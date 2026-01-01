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Prometheus exporter
Configure the Prometheus metrics exporter
Enable and configure the Prometheus exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.
For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.
. characters with
_ in instrument names.
For example, the
apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count instrument is exported as
apollo_router_cache_miss_time_seconds_count with the Prometheus exporter.
Prometheus name changes
Router 3.x gave several duration and byte-count instruments a UCUM unit (
s for durations,
By for bytes). The Prometheus exporter appends a UCUM-derived suffix to the exported name when a unit is set, so this renamed a number of Prometheus metrics — for example,
apollo_router_cache_hit_time became
apollo_router_cache_hit_time_seconds.
See the router 3.x upgrade guide for the full list of renamed metrics and the steps to update dashboards, alerts, and recording rules.
Prometheus configuration
To export metrics to Prometheus, enable the Prometheus endpoint and set its address and path in
router.yaml:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 prometheus:
5 enabled: true
6 resource_selector: all # default: none
7 listen: 127.0.0.1:9090
8 path: /metrics
Once enabled, you will be able to access the Prometheus endpoint at
http://localhost:9090/metrics.
You can configure your APM agent to scrape the metrics from the endpoint. See the documentation for your APM agent for more details.
enabled
Set to true to enable the Prometheus exporter. Defaults to false.
listen
The address and port to listen on for Prometheus metrics. Defaults to
127.0.0.1.
path
The path to expose the Prometheus metrics. Defaults to
/metrics.
resource_selector
Resource selector is used to select which resource to export with every metrics. If it's set to
all, it will export all resource attributes with every metrics. Defaults to
none.
Prometheus configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
enabled
false
|Enable the Prometheus exporter.
listen
127.0.0.1:9090
|The address to serve Prometheus metric on.
path
/metrics
|The path to serve Prometheus metrics on.
Using Prometheus with containers
The Prometheus endpoint listens to
127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network.
While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to access the Prometheus endpoint, which will disable metric scraping.
You can enable other containers to access it by setting the endpoint to listen to
0.0.0.0:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 prometheus:
5 # By setting this endpoint you enable other containers and pods to access the Prometheus endpoint
6 enabled: true
7 listen: 0.0.0.0:9090
8 path: /metrics
You can validate your setting locally:
Run a query against the router.
Navigate to http://localhost:9090/metrics, and check that the endpoint returns metrics similar to the following:Text
1http_server_request_duration{le="0.5"} 1 2http_server_request_duration{le="0.9"} 1 3---SNIP---