expiration.

Why was "Entity Caching" renamed to "Response Caching"?

"Response Caching" more accurately describes what the feature does—caching portions of GraphQL responses—and gives us room to evolve the feature over time.

Where can I find information about entity caching?

Entity caching was the previous approach to caching in the router and has been superseded by response caching. If you're looking for information about entity caching, you can find it in the router v1.x documentation.

Response caching provides more flexible caching at the GraphQL operation level, with better control over TTLs and cache invalidation through tags.

What changed between the 2024 preview and the current implementation?

The 2024 preview used a linear scan approach for active invalidation that scaled with total cache size instead of the number of invalidated entries. The current version uses an index-based approach that scales only with the entries you're actually invalidating, making it practical for production use at scale.

How does the current release affect existing users?

The preview_entity_cache plugin has been removed in Router 3.0. If you're upgrading from Router 2.x, you must migrate to response_cache before upgrading. The new implementation provides better performance and more flexible caching controls.

How do I migrate from entity caching to response caching?

Follow these steps to migrate your configuration:

Update the plugin name: Replace preview_entity_cache with response_cache in your router configuration. Remove the scan_count setting: Delete the redis.scan_count configuration option if you have it set. Response caching uses an approach that doesn't require Redis SCAN operations, eliminating a key performance bottleneck from the previous entity caching version. Update timeout configuration: Replace the single redis.timeout setting with more granular timeout options as appropriate: redis.fetch_timeout : Controls how long to wait when retrieving data from cache

redis.insert_timeout : Controls how long to wait when storing new data in cache

redis.invalidate_timeout : Controls how long to wait when removing data from cache All timeout settings are optional. Set timeouts based on your application's performance requirements for specific cache operations. Update your metrics and monitoring: Response caching introduces new metric names and additional observability options. Check the observability documentation for the complete list of available metrics and their updated names. The new implementation also provides additional metrics for better insight into cache performance.

Can I use response caching in production with earlier router versions?

TTL-based caching works in earlier versions. For API-based invalidation, use the current router version.

For performance, cache tags derived from responses are written to Redis in a debugger‑readable form only when the cache‑populating request runs in debug mode. Cache tags coming from responses written outside debug mode aren’t visible in the debugger.

What versions of Redis are supported?

Response caching is compatible with caches that support open-source Redis >7.0. It has been thoroughly tested against standalone Redis, Redis cluster, and Google's Memorystore.

Can I set a limit on my Redis database size?

You can use Redis's key eviction to limit the maximum memory to use for the cache data. If an eviction policy is set, you must use the volatile-ttl eviction policy, which evicts keys with the shortest remaining TTL value.

If you want to set a memory limit per subgraph, you must configure a different Redis instance per subgraph.

What performance can I expect from Redis?

Performance will be highly dependent on response sizes, query rate, node size, and many other factors.

During internal testing*, the Router was able to fetch at least 5000 entities per second, with >98% of fetches under 5ms and 98% of inserts under 15ms.

*Tests conducted against a single-shard Redis cluster running on a redis-standard-small instance.

Why is my Redis CPU high under response_cache , and can I reduce it?

By default, each subgraph that uses active invalidation maintains all three Redis invalidation indexes— subgraph , type , and cache_tag —writing to each on every cache insert. At high cache volumes, maintaining indexes you never invalidate by is avoidable Redis work.

If your workload only invalidates by a subset of methods (for example, only by cache tag), you can opt out of the unused indexes per subgraph with the indexes block under subgraph.<all|name>.invalidation . Each field set to false removes one ZSET write per cache insert for that subgraph. See Tune which invalidation indexes are maintained for the full configuration and the additive-only caveat.

How does response caching work with Apollo Connectors?

Connectors use the same response caching infrastructure as subgraphs, but with a separate response_cache.connector configuration block. The router caches connector responses at both the entity level and the root field (HTTP request) level. Configuration uses connector.all for global defaults and connector.sources for per-source overrides, where sources are identified by subgraph_name.source_name .

How do I identify a connector source in the configuration?

Connector sources use the subgraph_name.source_name format. For example, if your subgraph is named products and the connector source is my_rest_api , the source identifier is products.my_rest_api . This format appears in the connector.sources configuration map, invalidation requests, and telemetry labels.

Can I cache subgraphs and connectors simultaneously?

Yes. The response_cache.subgraph and response_cache.connector blocks are independent. You can enable caching for subgraphs, connectors, or both. Each has its own Redis configuration, TTLs, and invalidation settings.

Do connectors support @cacheControl directives?