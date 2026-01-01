Debugging Client Requests to GraphOS Router

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Debugging Client Requests to GraphOS Router

Options for analyzing and debugging incoming requests

By default, the GraphOS Router operates without generating HTTP request logs or exporting telemetry metrics beyond what it sends to GraphOS. This default minimizes potentially high observability costs that can result from high request volumes. If you need more data than the default GraphOS Insights, you can configure your router to collect and export additional telemetry.

Using GraphOS Insights

GraphOS Studio lets you analyze data from failed requests, such as GraphQL error messages (if enabled) and the ID of the client making the request. You can also segment your insights data based on the client ID.

tip

Enabling additional telemetry

You can instrument router telemetry if you need information outside of what's presented in GraphOS Studio to debug client requests.

note
If you want to debug client requests in your own environment, Apollo recommends first doing so in a non-production environment or using logic to debug on a per-request basis.

Logging requests

You can conditionally include request bodies, including GraphQL operations, in your telemetry based on specific conditions. Apply these conditions on a router request event like so:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    events:
4      router:
5        request:
6          level: info
7          condition: # Only log the router request if you sent `x-log-request` with the value `enabled`
8            eq:
9            - request_header: x-log-request
10            - "enabled"

Debugging router logs

By default, the router uses the info level for its logging. Enabling other logging levels can help debug specific scenarios. Using non-info level configurations is only recommended for local or non-production environments.

Rhai scripts and coprocessors

Hooking into the router service layer with either Rhai scripts or coprocessors gives you access to the full HTTP request before processing occurs. You can use either Rhai scripts or coprocessors to add custom logic for what to log and when.

See the Apollo Solutions "Hello World" coprocessor for an example of a coprocessor that simply logs the router's payload.

note
The code in this repository is experimental and has been provided for reference purposes only.

Alternative cloud services

If you are deploying the router to a cloud service, you likely already have access to the raw HTTP logs through other services like load balancers. You should be able to find specific client request logs for a particular operation using the operation hash or trace ID. Refer to the docs for your cloud providers for more information. Popular cloud provider links are provided below.

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud Platform

Microsoft Azure