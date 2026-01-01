Prometheus exporter

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

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Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

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Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
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Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Prometheus exporter

Configure the Prometheus metrics exporter

Enable and configure the Prometheus exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

note
The Prometheus exporter replaces . characters with _ in instrument names. For example, the apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count instrument is exported as apollo_router_cache_miss_time_seconds_count with the Prometheus exporter.

Prometheus name changes

Router 3.x gave several duration and byte-count instruments a UCUM unit (s for durations, By for bytes). The Prometheus exporter appends a UCUM-derived suffix to the exported name when a unit is set, so this renamed a number of Prometheus metrics — for example, apollo_router_cache_hit_time became apollo_router_cache_hit_time_seconds.

See the router 3.x upgrade guide for the full list of renamed metrics and the steps to update dashboards, alerts, and recording rules.

Prometheus configuration

To export metrics to Prometheus, enable the Prometheus endpoint and set its address and path in router.yaml:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      prometheus:
5        enabled: true
6        resource_selector: all # default: none
7        listen: 127.0.0.1:9090
8        path: /metrics

Once enabled, you will be able to access the Prometheus endpoint at http://localhost:9090/metrics.

You can configure your APM agent to scrape the metrics from the endpoint. See the documentation for your APM agent for more details.

enabled

Set to true to enable the Prometheus exporter. Defaults to false.

listen

The address and port to listen on for Prometheus metrics. Defaults to 127.0.0.1.

path

The path to expose the Prometheus metrics. Defaults to /metrics.

resource_selector

Resource selector is used to select which resource to export with every metrics. If it's set to all, it will export all resource attributes with every metrics. Defaults to none.

Prometheus configuration reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
enabledfalseEnable the Prometheus exporter.
listen127.0.0.1:9090The address to serve Prometheus metric on.
path/metricsThe path to serve Prometheus metrics on.

Using Prometheus with containers

The Prometheus endpoint listens to 127.0.0.1 by default, which won't allow connections issued from a network.

While this is a safe default, other containers won't be able to access the Prometheus endpoint, which will disable metric scraping.

You can enable other containers to access it by setting the endpoint to listen to 0.0.0.0:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      prometheus:
5        # By setting this endpoint you enable other containers and pods to access the Prometheus endpoint
6        enabled: true
7        listen: 0.0.0.0:9090
8        path: /metrics

You can validate your setting locally:

  1. Run a query against the router.

  2. Navigate to http://localhost:9090/metrics, and check that the endpoint returns metrics similar to the following:

    Text
    1http_server_request_duration{le="0.5"} 1
2http_server_request_duration{le="0.9"} 1
3---SNIP---
note
If you haven't run a query against the router yet, you'll see a blank page because no metrics have been generated.