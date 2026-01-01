Enable and configure the Prometheus exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

note . characters with _ in instrument names. For example, the apollo_router_cache_miss_time_seconds_count with the Prometheus exporter. The Prometheus exporter replacescharacters withinnames. For example, the apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count instrument is exported aswith the Prometheus exporter.

Prometheus name changes

Router 3.x gave several duration and byte-count instruments a UCUM unit ( s for durations, By for bytes). The Prometheus exporter appends a UCUM-derived suffix to the exported name when a unit is set, so this renamed a number of Prometheus metrics — for example, apollo_router_cache_hit_time became apollo_router_cache_hit_time_seconds .

See the router 3.x upgrade guide for the full list of renamed metrics and the steps to update dashboards, alerts, and recording rules.

Prometheus configuration

To export metrics to Prometheus, enable the Prometheus endpoint and set its address and path in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 prometheus : 5 enabled : true 6 resource_selector : all # default: none 7 listen : 127.0.0.1:9090 8 path : /metrics

Once enabled, you will be able to access the Prometheus endpoint at http://localhost:9090/metrics .

You can configure your APM agent to scrape the metrics from the endpoint. See the documentation for your APM agent for more details.

enabled

Set to true to enable the Prometheus exporter. Defaults to false.

listen

The address and port to listen on for Prometheus metrics. Defaults to 127.0.0.1 .

path

The path to expose the Prometheus metrics. Defaults to /metrics .

resource_selector

Resource selector is used to select which resource to export with every metrics. If it's set to all , it will export all resource attributes with every metrics. Defaults to none .

Prometheus configuration reference

Attribute Default Description enabled false Enable the Prometheus exporter. listen 127.0.0.1:9090 The address to serve Prometheus metric on. path /metrics The path to serve Prometheus metrics on.

Using Prometheus with containers

The Prometheus endpoint listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network.

While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to access the Prometheus endpoint, which will disable metric scraping.

You can enable other containers to access it by setting the endpoint to listen to 0.0.0.0 :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 prometheus : 5 # By setting this endpoint you enable other containers and pods to access the Prometheus endpoint 6 enabled : true 7 listen : 0.0.0.0:9090 8 path : /metrics

You can validate your setting locally:

Run a query against the router. Navigate to http://localhost:9090/metrics , and check that the endpoint returns metrics similar to the following: Text copy 1 http_server_request_duration{le="0.5"} 1 2 http_server_request_duration{le="0.9"} 1 3 ---SNIP---